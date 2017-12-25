The Glory Days for US High-End Real Estate Are Over

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on “This Week in Money“:
The “aspirational” asking prices in the super high-end housing market used to fly in the glory days of 2015, but they aren’t flying anymore. Craziness is slowly leaching out of that end of the market. What does this say about the overall housing market? And are the home-price numbers we get from the real estate industry inflated to promote ever higher home prices?
Under the new tax law, home buyers are losing some of the incentives to binge on debt-funded home purchases, but the magnitude of this change has not been fully appreciated just yet. Read… What Will the Tax Bill Do to the Housing Market?
I want to know what the tax bill will do to charities. On the one hand, the very rich just got richer. On the other hand, many middle and upper middle class tax payers will switch away from itemized deductions.
How does this play out? Less charity? Just a switch to charities that reflect the priorities of wealthier people (i.e. less to Churches)?
Wondering if someone has thought this through.