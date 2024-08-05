Despite the Recession-Emergency-Rate-Cut Buffoonery, the Services Sector Expands Strongly on Growth in New Orders & Employment. Inflation Pressures Still On

What a bummer. Services are two-thirds of the economy; as long as they’re firm, the economy will plug along just fine, even as manufacturing stalled.
US service sector activity, driven by new orders and rising employment, expanded strongly in July, according to two measures of the service sector released today: The ISM Services PMI and S&P’s US Services PMI (formerly the Markit Services PMI).
The way these Purchasing Manager Indexes (PMIs) are structured, a value of 50 means no change, a value higher than 50 means growth, and a value below 50 means decline. The higher the value above 50, the faster the growth. The measurement is month-to-month.
S&P’s services PMI for July came in a 55.0, meaning strong growth, and roughly the same pace of growth as in June (55.3), the “best growth spell” in two years, driven by “solid new order growth,” which “encouraged companies to take on additional staff,” with employment at these companies increasing for the second month in a row, the report said.
The increase in employment was not enough “to fully keep up with new order growth in July, resulting in a second consecutive monthly rise in backlogs of work,” the report said.
“The reading signaled a marked monthly expansion in services activity, extending the current sequence of growth to 18 months,” the report said.
Services providers continued to benefit from consumers switching spending from manufactured goods to services, “such as travel and recreation.” Healthcare and financial services also reported “buoyant growth.” The report pointed at the “wide divergence between the manufacturing and service economies.” This process of consumers shifting their spending back to services, from goods, has been going on for two years.
Input cost inflation “experienced a further sharp rise, with the rate of inflation quickening to a four-month high,” the report said. “Respondents indicated that higher wage and transportation costs had been the main factors pushing up input prices.”
Output inflation decelerated. “While a number of companies responded to higher input costs by increasing their selling prices accordingly, there were other reports that competitive pressures led some firms to lower their charges. The rate of output price inflation was solid, but eased for the second month running to the slowest since January,” the report said.
“Thanks to the relatively larger size of the service sector, the July PMI surveys are indicative of the economy continuing to grow at the start of the third quarter at a rate comparable to GDP rising at a solid annualized 2.2% pace,” the report said.
“The surveys saw some upward pressures on costs, especially in the service sector, which policymakers [the Fed] will likely be eager to see soften before being confident of inflation falling sustainably to target,” the report said.
The ISM Services PMI jumped to 51.4% in July. Business activity and new orders increased strongly, employment increased, and prices jumped. Backlog increased slightly. Export orders jumped – a factor also mentioned in the S&P Services PMI above. And imports also rose.
This July reading (51.4%) was a bounce from the reading of 48.8% in June, the lowest reading in four years that had contradicted by a lot, and unusually, the S&P Global reading for June of 55.3. But the weak (freak?) June was, as we now know, sandwiched between the good July (51.4) and the strong May (53.8%), the best growth in the services sector since August 2023.
Manufacturing growth has been in the doldrums after the huge surge during the pandemic, as we have pointed out here for about a year and a half. This includes manufacturing employment, which has roughly plateaued at high levels after the huge pandemic surge. And prices of manufactured goods have been falling since mid-2022, now at the fastest rate in two decades, coming off their spike during the era of the shortages.
But services are about two-thirds of the economy, services are also where about two-thirds of consumer spending goes, and businesses spend a lot on services too, and services are now driving the economy after the collapse during the pandemic. And as long as growth in services is firm, the economy will be plugging along just fine, even as manufacturing growth stalled.
Buy the dip tomorrow folks!
Too late. There will be a big gap up. Sell the rips
Ohh… this will be interesting if this data continues into Sept. Not that it matters to shills like Siegel or Krugman… if it’s up to then… all 6 rate cuts by year end and we need ZIRP by tomorrow..
As insane as our financial world is, it’s a little cold comfort to know at least these shills aren’t in charge of a position that can actually do something
The funny thing is some “analysts” I follow on Twitter and get newsletters from are already drawing star patterns on unemployment charts to predict we are “already headed for recession” and that FED is “behind the curve” with rate cuts because it’s using “lagging data” etc. I suppose they could be right, recessions do happen but for now I wait to see and this from Wolf doesn’t seem to point in that direction.
Unpopular opinion: I have faith Powell will do the right thing and resist calls for rate cuts.
Rate cuts won’t come because of recession. It’s the stress on the banks
There is no need for the Fed to do a rate cut just to keep Wall Street happy… some more happy talk about rate cuts (or a split vote on the FOMC at the September meeting) will do much the same.
But there most definitely IS a reason to delay any rate cuts until their November 6th meeting… as an institution the Fed tries to avoid getting involved in election year politics because rate cuts and hikes can earn outsized criticism for the Fed. And that criticism lasts a LONG time because politicians have memories like elephants. Even the sainted Paul Volcker held off on his big rate adjustments (hikes) until after the 1980 election was concluded.
So once the election is over on November 5th, look for them to do whatever it is that they want to. But until then (absent a 9/11-type event) the FOMC is just going to lay low.
The bottom 80% is in pain and scraping by. Cutting interest rates a point isn’t going to make their lives any easier.
Inflationary bear market on the way?
Correctomundo. Bearflation as far as the eye can see.
Andy,
Thanks for the book recommendations– ordered them on Amazon.
Did you check out the discrepancies between defense stocks, mining stocks and XLE? All 3 holding up much better than SPY, even with VIX on fire.
Seems to me that the market is starting to figure out that commodities prices and defense spending are likely to go up, which is exactly the move that happened in the early 70s. That along with hot services inflation is a bad setup for inflation.
Do you have any thoughts about this?
Not that much of a difference between XLE (-2.2%) and SPY (-2.9%)
Even my microcap oil producer (stock) and credit income funds are all down 1-4%. Seems like a very broad selloff.
Big difference in the energy situation vs the 70s: today we are awash in cheap hydrocarbons. I don’t forsee any sort of energy crisis or commodity price spike.
I think the prevailing theme of the next +/- several years is high inflation, high interest rates, and all the effects of those (eventual asset repricing etc.).
I will have to check out these 3 categories. I do not have any stocks as of now, so wasn”t paying attention. Whatever I had in 401k in stocks moved to cash/bonds last month. Totally net short. Was up huge early this morning when VIX hit 60. Could not beleive it.
Andy,
Well done. Are you planning on counterbalancing the shorts with any longs?
I like to try to get solid dividend payers (XLU, JNJ, etc.) to get defensive equity exposure, compounding cash flow and balance portfolio volatility.
I am thinking we are oversold enough to probably get a short term bounce in QQQs– maybe if we get to 50 day moving average and vol crush to VIX sub 20 setup 20% OTM puts through next March. Your AAPL idea is also very interesting.
Probably get a chance prior to a real September-October drawdown.
How are you thinking about adding short exposure from here?
ShortTLT,
We had a bit of shift after I logged off– thanks for noticing.
The big diversified miners (RIO, BHP, VALE) have dropped, but look like they are setting a floor. All pay high dividends, so have to factor in ex div drops (VALE ex div today, so even though stock dropped less than div amount).
Not sure what’s up– either inflation concerns setting a floor, or else geopolitical concerns (hoarding resources in anticipation of something).
Most defense stocks not wanting to go down even with VIX at high levels. Either speculation on a possible political outcome, or something else.
Market is sending a signal, not sure how to interpret.
Any ideas?
CPI July 2008 = 5.6%
CPI December 2008 = 0.1%
Didn’t WR mention that the impact of long term bond coupon rate changes sort of behaves like an EFFR rate change? Such that the .5 or .6 of 1-10 year UST decreases over the past month are equivalent to a similar rate cut? If that’s the case, I sure hope Powell takes that into account in (hopefully) September.
Someone else said that. But longer-term interest rates are what matters to the economy, not the overnight rates that the Fed controls.
Until gold really soars, sit back and relax. The Fed has your back. Whenever have they let us down? Bankers will not allow a bust unless it’s to their advantage.
Gold is up 50% in a year, what more do you want?
It’s like the crypto bros, Bitcoin hits 70k and they’re talking 100, 200k on up to a million. Greed much?
It’s not up 50%. At present the dollar is still king. Print and enjoy. Yeah, Bitcoin is looking strong at the moment. NOT.
Buffet is pouring into the dollar. Do likewise.
Gold is fascinating. Similar to Bitcoin, my auto mechanic will not accept it as payment.
The cost to mine and manufacture is only $1400/oz on average.
No one will accept gold as payment, or normal daily purchases.
How do you buy a loaf of bread, then pay with 1 oz of gold?
Are there enough suckers to buy gold at ever increasing costs?
Yet, the USA is said to hold 8000 tons of gold, by far more than any other country. Gold has a 4000 year history as a “Store of Wealth.”
Central Banks are buying gold. Yes, two sides to every coin.
I think of gold as a CDS on my Treasuries.
I’m 99% sure the USG won’t default in my lifetime, but I keep some gold (and silver) in my safe juuuuust in case I’m wrong.
We get this all the time: you can’t buy a coffee with gold so it’s not money. Don’t know about US but in Canada you can’t pay with a thousand dollar bill. It’s no longer legal tender. You can still cash into legal, its still good, but you have to present it at a bank, which will send it to BoC and in a few days you will get yr thou in smaller bills.
Holland was first with this btw: retired the hundred guilder note. Same reason: too much use in criminal or black market deals.
All over the world, even off the beaten track, you won’t be far from a gold buyer who will charge a smaller commission to change yr gold into the local paper, than you could get with most foreign currencies. Many travelers have noted that even in rural Africa, the gold guy will know yesterday’s London fix.
Yes it’s a little more work and it’s not for small deals. But government to government, for big deals, gold is always acceptable. With the intro of the euro now quite a while ago, it’s easy to forget how many junk currencies there were in Europe. Towards the end of the Ital lira, there was a 500 K lira note! But RE and even cars were priced in S$. But you could buy a coffee with lira. Even at that it was a better money than a lot of junk paper out there right now. I guess we have to put the ruble ahead of a lot of African scrip but its easier to do a big deal with gold than any of them.
And it’s up about 13% in last year.
My mechanic won’t accept land, US treasuries, or Microsoft stock as payment either. Does that mean they’re worthless?
Gold has outlasted all fiat currencies
Howdy Folks. 2024 CPI 3.1 3.2 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.0
Next Week should tell the tale????? If there is a 2. something in the number, rates cuts are a commin…….?????……..POW POW could easily transform into Greenspan……
First let’s see about your bold stock market prediction….see if the squirrel will loose a few nuts.
More likely Powell has already transformed….but into a flounder.
Howdy toad. You must have missed it??? There is a shipping and handling charge on my stock market prediction. Squirrels don t lose .
Nikkei up almost 10%.
I was amazed at the Aug Sixth, their date, recovery in the Nikkei, almost 10 % and wondered at the guts of so many Japanese dip buyers, especially after decades of deflation. Then during a walk a nasty doubt loomed: surely this can’t be a BOJ operation, maybe just BOJ or more likely perhaps BOJ orchestrated with itself as lead?
In my article about Japanese stocks on Aug 5 I said that the Nikkei would bounces because a bounce was super obvious. Everyone saw this coming, even me. This is what I said right above the chart, no BOJ required:
Nevertheless, this kind of plunge, amid a whiff of panic, is usually followed by a bounce, on the WOLF STREET dictum: “Nothing goes to heck in a straight line”
The rally may not last long, but just about everyone saw it coming, which is one reason why the rally happened.
Emergency rate cut would’ve made a mockery of the Fed… Maybe another 1000 spx pts and they’d consider it.
Manufacturing was weak on Friday but the prices reading for it wasn’t.
Inflation probably still an uneven problem.
Services are doing great, and should continue to do great.
I do NOT have the time nor ability to fix my computer controlled car.
Nor can do surgery or dentistry, plumbing and so on.
Come September, the Fed will cut 1/4 percent. Not a big cut, but should shoot stocks higher. Maybe not to an all time high, but wet the appetite for the retail investor.
Margins are starting to get squeezed on services. I work for a large regional CPA firm and the new clients we are getting are due to underbidding their current big 4 and national CPA firms. I’m also having clients start complaining about fees.
I’d reckon if goods crash services will soon follow. A lot of the service economy centers around advertising for goods. Services and goods are intertwined at the roots.
We don’t have time for your data, there are billionaires who need bailouts! The market is ONLY up 9% YTD for goodness sake! /s
I don’t know why but I get the sense that this rout ain’t it, and that there’s at least another leg up higher before things really get going. Once the 10Y/3mo un-inverts, plus lag time, and then we get to recession. And that’s still like six rate cuts away at the moment. There’s still time to reel in more deadwood into this fire.