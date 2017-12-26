The US Cities with the Biggest Housing Bubbles

But red-hot Seattle has first back-to-back declines since 2014!
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for October, released this morning, jumped 6.2% year-over-year (not-seasonally-adjusted), up from 6.1% in September. The index has now surpassed by 6.0% the crazy peak in July 2006 of Housing Bubble 1 and is up 46% from the trough of Housing Bust 1:
Real estate prices are subject to local dynamics but are impacted by national and even global factors, such as the consequences of monetary policies, particularly in places where this liquidity washes ashore. This creates local housing bubbles. And they operate each on their schedules. When enough of these local bubbles occur simultaneously, it becomes a national housing bubble as depicted by the chart above.
The Case-Shiller Index is based on a rolling-three month average; today’s release was for August, September, and October data. Instead of median prices, the index uses “home price sales pairs.” For instance, it takes sales data from a house that sold in 2011 and then again in 2017, incorporates other factors, and uses algorithms to adjust the price movement into an index data point. The index was set at 100 for January 2000. An index value of 200 means prices as figured by the algorithm have doubled since then.
Here are the standouts among the housing bubbles in major metro areas:
Boston:
The index for the Boston metro area ticked down on a monthly basis, the first decline after 22 months in a row of increases. It’s still up 6.9% year-over-year, a slightly slower pace then the 7.2% year-over-year surge in the prior month. During Housing Bubble 1, it soared 82% from January 2000 to October 2005, before the plunge set in. Now, after six years of relentless price increases, the index exceeds the peak of Housing Bubble 1 by 12.7%:
Seattle:
The Case-Shiller home price index for the Seattle metro declined again by a tad on a month-to-month basis — first back-to-back declines since the end of 2014! However, the index is not seasonally adjusted, and a slight downturn this time of the year was not unusual before 2015. So this may be a sign that the housing market in Seattle is returning to some seasonal patterns, rather than just spiking no matter what. The index is up a breath-taking 12.7% year-over-year, 20% from the peak of Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007), and 79% from the trough of Housing Bust 1 in February 2011:
Denver:
The index for the Denver metro rose again on a monthly basis, the 24th monthly increase in a row. It is up 6.6% year-over-year and has surged 44% above the prior peak in the summer of 2006. Note that Housing Bubble 1 and subsequently Housing Bust 1 mostly spared Denver. But in 2012, Housing Bubble 2 erupted with a vengeance:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The index for the Dallas-Fort Worth metro rose again on a monthly basis — the 45th month in a row of increases. It is up 7.1% year-over-year and 43% from the prior peak in June 2007. Similar to Denver, Housing Bubble 1 and Housing Bust 1 mostly spared North Texas. But prices began to surge in 2012:
Atlanta:
Home prices in Atlanta actually ticked down a smidgen from the prior month, but are still up 5.1% year-over-year and are 2.6% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007. From that peak, the index plunged 37%. It’s now up 70% since February 2012:
Portland:
The Case-Shiller index for Portland declined a tad, and is now back where it had been three months ago — the first monthly decline since September 2016, and in line with seasonal price patterns. The index is up 7.1% year-over-year and 73% in five years. It is now 20% above the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1 and has ballooned 123% since 2000:
San Francisco Bay Area:
The index, which covers the county of San Francisco plus four Bay Area counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, and San Mateo (the northern part of Silicon Valley) — jumped 1.2% for the month. It had however ticked down in August. It’s up 7.7% year-over-year, up 29.5% from the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1, and up 84% from the end of Housing Bust 1. The index has surged 148% since 2000:
Los Angeles:
The index for the Los Angeles metro ticked up again for the month and is up 6.5% year-over-year. The sugar-loaf Housing Bubble 1 was in a category of its own, with home prices skyrocketing 174% from January 2000 to July 2006, before collapsing and surrendering much of the gains. The index has skyrocketed since the end of Housing Bust 1 and is getting closer to beating the prior insane peak, but is still 2.0% shy:
These charts are visual depictions of asset price inflation. A house whose price jumps 20% in three years hasn’t gotten 20% bigger. What happened is that the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to these assets — since “homes” have become a global asset class — has been demolished by the Fed’s monetary policies that generated little or no wage inflation, moderate consumer price inflation, and extraordinary asset price inflation. In other words, the value of labor (wages earned) with regards to assets, such as homes, has been crushed, and housing costs in general, including rents, are consuming an ever larger slice of wages. This has turned into the “affordability crisis” now gripping many of the big urban areas in the US. Which can hardly be the foundation of a healthy economy.
The new tax law will have a big impact on the housing market, the magnitude of which has not been fully appreciated just yet. Read… What Will the Tax Bill Do to the Housing Market?
Just my guess, but if prices really do fall in Seattle, whether because of a change in the tax laws or a future recession, my prediction is it will be a rout because construction has increased even faster producing more places than I thought possible to ever find buyers and at prices that I thought couldn’t be sold. I’ve been wrong for years but if the day comes that I’m not, then I don’t think it will be a mild correction but a bloodbath.
I agree with your assessment. Developers and flippers can’t work fast enough to satisfy the demand for housing in Seattle. The sorry state of our infrastructure and lack of mass transit ensures that as population growth continues, a homeowner will need to live very, very close to South Lake Union to avoid an absolutely hellish car commute. I don’t see prices in the central neighborhoods coming down. Even if prices ever do start to moderate, I see plenty of 20 somethings with good incomes who are currently living in micro apartments or with roommates jumping on the opportunity to finally get their own place.
Disagree*
Never say never
Housing has busted many times before for many reasons
Here in Seattle prices have been falling for at least 4 months
The US market seems to be the only market that hasn’t started the decline in a meaningful way. Canada, Australia, London, other European markets have started to show the sign of troubles to come.
It’s as if the US is sheltered in a bubble.
To be fair, Canada and Australia somehow avoided the last recessions.
Our Kool Aid is just awesome-er From stocks, bitcoin, and especially Ponzi schemes, we just do it better down here. Witness Tesla, which Wolf has written about many times.
The one that takes the cake through is Theranos. Witness the following: https://techcrunch.com/2017/12/23/theranos-gets-100-million-in-debt-financing-to-carry-it-through-2018-with-some-caveats/
The product does not work. Heck there’s no product, the founder has been caught with her pants down defrauding people, but no problem, here’s more millions.
USA, USA, USA.
The US real estate market will follow the decline for certain; just a bit later than the others; after all Wall Street is the inventor of all frauds.
Compared to Crypto currencies, all makers seem rational.
The market is insane hopefully it will correct soon. I love Boston but I’ll be leaving this coming year for a city in the south. I make good money here too in Finance but its not enough
The big difference in today’s US housing market compared to the previous peak is there are large disparities in submarkets for most MSA’s. In my submarket in SW FL, prices are well beyond peaks reached in 2006. Less than a quarter mile away, prices are still 40% below the 2006 peaks. The reason is the majority of potential homebuyers do not have access to bank loans in 2017. In 2006, anyone with a pulse could take out a no money down mortgage.
Shouldn’t the second bubble be significantly higher than the first bubble before it pops, like the stock market topped around 14K in 2007, is now nearly twice that. Not to throw cold water, but this bubble is small potatoes.
“this bubble is small potatoes”
RE prices at 10x area incomes isn’t small potatoes. the people I know who have a house either inherited them or bought them decades ago. AND I always ask, “which one of your kids can afford to buy the house you live in” and the answer is always the same…..”I couldn’t afford to buy the house I live in on my current income….it’s not even close” One friend even said “I couldn’t afford just the taxes if I bought this place today”
a starter home in my area in a so so hood is $600K…and that is a POS crap shack.
This bubble is much worse than small potatoes.
7 of the 9 cities on the list have bubbles that are already significantly higher: Boston, Seattle, Denver, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Portland, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Only 2 on the list are lagging: Atlanta is only slightly higher, and Los Angeles is still a tad below.
During Housing Bubble 1, the housing market went south in some markets as early as 2005 and as late as Nov 2007 (city of San Francisco, per median price). They do it on their own schedule. The national average just averages it all out.
is this index adjusted for inflation ?
No. So you can strip it out. According to the Fed’s preferred inflation measure (core PCE), there has been 17.7% inflation since the totally insane peak of Housing Bubble 1. Deduct 17.7% from the CaseShiller indices, and you will see that several of the indices EXCEED the prior totally crazy bubble levels even after inflation, and that the rest are getting closer. Those peak levels were the ones that imploded with fanfare. They weren’t some normal state of calm. They were the very edge of Housing Bust 1.
As I type I’m sitting in an area that’s all “home improvement” products. Flooring and custom cabinets and every kind of trim and porcelain etc. ‘
In my town there’s a thing called “Christmas In The Park” which is just the kind of thing you think is the coolest when you’re about 6. I think it set some kind of record for the most Xmas trees in one place this year – trees from this and that high school, that Elks lodge, etc.
There are booths selling hats and various geegaws, but what really stands out to me, particularly since the caricature artists have given up and stopped coming, is the sign guy. He’s got a lunch-truck type truck and he makes those wooden signs with a router. “The Robinson Family” and so on. The kind of sign you put on the door of your house, or maybe on the fence out front. Somehow Christmas … and signs … are connected. He gets about $200 for a sign the size of two laptops side by side.
Somehow he’s got a system that allows him to take orders for signs and have them done, the letters routed out with his router, the paint in the letters and on the edge, and the whole thing slathered with varnish and ready to take home in a few hours or the next day. I am very curious about this.
But the thing is, why has this guy got a line longer than the one at the churro truck? Who’s buying all these signs? It’s got to be the same people who are buying flooring and carpeting and trim and porcelain … stuff … hand over fist. Exactly the kind of sales you get in a huge housing bubble.
Fascinating anecdote…maybe the wood sign business is a key indicator of a housing bubble?
Does anyone think this is normal Econ. 101 supply and demand? Has anything been normal since the GFC of ’09? It feels like ‘m living in a Salvador Dali painting or parallel universe or something. Sheesh.
– 1995-2000-Dot Com Bubble
– 2002-2007 US Housing Bubble 1.0
– 2009-2018(?) The “Everything Bubble”
Three major bubbles in 20 odd years. I’m sure it will end well this time also. The marvels of financial engineering. Insanity knows no bounds. Free markets and sound money: Can we please have some of that for a change?
“Yeah, yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should.” – Dr. Ian Malcolm, Jurassic Park, 1993
That’s what cheap money will do. The FED has to know what they have created, they can’t be that stupid – evil yes!!! And, I think they are now scared sh*tless of the dire consequences that are only a matter of time. But, I’ve got to hand it to them on how long they have been able to keep this scam going…much longer that I ever could have imagined, especially given the lack of economic substance with food service “jobs” leading the way. So many people and companies are so cavalier about debt. Also, I think many in finance are ignoring balance sheets – I always check the balance sheet – I always look at a company’s balance sheet. In fact, I recently checked McDonald’s only to find assets of $31 billion vs liabilities of $33 billion, so they have a negative net worth and the share price is at the moon. Houston, we have a problem!!!