Buyers Strike Crushes Green Shoots of Demand for Existing Homes, amid Surging Supply, Active Listings & Days on Market

Demand destruction because prices are too high after the 50% price explosion during the pandemic.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Demand in the resale market just keeps getting crushed after every little sign of green shoots. Sales of existing single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops that closed in January dropped by 4.9% from December, seasonally adjusted, to an annual rate of 4.08 million sales, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
This rate of sales was up just 2.0% from the abysmally low levels a year ago – 2024 as a whole had been the worst sales year since 1995 – and flat with the abysmally low levels two years ago.
Compared to January 2021, the sales rate was down by 36%, compared to January 2019, the sales rate was down by 25% (historical data from YCharts):
Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted and not annual rate, at 240,000 in January, were up by 2.6% from the abysmally low levels a year ago, and down by 31% from January 2022. The blue lines connect the Januarys.
Demand destruction by region.
The charts below show the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales (SAAR) in the four Census Regions of the US. A map of the four regions is in the comments below the article.
Northeastern US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales fell to 500,000 homes:
Midwestern US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales remained at 1,000,000 homes.
Southern US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales fell to 1,830,000 homes.
Western US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose 750,000:
Highest supply since January 2019.
Supply of unsold existing homes on the market jumped to 3.5 months in January, the highest since January 2019 (3.8 months), higher than January 2018 (3.4 months), and same as January 2017. January 2025 is shown as the red square.
Active Listings doubled since 2021.
Active listings – total inventory for sale minus homes whose sales are pending – rose to 829,400 (red square in the chart below), the highest for any January since 2020, according to data from Realtor.com.
Active listings have more than doubled since January 2022, while actual sales in January have plunged by 31% from January 2022.
Days on the market lengthen to 73 days.
The median number of days before the home is either sold or pulled off the market because it failed to sell rose to 73 days in January, the highest for any January since 2020, and up from 69 days a year ago, according to Realtor.com.
Days on the market track the mix of two factors: How motivated sellers are by letting their home sit on the market when it doesn’t sell right away, before they pull it, and how quickly homes sell that do sell.
I’ll just vent here about the metric, “median price.”
To get the national median price, the NAR essentially puts all homes that sold in the US on a list sorted by price and takes the price of the one home that is in the middle of that list (=median price).
The median price is heavily skewed by changes in the mix of homes that sold. In the spring, nationally, more higher-end homes come on the market and sell, which changes the mix of what sold and skews the median price higher. It then does the reverse in the fall and winter and skews the median price lower. These seasonal ups and downs in prices are at least in part due to this shift in the mix. In individual markets, median prices jump up and down wildly on a monthly basis, based largely on the mix of what sold.
The median home price is the second worst measure for home prices, after “average home prices” (sum of all home prices divided by number of homes). Today, there are far better methods available, based on huge amounts of data from all sources, including public records, with sales-pairs relationships.
I use one of those massive data sets that is not based on a median price to depict visually the largest most expensive 33 markets – those where prices have dropped sharply since their peak in 2022 and those where prices have continued to rise, for my series, The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, Jan 2025: The Price Drops & Gains in 33 of the Largest Housing Markets.
These 33 large metros are bookended by the Austin metro with the biggest drop from peak (-23% from June 2022), and by the New York metro with the biggest year-over-year gain (+6.0% yoy):
But the NAR still puts out its national median price as it has for decades.
Single-family houses: In January, the national median price declined along seasonal lines to $402,000 from the downwardly revised December median price. This trimmed down the year-over-year increase to +5.0% in January, from +5.9% in December (originally reported as +6.1%).
Based on the pre-pandemic seasonality, the median price drops sharply in January, and January or February marks the seasonal low point. The high points are in June.
The 50% price explosion between June 2019 and June 2022, on top of the large price gains in the prior 10 years, was driven by the Fed’s interest-rate repression and money-printing schemes which have created the #1 problem in the housing market today, which is why demand has plunged: Prices are way too high.
Condos and co-ops. Prices dropped by 2.9% in January from December, the biggest December-January drop since 2015, to $349,500. This drop, which was far more than the typical seasonal drop in January, cut the year-over-year gain to 2.9% in January, from 4.5% in December.
So a good time to sell and rent if you live in California?
It’s always a good time to buy according to SoCal RE agents. Price sky high, interest rates high, no problem, still a great time to buy because price can only go up so it’s a cannot lose investment.
With that in mind, that’s also why you hear people ask on Reddit, is it wrong or should I worry about my $10k – $15K monthly mortgage when my HHI is at $200K…oh the price the pay to live that American dream
Trying to time the market is difficult unless you have reliable(non-Walmart) crystal ball.
I knew a half a dozen who tried during the last housing bubble. They all sold too soon(2004) and jumped back in too late (2014). They were conservative after great gains by 2004 so they cashed in. They were too conservative and bought back in in 2014.
They waited too long and with closing costs, moving costs, and 10 years of rising rents, they might have just broken even.
I’d sell now and rent if you are planning on selling in the next few years. The next 10 years may be a roller coaster or just flat. I doubt the bubble will continue unless we have massive inflation. The bubble will pop if we have a recession. Neither is likely.
I just sold and rented in SoCal, but it was not a financial decision, but my move into retirement. It does look that I was lucky in my timing, however, as the interest on my equity will pay over 100% of the rent in my downsized home.
I will note that my old house sold for $100K over asking in 24 hours, so my one data point does not reflect Wolf’s aggregate data, but I do think there are hot pockets here and there based on local situations. In my case the “fire refugees” looking within an hour of LA are putting high demand on the upper end of the market, and realtors in Orange County are barely sleeping selling high end homes and rentals.
To illustrate the four Census Regions of the US of A:
Wolf, I follow you regularly and find you informative. I would like to point out that we certainly do have a bifurcated housing market. We are a PE firm specializing in providing capital for real estate development and construction. Our markets are coastal Florida, South Carolina. The high-end luxury is selling quickly ( $ 3.MM-$20MM) spec housing. Very brisk market. You may want to do your research especially in areas like Walton County Florida and developments such as Alys Beach , WaterColor, Rose Mary Beach just to name a few.
The luxury market isn’t what I’m interested in from an economic point of view. Volume is relatively small, and it does what it does. I’m interested in the big-fat middle where most of the volume is.
In terms of the big-fat middle in Florida:
Homebuilders, during their earnings calls, are now crying about their unsold spec houses in Florida and Texas.
And there are lots of active listings of existing homes too:
It looks like active listings are at historical norms, days on market is average. All costs to build are increasing. Interest rates decreasing…I’m guessing house prices are going up
Keep guessing.
Inventory for sale of new single-family houses in the South (so not just Florida):
Having been through crashes of the real estate market in FL since the 1950s with ancestors also in the biz, I agree that NOW seems to be getting close to another one.
However, I see the ”bifurcation” in the increasing delta between properties subject to storm surge and properties involved in condo rehabilitations that are now mandated, (as they should of been from the beginning,) and properties that did not flood, etc.
Both condos and surge location properties are facing HUGE costs increases, with many of the latter still not livable since fall ‘canes, and many condo owners facing maintenance costs more than initial purchase prices.
Luxury market is so small that it does not really matter
Luxury market would be hit harder with stock market decline
Green Shoots??? Where have I heard that before? Oh yeah, under O-man. With the economy crumbling, ‘they’ repeated ‘green shoots’ ad nauseam. What a moronic expression.
You mean back when we all were sane and not crazy af?
I’d take those days rn
Instead of living in some make “ America Russia in the 90’s again” time period
Tell this administration where they can stick it
The Michigan consumer sentiment just did
apparently you weren’t one of the 7,00,000 homeowners that became “houseless” back then
thecon dot tv
– I see another reason why home prices are so high in e.g. the US. In the past say 20, 30 or 40 years a growing amount of women (in %) have entered the workforce in several countries in the world and e.g. the US.
– Let’s assume that a bank is willing to lend 4 times household income. Then it matters when a household has 1 or 2 incomes of say $ 30,000. With one income the bank is willing to lend 4 x $ 30,000 = $ 120,000 and then this household can make a bid of $ 120,000 on a house.
– With 2 incomes the bank is willing to lend 4 x $ 60,000 = $ 240,000 to that household. Then this household is able to make a bid of $ 240,000 on a house.
– As a result of this an average house will go up in price from $ 120,000 to $ 240,000.
Women don’t make as much as men, 84 cents on the dollar at last count, and less in the past 40 years. Elizabeth Warren’s “two-income trap” referred to people with kids competing for housing in good school districts, who are not the majority of homebuyers.
More single women buy homes as a conservative way of building wealth, at about 20% of the market.
So many people love to blame women in the workforce for the problems of our nation. Other people will call you out on it, every single time.
Women make 84 cents on the dollar for the exact same job output? What idiot would hire a man for anything then?
Anyway, housing is up 50% or more since eth pandemic…but that was five years ago. Absent that craziness housing would be up…25%. The graphs are starting to show a return to trend – another year or two.
Yes the world might end and housing prices drop by 50% – or it might not.
I’m sure the buyers will end their sunny vacation when homes come down 50% or more. Their leader, Joe CommonSense, will call an end to the strike at that time.
I see the national median price charts and they are still trending higher, with higher highs and higher lows. Since January of this year the 30 year mortgage is trending down, so it looks like we will get a higher high in June. Good luck to all of those waiting for the big crash.
This is a nonsense comment because no one, and I mean NO ONE, can ever buy the national median house. People buy houses in specific markets. In some specific markets prices have already dropped by over 15% since mid-2022, including Austin (chart posted in the article), Oakland, San Francisco, New Orleans, etc. In other markets, prices are up.
What do Long Island and Oahu have in common??
To da MOON!!
Yes, it’s oddly coincidental that all these idiosyncratic housing markets shot straight up right around the time the fed went absolutely nuts during the pandemic. I wonder what could explain that sudden rise? I guess we’ll never know 😂
Western US: The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales rose 750,000
I can already hear that imaginary voice screaming…”Told you, SoCal like OC, LA and SD demand are still crazy hot” I mean it did go up after all…
Btw, think I saw something about a big inventory spike in DC area…hmm, I wonder what on earth would cause people to list there now…
In Chicago, Illinois the housing market is strong.
We have very few listings and once listed, the houses sell very fast.
Definitely true in my Northside neighborhood. The only stuff on the market is either priced 10-20% too high, or is a condo in some building with exorbitant HOA fees. Every reasonable property for an attainable price is scooped up immediately.
I’d happily buy a place in this neighborhood, but renting is still the more economical option.
Covid and it’s ensuing mass infusion of liquidity created a bubble spanning many asset groups which will take years to unwind.
IIRC one of your comments was that sales were at the level of 1995.
Population has grown 27.7% since 1995.
It would be good to have some graphs/comments adjusted for population.