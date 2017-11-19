How to Face the Housing Crisis in Expensive Cities

The lowest hanging fruit of them all: Airbnb and its ilk.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for The Registry:
There are problems and then there are “high-class” problems. Being unemployed is a problem. Getting hit with a huge tax bill is a high-class problem. Not qualifying for food stamps is a problem while discovering your favorite bistro is fully booked is a high-class problem. Being chased by debt collectors is qualitatively different than being hounded by paparazzi. You get the picture.
Perhaps explaining why we hear so much about it, our housing crisis is another high-class problem. There is no housing crisis in the bottom 20% of our zip codes. According to the Economic Innovation Group, a business-backed DC think tank, the vacancy rate in distressed America is 14.4%, a rate guaranteed to floor rents and prices. The elite zip codes – the top 20% – have a vacancy rate a bit under 5% and no doubt approaching effective zero in the white-hot coastal zip codes.
And elite neighborhoods have – you guessed it – high class problems. One is Airbnb.
In order to continue its phenomenal growth, Airbnb has been forced to shed its sheep’s clothing and admit its essence. With the recent announcement of a joint venture with Newgard Development Company, a Florida builder, the company has all but proclaimed that it’s nothing more than a hotel operator. A poorly-regulated hotel operator, as much about grandma renting out her sewing room as Uber is about helping drivers earn pocket money. Hand-in-hand with Airbnb, Newgard intends to build a couple thousand apartments where tenants can Air-out their units 180 days a year and split the profits three ways.
This business model – leasing apartments to the gullible at outlandish rents predicated upon the income they can expect from their own overnight rentals – suggests two obvious winners and a host of losers. The losers will run the gamut from the part-time tenants destined to be disappointed with their actual returns to the work-force tenants in need of real housing to society at large as it watches its permanent housing supply dwindle away. Who will build an apartment when the hybrid hotel/apartment gets so much better economic mileage?
Maybe what this should be telling us is that, somewhat akin to the minimum wage, one size doesn’t fit all. Rather than regulating housing in the less fortunate zip codes – 11% of California’s population lives in a distressed zip code – we should be encouraging job growth there and focusing regulations on where they are truly needed.
Here are a couple suggestions:
First, the lowest hanging fruit of them all: Airbnb and its ilk. Treat these companies for what they are – hotel chains – and ban them outright in residential zones. How hard is that? Besides tin-cup landlords and Airbnb lobbyists, who is going to complain?
Second, our need for affordable housing is so great we should abandon the lovely notion of providing home ownership for the economically challenged and instead focus on rental housing. Here’s what happens in the real world if you require, say, a 100 unit subdivision or condominium project to sell 15% of its homes at affordable prices, that is, at about 40-50% of the market price. You create 15 lottery winners who will never move – there is always a provision that says the profits go back to the housing authority if the house is sold. And who will likely be unable to afford the necessary upkeep on their homes and the assessments of the home owners’ association (HOA). Thus, about 10 years into the life of a subdivision, the affordable residences begin to call attention to themselves in an unpleasant manner and the HOA gets even more unpleasant in its efforts to collect back assessments.
For each affordable house, a builder could – with the same money – build 2 or more apartments. By way of example, we developed a mixed-use project in Palo Alto that included 37 single family residences. As the city then had a 15% low-income requirement, this meant 6 residences had to be affordable. We suggested instead that we build a 14 unit apartment house atop our commercial building. In accepting our proposal, the city received 133% more dwelling units in the bargain, dwellings we maintain in first-class condition at our expense.
Also, and this is important, the families who moved into our apartments are not tied forever to the location the way they would be if they were windfall owners. If job opportunities arise out of the area, they can relocate on a dime. You may have seen the articles arising out of the Great Recession that lamented the American worker’s lack of mobility, the fact that his home ownership kept him tethered to the Rust Belt when he should have been following the jobs to the Southwest.
If a city is, however, unwilling to permit rental units in the midst of single-family housing, another approach may be worth considering: Allow the developer to sell all 100 houses in her subdivision at market prices (say, $1 million), charge her the discount on the otherwise 15 affordable units ($500,000) and pay out the resulting sum ($7.5 million) over time to a number of the city’s qualifying low-income residents as direct rent subsidies. You could, for example, subsidize thirty families by $2,000 a month in existing market-rate housing for over 10 years with $7,500,000. This approach avoids the often politically insurmountable issue of building dedicated low-income housing.
If we focus on providing clean, safe and affordable rental housing and not dilute our efforts with a myriad of other social goals – notably, home ownership for all, promoting tech and protecting unions – we can accomplish far more than we’re doing today. By John E. McNellis, McNellis Partners, author of Making It in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer. The article was first published on The Registry.
>Besides tin-cup landlords and Airbnb lobbyists, who is going to complain?
Actually, consumers, entrepreneurs, and defenders of private property rights that’s who.
The sharing model is the creation of economic resources through releasing and making available private assets that used to sit idle. Uber accomplishes this by making private cars available to the public for transportation. Airbnb makes private dwellings available for short-term houses. The result is greater resource utilization and expanded earning potential for anyone willing to share his idle resources.
There aren’t any apartments in San Francisco that are “sitting idle” for long. Prices and rents are through the roof, and local residents are being pushed out because they can no longer afford to live here. And yet, there are Airbnb rentals everywhere. Airbnb’s headquarters is in SF, and the city is in love with its startups, but even in SF, the City Council is grappling with the Airbnb problem.
Airbnb is a lodging operation similar to hotel chains that offer apartments. But it’s not treated like one. That’s where part of the problems arise.
What this doesn’t answer is how do you regulate Airbnb? We can’t afford to hire more government workers due to the pension problems and you need an entirely new dept with new salaries and pensions devoted to this.
Also, lack of mobility is a bigger problem than just home ownership and rent control. Welfare plays a huge role in keeping people in California. If your child can stay on welfare until they are 18 here but is kicked off after 5 years in low rent states, no one is going to move even if the cost of living is cheaper somewhere else.
>Airbnb is a lodging operation similar to hotel chains that offer apartments. But it’s not treated like one.<
In big cities perhaps (though I could argue how regulations (building restrictions, rent control, etc.) cause housing shortages (San Fran, especially), but for the rest of the home ownership segments (small towns, rural venues) Airbnb is a platform for idle resources which benefit consumers as well as private property owners.
Airbnb and the sharing economy may have their flaws, but overall the sharing economy is a powerful, liberating force that represents the dynamic nature of a free market and a free society.
Why do hotels pay hotel taxes, business licenses, undergo inspections and file and pay income taxes when Airbnb hosts do not? Or you’re a libertarian? let anyone do anything, no zoning, no licensing, no taxes? we’re on our way!
More regulation and taxes. That’s what we need.
Regulations arise when some new profitable idea creates an unfair imbalance with preexisting models. This can occur in the social order or the taxing or regulation of existing business models.
People act like this is unfair when in many cases it is just a natural reaction to some entity that has figured out a loop hole that is causing existing business models to be disadvantaged. If you want no new taxes or new regulations you want things to quit changing. Taxes are the price of having a civilized society. You want chaos? Get rid of all taxes.
Speaking as someone who has to chase grant money to plant street trees in my neighborhood or build parks, taxes are great when they are reinvested in the public. It doesn’t work out when they are just paying the administrators to “administer” the money.
Even if you come up with more money for a new regulating dept, they will most likely end up being as effective as code enforcement.
>Regulations arise when some new profitable idea creates an unfair imbalance with preexisting models.<
Unfair imbalance? It's called *creative destruction* my friend. And it explains why I am typing this on a Mac rather than a Olivetti typewriter.
When you buy a Mac, you pay sales taxes. The store pays rent, taxes, wages, benefits. not a logical comparison.
I spent most of my life as a renter in low end and high end neighborhoods and the cultures of these places are entirely different. The cultural aspects are what dirties the water when it comes to mixed income development and we like to pretend these differences don’t exist.
You are being careful or maybe kind in pointing out that low income translates into less maintenance money for upkeep. But the lower income also translates into less money for entertainment, which translates into boomboxes blasting, not just necessarily on weekends, and more people coming and going all the time. I have seen it all up close.
Personally I would reject mixed income housing and have done so in the past. If you want to help the poor or low wage workers, just give them the money. You would be surprised at how many people like the lifestyle of the old neighborhood.
Isn’t there a way we can preserve the Airbnb concept without the voracious zombie aspect? And I do know average, non “high class” people who are renting out “grandma’s sewing room.” I just returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip of Great Britain that I could not have afforded without Airbnb. We are too old for hostels or cramming 3 people into a hotel closet. Two weeks and 3 cities for $100 a night. Tiny hotel rooms were going for $250. Is this a first world problem of mine? I shouldn’t travel if I can’t afford corporate prices?
I grew up in NYC and long before Airbnb, people were subletting their apts, especially in the summer months. Since subletting was either illegal or not allowed, it was always a “friend or relative” staying over. We had an old widow in our rent controlled building who took in boarders for her spare room. Technology has only made it easier to do.
Interesting. Back in the 80s my friend listed her house with some outfit, can’t remember the name, Homeaway or something like that. Much easier to do this now so more people are doing it.