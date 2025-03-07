Federal Government Layoffs & Quits Begin to Show up in the Jobs Data, Barely Dent Solid Labor Market

Civilian employment at the federal government accounts for less than 1.9% of total payrolls.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Because it has been the topic in the news for weeks, we’ll talk about civilian employment at the federal government first, though it is just a tiny part of overall employment.
In terms of timing: Today’s employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics about jobs at “establishments” – employers of all kinds, including governments – is based on who is on the payroll in the week that includes the 12th. In February, this reference week was February 10-14. So these payrolls in roughly mid-February don’t include the departures in the second half of February. They’ll show up in later reports. Also, some of the layoffs are tangled up in uncertainty and court challenges, and it may be a while before the fog clears up.
In the prior month, in mid-January, civilian employment at the federal government, not seasonally adjusted, fell by 18,000. Then, in mid-February, employment fell by another 11,000, bringing the two-month total reduction to 29,000, not seasonally adjusted, which reduced the employment level to 2.99 million, where it had been in April 2024.
But there is normally a big drop in January, followed by a smaller increase in February. So seasonal adjustments are used to iron them out.
These seasonal adjustments converted the mid-January job loss (-18,000) to a gain of 5,000, indicating the drop was seasonal, and that the already announced DOGE layoffs hadn’t made it to the mid-January payrolls yet.
In February, seasonal adjustments reduced the job loss (-11,000) to a job loss of 10,000, and reduced seasonally adjusted employment to 3.01 million, indicating that the first batch of layoffs made it to the mid-February payrolls.
The spike in federal government employment (seasonally adjusted) reflects the hiring for the 10-year census. And there’s this dip in February:
Federal government employment as a percent of total payrolls has been historically low for years as a result of total payrolls growing much faster than government employment. But in 2023 through mid-2024, the growth rate of government employment was higher than the growth rate of overall employment, and the ratio rose and peaked in May 2024. Since then, the ratio has been declining. In February, it fell to 1.89%.
This relatively low ratio of federal government payrolls (3.0 million) to overall payrolls (159.2 million) indicates that the job cuts at the federal government won’t make a major dent in overall employment, unless government contractors – from SpaceX on down – also start shedding lots of people.
Beyond the federal government…
Total payrolls in mid-February rose by 151,000 from the prior month, to 159.2 million, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (blue in the chart below).
The three-month average, which includes the revisions and irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, dipped to 200,000, which is in solid territory.
Note the consistent decline of the three-month average from May 2024 (200,000) to August 2024 (84,000), which had been a worrisome trend that lots of people were fretting about, and it triggered the Fed’s big rate cut in September. But by that time of the rate cut, the trend had already reversed.
Average hourly earnings rose by 0.28% in February from January (+3.4% annualized), a deceleration from the hot increase in January of 5.2% annualized.
The three-month average rose by 3.6% annualized, a deceleration from the prior months (red line).
Year-over-year, average hourly earnings rose by 4.0% in February, and the increases, despite some ups and downs have been in the 4% range for over a year.
Unemployment rose by 203,000 to 7.05 million people who were actively looking for a job during the survey period, according to the BLS household survey today. Unemployment has been in this range since July.
The three-month average dipped by 23,000 and has been on a slight down-trend since July (red)
In terms of the laid-off government workers: They show up here if they looked for a job during the survey period. People who decided to retire after getting forced out and therefore weren’t looking for a job are not considered unemployed, but retired, and they don’t count here.
The headline unemployment rate (U-3), based on the survey of households, edged up to 4.1% in February from 4.0% in January.
Over the past seven months, the unemployment rate has stabilized at the historically low range of 4.0% to 4.3%, with July having been the high point.
The unemployment rate = number of unemployed people who are actively looking for a job divided by the labor force (number of working people plus the number of people who are actively looking for work).
The unemployment rate of 4.1% is historically low, and a sign of a solid labor market, and well below the Fed’s median projection in its Summary of Economic Projections at the December meeting which it lowered to 4.3% for the end of 2025:
Fire ’em all, and we will have a lean machine federal goverment. Ayn Rand was right, you know.
…as long as we’re spitballing here, only as long as there are no more public bailouts or subsidies for ANY private business, and K Street and its denizens are permanently plowed beneath the earth. Congressional districts increased by setting a 60,000 population upper limit with concomitant reduction in salary/perks and increase in severe penalties for self-dealing. Use modern communications to move physical center of elected government around the nation periodically. Require all Federal candidates to pass the U.S. citizenship-knowledge test, as well as one of Constitutional knowledge at superior minimum grade levels before being qualified to run for office. But hey, who am I kidding? Randian utopias demonstrate no more understanding of the human character than Marxist or Gileadist ones, irrespective of any accuracy of their descriptions of societal issues and struggles…
may we all find a better day.
+1
I agree as long as government can’t arbitrarily shut down or debank businesses or industries
So canning all the Veteran Affairs workers is not going to make a dent in the deficit or help much to balance the budget, but presumably inconveniencing veterans.
I think the VA is understaffed because it took them 2+ years to process my hearing loss (combat stuff) application and I was rejected anyway. Seeing they couldn’t find all my records (USAF 1964 – 1968), I had to send away for them (months long wait) and only 1/3 or the records came back. Good thing I still have my original DD 214 though. Atta Boy, VA!
Howdy Anthony A. Those records might be keep in that mine shaft. Give the miners a little more time?
Me mum was a doc at the VA,all the folks I met there really did seem to care about their folks they were caring for.
With that said,me mum thought it might be better to just give all vets a health card and let them choose who they wanted to care for them,she felt perhaps the VA hugely downsize excepting creating decent programs that vets might need and then farming it out.
The staff was great but the bean counters seemed pretty bad,know they need to keep track of monies but me mum and family/friends who are vets thought it went way too far.
As one of me t-shirts says”We owe illegals nothing”
“We owe our vets everything”
I do not agree with a lot of the politics of the wars but do feel we owe our vets,which includes trying to stamp out the as Sabbath calls em Warpigs.
Everyone would be better off if the VA were closed and all veterans given full unlimited private health care coverage. I have spent time in the VA system during medical training, there are many people who care, but it is astoundingly inefficient, the department where I worked was roughly 1/3 as productive as a comparable private hospital, and this was a high quality academic affiliated VA in the Bay Area, not some backwoods clinic.
For a more recent example, the VA hospital in Aurora CO was built about a decade ago, original budget about 300 million dollars, final cost, 2 billion, due to incompetent administrative people continually changing design plans during construction. And no one was fired, the lead administrator just retired with full pension when the heat was turned up. Unbelievable.
Happy – I guess my mileage has varied. When did you do your training (Ft.Miley via UCSF?) there? The timeliness and quality of care I have received at the SFVA far outstrips any I ever received from my private healthcare before having to drop it in the wake of job loss from the GFC of ’07-’08, finding relief offered by the VA under the Obama administration. I don’t disagree that VA care quality is highly-variable, depending on facility proximity to quality med schools willing to contract with it, and areas where quality staff prefer to live and spend their careers. Have the impression that wait times may also have more than a little to do with patient volumes expanding to meet public/presidential/Congressional pressures to improve VA care without realistic and concomitant staffing and financial support. That said, given the wait times my wife is currently encountering for followup treatment for her mild heart attack earlier this year by her civilian medical establishment, I’m not sure your suggestion would any better address those issues for vets without containing legislative codicils ensuring they
will go to the front of any line (let alone addressing that against the collapsing availability of general medical care in rural ‘Murica). In 2016, former VA Sec. Shulkin published a very good analysis of the different demands of VA healthcare to that of the civilian market, one that I would like to think Sec.Collins has read and considered. I have gone on too-long, but there is much more to this issue, and regrettably without simple, or cheap solutions.
may we all find a better day.
‘Everyone would be better off if the VA were closed and all veterans given full unlimited private health care coverage.’
Check prices of private unlimited, when they KNOW it’s unlimited…this would make current seem cheap.
I don’t think they are under staffed.
They are completely incompetent.
I have dealt with government agencies few times and have first hand experience of their incompetence.
That’s not my experience with federal government employees. I found them to be competent and dedicated workers.
There is also an enormous amount of waste because the guiding principle has been forever: “No one has ever been promoted for saving the government money.” In other words, people get promoted for justifying bigger budgets and throwing money around. The incentives are wrong. There is no sense of efficiency. Effective is good enough, and the more it costs the better, it seems.
The percentage of the working population chart says it all Wolf. The propaganda machine of the Right has been saying over and over again that the federal government is too bloated. I would love to share that chart with them.
Kurtismayfield, what does the percentage of our workforce have to do with a bloated government.
Propaganda………yet to see.
I just can’t stop looking at the second graph. You’d think it was way higher the way Republicans are always crying about it. It’s even lower than the Bush era
Consider for a moment how much more efficient office based businesses have become in the last 30 years. So much more of the work can be done with software and not paper. I have no doubt that half the office based Federal workforce could be let go with zero consequences to customer service if done correctly. Everyone I know who works for the Federal government agrees. The problem is finding which half should be let go and doing it. This is long overdue.
And the real problem is paying for those system upgrades (what, MORE spending?) and the long time to develop those system and port over all the data. BTDT in the private sector….
The ADD critics would declare it a boondoggle, failure, and corrupt before even 1/3 progress is made.
Worked at a number of .gov facilities, you see much more hustle at most restaurants
Monk – these days, in our area, anyway, it’s the owners having to hustle a lot more of their traffic themselves because sufficient waitstaff help is not to be had…
may we all find a better day.
Unfortunately a lot of Vets voted this regime in and I feel their pain.
Did you feel the pain of the union pipe fitters and steel workers who lost their jobs when pipeline projects were shut down by the previous administration? Most of them voted for Biden
I have a friend who used to work for SS, he worked from home 90% of the time. While collecting a check from the taxpayers, he also started and ran his own winery, a full time job in and of itself. This is the BS taxpayers are fed up with, as stats reveal only 20% of federal employees report to the office. So whine if you will about the poor government workers, but most taxpayers champion Trump and Musk reigning in the billions of dollars in waste and hacking the $hit out of the bloated and inefficient government agencies.
This is absolutely a problem. It’s always been a problem. I learned this in a short stint at an air force base as a contractor. Most of the govt employees there were dumber than bags of rocks. I’m convinced that they worked for the govt because they would never have made it in the private sector. That being said, you don’t fix the problem by firing everybody indiscriminately. You have to go department by department, improving processes, removing those that don’t contribute, etc.
You do have to have someone from the private sector come in to do the job. However, Elon vs Twitter have already proven that he is not the man for the job.
Despite firing 70 percent of original Twitter workforce by Musk Twitter is doing absolutely fine .
We need efficiency and competency in government workforce as well
I absolutely support DoGE Musk and Trump on this although they are going bit slow per my liking .
The kind of waste DoGe is finding in government is mind boggling but a lot of msm won’t report this .
BS:
‘Elon Musk’s X is worth nearly 80% less than when he bought it, Fidelity estimates. Elon Musk in Krakow on January 22. The social media platform formerly known as Twitter is worth almost 80% less than two years ago when Elon Musk bought it, according to estimates from investment giant Fidelity.Oct 2, 2024’
The savings via cuts don’t begin to cover loss in revenue.
Of course he grossly overpaid and the ‘boy wonder’ tried to wriggle out. Then he saw who Twitter had hired as counsel. So dumb deal goes ahead. Since then he’s made a VERY bad deal worse.
Now he’s going to do an encore for the USA!!
Nick Kelly
While at it, he’s also throwing Tesla under the bus.
With Tesla down 28 %, shouldn’t shareholders worry whose waste he’s worried about. History is loaded with examples of the early innovator being overtaken by new competition. We are seeing this at fastest speed ever.
Which is this guy’s night job?
And BTW: what is with that idiot cap.
Federal employee and veteran benefits payable in 2024- 15,033.4 (In billions of dollars) – 2023 -14,347.6
https://www.fiscal.treasury.gov/files/reports-statements/financial-report/2024/notes-to-the-financial-statements13.pdf
DM: ‘Greedy’ egg baron who jacked up prices to make BILLIONS
New research casts a scary light on the skyrocketing price of eggs, which have nearly doubled from a year ago and has hitherto been blamed on a virus that’s wiped out millions of hens.
A shocking new report is blaming the nationwide egg crisis not on bird flu, but on ‘greedy’ companies that upped their prices long before an outbreak.
Among them is a single egg producer from Mississippi, which has made billions from egg sales since 2023. According to the new report by Food & Water Watch, the company — Cal-Maine — jacked up its prices even before it was hit by the avian flu outbreak in December 2023. The company sold 7 percent more eggs in its 2022-23 financial year than in 2021-2022. But because it upped prices and pocketed an extra $1 off every dozen sold, its profits jumped sevenfold to $1.2 billion that year, the report says.
‘Cal-Maine fleeced $1 billion in additional profits from its customers — mainly retailers, who often pass along price spikes to families,’ says the report. ‘Cal-Maine’s shareholders especially benefited. The company’s stock is roughly three times as valuable today as it was at the start of the bird flu outbreak.’ Researchers call this ‘outrageous at a time when food costs are skyrocketing and more families than ever can’t put food on the table.’
DM: Trump DOJ opens investigation into who’s to blame for soaring egg prices
The Justice Department has launched an investigation into soaring egg prices and are looking into whether large producers conspired to raise prices on everyday Americans.
DM: Trump’s Treasury chief’s shock admission about the economy … and why it might be worth it
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday said that the American economy may slow during a ‘detox period’ as the Trump administration slashes public spending.
People rarely talk about the underground economy, the pay-under-the table economy. I read it is important in the construction industry, among others, probably restaurant and hospitality too. As illegals are deported and fewer are coming into our country, I imagine they will have to be replaced by citizens, some of who might demand legitimate paperwork from their employers. Believe it or not, some citizens do not want to break the law. Also I imagine the government will crack down on employers who hire and pay illegally. If this happens, employment numbers should improve, since there will be more employed persons to be counted. For every new legal employee replacing an illegal one, one new employed person will be added (to the numerator), the same person being also added to the labor force participation number (the denominator). Over time, if the quantity is sufficient, the unemployment rate would drop.
I recall Wolf once said that the current numbers do not distinguish between the illegal and legal employment market, but I suspect most employers who are paying their workers under the table will not respond with much enthusiasm to a government survey, and, perish the thought, might even lie.
The household survey covers all workers, including under the table and legally in this country.
The establishment survey covers all employees on the payroll, regardless of legal status, and it doesn’t ask for names or legal status. Companies just report numbers of employees on the payroll, not names. But being a payroll survey, it doesn’t cover independent contractors, including day laborers, such as for construction work, etc., and farm workers.
Not another horse opera? “You tell ‘em Dawnald Earp is comin’ on his pale vice-horse. Dawn’s comin’, and hEllon’s coming with him!”. I’ve seen better movies with a smaller budget. Where’s ma darn popcorn?