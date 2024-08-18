Wolf Richter on Construction Disruption, Topped Off by: “What Keeps You Awake at Night”

Here I’m on Todd Miller’s Construction Disruption. He the manufacturer of metal roof tiles and a commenter here on WOLF STREET.

We discuss AI’s feared Impact on CRE, factory construction, supply chains, pricing pressures for automakers, redeveloping zombie malls and office towers into housing… and finally, what keeps me awake at night.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.





