But Cryptocurrency hedge funds fell off a cliff.
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are everywhere, in your smartphone, when you’re on Amazon or Netflix where they decide what you might be interested in next, in online advertising to determine what ads you’ll see…. They’re in ordinary devices that adjust to your preferences, and billions of dollars get poured into it every year because this is the next Holy Grail that’s going to revolutionize the way we live.
And hedge funds use it too. And when the first major sell-off in two years came along in February – an unexpected event in a market than can only go up and where all models where optimized to reflect that simple fact – these hedge funds got crushed.
This morning, Eurekahedge released its monthly hedge fund indices for February, including its AI Hedge Fund Index that tracks 15 hedge funds that use artificial intelligence and machine learning for their trading decisions.
But AI is having a hard time. Machine learning apparently figured out, given how stocks have behaved over the past two years, that in this market there will not be a sell-off ever again. And then the sell-off happened.
The AI Hedge Fund Index plunged 7.3% in February from January, its worst month ever. It’s down 5.5% for the first two months this year, when the S&P 500 index was up 1.5%. But in 2017, when the S&P 500 index rose nearly 20%, the AI and machine learning luminaries were able to cobble together a return of 9.9%.
Eurekahedge has tracked the AI hedge-fund segment since 2011. This chart shows the index for the past four years. The plunge in February took the index back to March 2017:
“The first equity correction in two years upended their strategies as once-reliable cross-asset correlations shifted,” Bloomberg noted:
The slump even surpassed a more traditional category of quants, commodity trading advisers or CTAs, which posted near-record losses as the equity reversal hammered the automated trend-following strategies.
There is some suspicion that machine-driven funds – whether classic quant funds or AI funds – can speed up and deepen sell-offs. JPMorgan Chase strategists wrote in a note on Friday, cited by Bloomberg, that adoption rates of AI and quant trading have increased, which is making AI strategies more crowded. “In all, we find that AI funds, similar to CTAs, likely played a big role in February’s correction by being forced to de-risk given an unprecedented 7.3 percent loss over the past month,” they said.
So it seems AI-driven algos have a little more machine-learning to do to get beyond their understanding that markets can only go up.
But the AI Hedge Fund Index wasn’t the worst performing index in the bunch. Far from it. The honor went to Eurekahedge’s Crypto-Currency Hedge Fund Index, which tracks nine hedge funds engaged in the cryptocurrency space.
It plunged 16.8% in February, after having already plunged 9.1% in January. It’s down 24.4% for the first two months this year. This chart shows the downfall after the exponential rise in 2016 and 2017:
But note the December spike: it was so mind-bogglingly ludicrous – the index shot up nearly 80% in just one month – that the January and February plunge, as steep as it was, only wiped out half of the December spike.
Speculation running rampant? The QE Unwind’s “very slow pace may still be contributing to a buildup of various financial imbalances.” Read… QE Unwind Is Too Slow, Says Fed Governor, Thus Launching First Trial Balloon
AI can only learn what you feed it. If all it has seen is constant upward momentum, it would not know how to react to downward momentum. Garbage in, Garbage out.
1) if you don’t know who the sucker at the table is …..
2) Makes me think all drops are man made in origin, prompting the bigger question of why any drop occurred at all.
Once AI learns deceit, caprice, and avarice, then, and only then, will it keep up with humans.
Poor things were programmed by pompous programmers, what chance do they have.
Humans have hours and days to survive a crisis. Pull the plug and these pathetic creatures are done.
Aaaah, those clever hedge funds. They figured out a way to program their machines to Buy, Buy, Buy as long as the VIX hovered around 10. To ensure it did hover around 10, even as the market continued to reach for the stars through 2017 and Jan 18, they shorted the VIX with derivatives like XIV and SVXY. They had fun at the party until early February, when some of them wanted to go home. So they started to cover their shorts on the VIX. Only problem is, the machines didn’t like that, and started to Sell, Sell, Sell. So what started out as orderly short-covering very quickly morphed into a massive short-squeeze with a negative feedback loop, and the rest is history, as they say. This is just my suspicion as to what happened, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a thorough investigation proves me right.
I read an article about bots being used to drive up crypto currency values. Computers scamming other computers. Playing them for suckers… downright human.
Oh, yeah – I read it on this blog, the article about crypto currency manipulators going to jail
Never trust what paid journalists write. They have been feeding us that AI will be smarter than humans. Further, we are told innovation is dead. Innovation is doing what is not expected— that’s what the patent office calls non-obvious.
I interviewed with one such hedge fund a decade ago. They were proud of the fact that they, like others, would train a neural net based on data set bought from a third party. Where is the business advantage, I asked? There was silence in the room, in response, as if I had asked a stupid question.
Since AI learns from data, it’ll not be trained on edge cases. This is what Taleb was pointing out a decade ago when he said we did not understand behavior of Normal curves in tail regions. The quants spent time in safe zones near the middle of the curves until they saw an event they couldn’t model well. These AI driven entities are still making the same mistakes believing that throwing more lingo and verbiage will Make up for ignorance. What one doesn’t know, one doesn’t know. This is where one’s experience and gut feelings come into play.
Ever notice how ESPN’s success tracker shamelessly flips probabilities once ground realities change? Consider the game where Patriots were losing to jaguars in AFC finals in 2018, until a single touchdown sealed the fate. ESPN tracker gave jaguars 68% probability of win before the fateful touchdown. A few seconds after the Patriots got their touch down, it claimed Patriots had a 68% chance of win. Just like that, the numbers flipped. If espn had claimed that Patriots had a 68% chance of win when the going was tough, that would have been good use of AI. What espn was doing was counting frequencies. Fancy name, stale ideas. So what these entities are doing, imo, is simple statistics. I was told by my school counselor that the chances of students finding a job that year were very high. Some people got multiple offers. I got none. Statistically, the numbers were right even though the prediction was wrong where it mattered most to me.
Bad robot! You just can’t predict rational human behavior in the current stock market. Just look at all the ripples tiny little Greece set off every time it made the news. The sky never fell but stocks sure did at the time.
AI & Quantitative Mathematicians are linear thinkers programmed to spot macroeconomic ‘metrics’ that are quantitatively significant when markets have attained relative equilibrium. When markets, and ‘metrics’ are naturally strained with respect to credulity of market participants we evidence flash crashes on expectations of both the live trader & Algo expectations. Expectation and observations are mutually exclusive. Macroeconomics relies heavily on spot measures in time whereby time is viewed as static for the purposes of betting against it. In actuality, the markets are in a state of flux at all times so any measure that assumes differently is naturally going to fail at least some of the time.
All markets, and so-called ‘metrics’ are now in a state of decoherence of the wave function if we are to take a different perspective that is intuitively counterintuitive and the obverse of macroeconomic measure in time. That counterintuitive perspective is Quantum Mechanics & Quantum Behavioural Economics. Quantitative Mathematicians must now become Particle Physicists and view the decoherence of the wave function as a sign of disequilibrium in markets, and AI betting outcomes.
In Particle Physics & Quantum Theory when one ‘observes’ a ‘spot measure’ in time one is automatically taking a mathematical measure of a particle in a continuum of time that is analogous to that which is static and NOT in a state of flux. The wave properties of ‘spot measures’ are NOT factored into the mix at the Quantum Theory level if one is building off of a substrate that is not actually static.
The 08 crash was a wave of decoherence evidenced at a quantum/atomic level that is still reverberating through markets today.
Instituting a false sense of market stability with stock buybacks and QE Infinity leads to low VIX readings when in fact volatility is rampant but just not recorded with the VIX.
Should the Quants & Algos commit themselves to the firing squad?
YES.
MOU
AI can probably put a good value on the market, and if you follow the last Hussman charts, (The Arithmetic of Risk) you can appreciate how value and reality can diverge. A competent value driven AI program should be selling this market at every opportunity. The caveat to Hussman’s value thesis, is money flow, and any AI program should know how much money is being printed, how much is available for investment, how much that money can be leveraged, and which markets seem most suitable. In a global economy measuring these things is a daunting task. In my OP the FED solves this problem by reducing their definition of what an economy is, (there is more economic activity than anyone imagines). So where does the data that feeds AI come from, answer, the Fed.
AI uses lots and lots of data, however it’s still up to humans to pick the data set because if you use all the data, all it tells you is that shit happens and you’ll get wiped out occasionally ……. and maybe, just maybe it’s better not to trade.