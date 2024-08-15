Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada, July 2024 – Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Ottawa, Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton, Quebec, Winnipeg: Market “Hits Pause” Despite 2 Rate Cuts

Toronto single-family prices -15% from peak, condos at multiyear lows. Calgary & Quebec City reach new highs.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home sales across Canada dipped 0.7% in July from June, seasonally adjusted, and remain about 10% below the 10-year average for this time of the year, as the housing market “hits pause,” according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) today, despite the Bank of Canada’s two rate cuts in a row. Sales declines in Calgary and the Greater Toronto Area were mostly offset by gains in Edmonton and Hamilton-Burlington, CREA said. Compared to the beaten-down levels of July last year, sales were up by 4.8%.
New listings ticked up by 0.9% in July from June, the sixth month of increases over the past seven months. The number of properties listed for sale was up 22.7% from a year ago, but still about 10% below the historical averages for this time of the year. So both supply and demand are about 10% below 10-year averages. Supply remained 4.2 months in July, up from 3.3 months in July last year.
The Canada MLS Home Price Index for single-family benchmark properties edged up 0.1% in July from June, seasonally adjusted, but was down by 4.1% year-over-year, and down by 14.7% from the peak in February 2022 (all prices in Canadian dollars):
Greater Toronto Area, single-family MLS Home Price Benchmark Index:
- Month-to-month: +0.1% to $1,318,600; essentially unchanged for four months in a row, and below October 2021
- From peak in February 2022: -15.0%
- Year-over-year: -4.7%, the third month in a row of year-over-year declines (-4.1% in June, -2.6% in May)
Greater Toronto Area, condo benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.1% to $672,700, just below where it had been in November 2021; and essentially unchanged for the sixth month in a row at this multiyear low.
- From peak in February 2022: -12.3%
- Year-over-year: -5.4%, the 18th month of year-over-year declines out of the past 19 months, and the biggest since May 2023.
Hamilton-Burlington metro single family benchmark price (in the “Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area”):
- Month-to-month: +1.0% to $918,200, below August 2021
- From peak in February 2022: -18.6%
- Year-over-year: -3.2%, the fourth month in a row of declines, and the biggest.
Hamilton-Burlington metro condo benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: -1.5% to $529,800, back to November 2021.
- From peak in February 2022: -16.3%
- Year-over-year: -4.5%.
Greater Vancouver single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.2% to $2,019,500, about where it had been in January 2022, and roughly flat for 10 months
- From peak in April 2022: -2.4%
- Year-over-year: +1.6%, smallest gain since July 2023.
Greater Vancouver condo benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: unchanged, at $762,500, a hair above May 2022.
- From peak in October 2023: -2.0%
- Year-over-year: -0.3%.
Victoria, single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.4%, to $1,136,600, below November 2021
- From peak in April 2022: -10.2%
- Year-over-year: -2.1%, second year-over-year decline in a row.
Ottawa, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.8% to $725,200, roughly back to October 2021
- From peak in March 2022: -9.3%
- Year-over-year: -0.3%, second year-over-year decline in a row.
Calgary, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.5% to new high of $680,700
- Year-over-year: +10.3%.
Montreal, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: -0.4%, to $619,600, below February 2022.
- From peak in May 2022: -2.4%
- Year-over-year: +2.2%.
Halifax-Dartmouth, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +1.6% to $563,200
- From peak in February 2022: -0.3%
- Year-over-year: +3.3%.
Edmonton, single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.7% to $452,400
- Matched the prior peak in April 2022
- Year-over-year: +9.1%
- In the 17 years since the peak of the 2007 bubble, the index is up 15%.
Edmonton’s epic condo bubble and subsequent bust 15 years ago, and what it looks like afterwards: Despite the price surge since May 2023, the index is still down 19% from the peak in June 2007.
- Month-to-month: +0.1% to $193,900, first seen in December 2006.
- From peak in June 2007: -19%
- Year-over-year: +11.1%
Quebec City Area, single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +1.2% to $416,000, a new high
- Year-over-year: +9.2%
Winnipeg, single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +1.0% to $377,900
- From peak in March 2022: -0.6%
- Year-over-year: +4.5%
Canadian mortgages are reset/renegotiated every few years, while American mortgages generally aren’t (most home buyers get fixed-rate loans, not ARMs.)
For this reason, I think even modest Federal Reserve easing will unleash a massive wave of speculative home buying. Look at mortgage application volumes in recent weeks, both new & refinancing. I think the Federal Reserve is potentially making a policy error with premature easing.
“I think even modest Federal Reserve easing will unleash a massive wave of speculative home buying. Look at mortgage application volumes in recent weeks, both new & refinancing.”
This is RE promo BS. For at least 3 reasons:
1. Refi mortgage applications spiked which does nothing for the housing market, but it will increase the pace of the Fed’s QT by increasing the roll-off of MBS, and we have already seen some of it.
2. Purchase mortgage applications remain near record lows:
3. Mortgage rates have already fallen to the lowest in a year, in anticipation of rate cuts, and sales volume collapsed, LOL
Since the article is about Canada and not about the United States, here is information about mortgages in Canada.
“(BoC) data shows annual household credit growth decelerated in May. Just off multi-decade lows, despite cheaper credit on the way, households are pulling back on borrowing. The low growth for borrowing is even more concerning when the rapid population growth is also considered.
Canadian Household Borrowing Is Unusually Slow
Canadian households have suddenly stopped borrowing, and to say it’s unusual downplays how concerning it is. Household credit advanced just 3.4% (+$96.2 billion) to $2.95 trillion in May. Annual growth is returning to deceleration, potentially having hit its peak growth for the year. The rate of change is now just 0.2 points above the rate reported in October, which was the lowest rate in well over 30 years.”
Well, I hope this slowed borrowing “concern” incentivises one of the banks or CC issuers to offer us another “deal” to transfer existing debt at ultra low fees with a year of 0% interest so I can keep buying T-bills
So glad I didn’t buy a home in Canada a few years ago like I wanted to do!
This is great to see, it will be even better if the pricing is back to long term trend line. Perhaps it’s a matter of time or maybe it will never happen as this time is different as many have said before..
My second wish is for this to also happen in the SoCal market but to a greater degree. Many new listings I am seeing are still delusional in asking price and some are still getting them, wonder if any mortgage rate drops in the future will have the same effect as the canadian market..
So while prices have declined in most Canadian cities there is still similar delusion for “investors” and “flippers” trying to sell at outrageous prices, they then find out that it’s hard to make a sale, I know someone that turned down a good offer now wishing he accepted it because he can’t sell at a new lower price anymore. Still the best pricing seems to be with brand new units, very similar to what Wolf describes in US market, I see new development condos offering bonuses in 10k-30k range sometimes, parking spaces thrown in where before those would be extra and some promotional interest rates if you go with the developers preferred lender, this on top of lower pricing from the peak.
It’s kinda wild to see how much investment activity affects the pricing in Toronto though, if you look at a condo with closing within a year it will be quite a lot less than longer dated projects expected to finish 3-5 yrs from now, people are betting on lower interest in the future, like the “good old days” 🙄