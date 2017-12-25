How Opaque Healthcare Pricing Mechanisms Rip Off Consumers

“I’ve been pounding the table about location-based pricing for years. Now we have hard data.”
Wolf here: Michael Gorback, M.D., who has authored a number of articles for Wolf Street on how opaque pricing in the US healthcare system inflates costs, has been a strong advocate of price transparency. He told me he is “one of the very few (only?) pain specialists who accept uninsured patients and publish their cash fee schedule.”
A “cash fee schedule” is essentially a price list. It’s the norm in just about every industry, except in healthcare, where opaque pricing dominates – to the detriment of consumers.
By Michael Gorback, M.D., at the Center for Pain Relief in Houston, TX:
Imagine you’re out shopping for a new car. You stop by Dealership A and get an offer of $35,000. You decide to do some comparison-shopping and head over to Dealership B. Their price is $39,000. You show them the offer from Dealership A. The trusty salesman says you should buy the car from him at the higher price because his store has a higher overhead. “Look at the fancy furniture in our showroom,” he says. “The chairs are really comfortable in the waiting area and we offer espresso and cappuccino. Our rent is also much higher.”
This is the logic behind higher prices for outpatient procedures done at a hospital as opposed to an ambulatory surgery center or office setting. I discussed this phenomenon on Wolf Street back in 2014.
Well, now we have some numbers. According to a report submitted to Congress by the Physicians Advocacy Institute (Medicare Payment Differentials Across Outpatient Settings of Care), hospital outpatient services cost considerably more than other settings without any evidence of added benefit. Whether it’s a colonoscopy, cardiac imaging, or just an office visit, costs are higher in a hospital outpatient setting.
“Medicare is paying hospitals more for the same services because (the federal healthcare program) thinks it costs (physicians) more to provide the same service due to higher overheads,” said Bhagwan Satiani, MD, professor of clinical surgery at Ohio State University’s College of Medicine, cited by Physicians News Network.
Yes! You should buy our $39,000 car because the furniture in our showroom is more expensive!
I’m not sure why Physicians New Network added “(physicians)” to the statement by Dr. Satiani. The physicians are not being paid the facility fee. The hospital gets the fee. Actually, if I do a procedure at the hospital, my professional fee is cut because I don’t have overhead. Think about that for a moment. Let’s say I get $250 for the procedure in the office. If I do it at the hospital I get $125, so CMS must think my overhead is $125. But CMS thinks that the hospital’s overhead is perhaps $800. Why are they subsidizing the less cost-efficient location?
Doctors working in such settings seem to have an incentive to do more medical procedures, Bhagwan Satiani said, according to PNN.
True dat! There is intense pressure on hospital-employed physicians to do more of everything – testing, procedures, treatments, and so on. Fail to order enough tests and you might find yourself having a heart-to-heart chat with one of the corporate suits.
This location-based cost differential is nothing less than cost-shifting. The hospital overcharges outpatients to pay for overhead for which it’s undercompensated. If I can do a spine injection in the office for $250, why should my patient pay $800 just to walk in the door of the hospital outpatient department? The hospital setting adds nothing to the value of the procedure: same doctor, same patient, same drugs, same supplies, same injection.
The only indication for selecting a hospital setting should be if the patient is a high risk due to health problems.
If the hospital outpatient department can’t provide the service for the same price as everyone else, then they shouldn’t offer the service.
I happen to be a shareholder in a physician-owned hospital but I still do most of my procedures in my office. I get my patients in and out faster and for a mere fraction of the cost. Many of my partners resent that but I have a fiduciary duty to my patient to put their interests ahead of mine.
I’ve been pounding the table about location-based pricing for years. Now we have hard data to support the claim that it’s costing us billions of dollars. It’s time to eliminate it. By Michael Gorback, M.D., Center for Pain Relief.
The author’s approach leads to less invoices and paperwork too. That’s a big problem today. When my daughter had a broken arm, I think I received about 10 separate invoices from the various professionals in the hospital that were involved. Separate invoices from the hospital, doctor, XRay Tech, assistants, etc. Some sent the bills to me, others sent them to the insurance company, even though everybody had a copy of my insurance card. Absolutely ridiculous. The more people that are involved, the higher the chance of procedural and administrative errors.
Imagine if hospitals had the same transparency requirements as financial institutions!
I dream of the day when there are transparencies in healthcare, pharma and other opaque industries. Look at how other businesses have been forced to compete on price, and to spell out charges and acknowledge what was hidden. There have been too many lies of omission and commission that have gone on for too long.
Automobiles provide a handy example and have been referenced numerous times at Wolf Street. Some dealers are able to gouge buyers with fast talk, circled numbers on a yellow pad, more fast talk with some mumbo jumbo, a visit from the sales manager and other schemes and methods to get that iron to drive itself right out the door. The facades began to crack somewhat with the advent of internet-based information services, buying arrangements such as auto brokers, wholesale or fleet sales that were added ways to move inventory to individuals and other tweaks.
Imagine hospitals with pricing sheets, instead of stonewalling. On the west side of Los Angeles, there are some very high-priced hospitals and they use one another as benchmarks to justify their prices. They have less justification when charging $160 for a single over-the-counter painkiller tablet, but they try nonetheless until someone calls them on it. Few individual payers call, so they pad their income to make up for whatever pressure some insurers may bring.
Or imagine a government using its sole buyer or big buyer clout to extract some volume discount on run of the mill items that flow through MediCal or any number of other outlets. Then multiply that by the other states and the federal institutions like the Veterans Administration hospitals and medical or other treatment facilities. Why wouldn’t a patriotic American Senator or Representative want to ensure that constituents got better service for less money, and that taxpayers paid less? Of course, there are a few laws restricting such volume buying since DC Criminal X sits on a committee to decide what comes to a vote and what gets buried at the request of Big Donor Y. If only Americans knew the half of what was going on allegedly in their names!
Where is a waterfall chart that shows how much gets siphoned off by each level of grift, compared to a competitive rate? How long with such a chart be legal, if it is?
A National Health Service would prevent 99% of this. As the “property” of the public, it would be subject to transparency laws and pricing would be much more consistent.
The author conveniently ignores the fact that outpatient facilities owned by physicians ALSO generally are driven by physician profit motives to do more, often unnecessary services, which are provided at the outpatient facility, as they get to pocket all the profits. If anything, since the hospital gets all the profits, there is less such incentive for this to happen in hospital based procedures, by the physicians.
Obviously, this sort of profit taking never happens at the author’s own pure-of-heart eleemosynary outpatient facility.
A key difference between healthcare and car dealerships is that consumers can easily google information about car quality and car prices and decide ahead of time what car they want, and then just focus on shopping for the best price. It doesn’t matter where or who they buy it from, it’s going to be the same car.
Not so with selecting a physician or hospital or outpatient facility to do a procedure. You can DIE, that’s right D. I. E. if you make the wrong choice, e.g. Joan Rivers. Her procedure should have NEVER been done at that outpatient facility. They were not fully equipped to handle the emergency complication that arose from her operation.
This sort of information about the quality of physician providers, and the capabilities of the various hospitals and outpatient facilities is very difficult to discover unless you are actually in the healthcare business. And this is the information that is far more important than pricing for the patient who wants an outstanding and safe outcome.
Yes, this is a very nuanced subject but let’s break it down like someone already did above. A hospital charged us $78 for a 1000 mg dose of acetaminophen in 2014 after child birth. Why, because they can. If you dispute it you get stonewalled. The doctors offices I visit would never attempt to rip me of in this way.
That’s only because you don’t know all the tricks of the trade that doctor’s offices do to generate increased revenue. They often have their own ultrasound or X-ray machines which they will order, to be done in their office, whether you really need it or not. Cheaper than you can get it at the hospital you will be told! True, but the tests are also usually completely unnecessary and useless for whatever is ailing you. Or they recommend all sorts of procedures and treatments that have to be done in their office … for a small fee …. also cheaper than the hospital!
My younger daughter for a time was stuck with an HMO insurance, and had to go to an HMO dermatologist to treat her severe acne. Being in an HMO meant the dermatologist was not paid fee for service but was capitated, a fixed price per patient. So to maximize his earnings, instead of curing her in one or a few visits, he convinced her to keep coming back to his office for weekly facial scrubs at his office for $50 each time which she had to pay out of pocket. Her acne never went away.
Eventually I got her into my PPO health insurance, and she found a top notch PPO dermatologist who prescribed her the correct and very strong medication that CURED her acne within weeks. No more stupid sleazy useless $50 facial scrubs.
So, again, my #1 point is – saving money (HMOs are a way to save money – supposedly) is NOT as important as finding a really good physician who knows what they are doing and will do the job right. As a physician, I have long known that there are only a small minority of other physicians that I would trust to treat me or my family.
I know nobody will agree with me, but I think universal healthcare is right around the corner. I remember the president saying it when he was first campaigning. As a business person he knows the true cost of the crazy system we have and he also knows nobody is getting good value from it. The only way to fix this mess is to start over. I expect to see this in his administration.
Sigh .. not to go all political on you Petunia … but as with everything else promised on the campaign trail … you’ve been sold a bill of goods .. as well as having been sold down the river for the benefit of the very few to the detriment of all others including yourself .
And suffice it to say .. even if what I’m saying were not the case .. the fact is …
The GOP will never buy into what they perceive as blatant socialism
TJ,
So far I have nothing to be sorry about. The new tax plan is a small plus for us.
The GOP establishment is on way to be primaried out by the GOP voters. If they don’t represent the interest of their voters, they will be on their way out and they know it.
LOL. Just like what he did for the abusive for profit colleges: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/14/business/student-loans-for-profit-schools-colleges.html
At least he’s starting to go after the H1B ers. Although it will not impact this April’s lottery.
Would not expect much of anything of substance from the Trump administration – and I’m saying this from the perspective of being as apolitical as it gets. I despise more or less all politicians/political parties equally.
But other than broadly acceptable things to the overall GOP (tax reform) or anything to do with militarism/warmongering Inc where you have the neocon/neoliberal ghouls in agreement one just does not envision this administration being able to do the heavy lifting required to accomplish anything major.
I do think something at least a bit less awful will emerge at some point as to US HC per the operation of basic market economics.
I literally know 20+ people who fly to other parts of the world just to handle basic health care needs (and doing so is always significantly cheaper even after the travel costs and often better as to the quality of service.) This, to me, suggests an obviously unsustainable environment.
The Bill To Permanently Fix Health Care For All*
30 Mar 2017
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=231949
Excerpt:
Let’s lay out the parameters for a bill, a fairly-modest update to my two previous missives on this point here and here (note the dates) and which can be easily turned into formal legislative language:
All providers must post, in their offices and on a public web site without any requirement to sign in or otherwise identify oneself to access it, a full and complete price list which shall apply to every person. This instantly allows customers to compare pricing between providers for services and products in the medical realm.
All customers must be billed for actual charges at the same price on a direct basis at the time the service or product is rendered to them. This immediately and permanently decouples “insurance” from the provision of care. The current system of an “explanation of benefits” that often features a “negotiated discount” of some 90% is nothing other than an extortion racket and is arguably felonious — threatening to bankrupt someone if they don’t buy your “insurance” through a threat to charge them ten times as much certainly appears to be a criminal enterprise and, given that more than one entity is involved, looks like it meets the definition of Racketeering. Insurance coverage may well cover some, part or none of a given bill, and nothing prevents an insurer from telling you in advance of your visit how much they will pay (if anything) for a given procedure or drug. Indeed you should demand that information from them and use it as part of choosing where to obtain treatment but the bill still has to be rendered to you, you have to be the one to file the claim and everyone must pay the same price to the same provider for the same kind and quantity of product or service.
A One-Sentence Bill To Force The Health-Care Issue
23 Jun 2017
https://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=232164
Excerpt:
“Notwithstanding any other provision in state or federal law, a person who presents themselves while uninsured to any provider of a medical good or service shall not be charged a price greater than that which Medicare pays for the same drug, device, service or combination thereof.”
That’s it.
One sentence.
If you want to add a penalty clause with it I propose the following:
“Any bill rendered to a person in excess of said amounts shall (1) be deemed void, with all services and goods provided as a gift without charge or taxable consequence to said consumer but not deductible by said physician or facility from any income or occupational tax and (2) is immediately due to the customer in the exact amount presented as liquidated damages for the fraud so-attempted.”
It ends the “Chargemaster” ripoff game.
It ends the $150,000 snake bite or the $80,000 scorpion sting.
It ends the $500,000 cancer treatment.
It ends all of that, immediately and instantly.
I remind you that Medicare is required to set pay rates by law at a level that in fact are profitable — that is, above cost by a modest amount — for everything it covers. Further, those pay rates are audited regularly to prove that they in fact are above cost.
Does this solve every problem? No, and in fact that would leave alone the existing monopolistic pricing systems that many medical providers, whether they be drug makers, device makers, service providers or otherwise have in place. It would do exactly nothing to get rid of the 10 paper pushers hired for every doctor or nurse, none of whom ever provide one second of care to an actual person through their entire time of employment.
But it would instantly end walking into an emergency room and getting hammered with a $50,000 bill for something that Medicare will pay $5,000 for.
This is why simply enacting Medicare for all, just like Eisenhower originally wanted, is the best way to bring us into the first world, health care wise.
There are plenty of countries with that model you can go to.
If we could have a system like Mexico where the doctor can treat you and be on your way with a so how sheet of paper, and where the doctor is not forced to treat half the population without compensation, we might actually have an actual healthcare system.
Sorry Petunia, I’ve got to agree with you. As Americans, we have more chance of dying of heart attack than getting bombed by Chinese. Why spend more on defense??
I live in Europe now, with (almost) universal care. I’m sure it’s not the best, but we all have it, and use it if necessary. Better than being defended from the Chinks.
Here’s the best idea in the box. Most doctors are being hammered by regulations, overhead, taxes and stupid stuff from the government. Most just want to make some income that’s not attached to THE AMAFDABIGPHARMA MAFIA. It will take some doing and talking and negotiating but it’s worth!.
What I’ve found is a system where you have a stable of doctors who like to work for cash–or silver or gold as the case might be. Make sure you work with them directly, outside the clinic or hospital. Get an agreed upon price for the basic stuff and slip the some skins; that’s folding money, the long green.
They do their doctoring thing, you get the fix you need and both walk away from the arrangement satisfied with the results.
Back in the day that’s the way it was done.
We need to bring back simplicity to a system that’s not only FUBAR but ultra expensive and for no other reason that the insurance companies, the government and big pharma have made it that way.
I agree that the only way to fix this is to start over, but I doubt significant change is imminent. One of the biggest overhauls was ObamaCare. Written (directly or indirectly) by lobbyists, it is a complete disaster.
Look at Medicare Part D, which was introduced to provide medication coverage. Part of the bill says Medicare may not negotiate prices! Medicare doesnt negotiate prices with doctors and hospitals – it dictates them. Medicare has something like 65 million covered lives. That’s a lot of pricing leverage. Who do you think purchased that little goodie from the government?
Universal healthcare proponents will have to fight insurance, pharmaceutical, equipment, hospital, and physician lobbies,among others. I think at best we’d end up with a two tiered system of public and private services.
First, thank you Dr Gorback for the post and for your efforts to deal with the health care consumer, aka the patient, directly. I would add that, while price transparency is necessary to help the patient obtain less expensive care, it is far from sufficient.
One of the reason there is no transparency is that consumers haven’t demanded it. They haven’t because for the most part they don’t pay for medical services directly. Their costs are hidden in insurance premiums taken from their paychecks and their bills are paid, usually in a complicated and convoluted where by insurance companies such as Aetna. Recently, more consumers are becoming aware of the costs of medical care because of the rise of co-payments, co-insurance and the like.
Costs won’t seriously be addressed, by the private sector, unless and until the third party reimbursement system is curtained. That is, health insurance reverts to something akin to catastrophic coverage. As things are not insurers and government bureaucrats are taking their pound of flesh before anything goes to providers of care. Short of this sort of change, the only way that I see costs being controlled are by government fiat – say through a single payer system.
As an aside beware of not for profits. Ofter the leadership makes up for compensation differences with the for profit world by building elaborate facilities and giving itself lots of perks.
Also, it doesnt help that doctors have to make enough to payoff their schooling. But that cost being equal to all, albeit some dont take loans, their is still pressure to make a good living which the system helps doctors to achive through this opaque system. My mother was in charge of the ER at our local hospital in NH and I could see the ER was a sales funnel for the doctors so their is this relationship also that further binds the two parties.
In Shanghai, at Ruijin, public, hostipal, I had an MRI done on my hip and the rate sheet was 160usd, in the US add a ZERO to that figure. The hospital is run at optimal efficiency, almost, I had to sit and wait for about an hour. But if you go on the weekend no wait; not smart to take a sickday when you have the day off :)
A normal visit is 4usd but they are prescribing /pushing high priced branded meds more and more.
Its great to hear that DR Gorback taking such a positive, people first stance. However its hard to imagine how the system could be reversed under the thumb of big pharma and heavenly profits. Anyhow, published rate sheets is a great start.
In St.Petersburg RF the hip MRI is about $60 and if you come after 10 pm (they r open 24h a day) you’ll get 10% discount.
AGIIX, I already do that, as you can see on my web site. However, I can’t control what the pharmacy, lab,or hospital will charge you.
One step I recommend is to use goodrx.com for comparison shopping if you pay cash.
This won’t work if you use insurance. For example, when I had lab work done I asked about the cash price since my deductible is $6,000 and the lab charge was $500. They offered $150. Not bad! However, I found that my insurer had a negotiated price of $53 so I used my insurance. It came out of my deductible but I only paid $53.
OTOH let’s say the quoted (chargemaster – another horror to discuss another day) price for an MRI is $2,000, the cash price is $400 and the insurance negotiated price is $800. Now the question is whether your remaining deductible is more or less than $800. More than $800? Pay cash. Less than $800? Use insurance. Unless you want to try to use up your deductible.
But wait! There’s more! You still might have “co-insurance” also called a co-pay, where you still pay part of the tab. Now you need to know your out-of-pocket cap. That’s where you’ve maxed out both your co-pay and deductible.
Clear as mud.
–an interesting auto-biographical article on this topic (pasted in) as the last few years has seen a net migration of Physicians from the US to Canada. This is unusual as US doctors make considerably more salary and have for years. The skill drain has often flowed south.
The average gross pay for family docs in BC is around $260,000 per year, but then overhead is deducted which includes clinic costs, nursing support staff, etc. But the billing and fee payment sched is set, universal and renegotiated on a regular basis. Plus, BC doctors have a pension plan!!! (Good one, too)
Specialists make considerably more in Canada than GPs do, but the fees and renumeration are all set and the same throughout each Province as negotiated by each party’s reps.
The fees do vary between provinces with Ontario and Alberta at the top. BC is around the middle of the pack.
article:
I’m a U.S. family physician who has decided to relocate to Canada. The hassles of working in the dysfunctional health care “system” in the U.S. have simply become too intense.
I’m not alone. According to a physician recruiter in Windsor, Ont., over the past decade more than 100 U.S. doctors have relocated to her city alone. More generally, the Canadian Institute for Health Information reports that Canada has been gaining more physicians from international migration than it’s been losing.
Like many of my U.S. counterparts, I’m moving to Canada because I’m tired of doing daily battle with the same adversary that my patients face – the private health insurance industry, with its frequent errors in processing claims (the American Medical Association reports that one of every 14 claims submitted to commercial insurers are paid incorrectly); outright denials of payment (about one to five percent); and costly paperwork that consumes about 16 percent of physicians’ working time, according to a recent journal study.
I’ve also witnessed the painful and continual shifting of medical costs onto my patients’ shoulders through rising co-payments, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket expenses. According to a survey conducted by the Commonwealth Fund, 66 million — 36 percent of Americans — reported delaying or forgoing needed medical care in 2014 due to cost.
My story is relatively brief. Six years ago, shortly after completing my residency in Rochester, New York, I opened a solo family medicine practice in what had become my adopted hometown.
I had a vision of cultivating a practice where patients felt heard and cared for, and where I could provide full-spectrum family medicine care, including obstetrical care. My practice embraced the principles of patient-centered collaborative care. It employed the latest in 21st-century technology.
I loved my work and my patients. But after five years of constant fighting with multiple private insurance companies in order to get paid, I ultimately made the heart-wrenching decision to close my practice down. The emotional stress was too great.
My spirit was being crushed. It broke my heart to have to pressure my patients to pay the bills their insurance companies said they owed. Private insurance never covers the whole bill and doesn’t kick in until patients have first paid down the deductible. For some, this means paying thousands of dollars out-of-pocket before insurance ever pays a penny. But because I had my own business to keep solvent, I was forced to pursue the balance owed.
Doctors deal with this conundrum in different ways. A recent New York Times article described how an increasing number of physicians are turning away from independent practice to join large employer groups (often owned by hospital systems) in order to be shielded from this side of our system. About 60 percent of family physicians are now salaried employees rather than independent practitioners.
That was a temptation for me, too. But too often I’ve seen in these large, corporate physician practices that the personal relationship between doctor and patient gets lost. Both are reduced to mere cogs in the machine of what the late Dr. Arnold Relman, former editor of The New England Journal of Medicine, called the medical-industrial complex in the U.S.
So I looked for alternatives. I spoke with other physicians, both inside and outside my specialty. We invariably ended up talking about the tumultuous time that the U.S. health care system is in — and the challenges physicians face in trying to achieve the twin goals of improved medical outcomes and reduced cost.
The rub, of course, is that we’re working in a fragmented, broken system where powerful, moneyed corporate interests thrive on this fragmentation, finding it easy to drive up costs and outmaneuver patients and doctors alike. And having multiple payers, each with their own rules, also drives up unnecessary administrative costs — about $375 billion in waste annually, according to another recent journal study.
I knew that Canada had largely resolved the problem of delivering affordable, universal care by establishing a publicly financed single-payer system. I also knew that Canada’s system operates much more efficiently than the U.S. system, as outlined in a landmark paper in The New England Journal of Medicine. So I decided to look at Canadian health care more closely.
I liked what I saw. I realized that I did not have to sacrifice my family medicine career because of the dysfunctional system on our side of the border.
In conversations with my husband, we decided we’d be willing to relocate our family so I could pursue the career in medicine that I love. I’ll be starting and growing my own practice in Penetanguishene on the tip of Georgian Bay this autumn.
I’m excited about resuming my practice, this time in a context that is not subject to the vagaries of backroom deals between moneyed, vested interests. I’m looking forward to being part of a larger system that values caring for the health of individuals, families and communities as a common good — where health care is valued as a human right.
I hope the U.S. will get there some day. I believe it will. Perhaps our neighbor to the north will help us find our way.
source:
https://www.kevinmd.com/blog/2015/05/this-u-s-doctor-is-moving-to-canada-find-out-why.html
Personal note:
I just had my yearly physical. I am pretty diligent about this as I am a cancer survivor. I saw my GP for the poke and prod, then undertook a 2 minute walk to the new hospital for a chest X-ray (20 minute wait for a walk-in), a 2 minute drive for the blood samples and other lab work …..private facility (5 minute wait)…results of all proceedures were posted online next day for me to check up on, with the doctor receiving his results same day in case there might be something to follow up on.
I am 62, in excellent health, and take no prescribed medications other than tylenol when I work too hard on building projects or in the garden.
No cost to me, and no alerts.. Same time next year. :-)
scott,
Did you know that the average annual income per person in China in 2010 was $3000? Compared to about $27,000 per person in the U.S. in 2008. So yes, that does explain why you have to add a zero to compare costs in China to that in the USA. I can assure you though, that heavily discounted prices for MRIs can be had in the US at under $400, if you look hard enough. These will always be with older cheaper scanners, run by hungry radiologists, competing for business based on price alone. So the story is more complicated than you think.
Dr. Chaillet,
I still remember when I was an intern in Los Angeles that my annual salary was all of $15,000 per year. Do you remember the last time that YOUR income was that low? Do you remember all the things that you had to do to save money? All the things you could not buy or do because money was tight? At least we had good health insurance from our residency programs, right?
Catastrophic health insurance means catastrophic health care for everybody except the wealthy. The deductible for Obamacare catastrophic insurance is currently $7,150. The deductibles for private catastrophic insurance is generally higher, $10,000 or more.
Now, you and I could do that deductible, no problemo, but do you really think the average American with their average annual salary of $27,000 can just pull $7,000 out of their bank savings for a catastrophic health event? No, of course not, which means that a major health crisis with catastrophic health insurance for everyone will 100% guaranteed bankrupt the average American
Is that the sort of healthcare system you find to be compatible with your moral value system? Watching your fellow average Americans forced to choose between death/painful suffering versus going into bankruptcy? Because before Medicare, that is what older Americans had to choose constantly – they were retired, had no health insurance, and could choose death/painful suffering or bankruptcy for their family and heirs. And that still is the situation for the estimated 9% of Americans who are still uninsured (15% uninsured in Texas, the highest).
Not quite true when it comes to China. Most Chinese doctors are state employees, and that means low salaries. In order to pad their income, a lot of patients would have to provide “red envelopes” in order to get proper care. Is it still cheaper in China? Sure, but it’s not an order of magnitude.
au contraire, according to this website:
http://www.ejinsight.com/20150725-why-hong-kong-and-mainland-doctors-are-not-made-equal/
Physician salaries in China range from $12,000/yr for a public hospital physician to $28,000/yr for a plastic surgeon.
So the difference is 10-20 fold less in China (avg. salary for plastic surgeon in US is $400K)
Insurance contracting policies drive the opacity of pricing in mainstream medical care. As a private primary care group we had contracts with 600 insurance plans among about 20,000 patients. Physician contracts are generally a percent of the listed medicare fee in a given locality for a given service as described in the procedure coding system. Our best contract was 150% of the medicare fee, most were in the 110-125% of medicare fee range. Our clinical computer system did not identify the contracted rate for a service so when a patient asked what a chest xray or electrocardiogram costs, I could give a range, but the actual out of pocket cost depended not on our listed price, but on his insurer’s contract with us and what his deductible and copay arrangements were. The cost to him might be anything from $0 to $75. Neither I nor the patient had enough info at the point of service to really do much more than guess.