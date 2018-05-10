Consumer Price Index Rises 2.5%, fastest since February 2017

Been reading misleading headlines about low inflation again? That is was “softer than expected” or whatever?
So here are the numbers: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics released this morning, was 2.5% higher than a year ago. That increase may have been “lower than expected” – who’s doing the expecting? – but it was the fastest increase since February 2017. This chart shows the rising trend of inflation as measured by CPI:
Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components, was up 2.14% compared to a year ago. This may also have been deemed by the headlines “lower than expected,” but it was the fastest increase since February 2017:
In the BLS press release near the top, which is where much of the media got hung up, it says this:
The indexes for household furnishings and operations, personal care, tobacco, medical care, and apparel all increased in April, while those for used cars and trucks, new vehicles, recreation, and airline fares all declined.
This refers to the seasonally adjusted changes from March to April. Monthly numbers are very volatile, and once they’re seasonally adjusted, they’re only as good as the seasonal adjustments. Making a headline out of seasonally adjusted month-to-month numbers can be misleading because headlines are all many people read.
For some perspective: Used vehicle CPI, which was one of the items mentioned by the BLS in the quote above, fell 0.4% in April from March not seasonally adjusted. The measure of used vehicle CPI is very volatile on a monthly basis. This chart shows the month-to-month percentage changes of used vehicle CPI not seasonally adjusted:
This chart illustrates that, in order to hammer this into a smooth line on a month-to-month basis, the index must be heavily seasonally adjusted – and what emerges at the other end is only as good as the seasonal adjustments.
On a 12-months basis — not seasonally adjusted because there are no seasonal factors to worry about — the used vehicle CPI fell 0.9%, but that’s way up from year-over-year declines that were over -4.0% during the 12-month period between August 2016 and July 2017, and as steep as -4.7% in April 2017. So now, those price declines are disappearing, but given the volatility of the used vehicle CPI, they’re not disappearing smoothly, and there are going to be zigs and zags, and we just had one of the zags:
Two days ago, I wrote about the surging wholesale prices in used vehicles [What’s Going On in the Used Vehicle Market?]. I also pointed out that it takes a couple of months on average between the moment a vehicle is sold at auction to when it is retailed by a dealer to a customer. In some cases this may be a week, in other cases this may be several months. Then it takes some more time before the price-data gatherers at the BLS pick up on any price increases that the dealer, in negotiating the deals, was able to push through to the consumer.
This number is then adjusted in the manner of all CPI data, including with “Hedonic Quality Adjustments” that will lower CPI data compared to actual price changes. These adjustments hit used vehicle CPI particularly hard, and this is why the used vehicle CPI — the actual index value — is at the same level it had been in 1994, confusingly for used-car buyers, given how much more expensive used vehicles have gotten over the past 24 years:
By comparison, below is the actual index for the overall CPI. While the used vehicle CPI is now at the same level as in 1994, the overall CPI, which includes the used vehicle CPI, is up 72% over the same 24-year period:
So I don’t expect the surge in used vehicle wholesale prices in April to show up in the CPI data until about two months later, at the earliest. Maybe June, but more likely July. And when it does show up, it will be in softened form as per hedonic quality adjustments and other adjustments.
There are similar inflation pressures building up in the pipeline that are only gradually seeping through, including surging transportation costs that many consumer-goods companies have been griping about and that I have covered over the past few months.
And there is nothing in this CPI data that would encourage the Fed to slow down its “gradual” rate-hike machine. Meanwhile, the Fed’s QE unwind is ramping up, and the amounts are getting serious. Read… Fed’s QE Unwind Accelerates Sharply
I don’t really believe that oil will rise as much as some experts think, the economy simply cannot tolerate $4 gasoline, so either oil comes down or oil company profits take a hit. The days when corporations routinely ripped off the consumer are over (he says hopefully) The real issue is wages, teachers? nationally? WOW. What’s next? Well its a giant service economy and so the rules of supply demand and value added don’t apply. We could easily go hyperinflationary on wages alone.
I’m not seeing any signs of hyper-inflating wages out there.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUSR0000SASLE
The teacher wage movement is government wage inflation. Colleges raised the bar on inflation, now that inflation trickles down.
It’s not easy building vehicles, the mote has deep foundations.
Since 1990 used car prices haven’t changed? No matter the hedonic adjustments a car for most of the used market is simply to get from point A to point B.
Thanks, Wolf, for explaining in depth why wholesale prices for used cars are higher, but CPI for used cars is lower. Although the whole thing sounds a lot like reverse reverse reverse psychology, i.e. convoluted and unreliable. I have for a long time believed that this data is less reliable than the old Pravda headlines.
Well Pravda means Truth, so those surely were correct…………..
The Fed “rate-hike machine”.
As the Fed “gradually” raises interest rates into a stagnant economic climate, the result being added costs which translate into higher prices and higher inflation.
The US sovereign bonds (Treasuries) trade based on inflation expectations. When inflation is higher, so are Treasury bond yields.
When bond yields rise, bond prices fall.
When bond prices fall, the bond bubble enters a critical stage, since bonds are at the base and support all debt.
If inflation pressure continues, the bond bubble will blow.
Taking the everything bubble with it.
Eh, at least imported goods should get chea-.
Nah nevermind.
When will the Fed’s balance sheet roll-offs start to have an effect on the M1/M2 money supply measures?
There is inflation because there is a lot of stuff that rose prices in the last twelve months, new taxes (and yes the imports taxes do count) and the end of cheap credit does mean rising costs for a lot of companies. What a stronger dollar does is making other currencies fall so is cheaper to buy from those countries. But US current Trade Ears means that we won’t see prices of some stuff you can buy lowering any time soon. In fact prices might rise even more on some things, mostly electronics since they depend on imports from Asia.
Fed tightening has already had an effect on M1/M2
The monetary base is shrinking which effects velocity.
PQ = MV
Yea, I guess to the extent monetary base is included in those measures. I would think the reduction in base money by roll-offs are eventually going to affect total checking deposit money by the multiplier effect. There’s probably a ton of excess reserves still parked at the Fed though.
I hate the whole idea of hedonic adjustments. If a vehicle goes from $20K to $25k because of increases in “quality”, but I can’t buy a $20K car without said quality increases, then I’m just out $5K. What if I don’t value those adjustments or they don’t improve my quality experience?
People talk about a lot of scams in inflation measures, but hedonic adjustments are the biggest in my book.