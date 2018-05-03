Toronto’s Splendid Housing Bubble Turns to Bust

Market freezes up at the top. Average price of detached house plunges C$175,000 in 12 months.
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Canada’s largest housing market, and among the most inflated in the world, plunged 32% in April, compared to a year ago, to 7,792 homes, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), a real estate lobbying group. The sales plunge affected all types of homes, even the once red-hot condos:
- Detached houses -38.4%
- Semi-detached houses -29.3%
- Townhouses -22.1%
- Condos -26.0%.
The sales slowdown was particularly harsh at the higher end: Sales of homes costing C$2 million or more collapsed by 64%. The market is freezing up at the top.
Prices follow volume. Both types of prices the TREB publishes – the average price and its proprietary MLS Home Price Index based on a “composite benchmark home” – fell from April last year. This is a confusing experience for the real estate industry, sellers, and buyers, since prices have ballooned for 18 years, interrupted by only one brief dip during the Financial Crisis, and the rule has been that prices will always go up and that you cannot lose money in real estate.
The average price in April for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) plunged 12.3% year-over-year to C$804,584. A drop of C$113,600. By market:
- In Toronto itself: -8.2% (-C$76,860) to C$865,817.
- In the rest of the GTA without Toronto: -15.2% (-C$137,070) to C$767,359.
Detached houses – which are generally more expensive than other home types – got hit the hardest:
- Detached houses -14.4% to C$1,030,103 (down by C$175,000)
- Semi-detached houses -6.4% to C$792,385
- Townhouses -7.8% to C$645,172
- Condos +3.2% to C$559,343
While Condo prices still gained 3.2%, that gain was down from a 6.1% gain in March, and down from double-digit gains earlier.
The average price was impacted by two factors, the TREB said: by “changes in market conditions,” and by the sales collapse at the higher end of the market, which changed the mix of sales, and therefore affected the average price.
The TREB’s proprietary Home Price Index, which is based on a “composite benchmark home,” and which “strips out” the impact of these changes in mix, “was down by only 5.2%” year-over-year.
The inventory of homes for sale surged 41% from a year ago, to 18,206 active listings. At the rate of sales in April, this worked out to a supply of 2.3 months, up from 2.1 months in March. The average days-on-the-market before the home is sold or before the listing is pulled without sale more than doubled to 20 days, up from 9 days in April last year.
Months’ supply and days-on-the-market show that the market is cooling from its red-hot phase, that sellers aren’t panicking just yet, and that potential buyers are somewhat more cautious and reluctant, as the “fear of missing out” is being wrung out of the market.
The TREB tried to put a positive spin on the declining home prices: “April’s price level represents a substantial gain over the past decade.” That’s true – as noted above, prices surged without much interruption for the past 18 years. But all good price bubbles come to an end.
And there is always hope to somehow keep the bubble inflated: “A strong and diverse labor market and continued population growth based on immigration should continue to underpin long-term home price appreciation.”
So too bad for the millennials who’ve been shafted by this housing bubble, and too bad for systemic risk to the financial system, but the housing bubble must go on.
The TREB outlines its lobbying efforts. Even as the Bank of Canada and policy makers and regulators at federal and provincial levels have been trying for over a year to cool the runaway housing bubble with interest rate hikes, policy changes, and tax changes, the TREB, lamenting the “current policy-based volatility,” wants them to back off, and exhorts its members to fan out and apply pressure on politicians and policy makers:
With a provincial election campaign about to begin, GTA REALTORS® hope that all of the provincial parties will make housing issues a priority.
In recent months and years, there has been significant intervention in housing markets by all levels of government, through regulatory changes and taxation. We believe the next step should be tax relief, especially from Land Transfer Taxes….
Because no one is allowed to try to tamp down on a housing bubble that is threatening the financial system and has elevated Canadian households to top levels of the world biggest debt slaves.
Wolf,
I live in Walnut Creek CA (Contra Costa County) and I think we are nearing the top. The number of homes available for sale and the number of actual sales is falling. It really does feel like 2007 again. Prices have reached such a height that very few homeowners can afford to move unless they are leaving the state or downsizing. I am selling in June due a change in family circumstance. I believe I will be able to get out before prices begin falling because there are still enough buyers who are willing to pay these crazy prices. Not sure how long it will last…
Real estate moves very slowly. You’ll have time “to get out” :-]
I’m sure I agree with that Wolf Once sentiment turns negative you might just be screwed Better a month early than a day late IMO Buyers should be aware of the risks especially after the housing debacle in 2008/2009
Yeah, but what I’ve noticed is people selling will often sit on their house for a long time waiting and trying to sell at the price they expected to get for it. People are slow to make concessions and compromise and that’s why it takes awhile for a housing bubble to fully deflate.
But Consumer sentiment can change quickly
You will be fine in June but for what its worth:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-03/homebuyers-catching-a-break-in-some-of-the-hottest-u-s-markets
Wolf, any reason to think the deterioration this time will be quicker than 2007? To me, the patient seems sicker than 2007. $21T millstone is pretty heavy and the US economy’s can only carry so much weight.
I’ve heard some anecdotal stuff from RE brokers during sauna conversation recently (no internet, no one pays much attention, people just relaxing) about some sudden slow-downs in traffic and increases in inventories. But I’ve heard this before over the past few years, and it blew away again.
Every broker in the Bay Area that has been in RE for 15+ years knows this is a bubble and that it will deflate. So they’re all nervous. But they have to hide it during the day. In the sauna occasionally, they might let their guard down. So a lot of times, this are just worries. But at some point, these worries will come true.
How did this bubble last 18 years anyway?
It didn’t everywhere Lots of places in the US you can buy a great house for less than it sold for in 2000 The only problem is either the taxes are too high or the job market is terrible
Take the Raleigh/ Durham area in NC Housing market is good but go a half hour outside the triangle area and there are lots of inexpensive homes available
Toronto is in Canada, not the US.
The same logic would apply in Canada though. From the people I have met from the East coast the prices stayed flat because the jobs were gone as lumber mills closed and metal working jobs were shut down.
Toronto and Vancouver are the peak markets, both are failing now that the government stepped in and did what it should have done years ago.
Seeing these markets crumble with a little interest increase and a throttle back on external investment shows how little support the Local economy really had. Canadian politicians could have avoided the mess years ago, but enjoyed the profits too much to complain.
All PYRAMID or PONZI schemes ALWAYS fail at the top when potential buyers thin out. Ultimately these R.E. bubbles are that.
The fact that this Ponzi scheme was “self-organized” does not mean it wasn’t a scheme in the final analysis.
You can’t lose if you don’t play — and if you are a homeowner of long-standing (e.g., not a ‘player’) — and you are able to do so — GETTING OUT AT THE TOP and RENTING FOR A WHILE might be an excellent strategy — if there are rental units available, at the right price — and livable for your circumstances.
BTW, in my opinion, the “product” here, that is being pyramided — is gullibile new entrants, each buying in a a higher price.
And Government or various NGOs are willing promoters of the scheme — and here it is the FED . . . all the way back to Mr. Greenspan.
Once the stock market tanks hard( and it’s looking precarious lately) housing will follow If I owned I’d be selling asap
You got that right. I have several million in the bank and income well into the six figures. I found out I would qualify for a government insured 3% down mortgage. They are begging for the next crisis. Sol many people are going to walk away from mortgages if the prices collapse. They’ll try to stay in the houses though, and the politicians will have pause kicking them out. This RE debacle has no controls at this point. Screw the honest taxpayer while you still can, is what they are saying. Filet Mignon for everyone. Tax cuts for the 1%. Party like there’s no tomorrow.
The local media and RE agents around here in the GTHA (Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area) are trying to keep prices from falling any more than what they have so far. Everyday, there’s some new RE guy on radio or TV dismissing any sort of price correction.
So “Fake News” then They would do that People need to disconnect from that MSM nonsense and think for themselves Cutting the cable is the best thing I ever did
Jack – That sounds like my local newspaper, the San Jose Mercury News, which insisted that RE was great right through 2008 and we all ought to buy now.
But… my co-worker said that I was an idiot for thinking that housing could go down, I even told her specifically about Canada but she said Canadians are more financially responsible than Americans…
Remind your do worker about a bit of history known as the Great Depression
Toronto isn’t the only one, Vancouver has seen sales drop listings jump and prices slide. Criminal Behaviour being exposed almost daily….
Americans may be surprised to learn we cannot get verifiable data aside from the dreck spewed out by the RE boards. No Zillow in ONT or BC but Nova Scotia has full disclosure. When this finally collapses house sales organizations will be pilloried.
BTW Marie. Many Canadians ARE idiots :
– have higher debt loads than Americans before the GFC (in spite of watching the debacle unfold south of the border 10 yrs prior)
-Interest rates climbing, (Canadians CAN’T get 30 yr fixed mortgages, 5 years max and then renewal.)
-48% of mortgages renew this year at higher rates (and going higher)
-FIRE industry and politicians have pumped this for years.
You will be reading about the collapse soon enough. I will then go house shopping. (not an idiot:-)
In 3 months this same story will apply to Vancouver. Sales numbers are down while prices are going up. Weird how the metric for prices is calculated slower than the sales volume.
I don’t know if you read this yet :
http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/vancouver-real-estate-single-family-home-average-price-1.4645040
That’s part of what I am referencing. The sales numbers are dropping faster every month but Huff Po also mentioned the sales prices are climbing. So sales volume down, yet prices are up. In 3 months the data will come together and it won’t be at the top.
I’m wondering if the 15% transfer tax on non-resident buyers has anything to do with it?
https://wolfstreet.com/2017/04/20/toronto-house-price-bubble-foreign-buyers-tax-double-ending-by-brokers-paper-flipping-by-property-scalpers/
Or how much is due to increasing mortgage rates and mortgage affordability or overall indebtedness of Canucks.
I don’t see a single major American city doing what Ontario did with property taxes. If we had that in San Francisco the “housing crisis” as it’s called, would be over in a blinck.
I can’t speaking for all of Canada ,but you are behind the
curve for Toronto.Sales of 1 to 2 million dollar homse are through the roof.
When comparing the ratios of price-to-value and then look at the average Canadian debt-to-income ratio, it becomes quite clear. Canadian’s are swimming in debt levels well above their heads.
This has somewhat proven itself to be the case, when looking at the recent surge in home equity cash outs. Houses are ATM’s again.
Look for a return of “Jingle Mail” as homeowner’s who are underwater, give up the lost cause and send the house keys back to the mortgage holder.
I thought that mortgages in Canada are full recourse, which means you can’t just default and walk away from the house you borrowed upon, as you can in much of the US. Canadian lenders can come after debtors for their other assets.
OK, let’s deal with numbers, rather than “through the roof.” In April, which ended 3 days ago (so this is not far “behind the curve”), sales of homes between C$1 million and C$2 million PLUNGED by 54%, to 1,333 homes (from 2,886 homes in April 2017), according to TREB’s data.
Wishful thinking will get you every time. Happens to me too occasionally :-]
In the morning, the media in Toronto were saying average GTA prices were higher than May 2017, they must have gotten a lot of backlash, only a few outlets are pumping that story now.
https://news.vice.com/en_ca/article/wj7v79/toronto-home-prices-climb-above-dollar800000-for-the-first-time-since-may-2017
Many headlines try to pretend it’s not that bad out there, they say prices are stabilizing. But some parts of the Toronto area have prices down to 2015 levels. The media/realtors say the condo market is still hot but there are a lot of speculators in that market, and they are taking possessions of condos they thought would be easy flips with mortgage rates of 6% or in some case more than 9% – when rates are low.
What happens when rates go up?
Demand the Bank of Canada stop creating false demand when they buy bonds no one will buy. Demand they stop rigging the markets with ultra low interest rates (lowest in 5000 years) to save big corps and their buddies. Demand free markets and much, much, higher interest rates.
Along with the Toronto market, the NYC condo market appears to be having a tough time.
A little experiment i carried out :
I saved, and am tracking, 8 new Manhattan condo listings (from Zillow) at prices ranging from $1m to $3m – that were posted between April 15th and April 20th last month.
I check activity at least daily. None have gone pending. I am a little surprised (but not shocked).
Keep in mind that these are fresh April listings. Also, 3 of these are re-listings after either a remodel, a reduced price, or both.
This may not seem like a big deal, but if i was a realtor in NYC with 8 fresh condo listings in April, i would expect at least a couple of them to go pending within the first 2 weeks.
Start reading up on minsky moments and debt deflation.