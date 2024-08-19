The Only Thing Pushing Up Retail Sales Is Ecommerce. Brick-and-Mortar Sales Have Stagnated for 2 Years

Ecommerce keeps crushing brick-and-mortar retailers, except in autos, gasoline, and food, but even there, the tide is slowly turning.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Census Bureau reported today that ecommerce sales in Q2 rose by 6.6% from Q2 2023, and by 15.7% from Q2 2022 to $282 billion. But retail sales without ecommerce — so brick-and-mortar sales — inched up only 1.0% year-over-year, to $1.85 trillion, and were roughly flat with Q2 2022 (all figures not seasonally adjusted).
Since the end of 2018, ecommerce sales have soared by 121.6% (red line), while retail sales without ecommerce — brick-and-mortar sales — have risen only 28.6%, and note the stagnation since Q2 2022 (blue line and purple box).
Ecommerce has been growing at far faster rates than brick-and-mortar retail from the beginning. In the first half of 2020, ecommerce sales exploded, while brick-and-mortar sales fell. In the second half of 2020 and through the high-inflation years 2021 and 2022, they bounced back, but not enough to prevent the gap from widening further. But starting in Q2 2022, with inflation in goods beginning to fade, brick-and-mortar sales stagnated while ecommerce sales kept surging.
Walmart keeps saying the same thing quarter after quarter: Its ecommerce sales are booming – last week, Walmart US reported 22% year-over-year growth in ecommerce sales for its second quarter. And it reported that grocery sales are strong; it’s the largest grocer in the US. But the rest of the stuff at its brick-and-mortar stores is weak.
Many dozens of brick-and-mortar chain stores and countless regional chains and major independent stores that didn’t get the message about ecommerce and groceries – such as department stores – have collapsed into bankruptcy over the years and are gone, in a phenomenon that we’ve called since 2016, the Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown.
Ecommerce sales on a seasonally adjusted basis rose to a new record in Q2 of $292 billion (red in the chart below), according to the Census Bureau today.
On a not seasonally adjusted basis, the big spikes occur in Q4, the holiday shopping season. In Q4 last year, sales spiked to $323 billion (blue).
The share of ecommerce sales of total retail sales rose to 16.0% in Q2 2024, just a hair below where it had been in Q2 2020 (16.4%). In Q4 2023, during the holiday binge, the share of ecommerce sales had risen to 17.1%.
During the lockdown, when many retail stores were closed, ecommerce sales exploded, and the share of ecommerce sales of total retail sales spiked to 16.4% in Q2 2020, up from 9.9% a year earlier. Then as stores reopened, ecommerce sales continued to grow, but brick-and-mortar sales bounced back amid revived auto sales and gasoline sales. And so the share of ecommerce of total retail sales eased off the Q2 2020 spike but remained much higher than before the pandemic.
But in Q4 2022, ecommerce began to increase its share again as retail sales without ecommerce began to stall. The green line represents the prepandemic trend of share increases:
Some stuff is still hard to sell online.
Some things will never be sold online, such as gasoline; sales at gas stations account for about 9% of retail sales. But they’re gradually getting hit by a new factor: The growing share in the national fleet of EVs.
Groceries have been a tough one to crack for ecommerce in the US. And it’s a big part of retail: food and beverage stores alone account for about 14% of retail trade, not including general merchandise stores that also sell food, such as Walmart, the largest grocer in the US with reportedly a 24% share of grocery sales.
But some grocery sales have moved online over time. And online-only grocers have sprung up to sell specialty foods, such as Weee, which specializes in Asian and Hispanic foods, and delivers directly from its local fulfillment centers via its own fleet of vehicles and via contractors.
The largest retailer category, auto dealers, which account for about 22% of retail trade sales, have seen used-vehicle sales move online for years, and all the big dealers are doing it now, in addition to the online-only used vehicle dealers, such as Carvana. So that has been happening.
But new vehicle sales are under the rule of state franchise laws, which prohibit automakers from selling directly to consumers. While these laws are older than dirt, they had the effect of largely protecting new-vehicle dealers from ecommerce competition, but even three cracks are forming. And Tesla has found a way around the state franchise laws; it sells vehicles online directly to consumers. Some other EV startups do as well.
Ecommerce did that.
Department stores, electronics stores, book stores, record stores, gift shops, and just about all the stores the generally populated indoor shopping malls have been very vulnerable from day one, and ecommerce crushed them one after the other. All big furniture retailers have shifted a big portion of their sales to ecommerce business. One of the largest furniture retailers is Wayfair, an online-only retailer with $12 billion in sales in 2023.
The prime example are department stores, which in 1992 (as far as the retail sales data go back to) accounted for 10% of retail trade sales. By July, the brick-and-mortar sales of the few surviving department stores accounted for just 1.8% of total retail sales.
There isn’t a thing in a department store that you cannot buy online. And the surviving department stores all have big ecommerce operations. Macy’s is one of the biggest ecommerce retailers in the US. But it keeps closing its brick-and-mortar stores.
But brick-and-mortar department stores sales are in the process of vanishing. The heyday was the year 2000. Since then, sales have collapsed by 44% despite 23 years of inflation and population growth. Ecommerce did that.
All this has to be true, I’m part of that shift myself. I’ve found an online source for powdered alcohol, but I don’t buy water for it online yet. Maybe if I try insufflation I can solve the need for buying water.
Anyway, with all this going on, I’m hopeful that I can finally get my dream house built on the cheap. A friend recommended me a great book on simple residential architecture called The Three Little Pigs. I’ve been wanting a brick shack ever since. I’m not into straw or stick frame built houses. I just need something simple and a roof over my head but I want it to be sturdy and a wise investment. I’m going to start calling around to masons to see if I can gauge if they are short on work so I can low-ball them.
I’m contributing to the brick & mortar meltdown. I haven’t been to a mall in the last 5 years and buy 90% of my consumables on-line except for food and hardware store items. I’ve even started buying clothes on-line
Wondering where the data comes from? How much of these online sales are for the Chinese sites selling cheap crap. I imagine that number is quite high as I know many people who buy Chinese goods online for cheap…
1. The data comes from companies that are into ecommerce.
2. In dollar terms, compared to the nearly $300 billion in quarterly ecommerce sales, the Temu and Shein stuff is not big. It’s cheap stuff.
3. They have facilities in the US, including offices and fulfilment centers. So part of their sales would be included here.
4. Stuff that gets purchased on an overseas website and direct-shipped from overseas may not be included. On the other hand, we’ve bought sheets from an Indian manufacturer, which sells on Amazon as third-party vendor, and that would be included.
In Texas cities, H‑E‑B beats Wal-Mart. In Houston H‑E‑B has a 24.9% share to Wal-Mart’s 19.7%. In San Antonio it has a 46.9% share to Wal-Mart’s 30.2%. In Austin it has a 49.1% share to Wal-Mart’s 17.8%. In Dallas-Fort Worth where H‑E‑B is only now starting to open stores, it trails Wal-Mart by a large margin 28.9% to 3.6%. I am confident they will prevail there too in several years.
Another aspect of way of putting this is the rapid disappearance of retail. E- commerce permits producer/ manufacturer direct to consumer. With this trend however go a large number of jobs. And depending on what you are buying some helpful service/ advice.
I’m now buying electric and electronic stuff as far as possible directly from the manufacturer’s or brand’s site. No way that I’m buying that stuff from a third-party vendor on Amazon. I’ve gotten screwed before. I bought shoes that way, etc. Warranty issues are a lot easier to deal with, and at least I’m sure that I’m not buying stolen stuff.
I canceled my Amazon account. I quit drinking, tooo. What the hell has gotten into me? I bought some bonds and I started reading Wolf Street. I need food and drugs over the counter type 😉. I need gas. I don’t own a home, so I don’t need Home Depot or Lowe’s. I need music equipment. I need cheap furniture – IKEA. I need AMC and GameStop. Some brick-and-mortar will survive. Let’s go, people. What are people buying these days anyway? What about saving for the future? Oh yeah, I want a cybertruck, but I hate them, so I’ll buy a Rivan.
Are some types of purchases considered a hybrid between the two (online vs. brick-and-mortar). For example, I’m looking to buy my wife either a new or lightly used car and I’m using AutoTrader as the interface between me and the dealers. When I find a car on AutoTrader (online) that fits my budget, I will contact the dealer to see the car and then go down there to ‘kick the tires’ and give it a test drive. If I purchase it, that would be a brick-and-mortar purchase, even though I found it initially online. Correct?
But I’m doing all the selecting online — “e-window shopping” I suppose — but the purchase at the dealership.