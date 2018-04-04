Toronto’s Epic Housing Bubble Turns to Bust

Prices of detached houses plunge C$207,000 from a year ago as sales collapse.
After having ballooned for 18 years with barely a dip during the Financial Crisis, Toronto’s housing market, Canada’s largest, and among the most inflated in the world, is heading south with a vengeance, both in terms of sales volume and prices, particularly at the high end.
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) plunged 39.5% in March compared to a year ago, to 7,228 homes, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB), the local real estate lobbying group. This was spread across all types of homes, even the formerly red-hot condo sector:
- Detached houses -46.3%
- Semi-detached houses -30.6%
- Townhouses -34.2%
- Condos -32.7%.
While new listings of homes for sale fell 12.4% year-over-year, at 14,866, they’d surged 41% from the prior month, and added to the listings of homes already on the market. The total number of active listings – new listings plus the listings from prior months that hadn’t sold or been pulled without having sold – more than doubled year-over-year to 15,971 homes, and were up 20% from February.
At the current sales rate, total listings pencil out to a supply of 2.1 months. The average days-on-the-market before the home is sold or the listing is pulled without having sold doubled year-over-year to 20 days. Both data points show that the market is cooling from its red-hot phase, that potential sellers aren’t panicking just yet, and that potential buyers are taking their time and getting more reluctant, or losing their appetite altogether, with the fear of missing out (FOMO) having evaporated.
Sales volume has been plunging for months while listings of homes for sale have also surged for months. Prices follow volume, and prices have been backing off, but in February they actually fell on a year-over-year basis, the first since the Financial Crisis, and in March, they fell more steeply. This is what the report called a “change in market conditions.”
The average price for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) plunged 14.3% year-over-year to C$784,588. In other words, the average buyer in March a year ago is now about C$130,000 in the hole.
The average year-over-year price decline for the GTA split up this way:
- City of Toronto: -8.9% to C$817,642 or down C$80,000.
- Rest of the GTA without Toronto: -17.4% to C$763,674 or down C$160,000.
But different types of homes were affected differently, with the average price of the most expensive type of homes, detached houses, taking a massive 17.1% or C$207,000 year-over-year hit:
- Detached houses -17.1% to C$1,005,779.
- Semi-detached houses -8.8% to C$782,831
- Townhouses -9.5% to C$638,558
- Condos +6.1% to C$551,003
Condo prices are still gaining, though at a declining rate, as the plunge in sales volume is gradually catching up with pricing.
The average price was also impacted by the market freezing up at the high end: Sales volume of houses costing over C$2 million, according to the TREB, plunged by half year-over-year.
In addition to these average prices, the TREB offers its own proprietary “Home Price Index Composite Benchmark” (but it doesn’t disclose median prices). This index is fairly resistant to price declines, but it nevertheless fell 1.5% year-over-year for the GTA.
Real estate website Zolo.com offers all kinds of housing data, including median prices. And the median price for all types of homes in the GTA in March dropped 12% year-over-year.
The TREB report tries to put the debacle of declining home prices into perspective:
Right now, when we are comparing home prices, we are comparing two starkly different periods of time: last year, when we had less than a month of inventory versus this year with inventory levels ranging between two and three months. It makes sense that we haven’t seen prices climb back to last year’s peak.
But there’s always hope that needs to be propagated to keep the bubble going somehow:
However, in the second half of the year, expect to see the annual rate of price growth improve compared to Q1, as sales increase relative to the below-average level of listings.”
Then there are the lobbying efforts. Policy makers and regulators at federal and provincial levels have been trying for the past year to cool the various local housing bubbles, particularly in the GTA and in Vancouver, which reached such proportions that they not only price out new generations of Canadian buyers but also put the financial system at risk.
But the TREB doesn’t care about that. It wants those efforts reversed and says that “often inadvisable policy ideas and negative measures” that have already been implemented, “such as land transfer taxes, vacancy taxes, speculation taxes and second home taxes should also be thoroughly debated by all candidates,” after they’d already been thoroughly debated and passed by the legislatures and regulators under intense pressure from nothing other than the stark reality and risks of an immense housing bubble.
And here is an update on the most splendid housing bubbles in the US, where some flat spots are disappearing and new ones are forming. Read… Update on the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in the US
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
This is just the beginning people don’t make enough money to by million dollar 💩 shacks!
Of course when tax assessments are calculated they will be up sending money to government coffers
If the dip is prolonged there is a process to appeal to reduce property taxes which is also prolonged but can be helpful
One interesting bench mark are the banks valuations as usually lower aka more conservative than the for sale price.
We had this a couple of decades ago. I recall prices in houses in Oakville dropping by up to a third. one hundred thousand drop on a three hundred and a tad single detached home.
And it happened ago almost a decade ago
But prices recovered and move on. So if you purchased long enough ago even with the dip most likely you would be ahead if not as flush. It is always worth keeping an eye on property tax creep, and bank valuations as benchmarks.
Although post the 1929 crash there was a drop and then levelling off in housing prices. People crept back in if they had money and then the big drop came and it took years and years to get back to the pre 1929 crash price. Many who weren’t wiped out by the stock market were in the second elevator drop. Rather like the quiet in the eye of a hurricane and then wham. Of course there were behind the scenes tinkering that it is said extended the depth of the great depression. Ditto for the recession prior to the 2008 crash were unreal interest rate finished many businesses
The question is, how low can prices get? This is gonna be a “fun” tear for those looking for homes in Toronto.
So looks like Warren B was correct i.e. the Canadian banks will be able to take the hit with no probs.
As long as the Bank of Canada and the Fed can bail them out again like they did in 2008.
In the ’90s a third of the Canadian Banking system was ‘merged’, in Bank-speak.
Canadian bank balance sheets have doubled over the past 10 years. Any questions about who is financing this march to debtors prison? It sure isn’t incomes.
Rising rates and falling home values are starting to cause some problems for people.
Many of the people who bought million dollar homes never were prepared to carry the mortgage on them when rates started to go north of 2% and sales started to fall. People always assumed they would be able to easily sell if the mortgage and housing costs were too expensive. This is new territory for many buyers who have never owned a home in a rising interest rate environment.
https://askross.ca/2018/03/more-bad-news-for-mortgage-renewals-in-canada/
IFRS 9 and B20 are complicating the downturn as banks are more diligent about who they have on their books. Banks and private lenders are going into survival mode and rejecting people at renewal or renewing mortgages at very high rates.
It’s starting to turn very quickly in Toronto. Most of the cheap mortgage rates are gone and the cheap rates that are left are more teaser rates to get you into a mortgage with a lender who have very strict terms and only allow you to get out of the mortgage with them when you sell the property.
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/homeandproperty/beware-of-clauses-in-alternative-lender-mortgages/ar-BBKyXsl
I moved from Toronto to California in 1990, just before the NDP was elected. Detached house prices fell nearly 40% then, and condos even more. The price run-up that preceded it wasn’t nearly as grand as what’s occurred in the past several years, but more importantly, debt/income ratios weren’t nearly as high.
So, when considering how far prices could drop, remember that the Toronto (and Vancouver) markets are probably much more precarious now than they have been in the recent past, and the controls placed by the Wynne gubment on foreign purchasers have removed many potential buyers.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see at least a 40% drop, and more for condos, before the cycle runs its course.
Financing the Bubble. Where does the buck stop?
The Canadian mortgage market is governed under the National Housing Act (NHA) administered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) which oversees issuing of Canada Mortgage Bonds (CMB) by the Canada Housing Trust (CHT) where Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) are complied and sold.
So, who buys these MBS’s? Which is another name for derivatives or Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with their bundled mortgages.
PENSION FUNDS.
Both private and governmental.
Meanwhile, that is not the complete mortgage market. There is the not-so-small matter of reverse mortgages and home equity loans, that has become a high financial risk factor. As home owner’s become increasingly underwater on their mortgage totals, watch for “jingle mail” to make a come back.
throwing house keys through the bank door.
Just adding to the woes, the Canadian economy shrank in January led by resources and surprise…housing sector, while financial conditions are still super loose. And housing prices are still above the means of even high wage earners. Can someone push those NAFTA talks through lest the Canadian dollar ends up in the basement. But then, on the positive side, we know how to make up the inflation number.
Wasn’t a Canadian bank recently busted for making liar loans?
Two interesting news items … https://www.theglobeandmail.com/real-estate/toronto/article-toronto-housing-market-show-signs-of-rebound/
and
https://www.thestar.com/business/2018/04/04/they-bought-their-prebuilt-homes-at-the-markets-peak-now-they-face-financial-ruin.html
Lots of “undertainty” these days.
During the financial crisis Canada’s real estate was not affected by much; but this time they are just ahead; the real estate in the rest of the world including US will follow with 1-2, maybe 3 years lag. But they will be in hole as well; it’s just a matter of time specially with many people losing their shirts on crypto mania.
Somehow I don’t see a huge overlap between crypto “investors” and homeowners. I could be wrong…
Canada avoided a steep downturn during the 2008-09 financial crisis in part because Jim Flaherty was Minister of Finance. He was one of the most competent Canada had since WWII.
Contrast that with the current bumbling Finance Minister, Bill “I wouldn’t know a conflict of interest if it stared me in the face” Morneau, who can’t even speak for himself when on the same stage with PM Boy Blunder. I wouldn’t count on Canada having smooth sailing this time.
Now, what do the people who own two (or more) homes do?
‘Declining real estate sales in the Toronto region has meant the buyers have not been able to sell their existing homes for the amounts they anticipated when they contracted to buy new houses in Mattamy’s Preserve development near Dundas St. West and Fourth Line. After they failed to sell when the market plunged or they took lower-than-expected prices, they say they couldn’t get larger loans to cover the difference.’
https://www.thestar.com/business/2018/04/04/they-bought-their-prebuilt-homes-at-the-markets-peak-now-they-face-financial-ruin.html
The same problem will exist with all of the condos being built. Condos in Toronto take 3 – 5 years to be built. Many were bought by people hoping to flip them, others bought new units hoping to downsize from their house or move up from their existing condo. Most never planned to be taking ownership of the condo in a rising interest rate environment.
‘The number of condo developments under construction in the Greater Toronto Area increased to 215 projects and 58,900 units at year-end 2017. There was also a multi-decade high for purpose-built rental construction, which reached 22 projects and 7,184 units. Total combined apartments under construction of 66,084 units was a new record for the GTA — and it’s about to grow even higher.’
https://www.urbanation.ca/news/213-think-construction-high-now-just-wait
while i disagree that the average price represents the average buyer, there does seem to be more sellers than buyers.
the boom is over. back to basics. who’s your daddy?
take your pick, or choose them all.