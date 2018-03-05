Blue Apron Shares Hit New Low, as Anyone Can Do “Meal Kits,” Even Walmart

Former unicorn gets trampled. 150 startups and the grocery giants are at it. But Americans are not so convinced.
Shares of Blue Apron [APRN] dropped 5% this morning to a new low of $2.59 after Walmart announced that it would expand its presence in the meal-kit market. “One-stop meals,” it calls them. They’re part of its offering on its website of “meal kits, farm crates & specialty food boxes.” It said the meal-kit offering would expand from the 250 stores where it has already rolled out the service to 2,000 stores.
Walmart combines the online ordering process with its vast brick-and-mortar presence and global supply chain. So it has a better chance of making money in this niche than Blue Apron. These meal kits would serve two people and range from $8 to $15 a box. A check on its website for meal kits reveals prices upward of $30 for two to four meals with “free shipping.”
Walmart belatedly has made mega-efforts to not get run over by e-commerce in general and by Amazon in particular. It has been investing in its online grocery business. Sam’s Club announced last week that it partnered with Instacart to offer food delivery in several states. It’s also rejiggering some of its suddenly shuttered Sam’s Clubs stores into distribution centers for the online grocery business.
Supermarket chain Albertsons Companies has piled into the meal kit market in 2017, when it launched same-day delivery and “Drive-up & Go,” and when it acquired meal-kit startup Plated. In November, it announced that it is also partnering with Instacart to offer “nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service” with “deliveries in as little as an hour.”
Kroger announced last December that it was expanding its meal kit service, which it had rolled out earlier in 2017, to 200 stores. These “Prep+Pared Meal Kits are a growing part of Kroger’s Our Brands portfolio,” it said.
Target announced last December that it had acquired Shipt, a same-day grocery delivery service active in over 70 markets in the US. A competitive meal-kit offering will likely follow.
Amazon hasn’t yet announced a full-blown meal-kit service, though it has experimented with it. But it announced in February that it would start grocery deliveries from its Whole Foods stores via its two-hour Prime Now delivery service. And meal kits can’t be far behind.
Among the meal-kit startups, Blue Apron is still the largest in terms of market share, but its share is dropping, hounded by an ever increasing number of competitors, including the German meal-kit company HelloFresh that managed, like Blue Apron, to get an IPO done last year. There’s Home Chef, Sun Basket, Green Chef, Purple Carrot, Gobble, Marley Spoon, MealPal….
In short, 150 meal-kit startups were founded over the past five years, according to a report cited by the Wall Street Journal in January. It’s easy to create the app. It’s hard to deliver fresh ingredients on such short notice on time. And it’s impossible to make money doing this, given the costs of logistics, the costs of customer acquisitions, and the lack of economies of scale. A number of these startups have shut down after they burned through their investors’ money.
Meal-kit customers appear to lack a sense of consistency and loyalty, according to another report cited by the WSJ: “An estimated 70% of customers of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., the largest such provider, stop regularly buying its meals six months after signing up, while more than 80% of HelloFresh S.E users weren’t active.”
The venture capital community has finally gotten the memo. “We are not funding meal kits, and I don’t know a single VC that is actively looking at the space,” Ian Sigalow, co-founder of Greycroft Partners, told the WSJ. His firm was a lead investor in Plated that was taken off their hands by Albertsons. Lucky them.
Nevertheless, in 2017, about $274 million was invested in 18 meal-kit companies. While that’s down from a peak of 25 deals totaling $308 million in 2015, it still way above zero. So as of last year, investors were still buying the hype. This may not be the case anymore this year.
Meal kits had become one of the many hyped investment opportunities that would change the world and the way we live, or whatever, only to flounder once reality set in.
Whether meal kits are going to remain a thing or get folded into online grocery and delivery services, one thing is for sure: There are zero barriers to entry, and if Americans like using this service, all the giants in the grocery business will jump into it. Another thing may also be true: These services may remain a money-suck forever due to the logistics involved and the prices people are willing to pay.
Blue Apron was valued at $2 billion during its last round of funding in June, 2015. It was one of the most hyped unicorns that would change the world. But by the time its IPO was promoted in June 2017, enthusiasm had already waned, and the IPO price was cut from a range of $15-$17 a share to $10 a share. Just months after the IPO, the company started laying off workers and shutting facilities as it was running low on cash.
At the price this morning of $2.59 a share, Blue Apron’s market capitalization has dropped to $500 million, down 75% from the “valuation” during the last round of funding. There are still hopes that another big retailer will buy it, but those hopes are fading every time a big retailer, such as Walmart today, goes another route.
Despite protestations to the contrary, the brick-and-mortar retail meltdown continues with a mechanistic air of inevitability. Read… The Brick & Mortar Retail Meltdown, February Update
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
If Corndogs did a meal kit, I would subscribe
Meals on Wheels is a nonprofit that serves 2.4 million senior annually with $30.32 million of operating expenses. I don’t think Blue Apron can do the same.
You’re missing something though – MoW just cares about helping people modestly, not Disrupting Food or whatever garbage they trot out.
Disruption -/
Involuntary bowel movement (see: Singularity, Exponential Thinking).
When I was in high school, I volunteered a little with Meals on Wheels. I guess the idea was to get kids and the elderly together. This has been around for a while ;-]
But it’s a charity. It gets donations and is largely operated by volunteers. And it isn’t trying to feed investors but people.
Yes. Volunteers. It’s how to avoid, what I suspect is one of the larger costs for Meal Kit companies, the expense of delivery and getting the product in the front door.
The existence of Blue Apron and others like it is just proof of the Fed financial repression. All of this money creation is not finding it’s way to individuals. Banks have access to free money. Large corporations have access to cheap money. Individuals have to pay at least 400 basis points above index for borrowing and that is for those with good credit scores. Yes, the 1% that control corporations and trade directorships among themselves then have to find a place for all of these excess profits. You can only do so many share buybacks, so we get other malinvestments like Blue Apron.
APRN is just another example of a unicorn that had no clear path to profitability. The founders of APRN likely cashed out enough of their shares that they will be fine. The investment bankers should be ashamed of themselves for selling APRN to the public. There are many unicorns that may never see the public markets, as the Fed starts tightening.
I grew up in the 80’s where I was taught to use a discounted cash flow model to value a company. In order to come up with a positive value, there had to be positive CF. Look at TSLA. The WS analysts who are still bullish on this stock at a value of $60 billion are clueless.
There was a delivered AND completely prepared Gourmet Meal offering during the DOT.com melt-up and mania. I scoffed at it as I did most of the insane offerings at the time. And I also paid zero attention to Amazon. So I am wrong a lot.
Now I scoff at meal kits, I do not know why we would use them. I could be wrong again, as Millennials, many of them, share living quarters and don´t drive or own cars. Perhaps they will grow to love meal kits. Can´t say.
I am a Dinosaur with no online presence, I should say ¨We¨ because my mate has no online presence and does not use any social media either.
But neither one of us would have predicted ten or twenty years ago that we would be buying ALMOST EVERYTHING (no food or gas) online. As we do now.
The future is hard to predict, as Yogi Berra might once have said.
I will qualify my ¨we buy ALMOST EVERYTHING online¨ statement by saying that we know price, quality and value, and have had only two or three online buying disappointments since we made this change. Small ones, easily absorbed, or easily returned.
I still don´t think we will ever buy a meal kit for any reason whatsoever.
These companies that need a transportation delivery system other than Fedex, UPS, or USPS, must pay to maintain a fleet of delivery vehicles which must be too expensive to deliver low margin food products. Or they unload those costs to someone else who drives their own vehicle, not realizing how inadequately they are being paid, not realizing all their indirect costs and also the increased risk of an accident or some life changing injury.
I also wonder if an insurance company charges higher rates if you use your car for business or does only go by the yearly mileage driven?
Good points well-made !
Which got me thinking, the most difficult future events are often the ones that ALL OF US fail to anticipate.
Gasoline or Diesel fuel at approximately $5.00 per gallon ? Who is anticipating, or planning for that ?
How about $7.00 ? Or $9.00 ?
He, don´t say it cannot happen, I woke up one morning in the early 70-s and found to my great pain that the 30 cent per gallon gasoline that so precisely defined my life was gone forever.
Three-dollar gasoline may meet the same fate, due to unforeseen circumstances, just like happened in the 70-s.
Don´t say it can happen, but DO TRY to imagine what happens to J.I.T. online ordering of so many things that many of us have come to enjoy.
I really do like how little I drive now — to get what I need or want.
Life can change in an instant !
Meal kits of whatever brand are here to stay. Psychologically, perhaps, this will make Trump’s proposition of Food in a box instead of EBT cards more acceptable. And they will probably be delivered by Amazon who eventually takes over the US Postal service.
It seems to me Wolf, that the general gist of your articles is that the Fed created this mess of cash which created thousands of investments that can only exist in a free cash system. When that system ends, as you mentioned in your many money death spirals of FED unwind articles, the shit is going to hit the fan.
Very enjoyable and insightful reading. You are a mile ahead of me in FED speak.
I would only add that I don’t think the unwind is predictable. My forte is the oil markets. In oil, a small number of nymex futures prices a huge worldwide supply of oil. Paul Tudor Jones started out in the commodity pits. We see markets differently.
IMO, some markets, like Junk bonds, could resemble an oil hub with inadequate supply. I remember the OTC market in the late 80’s. There were thousands of companies that could not be traded.
IMO, this downturn cannot be predicted and I’m seriuosly skeptical that our short long geniuses can navigate it. I think Dalio is going to get wiped out. I think the call on muni’s made back in 2009 will ring true. What idiot is going to lend California money. I think half of the transports will trade under $5. Who wants a shipping company that has mnus 10 billion in equity and a defined benefit plan?
It’s going to be a real goat rodeo.
On a side note, an old classmate of mine was head of the litigation unit for a major US bank told me once that the geniuses at the bank could get them through any crisis. A year later they were begging for a bailout.
It seems like your classmate was right:)
Somehow this reminds me of TV dinners.
It is TV dinners, only “fresh”. TV dinners still exist because they don’t pay near as much in freight or warehousing. This free money, hi-tech generation is in for a wake up call when they find out debts need to be paid in the real world. –side note– freight companies are making a killing right now.
Or am I the one in fantasy land… All logical concepts I learned growing up are being ignored in today’s society and it has me torn on what sanity really is.
If Albertsons can deliver meal kits and make money and pass the savings on to me, I am all for it. I buy instore and mostly unprocessed foods. I see high end services as a subsidy for low end consumers, but I am not sure it always works out that way.
Actually Wolf, these services have an incredibly high barrier to entry: you must have a logistics, distribution, and supply chain that’s large enough to make these types of deliveries profitable.
That’s the problem with so many startups. They assume the hardest thing is the tech (in this case, the app), and the rest of the world is just a bunch of stupid “old-school” idiots who don’t know how to run things and are ripe for “disruption”. What they do obviously can’t be hard.
Delivery startups have no idea how finely honed modern supply chains and distribution systems are, and how much time, effort, and smarts are required to keep them functioning. They just assume they can outsource that to FedEx (Which you can, for a price, of course) and focus on the app, which is the easiest part of their business model.
I see similar things with startups that want to build stuff. They assume the hardest part is the design, and they focus all their attention on these gee-whiz designs that are incredibly hard to manufacture. And then they assume you can just throw the blueprints over to some contract manufacturer in China who’ll somehow make them for you for 5 bucks apiece.
If you press them and ask them if they have any idea how much time and money is required to oversee multiple iterations of prototyping, redesigns, etc. to get something that’s reliable and cheap to make, they’ll usually give you a blank stare, and then tell you the answer is 3-d printing.
It’s the same story in every industry (even complicated stuff like healthcare). Startups assume that their part i.e the tech is the hardest stuff, and that the rest is old-school stuff run by idiots and can’t be that hard to figure out. Then they go bankrupt when that “easy stuff” turns out to be not so easy…