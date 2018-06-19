The Smart Money Gets Ready for the Next Credit Event

“It feels like we’re about 12 months away, but we could get into extended innings.”
As corporate indebtedness in the US has reached precarious heights, and as risks are piling up, in an environment of rising interest rates and a hawkish Fed, the smart money is getting ready.
The smart money is preparing for the moment when the air hisses out of the exuberant junk-bond market, when liquidity dries up for over-indebted companies, and when their bonds collapse. The smart money is preparing for the arrival of “distressed debt” – it’s preparing now because these preparations include raising billions of dollars for their funds, and that takes some time.
“Distressed debt” is defined as junk-rated debt that sports yields that are at least 10 percentage points above equivalent US Treasury yields.
Distressed-debt investors can make a killing by buying bonds for cents on the dollar during times of economic stress, of companies that they believe will make it through the cycle without defaulting. In this scenario, a distressed bond might sell for 40 cents on the dollar, and two years later, the company is still intact and the credit squeeze is resolved, and now the bond is worth face value. For those two years, the bond paid a huge yield to investors that bought at 40 cents on the dollar – and the profit might be 200% in capital gains and interest.
The thing is: The junk-bond market has been booming. There’s no credit squeeze yet. And the riskiest end is flush as the “dumb money” is still chasing yield. And for the smart money, there’s not much to pick at the moment; but down the road, the future looks bright.
S&P Global tracks distressed debt in its US High Yield Corporate Distressed Bond Index. The index peaked in early July 2014, on the eve of the oil bust. Over the next 18 months, it plunged 56% as the oil bust was wreaking havoc on oil-and-gas bonds. But on February 11, 2016, the index bottomed out. New money began flowing into the oil-and-gas sector. Banks started lending again. The surviving bonds soared. And the index skyrocketed 113% in 28 months:
The index’s gain from February 11, 2016 through June 19, 2018, of 113% was more than double the gain of the S&P 500 stock index — a phenomenal 46% — over the same period.
The smart money that got the timing right made huge gains. But the hypothetical buy-and-holder, whose portfolio mirrors the bonds in the index, would have seen their investments plunge and then recover mostly, but they would still be down 6%.
And now investment funds – they’re all aware of the dynamics in the chart above – are setting up for the next big selloff in the junk-bond market.
In total, seven distressed-debt funds have raised about $15.4 billion so far in 2018, according to the Financial Times. GSO Capital Solutions Fund III, which closed in April, raised $7.4 billion, the fourth-biggest distressed debt fundraising ever. The FT:
Jason Mudrick, founder of $1.9-billion Mudrick Capital, is marketing a second distressed investment fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The new fund will lock up investors’ money for five years and only charge fees once the capital commitment is invested, according to the people. The fundraising is set to close on December 1.
“This economy is roaring right now,” said Mr Mudrick, who declined to comment directly on the fundraising, citing US regulation. “It’s rocking and rolling. But that’s just not sustainable . . . My job is not to predict exactly when [the turn in the cycle] happens but to have the platform ready when it does.”
Mr. Mudrick believes it is a backdrop that will create ripe conditions for distressed debt investors when economic conditions do worsen. The New York-based fund generated returns of almost 40% in 2016 wagering that energy bonds hit by a declining oil price would recover, according to a hedge fund performance document produced by HSBC and seen by the Financial Times.
Among the other funds is Strategic Value Partners, which raised nearly $3 billion.
Another distressed-debt fund, DSC Meridian Capital, was launched at the start of this month. “I think we’ll be doing a lot of distressed stuff when there’s distressed stuff to do,” the founder, Sheru Chowdhry, formerly co-portfolio manager of the Paulson Credit Opportunities fund, told the FT. “It feels like we’re about 12 months away, but we could get into extended innings.”
Investing successfully in distressed debt is a special expertise. When the bottom falls out, distressed debt becomes an illiquid market. When forced selling sets in as bond mutual funds and others that have to meet redemptions by nervous retail investors, while buyers simply evaporate, incredible deals can be made. But the risk of total wipeout is large. Many distressed bonds get crushed in bankruptcy. This is a fate to be avoided.
To succeed, investors – usually teams – have to do some heavy manual lifting. They must not only do a solid credit analysis of the company and have a grip on the fine points of the industry, but they must also be able to understand the nuances of debt covenants, the details of the collateral, and a million other things. And they must have a deep understanding of global market trends and industry cycles. This is the smart money, and it’s setting up for the next credit event.
Emerging market “turmoil” is already brewing as the Hot Money is fleeing. Read… Chasing Yield during ZIRP & NIRP Evidently Starved Human Brains of Oxygen. Now the Price Is Due
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
what can an average mid-40s sub $1M investor like me do to prepare for this? I’m in Toronto btw, and still renting!
Mobile middle-age sub-milionaire in Canada? You may not make it, sorry to say.
Otherwise, what is there to do? Traveling, skiing, fishing, dating?
Smoke some weed. It’s legal eh?
Not a game or a strategy for working people, right ?
Just buy what the “smart money” funds buy.
People may not have enough to make it worth while, but short high yield etf has been moving sideways for the past year, so seems a bit early.
We working people have to invest in food, clothing, shelter and transportation. I guess technically that’s not investing, but it is a strategy.
1937… again… Will the Fed get it wrong again?
I am nearing 4 decades as an expat in Asia and I see fragility everywhere in the region. Credit expansion in both the consumer and commercial sectors has been explosive during the era of ‘free money’ and the reckoning, whenever that might be, is going to be equally explosive.
Maybe the next QE will buy corporate debt and stocks.
Wouldn’t Junk Bond Inverse Yield ETFs be a possible alternative.
Liked Pro Shares (SJB)?
I’ve been looking but not sure if there are anymore.
Any info and wisdom on this alternative would be greatly appreciated,
Bond funds in general are incredibly risky (except closed-end bond funds, Treasury bond funds, and the like). A big part of the risk is that they offer instant liquidity to their investors, but the bonds they hold are not liquid. This is also true for inverse bond funds, just in the opposite direction.
Because of this liquidity mismatch, when you can get a “run on the fund,” the fund can collapse, and the late movers lose 60% or 70% or more of their principal while the early movers got out, laughing all the way to the bank. Numerous bond funds collapsed during the financial crisis and afterwards. A bond fund that offers 5% yield or more is full of illiquid junk bonds and EM bonds.
Inverse bond funds are even riskier, for other reasons as well.
I like bonds. They’re a great investment if you get the timing right. Even in a downturn, you can hold on to them, and if the company survives, you collect interest, and in the end, you get your money back.
But I don’t like bond funds of any kind. Google class action bond fund.
This is a great story, but it is probably not for us locals?
I agree. This is perilous territory. Also, most retail brokers don’t allow their customers to buy non-investment grade bonds.
Open an account with a junk rated Austrian or Italian bank and before you know you will be offered the bank’s very own financial junk without having to move from your house. If you are super-lucky your bank may even offer to you selected financial toxic waste from their honorable partners, which include equally shaky banks, leveraged-to-the-hilt real estate speculators, no-name low cost airlines taking on Ryanair and Easyjet and that old staple, euro-denominated securities issued by Turkish companies.
And I so wish I was making this up…
Junk debt is junk for a reason, most of the junk bond zombies will not only default but also crash and burn.
Good luck. It’ll be like watching a World Poker Tour match. Somebody else always wins…..
Crystal balls and inside information and heavy lifting. I have neither, nor the willingness to risk. It’ll be interesting, though.
So what are the red fkags, the indicators to watch? First we will probably watch for inverted yield curve. This can happen in 2-4 months. But this usually precede recession for 6-12 months. Give or take…
So what are you gals and guys planning to watch to get better idea when it will start?
I plan to take 50% of my equity position off the table once the 10 year minus 3 month inverts. I’ll halve the position again 6 months after the inversion occurs. When high yield spreads start to widen/accelerate widening during the YC inversion, I’ll sell off the rest and ride out the storm in short duration Treasuries.
For now, I remain 100% invested.
I have a feeling though that this time all money, smart and dumb alike will get burned.
It will be a zig zag like market where everytime participants will just find another bottom.
I sort of agree. I stopped worrying about it a few years ago. I focus on being indispensable at work and investing in “non-tangibles” – like a good book or certification or similar education.
We are at a moment in history where there are many things that do not have precedent. (Almost) no one alive today grew up without indoor plumbing, electricity – and hell, frankly – internet access. People aren’t the same people as they used to be – for better or worse. There is all manner of unique things, not least of which is the “smart phone” which is an unparalleled source of data about each cell in humanity – sort of like a nervous system.
https://www.wired.com/1998/01/hillis/
Note the date …
Humanity is a funny, funny critter – and it was shaped to “survive” (collectively) based on 10s of thousands of years (per the rear view mirror).
That is changing.
Mr Hillis (way smarter than me) sees a positive future (in some manner) – but he strikes me as the optimist.
Regards,
Cooter
Bond. Junk Bond.