The Glory Days for US High-End Real Estate Are Over

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on “This Week in Money“:

The “aspirational” asking prices in the super high-end housing market used to fly in the glory days of 2015, but they aren’t flying anymore. Craziness is slowly leaching out of that end of the market. What does this say about the overall housing market? And are the home-price numbers we get from the real estate industry inflated to promote ever higher home prices?

Under the new tax law, home buyers are losing some of the incentives to binge on debt-funded home purchases, but the magnitude of this change has not been fully appreciated just yet. Read… What Will the Tax Bill Do to the Housing Market?