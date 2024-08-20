Banks Still Stuck with $13 Billion in Risky Loans from Musk’s LBO of Twitter 22 Months Ago, Possibly the Longest Hung Deal of this Size Ever

The banks could sell the leveraged loans, but only at a big loss. Some have already written them down by hundreds of millions of dollars.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
When Elon Musk bought Twitter in a leveraged buyout for $44 billion in October 2022 – after he’d walked away from the deal, after which Twitter had sued him to force him to stick to the deal – he and other investors put in about $30 billion, and the acquiring holding company borrowed another $13 billion in junk-rated variable-rate high-risk loans from seven banks. Those banks had intended to sell those leveraged loans right away because they’re too risky to carry on their balance sheet.
But that was 22 months ago, and the banks are still stuck with those loans and haven’t been able to sell them without taking massive losses on them.
The seven banks are Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), BNP Paribas, Mizuho, and Société Générale. Obviously, doing business with the richest man in the world and getting a foot into the door with his six companies, and perhaps an IPO or two, such as SpaceX or Starlink, and the fee bonanza that would come with them, were huge incentives to engage in this risky deal.
This loan package has now turned into the biggest hung deal by dollar amounts of all times, Steven Kaplan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago who has tracked such deals since the 1980s, told the WSJ.
According to data from PitchBook LCD, which has data going back through the Financial Crisis, the X loans have been hung longer than every similar unsold deal since the Financial Crisis. Only one hung deal from the Financial Crisis was bigger, at $20 billion, but it was hung for only 12 months before the company filed for bankruptcy, according the WSJ.
The biggest portion of the $13 billion in loans is a $6.5 billion secured seven-year term loan that carries the highest priority for repayment. The floating-rate loan’s interest rate is based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 4.75%.
There is also a revolving line of credit of up to $500 million, priced at SOFR plus 4.5%.
Then there are also two bridge loans – short-term loans that are supposed to be repaid a few months after the leverage buyout closed, but that haven’t been repaid. The first is a secured $3 billion bridge loan, initially with a fixed rate of 6.75%. The second is an unsecured $3 billion bridge loan, the riskiest portion of the package, that comes with a rate of SOFR plus 10%. Both bridge loans trigger an additional 0.5% interest for each quarter that they’re not repaid.
Back in April 2022, when the original lending agreements were worked out, and the Fed had just hiked for the first time in this cycle, SOFR was 0.33%, and no one expected for the Fed to hike to 5.25-5.50%. But by October 2022, when the deal closed, SOFR was 3.03%. Since the last rate hike in July 2023, SOFR has been about 5.33%.
And X’s debt has become massively expensive: Since the last rate hike in July 2023, the interest rate on the $6.5 billion term loan has been over 10% (4.75% plus 5.33% SOFR). The unsecured bridge loan’s interest rate has been over 15%.
So Musk’s statement that X faces $1.5 billion in annual interest charges just about hit the mark.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Musk managed to eviscerate X’s cash flow by verbally whipping advertisers and chasing them out the exits, and then by suing them, alleging that they conspired to boycott his personal toy.
So obviously, the banks, sitting on this $13 billion in leverage loans are nervous. The $30 billion that the investors put into the deal serves as a security blanket – but still.
The value of X isn’t $44 billion, which is part of the problem for banks. Musk himself said he overpaid. In October 2023, X Corp. told employees that stock grants would be priced at $45 a share, which translated into a valuation of the company of about $19 billion, according to the WSJ at the time. Earlier that year, Musk had told employees they would receive stock grants based on a valuation of about $20 billion.
So it has been 22 months that these seven banks have sat on those $13 billion in leveraged loans. They could sell them at a big loss and get rid of the risks. Or they can hold of to them and collect the big-fat interest and deal with the consequences of having this much risk on their balance sheet – and that’s what they’ve been doing, sitting on them, collecting interest, hoping for better days, dealing with regulatory scrutiny, and praying, “Oh Elon, please don’t default, and please repay the loans when they mature.”
Some of the banks have written down the loans by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to the WSJ. They could recoup the write-downs if the loans pan out.
According to sources cited by the WSJ, earlier this year, banks discussed restructuring the loans, where Musk would put in more money and pay down the loans, and in return the banks would lower the interest rates. But X didn’t follow through on the plan, the sources said.
Makes you wonder why Morgan Stanley analyst continues to hype up Tesla stock as a buy no matter…talk about conflict of interest so obvious a truck can drive right through it. Afterall they can’t afford Tesla to sink in value and further remove any chance Musk will pay back or the interest..
Shouldn’t we count on the SEC to look into banks on the hook for this loan and their never ending stock pumping of Tesla? /s
Good point, everyone in this deal seems like a scam artist so if the whole thing goes down in flames it would be a good thing. Was always suspicious when musk overpaid by such a large amount given there were no other bids.
The cyber truck never made sense either unless it was to prototype for military use; SpaceX has become what NASA used to be and his satellites definitely have military applications. He seems to be a quasi government figure doing it’s bidding and this may be just another act in the play unfolding before us.
Absolutely true. Systemic fraud at it’s best.
Musk needs to be thrown in jail. He’s a con artist.
Come on. Musk is so transparent. Bankers were just foolish.
“The seven banks are Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), BNP Paribas, Mizuho, and Société Générale. Obviously, doing business with the richest man in the world and getting a foot into the door with his six companies, and perhaps an IPO or two, such as SpaceX or Starlink, and the fee bonanza that would come with them, were huge incentives to engage in this risky deal”
Can’t say I am not enjoying seeing these banks go through the real life of F around and find out moment. Let so much greed rule over any little bit of common sense that might have prevented them to be in this situation. Even a 5 year old can probably tell you twitter was way overvalued and to do business with a man that’s unpredictable to put it nicely..well enjoy your reward now..
But at the very end, the bank (bosses) will not be left with the bill.
Excellent point, just look at Masayoshi Son
assume that loans are recourse only to the shares in x?
There is one $3 billion portion that is “unsecured” — that’s the riskiest portion. The others are secured by some collateral, maybe stock, maybe something else.
All this money is owed by X. Musk personally doesn’t owe any of it and is not on the hook for it. But he has billions of dollars of his own money in the equity portion of the deal. So he would lose his equity if X fails.
Truth be told, sometimes “business” and “finance” adventures don’t seem that much different to me from my “fun” trips to the Casino.. aside from the fact that I never put my house on the line, or someone else’s for that matter. What do I know, I’m just a degenerate and these people are “upper class”
There is nothing upper class about these people. They may have money but that gives them no class of any kind. Scumbags, all of them.
Don’t think Elon put his house or any of his other businesses on the line. Certainly it’s entirely an independent business enterprise not a personal one.
Twatter was a failed company from the get go with no means of ever being able to be profitable so why were any banks in on any ‘deal’ at all to finance this sort of utter garbage?
Obviously, Musk wants Don to win so he can force the government to buy the underwater paper and lower the interest rates. like Trump did last time with all the banks bad paper during the pandemic.
The lenders should just sit back and collect the payments. if they were smart, they would ask the Saudis to buy the paper. the debt would get paid off for sure along with the other 1.9 billion they put in so far. or heads would be rolling. Didn’t musk loose over 200 billion a few years ago. and made it back again. Twitter will get paid off since the Saudis’ are investors.
While Musk isn’t quite to the Trump level, you’d still have to be out of your mind to lend anything to that guy. The way he tried to back out of the TWTR deal told all of us anything we needed to know about him (that we already knew anyway).
“you’d still have to be out of your mind to lend anything to that guy.”
Well, he’s the richest man in the world. So he’s got some resources and needs lots of financial services, including for his IPOs. That’s very motivating for banks.
And they didn’t really lend to him, they lent to Twitter, and Twitter owes this money.
Why would Elon not pay from his own funds and save the 10%-15% interest cost on few Billions? Or is he thinking X might choose to default one of these days??
He doesn’t have that much cash sitting around. He’s rich because he owns valuable companies, including a big portion of Tesla.
I wonder who the $20B defunct GFC-era borrower was.
X is still making the interest payments? Seems like a good deal for the banks (although risk of that money stream cutting off at any time is not good) X easily worth 13 billion if that had to take over and wipe equity holders including musk out. Advertisers would come back without him around.
At 10 or 15%, I’d take a piece of that action.
Of course, I don’t have $13B.
I thought much of the Twitter value destruction was ADL pushing advertisers to pull their spend from the platform, starting right as Elon bought it? There was some lawsuit squabble over it once it came to light.
Plus much of the user base was fake.
Also let’s not forget Taibbi and the Twitter Files.
And he’s one election away from a cabinet position…
BofA
First loaded up 10 yrs Notes during Pandemic without thinking about long term Interest Risks. So excessive Paper losses and reduced Profitability last few quarters. Now this X crap on Balance sheets.
Should we connect this with Warren selling BofA shares last Quarters and this week also news coming?