Dear WOLF STREET Email Subscribers: I Changed the Email Service Provider, and Some Readers Have Run into Some Kinks

Here is what you can do to resolve the kinks.

On Tuesday night, I changed the WOLF STREET email service from MailChimp back to WordPress. I had used Word Press from mid-2014 through May 2018. Then I switched to MailChimp. At the time, all email addresses were copied from WordPress to MailChimp. And people continued to get the emails.

Tuesday night, I switched back to WordPress, and moved all active email addresses from MailChimp to WordPress.

(Why I switched back is a different story, centered around how MailChimp has evolved since Intuit acquired it in November 2024; the final straw occurred on Tuesday. So, adios).

But there are now two kinks that some of you might run into, or have run into. Here we go through how to resolve those kinks, and it’s pretty easy.

Just upfront: any time you did not get the emails, just go to wolfstreet.com, and everything is there. Bookmark wolfstreet.com as a backup.

Kink #1: Did not receive any emails yesterday or today…

If you received the two most recent emails, The Collapse of the EV SPACs and Our Drunken Sailors and their Credit Cards, or this email right here, the system is delivering the emails to you correctly.

But if you didn’t receive those emails…

If you signed up before May 2018, you signed up through WordPress back then, and your account at WordPress continued over the years, though it wasn’t sending out the WOLF STREET emails. The thing is: the “preferences” you might have set in WordPress continued through today, and prevailed when your email was re-activated by my transfer on Tuesday.

So if you signed up before May 2018 and didn’t receive those two emails, please go to your account at WordPress by clicking on this link:

https://wordpress.com/reader/subscriptions

Then log in by inserting your email address into the email box (no password needed), and follow the login procedure. This takes you to your WordPress account. It may show a page for “Preferences” or “Manage subscribed sites,” or similar.

If you see a left column, click on “manage subscriptions.”

Look for “Wolf Street.” Make sure the “email frequency” is set on “Instantly” (to receive the emails as soon as articles are published).

Click on the 3 dots “…” on the right, which opens a box. Make sure the toggle for “receive emails” is blue (=on) and that it says under it “instantly.”

If you signed up after May 2018, and did not receive the last two emails:

Check your spam folder. If you find them there, report them as “not spam” and move them to your inbox. If it’s not in your spam folder… Go through the procedure to check into your account at WordPress, described above, and make sure the settings are as described above. If the login to WordPress fails and WordPress says that there is no account for this email, then please sign up again for email service at the sign-up box below this or any article. That should work.

Kink #2: Links to Wolf Street in the old emails don’t work.

Some of you saved some of the old emails with links to WOLF STREET articles that you wanted to keep around. The links in these emails go through MailChimp to WOLF STREET, and since I canceled the MailChimp account, the links no longer work.

But wolfstreet.com works. It’s just the connection through MailChimp that has been cut.

So, to look at an old article in your saved emails (from MailChimp), do this:

Open the email Copy and paste the black title at the top of the email into your browser’s search box The WOLF STREET article should come right up in the search results. Click on the Wolf Street link in the search results, and you’re there.

My apologies for these kinks, and thank you for working your way through them if you encountered them.

Wolf

