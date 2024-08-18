Wolf Richter on Construction Disruption, Topped Off by: “What Keeps You Awake at Night”

Here I’m on Todd Miller’s Construction Disruption. He the manufacturer of metal roof tiles and a commenter here on WOLF STREET.
We discuss AI’s feared Impact on CRE, factory construction, supply chains, pricing pressures for automakers, redeveloping zombie malls and office towers into housing… and finally, what keeps me awake at night.
Many people would pay $$$ to have a dinner with an instagram celebrity. I would pay to have a beer with Wolf.
Howdy Lone Wolf Am only 16 minutes in and am returning for the rest. Great to see you, on video, get the wonderful Japanese Woman in a video some time too.
THANKS. Going back now
Great stuff. Especially liked the explanation of financialization. Curious as to how Chips Act and manufacturing will go in the longer term. Is that money provided expected to be returned (public sector investment) or is this just tax payer gift with the expectation the return comes through economic growth, job creation, etc.). If the latter it seems as if that is a subsidy of sorts.
Nice interview Wolf. Thanks for the great summary on current events you discuss in the articles.
Well, I’m looking forward to the text version of this discussion.
GREAT interview Wolf,
Thank you for your work!