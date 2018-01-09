SEC Halts Trading in my Biggest “Blockchain Stock” Hero

11 days after I lambasted the outfit. Billions went up in smoke already.
This is my biggest blockchain hero, and now the Securities and Exchange Commission is taking all the fun out of it. The SEC has “temporarily suspended” trading in the shares of UBI Blockchain Internet, a Hong Kong-based company whose shares [UBIA] are traded in the US. This came 11 days after I lambasted the shenanigans of UBI and its executives.
The SEC cited two reasons – “accuracy” in UBI’s disclosures and funny trading activity:
- “Questions regarding the accuracy of assertions, since at least September 2017” by UBI in SEC filings “regarding the company’s business operations.”
- “Concerns about recent, unusual and unexplained market activity in the company’s Class A common stock since at least November 2017.”
The suspension of trading is effective through January 22. The SEC added this warning:
The Commission cautions broker-dealers, shareholders, and prospective purchasers that they should carefully consider the foregoing information along with all other currently available information and any information subsequently issued by the company.
The last phrase is good: “…and any information subsequently issued by the company.” So don’t believe whatever the company might say in the future.
By hyping the word “blockchain” in its name, and by hook or crook, this outfit with zero revenues and a disconnected phone number in its SEC filings got its shares to spike by over 1,100% in a few days, from $7.20 on December 11 to $87 by December 18, pushing its market capitalization to $8 billion. On December 26, the company filed with the SEC to sell 72.3 million shares owned by six executives, including CEO Tony Liu, to allow them to bail out.
Shares closed at $22 when last traded on Friday, and now no one can sell them – however dubious they might turn out to be.
Even at $22 a share, if the share sale were to succeed – if the “public” were stupid enough to go for it, which by the looks of it might have been the case in this “blockchain” hype era – the executives would still transfer $1.6 billion from the public into their own pockets.
UBI’s history in the US doesn’t pass the smell test. In October 2016, the Hong Kong company acquired a publicly traded shell corporation registered in Las Vegas, changed the name and ticker symbol, and off it went, as I pointed out in my piece, I’m in Awe of How Far the Scams & Stupidities around “Blockchain Stocks” are Going
There were some glaring red lights in the prospectus for people who bother to read it, who likely wouldn’t be the people who’d buy the shares. It said, for example, that “due to the uncertainty of our ability to meet our financial obligations and to pay our liabilities as they become due,” UBI’s auditors questioned “our ability to continue as a going concern.”
“Without any additional funding, the Company will be unable to operate,” it said, and it “must raise additional capital in order to continue operations.” But all the shares would be sold by its executives and the company “will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common stock by the selling stockholders.”
So even after the sale of the shares, UBI would still have nothing – no revenues, no business model, no cash. You have to hold your nose while reading the prospectus, wondering who’d be stupid enough to fall for this. But enough people were stupid enough. Hence the multi-billion dollar market cap.
Regulators finally woke up to this game, issuing a series of warnings about the entire crypto and “blockchain” hype. On December 11, the SEC issued a warning that commenced this way:
The world’s social media platforms and financial markets are abuzz about cryptocurrencies and “initial coin offerings” (ICOs). There are tales of fortunes made and dreamed to be made. We are hearing the familiar refrain, “this time is different.”
On January 4, the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) warned:
Investors should go beyond the headlines and hype to understand the risks associated with investments in cryptocurrencies, as well as cryptocurrency futures contracts and other financial products where these virtual currencies are linked in some way to the underlying investment.
The recent wild price fluctuations and speculation in cryptocurrency-related investments can easily tempt unsuspecting investors to rush into an investment they may not fully understand.
Cryptocurrencies and investments tied to them are high-risk products with an unproven track record and high price volatility. Combined with a high risk of fraud, investing in cryptocurrencies is not for the faint of heart.”
The same day, the SEC warned once again about “cryptocurrencies” and “Initial Coin offerings,” commending the NASAA for its “timely and thoughtful reminder to Main Street investors to exercise caution.” It added:
The release recognizes that cryptocurrencies, while touted as replacements for traditional currencies, lack many important characteristics of traditional currencies, including sovereign backing and responsibility, and now are being promoted more as investment opportunities than efficient mediums for exchange.
UBIA, at the $22 a share, still has a market cap of $2.4 billion on paper. From its peak, nearly $6 billion has evaporated. And there’s a good chance that the rest of it will evaporate too.
So here we go (I’m just kidding, but others are not, and people are falling for it). Read… Wolf Street Changes Name to Wolf Blockchain, Shares Soar 2,000%, Company & Founder Sell 10 Million Shares
The irregularities of the Hong Kong stock exchange are astounding. See the “Enigma Network.” Looks like shell companies rule the exchange.
A Crypto Website Changes Its Data, and $100 Billion in Market Value Vanishes
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-crypto-website-changes-its-data-and-100-billion-in-market-value-vanishes-1515443100
In case you kiddies think that creating value out of nothing with smoke and mirrors is a product of the digital age, let me recount how the business operated that I flogged penny stocks for for a week in 1980. They had some basic mining equipment, paint brushes, and a sufficient variety of paint. They’d buy mining claims that had gone bust, rename it Goldstrike Unlimited or God’s Treasure, move the equipment there and start pushing dirt around. Grease the palms of mining newsletter “journalists” with a few Loonies. Create buzz and momentum, then convert it into Maple Leafs. Repaint the equipment and repeat. Probably 1/2 of the Vancouver penny exchange operated with a variation of this MO. None of the investors on the Exchange gave a damn because they only were interested in timing Momentum and fleecing the suckers that junior salesmen like me were able to bring through the door.
I’m having a hard time typing because I keep breaking out laughing. Wolf, your original article made it abundantly clear that the whole thing was questionable.
And the amazing thing is that there doesn’t appear, from reading your article, to be any fraud involved, the company was upfront about their worthlessness, lack of future, and the disposition of the money from the stock sale.
And as to the SEC doing their job, I’d say they were a few days late and a few billions short! I guess they didn’t read the prospectus either.
Good point, if your company is a obvious fraud and there is no deception on the part of management, where’s the crime?
These things don’t have to be a “crime” – which would mean that the FBI shows up at the door. Stock manipulation or “unexplained market activity,” as the SEC calls it, and not disclosing what needs to be disclosed would be enough.
We’re sort of in a behind-the looking-glass world here. Because if senior management is honest about engaging in fraud, they could never sell their stock because every sale would precede disclosure of damaging financial information violating insider trading rules.
“And as to the SEC doing their job, I’d say they were a few days late and a few billions short!”
Regulatory capture works. Even if nothing else in government does.
Financial regulation, for example, is so far behind the curve they can never catch up, and any more they take only the vaguest interest in trying to make it look good.
Hackers: “All your data are belong to us.”
What we don’t know is what they did to get their shares to spike 1,100% in three days. This takes some doing. And I’d love to get the details on this.
If yahoo finance is correct and their 3 month avg daily trading volume is really under 18,000 shares per day, then it really doesn’t seem that difficult for unscrupulous mgmt or its confederates to put the “pump” in pump and dump.
I’d love to be a fly on the wall in the office of Harry Markopolis, the analyst who tried in vain multiple times to get the SEC to act against Bernard Madoff.
Does the name have to contain blockchain or is chain enough? If the latter, then Goldchain Pyramid would be my name of choice.
Or just “block” as in H.R. Block? Looking at the stock price, I think the algos haven’t picked up on it just yet. Maybe it’s an opportunity to get in on the ground floor?
Mostly tech and biotechnology stocks, some dubious, some not.
I’ve seen some go from $5.00 in the morning to $30.00 in the afternoon.
Several known hucksters release fake news, short the stock, then play it back up.
Who said white collar crime doesn’t pay?
Actually, Walter & I are pretty close on this. As a retired CFO, I see no reason for UBI Blockchain Internet to be allowed access to the US markets, and frankly do not understand why the SEC allows this (but then I also thought BofA and Citi should have been shut down in about 2009). I am also disgusted at Wells Fargo, and very disappointed that Buffett has not spoken out strongly, and a bunch of WFB Sr Mgrs should alrednybe in jail.
Ref: …(but then I also thought BofA and Citi should have been shut down in about 2009). I am also disgusted at Wells Fargo, and very disappointed that Buffett has not spoken out strongly, and a bunch of WFB Sr Mgrs should already be in jail.
As Grandma warned “be careful what you wish for as you just may get it.”
This [inaction] appears to be the result of a synergistic (and in MNSHO, highly toxic) combination of “judicial consequentialism” and “prosecutorial discretion.” While it would be highly satisfying on the primitive personal level, such public (show trial) actions would have been *HIGHLY* counter productive, given the 2008-2009 socioeconomic/political environment, resulting in even more civil unrest, e. g. “Occupy Wall Street.”
This is not to say that the accountable directors, officers and cadre managers should have gotten off scot-free, but that they should have been gradually eased out of the financial sector by civil regulatory action by the SEC, FDIC, CoC, CFTC, etc. with as little publicity as possible, by placing them on a unified/joint list prohibiting employment in a regulated company for 5 or 10 years (possibly longer in especially egregious cases). The BoA and Citi banks (among others) including their brokerage divisions, should have been gradually pruned back to a manageable human scale size, possibly requiring de-mergers and spin-offs.
Perhaps after the next “credit event”…
Wile UBI is the most flagrant, much of what Wolff reports applies to many of the other SEC regulated corporations, for example Enron, Global Crossing, WorldCom, etc. Only time will tell which blue chip company(ies) will “cash in its chips” when interest rates return to normal.
Well, I see that what is left of Kodak is getting in on the craze. They have announced “Kodakcoin”. Their shares were up as much as 77% this afternoon. Why bother with a product when you have an imaginary “coin”.
And, for what it is worth, in my experience many of the problems we attribute to criminal action are actually the result of ignorance, stupidity, and greed.
Time for a new macro metric: Gross Imaginary Product.
Following this measure, at some point in the future everybody on the planet will inevitably become a wealthy billionare just before the entire global economy undergoes a sudden and gratuitous total existence failure.
As we know, nothing ever goes kaput in a straight line, but that in no way excludes the likelihood that everything will go kaput in a Lifschitz fixed point.
Nice job on the original article, Wolf, which included the previous call/warning.
These bubbles of buying exuberance are absolutely amazing. When we are old codgers we will be able to share some of these examples with friends and family. Hopefully, no one will believe us and will actually confirm present events with some research. It is, unbelieveable.
A list of economic crashes and Depressions from the first century, here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_economic_crises
How long can the Fed tolerate the existence of rival counterfeiters?
The fed will torelate the existence until somebody publishes a paper that uses derivatives on correlation matrices built out of sampling elements in some manifold or some such gibberish. If you are techie, it isn’t raining until your iPhone says so, even if you are soaking wet. For an economist in the same rain, the rain is not real until somebody can show it to her using equations.
