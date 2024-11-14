After More Up-Revisions, “Core” PPI & “Core Services” PPI Inflation Get Much Worse, Accelerating All Year

But goods prices are relatively tame. Energy prices plunge.

As has been the case here before, the prior months’ data of the Producer Price Index were revised higher today, and on top of that came the accelerating price increases in October.

Energy prices continued to drop month-to-month, and food prices turned around and dropped month-to-month, and so that helped overall PPI, but it still accelerated to 2.4% year-over-year in October, compared to an increase of 1.9% in September. It was driven by the services PPI, which has been on an uptrend all year, and further accelerated to +3.5% year-over-year in October, compared to increases below 2% at the end of 2023. And it pushed the core PPI to an increase of +3.1% year-over-year, when it had been below 2% at the end of last year.

The PPI tracks inflation in goods and services that companies buy and whose cost increases they ultimately try to pass on to their customers.

The culprit is services. The PPI for final demand services accelerated to 3.2% month-to-month annualized in October. September was revised higher today to +2.3% annualized from the unrevised +2.0% reported a month ago, seasonally adjusted, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today. Prior months were revised higher as well.

This fits into the overall theme that inflation switched from goods to services in 2022, and has gotten sticky there, as we saw yesterday in the Consumer Price Index, where the services CPI increased by 4.3% annualized. Services are the majority of the economy and of the inflation indices.

Drivers of the month-to-month increase of the services PPI were portfolio management; machinery and vehicle wholesaling; airline passenger services; retailing of computer hardware, software, and supplies; outpatient care; cable and satellite subscriber services; transportation and warehousing services; and trade services.

Year-over-year, the services PPI accelerated to 3.5% in October. The September reading was revised higher to 3.3%, from 3.1% as reported a month ago. August was revised higher to 3.0% from 2.6% as originally reported two months ago, and then a month ago revised higher to 2.9%. These revisions in the services PPI are ratcheting the whole scale higher.

The freak drop in July in the chart below was caused by the month-to-month reading of July 2023 of +9.9% annualized falling out of the 12-month period, and being replaced by the -2.5% reading of July 2024.

“Finished core goods” PPI has been tame. Many goods prices have been falling. The PPI for “finished core goods” includes finished goods that companies buy but excludes food and energy products.

The core goods PPI rose by 1.5% annualized in October from September, down from 2.4% in September and from 3.7% in August.

Year-over-year, the finished core goods PPI was roughly stable at 2.4% in October (rounded to the second decimal, 2.44%, it was, the highest since December 2023). The index has been all year in the upper portion of the pre-pandemic range.

As we have seen in the CPI as well, there have been no major inflation pressures in core goods in over a year. Inflation has gotten sticky in services. And core goods have been a big factor – along with the plunge in energy prices – in holding overall inflation down.

“Core” PPI accelerated to 3.1% month-to-month annualized in October. September was revised higher to 2.1% (from 1.9% as reported a month ago).

Year-over-year, core PPI rose by 3.1%, and September was revised higher to 2.9% (from 2.8% reported a month earlier).

The overall PPI for final demand accelerated sharply to 2.4%, compared to 1.9% in September (revised from 1.8% as reported a month earlier).

The plunge in energy prices since mid-2022 has kept the index down in the normal pre-pandemic range and has papered over the inflationary forces in services. But energy prices cannot plunge forever.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.





