Wage Inflation is Finally here, and it’s Toxic for the Fed

Even uber-doves are now looking over their shoulder.
There have been all kinds of carefully phrased semi-hawkish statements emanating from carefully contained semi-hawkish Fed governors recently. Today, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan repeated what he has been saying for a while – that the “base case” should be three rate hikes this year, and that there could be four, warning, “if we wait to see actual inflation, we’ll be too late.”
But it’s the most fervent “doves” – when they start getting cold feet as doves – that matter the most when it comes to tightening monetary policy.
One of the most persistent, most vocal doves on the policy setting FOMC has been Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari. He voted against all three rate hikes in 2017, and was vocal about why he did: inflation was too “low.”
He also does not see the asset bubbles all around us, not even the housing bubble, though other Fed governors have fretted about them. He claimed in an essay that “spotting bubbles is hard,” that even if the Fed could see them, it shouldn’t do anything to stop them because it had only “limited policy tools,” and because “the costs of making policy mistakes can be very high.”
That’s the kind of fervent dove he is. But today, he started looking over his shoulder.
There was a number in the jobs report this morning that got his attention: Average hourly earnings in January gained 2.9% year-over-year, the largest gain since June 2009, hallelujah, finally. Pressures are building up in parts of the economy, and companies are griping they cannot hire enough workers in some professions – or that they would have to pay more, God forbid, to hire them.
Pay increases at the bottom of the wage scale, where they have been sorely lacking, had a lot to do with it: In 18 states and in numerous cities, minimum wages increased on January 1. This also caused spillover effects on wages a few notches up the scale. According to the Economic Policy Institute, these new minimum wages, not counting the spill-over effects, have raised the incomes of 4.5 million workers all at once on January 1.
“The most important thing that I saw in a quick review of the jobs data is wage growth,” Kashkari told CNBC on Friday.
“We’ve been waiting for wage growth. Everyone has been declaring that we’re at maximum employment. More Americans have been coming in, which is a really good thing. But there hasn’t been much wage growth. This is one of the first signs that we’re seeing wage growth finally starting to pick up. That’s good for the public as a whole. I think it’s good for the economy overall. But I do think if wage growth continues, that could have an effect on the path of interest rates.”
The path of these interest rates is already winding uphill. For now, everyone at the Fed when they advocate for higher rates keeps repeating the qualifier, “gradual.” But so far, Kashkari has used every opportunity to vote and speak out against any and all rate hikes.
Yet the moment wages tick up, suddenly it gets his attention. It gets every Fed governor’s attention. Wage increases give them the willies.
Creating asset price inflation, including the most glorious housing bubble imaginable, became the Fed’s publicly stated policy goal under Chairman Bernanke – his infamous “wealth effect” doctrine. And consumer price inflation must always be high enough to eat up wage gains and help companies show growing revenues, but not so high that it blows down the whole house.
But wage inflation is toxic for the Fed. Wage inflation means that people get paid more for the same amount of work. A higher income due to promotions, for example, is not part of wage inflation.
So Kashkari explained to CNBC why he voted against every rate hike last year:
“We’ve been undershooting our inflation target for basically 10 years. And there has been very muted wage growth.” So to “assess supply and demand in the labor market,” you “start by looking at the price. And the price of labor – wages – had not been climbing. This jobs report now at least shows some signs of wages picking up.”
While “there might still be some slack in the labor market,” he said, “the wage measure is really important.”
In its statement after the January 31 meeting, the Fed specifically pointed at the “low” unemployment rate, and some Fed governors have said that the unemployment rate, at 4.1% for the past four months, might inch down to 3.9% by the end of the year and stay there in 2019, and that these levels would put further pressure on wages as employers might have to raise wages to attract workers.
When wage inflation picks up, the Fed steps on the brakes. Even Kashkari. While he rotated into a non-voting slot at the FOMC this year, he will be just as active during the discussions and in his public appearances. But now, even the most fervent dove is watching wage inflation with a worried eye. And if wage inflation continues to rise, expect some fireworks.
The QE Unwind is now in full swing, with a sense of urgency. No more dilly-dallying around. Read… Fed’s QE Unwind Accelerates Sharply
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I like the realist (cynical?) comments about the Fed’s wage growth phobia, Wolf. How and why wage inflation should give the Fed the willies seems non-sense in an economy wherin 68% of GDP is Final Household Expenditures. If anything, asset inflation should be the real indication of a bubble, with wage inflation more or less the stated goal, at least up to a point.
Another reason for “wage” increases: new tax code is incenting companies to convert compensation from stock options to salary. (high end and low end).
Good point: Inflation in assets = “Fed see no evil”.
Inflation in Egyptian cotton pima lint emanating from their navel = Fed inflation.
The Offical US unemployment rate # is BS.
However even a small amount of wage growth, might move some of the MASSES of uncounted unemployed, back into Job seeking.
The FED dosent need to scream on with interest rate rises, once it reaches 3%. it has 4 Trillion $ worth of assets to dispose off, before it needs to do that.
Those Sheet reductions will start to have an effect in the real economy once they grow a little probably May/June 2018. Junk bond’s will be the first to really show it.
Short dated T’s @3% return, and capital return guaranteed, are a lot more attractive than a lot of the junk out there.
> The Offical US unemployment rate # is BS.
Only short term, less than two year, changes in the US unemployment rate are meaningful. The actual number is totally meaningless.
The guys at the Fed are idiots if they can’t see that. Or lying horrible people if they can.
Here thought experiment: Which would you rather have. 6% unemployment with employment to population ratio of 90% or 3% unemployment with a employment to population ratio of 80%.
Yeah thought so.
> Junk bond’s will be the first to really show it.
Point, who’d going to buy that stuff if not the Fed.
I know all markets are different, but in my Florida market wage inflation has to be above 5%. That said, my developer clients have elected to sell income producing assets over the past 3 months. I think this asset bubble has peaked.
Mr. Bernanke said we wouldn’t see normalized rates (4-5% Fed fund rate?) in his lifetime. Talk about a rock and a hard place, prop up asset prices or slow wage inflation.
Well, we all know what comes next. The Fed’s policies were directed toward creating stock and asset inflation for a chimera called the wealth effect but when the working and middle classes, the basis of any nations wealth, begins to make a bit more money then it’s time to take away the punchbowl. Today’s stock selloff was just a harbinger..
not so much a matter of “time to take away the punchbowl”, the economy is B-R-O-K-E-N, and the stupid gnomes don’t know how to fix it! Capacity utilization never rises above 80%. Prior to our politician’s discovery of communist china as a labor pool, that used to be 90%.
Today, Half the S&P 500, today can not meet their weighted average cost of capital, ie. they are destroying value. Think about that in a rising rate environment!
The punch bowl take-away is more b/c the Fed is sweating bricks so that they have “ammo” to use in the next depression.
Apparently something is wrong if the regular guy gets a break. Glad the Fed doves are on the case.
I wonder if QT will significantly amplify the effect of rate hike….