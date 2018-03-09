QE Unwind Is Too Slow, Says Fed Governor, Thus Launching First Trial Balloon

“The very slow pace may still be contributing to a buildup of various financial imbalances.”
So we have the first Fed Governor and member of the policy-setting FOMC who came out and said that the QE Unwind that began last October with baby steps isn’t fast enough. And because it’s so slow it may actually contribute to, rather than lower, the “financial imbalances.”
In her speech, Kansas City Fed President Esther George pointed at the growth of the economy, the tightness in the labor market, the additional support the economy will get from consumers and companies as they spend or invest the tax cuts, etc., etc. And despite this growth, “the stance of monetary policy remains quite accommodative,” she said.
She cited the federal funds rate – the overnight interest rate the Fed targets. The Fed’s current target range is 1.25% to 1.50%, which is “well below estimates of its longer-run value of around 3%,” she said.
The Fed would have to raise rates at least six more times of 25 basis points each, for a total of at least 1.5 percentage points, to bring the federal funds rate to around 3% and get back to neutral. If the Fed wanted to actually tighten after that, it would have to raise rates further. So far, so good.
And then came her concerns about the Fed’s balance sheet.
Under QE, the Fed acquired $1.7 trillion in Treasury securities and $1.78 trillion in mortgage-backed securities, for a total of about $3.5 trillion. After QE ended in October 2014, the Fed then maintained the levels by replacing maturing securities.
But in October last year, it commenced the QE-Unwind and started to not replace some maturing securities. This has the effect of shrinking its balance sheet. Just like the Fed “tapered” QE by phasing it out over the course of a year, it is also ramping up the QE-Unwind over the course of a year.
But the pace of the QE-Unwind has been too slow, according to George – and this may be destabilizing the financial markets:
By the end of this year, however, only about a quarter of the increase to the Fed’s balance sheet resulting from the first round of large scale asset purchases will be unwound.
These holdings of longer-term assets were intended to put downward pressure on longer term interest rates. Many investors responded, as would be expected, by purchasing riskier assets in a reach for higher yield. As a result, asset prices may have become distorted relative to the economic fundamentals.
The reference to “distorted” asset prices is the same verse we’ve heard from other Fed governors: Asset prices have become inflated. Since assets are leveraged, they have become a risk to financial stability. Then she adds:
The very slow pace of our balance sheet normalization may still be contributing to a buildup of various financial imbalances.
In other words, because the QE Unwind is so slow, it doesn’t really work as an unwind but continues to inflate asset prices, which would be the opposite of what the Fed wants to accomplish:
While until recently, financial markets remained remarkably stable, it is not uncommon to see volatility rise when asset prices become inflated and investors struggle to find a new equilibrium.
And there she left us hanging at the edge of the cliff, without saying more about the QE Unwind and where it should go. Instead, she reverted to less treacherous territory of interest rates. But later, at the very end of the conclusion, she fired her final shot:
Given the current momentum in the economy, the FOMC will need to carefully calibrate its policy to lean against a potential buildup of inflationary pressure or financial market imbalances.
Let me repeat this: the Fed will “need to carefully calibrate its policy to lean against … financial market imbalances.”
Esther George has been one of the more hawkish FOMC members. So it’s probably her job to launch the first trial balloon about speeding up the QE Unwind.
The whole idea of unwinding QE was launched by trial balloon, one after the other, even as people said that QE could never be unwound, that in fact these assets would have to remain on the Fed’s balance sheet permanently. But gradually, it sank in that the Fed was seriously thinking about shedding those assets. In June 2017, it announced the mechanics. In September, it announced the amounts and timing. It took over a year to get there. And because it was rubbed in so gently, the markets barely reacted to it.
George is in a non-voting slot on the FOMC this year. So she is a safe bet to launch the first trial balloon. The markets won’t take her seriously – just another Fed governor talking. But this is how it starts. The Fed no longer administers “monetary shocks,” the way it used to in order to knuckle its monetary policies into the recalcitrant markets. Now it’s all jawboning and “forward guidance” and trial balloons.
But it does show that there is some thinking behind the scenes about speeding up the QE-Unwind. Once the pace is ramped up to full speed by October this year, the Fed will shed up to $50 billion a month in securities — up to $30 billion in Treasuries and up to $20 billion in MBS — for a maximum of $600 billion a year.
But any significant acceleration is impossible to achieve by just allowing maturing securities to “roll off” without replacement: In most months, there are only about $30 billion to $35 billion of Treasuries on the Fed’s balance sheet that mature. For example, in March, $31.2 billion mature; in April, $30.5 billion. MBS come on top of that.
So if she is proposing to increase significantly the pace, it would have to be done by outright selling securities into the market, which would further change the dynamics of the market, just when the US Treasury will be issuing a record amount of new debt to finance the growing deficits. In order to find buyers for all those Treasuries that would flood the market, the yields would have to rise to be very appealing, so that investors would buy Treasuries rather than other securities. When yields rise, by definition bond prices fall. This would ricochet throughout the market with a substantive repricing of all assets.
And it would come at the same time that the ECB will have stopped its QE purchases and that the Bank of Japan is starting to think out loud about an “exit,” as they call it. And this would make for an interesting confluence of factors.
Investors in the corporate bond market, particularly in junk bonds, are still blowing off the Fed. But not much longer. Read… Corporate Bond Market Gets Ready for Big Reset
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The low interest rates just allowed the largest creditor in the world, the U.S., to tack on another $1.5 trillion in official debt, which means it will $3 trillion more debt in the more likely scenario. Interest rates are too stimulative right now. Government debts around the world are exploding.
This will undoubtedly lead to unrest and potentially violence.
We need a Fed with a spine and some common sense.
Given that markets are de facto controlled by five or six central banks (EU, US, UK, Japan, China, Switzerland) and 25 or so mega financial institutions (because they have the capital to swing markets just about any way they want to) perhaps the Fed thinks that these markets are now “crash-proof” given the liquidity already in the system and so they are doing what they are doing for reasons we may not even know. I don’t think they take the “riots in the streets” predictions seriously, as they believe that they are the Masters of the Universe and can control or contain any potential meltdown. From their perspective, they did it already, in 2007-09, so why not again. Sure, a few million households lost all their equity in foreclosure, and several million more wound up is distressed sales and a fall in their standard of living, but they are the “little people” so who in Washington or at 33 Liberty Street cares?
The Fed isn’t saying anything is crash proof. A strong US economy puts the money printers at risk, assuming the Fed is leaving that game. The crash will be mostly ‘over there’. Our normalization will precipitate it. The US will probably profit bigger than big from their misfortune. Non-GAAP of today might even look like a reasonable forecast for then.
It’s fun watching the globalists pack up and leave.
(1) “In other words, because the QE Unwind is so slow, it doesn’t really work as an unwind but continues to inflate asset prices, which would be the opposite of what the Fed wants to accomplish”
On point and nothing but net. Trial balloon … Be still my beating heart. Rising rates, quickly, to something real people can live on … will that be the new normal? No more money printing and low rates to finance the globalists … with gusto? A return to the way it used to be is on the way with enthusiasm … please let it be so. Tea leaves and trail markings make it look like this might be sooner than later.
(2) “And it would come at the same time that the ECB will have stopped its QE purchases and that the Bank of Japan is starting to think out loud about an “exit,” as they call it. And this would make for an interesting confluence of factors.”
Neither will end exceptional support, ever, as it would end life as they know it. Those with lots of cash – especially those who look to catastrophe in euro land and have a long view – should see an AIG level event, or worse. Probably much worse. Time to think of making unthinkable gains. Japan will persevere and set the printing press from 11 to 1100. Think Monty Python re Japan..
“Think Monty Python re Japan”
Or, more likely, Benny Hill. (look it up)
Scary or comical – Japan managing the BOJ as if Benny Hill were running it. To me, it looks like an economic forecast.
quick question regarding: “So it’s probably her job to launch the first trial balloon about speeding up the QE Unwind.”
Why do they have to float the idea? Why don’t they just do it and then answer questions as it unfolds?
That would be a “monetary shock.” They used to be standard. Now they’re out of fashion. Markets are to be treated with TLC.
Fascinating trial balloon. Someone is thinking. Clearly.
And now the intro of “99 red balloons” by Nena.
Gutless and clueless AND IN CHARGE! ; they are blindly leading us into the slaughter…..
NOT accidental!
They aren’t blind at all, they know who their bosses are. Please avoid spreading this ill-conceived excuse. You need to reconsider this isn’t at all by accident or haphazard, you can be assured the horse always goes before the cart.
I agree with you m c.
As FDR declared many years ago, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.”
While the Federal Reserve is not politics per se, the same principle applies, and IMO even more so.
Best not to allow a tight labor market control the throttle!
Dow up over 400 points Friday based largely on only a 2.6 increase in wages.
Guess it hasn’t filtered in yet that Virginia settled its teachers’ strike with a 5 % increase for ALL state employees. And these aren’t
wages they are SALARIES. They are forever.
You know how these arbitrations work: next door states will use this one as a base line.
Is there any reason not to expect many states to raise salaries by 5 %?
(I’m in Canada and before oil tanked in 2014, Alberta drove public sector salaries through the roof in other provinces, courtesy of the leap- frog arbitration industry. After Nanaimo, BC firefighters settled for 95 thousand after 5 years on the job, the mayor said it seemed rich but there was no point taking it to arbitration because SOMEWHERE they were getting that. Don’t even ask about comparing public sector to private sector salaries)
Plus we have another Fed governor (non- voting so she is allowed to comment without spooking the markets tender feelings) saying the return to normal rates is taking too long and itself contributing to instability.
Everyone (except maybe Cramer) knows a correction is coming, but they want a soft landing, while at the same time wanting to squeeze a bit out of the most stretched valuations in history.
Do they want to jump from the first floor or the fifth floor?
On the topic of “Financial Imbalances”:
“Buildup of various financial imbalances.” is the new Fedspeak that means “asset prices have become too damn high and we’d better act quickly to stop this speculative crazyness before the outcome becomes even worse than in 2008”.
This is financialization with hyper focus on the biggies and very little care for the electorate. In Canada for example the standard level of care for governance is “fiduciary” ie best interests. And then for everything beneath it is good luck with that
Why the banking entities are treated like prima donnas ditto the government’s wallets vs the taxpayers is puzzling and won’t be sorted out anytime soon. Just because the banks have adequate cushions does that mean everything else in the economy is hunky dorey…..including those underfunded pensions? Company pensions that is?
The only way rates increase is by the market forcing them upwards. The Fed is trapped. They let this insanity get way out hand, and there is no way to effectively deflate the bubbles without triggering serious asset price deflation, which will impair collateral and cause another banking/financial crisis. Equity markets are proving they think the Fed is all talk, and no walk.
“Is there any reason not to expect many states to raise their salaries by 5%?”
Yes, there is: the teachers in West Virginia are 48th in earnings among the states. Presumably the other public workers are in range of that, which means they’re playing catch-up to almost everyone else, not leading wages higher.
Like I have speculated before….perhaps the privately-held FED actually would like to avoid hanging onto that giant pile of bonds in the face of interest rate increases (loss of asset value) which are actually beyond their control to stem.
Maybe they can go to some other Reserve Currency for their holdings :0
Wolf, one small technical point: I thought the Fed, for accounting purposes, always did QE under the classification of “Held to Maturity”, because “Available for Sale, or Trading” would require Mark to Market. So in which case, then additional sales are not on the cards?
(i always thought it was a central bank truism that QE is “held to maturity” only, so by this logic, which i’ve only recently learnt, a cunning observer could have, in theory predicted that QE would run 10years after the first purchase of a ten year Treasury bond!).
That’s my last comment on your blog ….
The Fed needs ammo for the next recession . Of course there will be casualties.