Inventories of Existing Homes in Florida Spike in March to Highest since at Least 2016, Massive Jumps in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, as Buyers Are on Strike

These sellers have to compete with inventory of new houses that in the South is now above Housing Bust highs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inventory is piling up in Florida. Active listings jumped by 5.9% in March from February, and by 34% year-over-year to 177,006 homes, the highest in the data from realtor.com going back to 2016.
The month-to-month surges in February (+7.3%) and March were particularly spectacular as sellers were beginning to lose their patience, even as buyers were still on strike.
In the Tampa metro (Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater), active listings jumped by 5.8% in March, after having jumped by 6.8% in February, to 18,003 homes, the highest in the data from realtor.com going back to 2016, and up 29% year-over-year:
In the Miami metro (Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach), active listings jumped by 4.4% in March, after having jumped by 6.3% in February, to 50,841 homes, the fifth highest in the data, behind only the brief period from January through April 2019:
In the Orlando metro (Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford), active listings rose by 3.9% in March, after the 5.2% jump in February, to 13,287 homes, by far the highest in the data from realtor.com going back to 2016, and up 46% year-over-year:
Sellers are climbing off their high-price horse and listing prices have been sagging, both per square foot, and per home.
On a per-square foot basis, the median listing price has fallen by 11% from the high in May 2023, to $367 per square foot. On a per-home basis, the median listing price has fallen by 17% from the high in June 2022. It shows how sellers are grappling with reality.
Listing prices are not sales prices. They reflect prices that sellers hope to get. I will post the sales prices of Miami and Tampa for March, among the 33 most splendid housing bubbles, when the data comes out later this month, but here are the selling prices through February, which have been declining for months for both metros).
New single-family houses for sale in the South, where Florida is by far the largest housing market, have ballooned past the Housing-Bust high since mid-2024 to a range between 290,000 to 304,000 houses for sale, with 296,000 new houses for sale in February, up by 72% from February 2019, according to Census Bureau data, which doesn’t provide state-level data, only regional data.
Those new houses are adding large amounts of additional supply to the surging inventories of existing homes. Homebuilders are the pros in this business, they know how to move the inventory: price cuts, building at lower price points, large-scale mortgage-rate buydowns, and incentives. And homeowners wishing to sell have to compete with this supply of new houses and increasingly aggressive builders.
Buyers are still on strike: In the South, pending sales of existing homes rose month-to-month in February, seasonally adjusted, but were down by 3.4% from the collapsed levels February last year, and booked the worst February in the data from the National Association of Realtors. Compared to 2019, pending sales plunged by 29%.
No mention of black-listing of properties.
They’re not even a rounding error. There are 1,400 properties in Florida on the blacklist, out of about 10 million total housing units in Florida.
If the market continues to decline, there may be even more inventory hitting the housing market in the future. I would suspect that those who bought up homes as investment properties at market peaks also own stocks. At some point, they’re going to need the cash.
The Florida real estate boom is over. Florida was never a good investment in the first place. It has always been the subject of boom and bust cycles As a Meteorologist, with a MS in the subject and 12 years experience in tropical meteorology with the Navy and National Weather service I have a special interest in the subject. I wouldn’t touch any properties there anywhere near the coasts as they are one hurricane away from a total meltdown in condo and single family home resale value if they are even left standing. Construction codes were so sloppy after Andrew that an entire 50 mile stretch of South Florida ceased to have any habitable homes. Insurance companies are pulling out of South Florida. I talked to a homeowner there after Andrew who told me his insurance premiums were higher than his mortgage payments. Now they are 3x the mortgage payments.
Yeah, you have to be really dumb if you invest in Florida coastline in 2025. It’s doomed.
Just note that Jacksonville figured in my list of the biggest price drops for condos, -10% from the peak so far through February:
I just checked a hurricane risk map and SW Florida looks like high risk.
There better be more homes for sale and being built in Florida in 2025 than in 2016 as the population has increased by over 3 million people during that time.
I know being on strike is just an expression but I wonder how many are just financially priced out versus choosing not buy at these prices. My guess is quite a few as between much higher mortgage payments, taxes and insurance the pay check gets mostly eaten up with that
What percentage of homes in the US are purchased with a mortgage and how many are purchased in cash?