US-China Trade-War Threats Rattle Germany AG

But unlike the New York Fed yesterday, ZEW named names and pointed fingers.
Yesterday, I speculated about what might have caused the optimism of manufacturing executives in the New York Fed’s district to collapse by the most in the survey’s history. The forward-looking index plunged in the April survey more than it had during the worst month of the Financial Crisis.
The survey didn’t say why. So I speculated that it reflected the fear in Corporate America of a trade war between the US and China, not because US companies might see their exports to China get hit with retaliatory tariffs – there are woefully few manufactured exports from the US to China – but because Corporate America’s supply chains have been offshored to China and beyond, and the proposed US tariffs would make the components and materials more expensive for US manufactures, thus squeezing their profit margins extracted from offshoring.
Today, it’s the turn of Germany AG to express its fears about the trade war and slowing conditions in Germany and the Eurozone via the Financial Market Survey by the Center for European Economic Research (ZEW). But unlike the New York Fed yesterday, the ZEW report named names and pointed fingers.
The ZEW’s Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany in the future dropped sharply — and very unexpectedly, given how swell things are with negative interest rates and the ECB’s purchases of corporate bonds, and all. It fell by 13.3 points to -8.2, the lowest level since November 2012, when the Eurozone was still trying to dig itself out of its debt crisis.
Over the three reports since January, the index has plunged by 28.6 points. Note in the chart below that the index has remained stubbornly below the long-term average of 23.4 (green line) since July 2015:
The above chart is the forward-looking sentiment indicator, thus reflecting expectations for the future. But the index for current economic conditions in Germany, a reflection of what is going on right now, edged down only a little (2.8 points), at at 87.9 remains high:
The ZEW surveys about 350 analysts from finance, research, and economic departments at banks, insurance companies, and large industrial enterprises, “as well as traders, fund managers, and investment consultants” (methodology).
So what is it with expectations for future economic conditions to deteriorate suddenly and by so much – just as the New York Fed’s survey had indicated yesterday – but with the sentiment about current economic conditions remaining high?
“The reasons for this downturn in expectations can mainly be found in the international trade conflict with the United States,” the ZEW report explained.
It named other reasons for the decline in expectations about future economic development, including “the current situation in the Syrian war,” and internal issues, such as the “significant decline in production, exports, and retail sales in Germany in the first quarter of 2018.” So things aren’t so hunky-dory at home either at the moment.
And it’s broader too. Even as the indicator for current economic conditions for the entire Eurozone edged up 1.5 points to 57.7, and thus remains high, the indicator of economic expectations — a reflection of future developments — for the Eurozone fell by 11.5 points to “merely” 1.9.
The report blames “the same factors as in Germany,” including the “trade conflict” with the US and “the figures for production and retail sales in the first quarter of 2018” that turned out to be “surprisingly negative” – and all are “having a negative impact on the economic expectations for the Eurozone.”
So, different scenarios in the US and Germany, but similar worries: While they’re still feeling good about current economic conditions, these executives and experts have suddenly started to see some nasty clouds. Something to keep our eyes on.
Corporate America fears that a Trade War would hit supply chains in China. Read… Optimism of Manufacturers “Plunged” the Most Ever: NY Fed
So I guess the current US President should be getting a visit from the current Germany President any time soon to talk about this?
Wolf,
Do you see any leading indication relationship between the 2 indexes if you superimpose them?
Is there a timeframe for how many months out that these forward-looking index worries could become reality? Like possibly October? That seems to be our boogeyman month..
Re actual trade issues: Good for business and everyone, overall. Afterward, it will be a win-win situation. Lots of noise in the middle, suitable to ignore. People who used to screw over the rest of us will scream and try to look like victims.
Re the Eurozone: Eventually, that one grain of sand will be the last grain of sand before they meet their consequences. Could be limited to Europe, could be a 10 mile meteor. Suspect the former with limited fallout here. Only a 5 mile meteor.
and the dollar looks like a fait accompli?
2013-mid 2015: Yahoo!!! The ECB and Draghi figured out how to print money, manage rates, and make us all prosper … we can live of printed money and make interest rates so low that they don’t matter to people who borrow. Buy sovereign debt using printed money, that’s the ticket.
After mid 2015 to current: Well, at least we’re moderate and average and wondering what comes next with our new ECB provided nirvana. Brussels is in control. Buy corporate debt using printed money, too. Lots of it and lots of sovereign debt. Rates are good and low and negative.That’s the ticket.
Current: Every time someone mentions rates might rise a semi-smidge, markets fall in a bad way and someone walks it back the next day. Every time. Several times now in a row. Maybe we’re locked into that nirvana and it might not really be the nirvana Brussels claimed. Well, at least we can still screw over the rest of the EU and pillage them with Target2 imbalances. Nobody cares about negative rates as long as they cost less than the taxes needed to pay for what the printed money pays for. Life is good. Just ask Brussels.
Plus we have lots of new friends and neighbors from other countries living among us importing their culture for us to admire in wonderment. Life is good. Just ask Brussels.
Economic boom time. Invest here.