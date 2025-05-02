Labor Market Is Just Fine Despite Dropping Federal Government Jobs, Media-Driven Moaning and Groaning, and Tariff Chaos

The millions of immigrants that arrived in 2021-2024 finally get picked up in the data for labor force and total employment, which continued to spike.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total nonfarm payrolls rose by 177,000 in April from March, well above the 12-month average of 157,000 for the second month in a row, to a record 159.5 million jobs at employers, not including farm jobs and some independent workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (blue columns in the chart).
The three-month average job creation, which includes the revisions – March job creation was revised down to 185,000 and February to 102,000 – rose to 155,000 jobs created per month, which is in solid territory (red line).
The weak spot: civilian employment at the federal government fell by 9,000 jobs in April from March, 2.99 million, the third month in a row of declines, bringing the three-month decline to 26,000. These job cuts have unwound Biden’s federal government hiring surge back to February 2024:
But the data still doesn’t capture the full effects of the job cuts so far: Workers on paid leave or receiving severance pay are counted as employed until they stop being paid, the BLS noted.
And it does not include employees working for companies that have contracts with the government and that are now getting laid off. These workers are counted in the various nongovernment categories, such as in the huge category of “Professional and business services,” where employment has actually increased over the past three months by 35,000, including by 17,000 in April, despite the layoffs at some government contractors.
The share of civilian federal government employment in total nonfarm payrolls dipped to 1.87%, the lowest since May 2023. The ratio had stabilized in the second half of 2024 at 1.9%, as government jobs grew at the same pace as private-sector jobs. It started declining in November 2024, as government jobs grew more slowly than private-sector jobs. And this year, it has been heading south faster, on declining federal government jobs and rising private sector jobs.
This relatively low ratio of federal government payrolls (2.99 million) to total nonfarm payrolls (159.5 million) indicates that the job cuts at the federal government, once they’re implemented to the full extent, will not make a big-fat dent in overall employment.
Average hourly earnings rose by only 0.17% in April from March (2.0% annualized), the slowest month-to-month growth since August 2023. March growth was revised up to 0.28% (+3.4% annualized).
The three-month average growth (red line) decelerated to +2.6% annualized, the slowest growth in average hourly earnings since before the pandemic. Clearly, the wage pressures have abated and are now back to prepandemic levels.
I’ll just say this here with an eye on the chart below: The Biden surge of millions of immigrants in 2021-2024 that is now finally getting picked up in the employment data – discussed further below – threw a sudden and vast supply of very cheap labor on the labor market that has squashed the big wage increases during the pandemic that workers at the lowest levels of the wage scale had obtained, and had filtered up from there, which is what we can now see in the average hourly wage data here. Powell has also pointed this out. Employers celebrate this, workers not so much:
Year-over-year, average hourly earnings rose by 3.8% in April, also showing the cooling trend, though it remains above the peak growth rates in the years before the pandemic.
Unemployment rose by 82,000 to 7.16 million people who were actively looking for a job during the survey period, according to the BLS household survey data today, on the continued spike in the labor force data that finally this year started picking up the millions of 2021-2024 immigrants.
The inclusion in the household employment data this year of the surge in immigrants in 2021-2024 has caused the labor force to spike by 2.56 million so far this year, has caused total employment to spike by 2.28 million so far this year, and has pushed up the number of unemployed.
I discussed in detail this sudden inclusion of millions of immigrants in the data this year back when the January data was released: Huge Upward Adjustment to Employment & Labor Force as Wave of Immigrants is Finally Included: The Annual Revisions Are Here
So these are the dynamics we’re seeing here.
The labor force jumped by 518,000 in April from March. So far this year, it has spiked by 2.56 million people, to 171.1 million people, who are either working or are looking for work.
The millions of immigrants that came into the US between 2021 and 2024 were not picked up in the Census population data until late 2024. So in January, as it does every year, the BLS adjusted its household employment data to the new Census population data – hence the spike in the labor force, the spike in total employment, and the increase in the number of unemployed.
Total employment, including farm workers and independent workers, jumped by 436,000 in April from March, having now spiked by 2.28 million so far this year, as the data were adjusted for the immigrants that had arrived in 2021-2024:
The headline unemployment rate (U-3) remained at 4.2% in April. Since June 2024, the unemployment rate has stabilized at the historically low range of 4.0% to 4.2%.
The unemployment rate = number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job (7.16 million, see chart above) divided by the labor force (171.1 million, see chart above).
An unemployment rate of 4.2% is a sign of a solid balanced labor market, despite the huge influx in just three years of millions of immigrants, and below the Fed’s median projection at the March meeting of 4.4% for the end of 2025:
You seem to have migrated right and donned a cheerleading outfit. Goodluck.
And you seem to let “feelings” get in the way of “facts” and “data”. Good luck. Lol.
👍
When you’re right, you’re right. When you are left, you are left. I just made that up but I imagine somebody has said that before.
Only comment is in your headline, which I would replace Wall Street and Media’s “moaning and groaning “with their incessant “Fear-Mongering”
Good idea. Why didn’t I think of it?
I like “Whining dogs” better than moaning & groaning
Saw in the WSJ this week that while arrests are up, ICE deportations are actually down from the Biden era, from 724 per day to about 660. It will only take over 30 years at that pace to deport the promised 10 million. So we can expect them to continue to show up in the labor numbers for some time to come. ICE stopped reporting numbers on a daily basis as result.
That’s purposeful misinformation. What happened under Biden is that millions crossed the border every year, and a bunch of them were deported right back, only to cross again, so there were millions of “multiple border-crossers” and millions of deportations. The big number of deportations under Biden were those that were processed at the border and deported back. But very few established illegal immigrants were deported, under the policy that only illegal immigrants that had committed crimes would be deported.
Under Trump, the flood of border-crossers has dried up. There are every few of them now. The deportations reported now are largely of established illegal immigrants, and that’s an entirely different ball-game that Biden had abandoned.
I have no problem with deporting illegals as long as they get due process. I don’t think it is a good idea to let Trump decide who is a criminal and who is not.
As far as jobs are concerned, I see there was a hefty revision down from last months data. I believe it is too early to declare what the tariffs will do to the job market.
My two cents…
Even after the revisions, as I pointed out, the jobs data for March was very strong and well above average. So what’s your problem?
The three-month job creation figure — the big fat red line — which includes all prior revisions, accelerated in April. So what’s your problem? Cannot read?
“as they get due process. ”
That would mean tying up the courts for the next 10 years hearing all the cases. Clower Privin startegy, overload the system.
How do you feel about him expelling US citizens?
Today its only children, which I guess everyone agrees is fine, but what if he expands it to adults?
Harrold,
The mother, an illegal immigrant, was deported, and she chose to keep her US-born baby (therefore a US citizen) with her. The baby could have stayed behind with someone, but obviously and for good reasons, the mother chose not to. That’s a choice by the mother that has been purposefully twisted by the media into “deported a baby,” to be spread in the social media by morons who cannot use their brain or read anything but headlines.
Reply to swampcreature, due Process is part of our Constitution, you don’t get to decide who to exclude from that. Just saying..
He doesn’t. Every illegal immigrant is literally a criminal. They chose not to “due process” their way into the USA.
You can literally deport them at anytime. In fact Obama was quite good at it.
Even the El Salvadorian who everyone seems so up in arms about had due process. The immigration judges who saw him determined he could be deported, just not to El Salvadore because he was in danger from a rival gang. However, that rival gang no longer exists, so the conditions for the judges order are no longer valid.
Immigration officials should have filed a form that explained that, and a judge should have reviewed that form prior to lifting the deportation restriction. That was the adminstrative error that occurred. So reality is a far bit different than he received no due process.
That sounds reasonable but is mainly speculation. I agree there are probably fewer border crossers, but we have to wait for census data to show up to really tell. After all, the ones getting in aren’t exactly reporting it anywhere. Plus, the main thing was the millions that came in under Biden were going to be deported. ICE put out a press release early on that they had a banner day of 900 and again recently that they got 900 in a week in Florida. But most days aren’t anywhere near that which is why they stopped reporting on a daily basis. Seriously, it will take four decades at that rate to deport just the ones that came in under Biden, let alone the ones still coming in.
They will never deport very many. That was just an election propaganda promise. But they’re trying to deport established illegal immigrants, and make a big deal out of it in the media (opposite of what the Biden admin did).
The main thing is that the scary talk and horror stories in the media have caused the tsunami of border crossers to dry up. That’s a huge thing, and this administration did this masterfully, getting the stories out there and everything. They nailed that one. Stopping that tsunami of border crossers was priority #1 in terms of cracking down on illegal immigration.
There wasn’t a concerted legal effort to block deportations during the Biden administration. The District Court injunctions are definitely slowing the deportation process.
I would have thought that the massive surge in immigration would have lead to a much larger spike in the labor force than just a couple of million. That number barely registers relative to the overall labor force.
Many of them had gotten picked up in the data in 2023 and 2024. The spike this year is the adjustment for those that had been missed.
In 2023 and 2024, before the adjustment, the labor force grew by 4.1 million. So with the adjustment so far this year, the labor force grew by 6.7 million in 2023 through April 2025.
“Average hourly earnings rose by only 0.17% in April from March (2.0% annualized), the slowest month-to-month growth since August 2023”
Good news for inflation!
The wage data ‘graphs’ proves reduced inflationary pressure and supports the case for rate cuts, if data continues to soften. FED will wait until summer to decide to move or not to move in the fall, from September on. If wage pressures stay here, 50 points cuts are a given. Growth will slow down as ‘tarrifs’ will eat into global growth and cash flows.
I have a hard time understanding how 4% interest rate is High ?
The FED policy is to sustain 2% inflation. So 2% interest rates would be effectively 0% of free money. Over a 25 year period, the FED’s 2% means that purchasing power of 1 USD declines by 50% (if you exclude compounding).
Given other factors, 4% interest rate seems like a pretty low rate. If our fabulous economy can only survive on negative real rates, I’m not sure I’m persuaded it’s so fabulous.
Its because the total debt of the US is pushing towards $40 trillion dollars and the interest on that debt is expensive.
Generally speaking, 4% is not high. The Holy Roman Empire learned the hard way when screwing around with high inflation and not putting the inflation fire out.
With that said, is there a reason some of my comments dont get published on here? Im trying to understand why that is.
Your silly USA-collapse BS propaganda.
Hi Dan,
Compare the US and German 10-yr bond, CPI and the FX rates.
If you use compounding, prices will double, and thus the value of the dollar will be cut in half in roughly 36 years (rule of 72) at 2% inflation. Compounding works the opposite way when talking about the decline in the value of the dollar: after one year a dollar’s worth 98 cents, the second year 2% of 98 cents is slightly less than 2 cents and so on for 36 years.
Wolf, solid article. Thank you.
In “The weak spot: civilian employment at the federal government” section. You mention that BLS data doesn’t quite capture the full effects of job cuts (e.g., workers on paid leave).
I am currently a federal employee and have seen a large number of my fellow federal employees taking the “Deferred Resignation” program. This program has been offered to the majority of the non-military federal workforce. In a nutshell, if you sign up for the program, you are on paid leave through September. It may be a reasonable estimate that around 150,000+ people have enrolled and been accepted into this program. Granted, a portion of these folks are headed for retirement in tandem with the program. But, come end of September, do you think that could throw a few curveballs our way in the labor market? Or, like you said, perhaps that portion of federal employees isn’t enough to dent the labor market?