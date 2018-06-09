My Views on US-Canada Trade, Steel’s Impact on National Security, NAFTA, and the Dollar

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on This Week in Money:

Trade agreements are designed to benefit companies, not people – which is part of the problem. We also get into whether gold and silver will remain stuck in the current trading range, and whether there will be a recession under Trump.

The “waterbed effect” of money flows. Read… How Chinese Investors Inflate Housing Markets in the US, Canada, and Australia, as Governments Try to Stem the Tide



