Magnificent 7 Stocks Lose $1.1 Trillion in Five Days, and It’s Barely a Blip. Trillions Don’t Even Matter Anymore

Nvidia, after gaining $2.1 trillion YTD through July 10, gave up $418 billion or 12.6% since. Meta -13.6% in 5 days. Tesla should be kicked out of the Mag 7.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
These numbers are just crazy when you actually think for one second about it: Since the high on July 10, over those five trading days, the Magnificent 7 – Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla – have lost $1.13 trillion in market capitalization. If that happened in Commercial Real Estate over a 12-month period it’s considered a massacre, calling for bailouts and rate cuts and whatnot. Here it’s just kind of a blip.
From the beginning of this year through the peak on July 10, the Mag 7 gained $5.0 trillion in market cap, exploding from $12 trillion to $17 trillion in less than seven months. $5 trillion is about the size of the entire debt of US Commercial Real Estate, all sectors of it combined, that’s now causing such headaches. And these seven stocks gained $5 trillion in less than seven months and then gave up $1.13 trillion in five days, and it’s of course no big deal because easy come, easy go, and it’s just a blip, and trillions don’t even matter here anymore.
In percentage terms, the Mag 7 gained 41% from the beginning of 2024 through the high on July 10, and then gave up 6.6% of their market cap in five days, no biggie, including the 3.2% drop today, the biggest so far this year:
Nvidia had gained the most (+172%), or $2.1 trillion YTD through July 10. But then its shares dropped by 12.6% over the past five days, including the 6.6% drop today. Its market cap dropped by $418 billion. In other words, it has given up 20% of that $2.1 trillion gain this year over the past five days. Easy come, easy go. No biggie.
Nvidia was briefly the most valuable stock in the universe. Today, with a market cap of $2.9 trillion, it was kicked out of the $3-trillion club, and has now dropped to third place, below Apple ($3.5 trillion) and Microsoft ($3.3 trillion).
The combined market cap of Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia dropped by $650 billion in five days, and has now fallen below $10 trillion after the drop today, to $9.7 trillion, from $10.4 trillion on July 10.
Tesla gained the least this year through July 10 (+6.3%). And then, shares dropped 5.6% over the past five days and gave up all their gains of this year and are back where they’d started out the year.
It was kind of a funny year for Tesla. The stock fell hard for the first four months of the year, but since late April turned around and soared by 85% through the peak on June 10, before falling back, and today ending up where it had started the year.
Tesla doesn’t even belong into this lineup: It had been left behind. Its shares today at $248.49 are 40% below its all-time high of $414.50 in November 2021. It should be kicked out of the Mag 7.
Meta was up 49% in 2024 through July 10, but then lost the most of the Mag 7 over the past five days in percentage terms (-13.6%), including 5.7% today. In dollar terms, it lost $184 billion, the second-most behind Nvidia, after having gained $447 billion in 2024 through July 10.
If the Mag 7 combined market cap drops another 25% from today over the next x months, or by another $4 trillion – I mean, what’s a few trillion among friends – it would just bring the market cap back to the beginning of 2024. That kind of $4 trillion drop, after the $1.1 trillion drop over the past five days, would be the hugest loss ever for seven stocks in dollar terms, but it would just unwind six months of gains.
The problem is that tech’s income stream relies on without consent surveillance of the general population for the purpose of exploiting they’re wealth
If we had a Supreme Court that wasn’t ignorant, then maybe that avenue might be available.
Trump wanted Taiwan to pay more. Hours later Taiwan (investors) lost $$$, but Americans even way more. So far mission accomplished.
Like we have seen in this insanity cycle, I probably would bet the farm (If I am the gambling type, which I am not) this is a one day nothing burger reaction and likely it will bounce back to all time high again in a matter of a week.
Well, every cycle in human history is the same. A hope based society.
BTFD is too entrenched in the psyche of investors. This isn’t going to go away easily.
The traders will be back in full force again…if not tomorrow then soon.
There is still plenty of money to be lost :)
Excellent timely article! A+++
Today sell-off was something different, it resembled something more profound than just a trend consolidation. Actually, today sell-off and the one during the previous week, look more like the last phase of the trend, the distribution phase.
I believe that this phase will extend over a couple of months, especially considering that the FED and the White House will do everything they can to take more time, at least till after November.
So, lets cross fingers, hope that they will be able to manage the situation and lets enjoy this next couple of months, it will be good till it last…
I agree that today’s selloff was suspect, hardly a collapse of s stock market bubble.
There are four active asset price bubbles that are inflated by monetary policy.
I agree dang, there are 4 asset classes in a bubble state, and today we witnessed very clearly the weakness of one of them.
Among, the Magnificent 7, the market action of NVIDIA and META was particularly interesting, as it showed a psychological state of fear in the market, resembling a price action over the market.
What makes it even more interesting is the fact that those two companies have performed the best in terms of earnings growth, also META is even the most conservatively valued among the Magnificent 7.
It’s historically quite unusual for this kind of tech selloff to happen right before earnings season. Big Tech usually rallies into earnings, then extends the rally if earnings are good or sell off if earnings are bad.
Either someone had inside information or this is just a coordinated dump so Wall St can load up more shares for cheap.
Also, the 5 companies historically considered part of Big Tech (Apple, MS, Google, Amazon, Facebook; no NVIDIA) have never all moved in the same direction after their respective earnings reports. (Although one company’s earlier report can affect another company’s stock before it reports, eg Google reports weak ad revenue -> Facebook sells off too -> FB shares rise after its own earnings when not as bad as feared, etc.)
If it’s going to be like the dot.com bubble, we have a long way to go. Those stocks, the first computer crazies traded in their market the NASDAQ which lost 75 % from March 2000 to Oct 2002.
Now an opinion: if anything ‘Artificial Intelligence’ the term btw, first coined by IBM marketing 50 years ago, is even more overhyped than the dot.com stuff.
AI is a real thing, but it is in its infancy. It will become the driving force of the economy in probably 15-20 years. In that sense, buying in now makes a lot of sense for the very long term investor. Google is, IMHO, the best place to be over that long term. If only because it has its chips spread out over a lot of different technologies and its pretty deep in each.
Even if not quite yet, “peak tech” is destined to happen – the whole thing is so over-inflated and over-hyped. Like so much else, it will look obvious in hindsight.
$1.1 Trillion is small in comparison of a real Bear Market will do.
Every Bear Market starts with a normal 10% correction.
This Bull Run has been huge with small corrections.
Bull markets do not last forever.
Manias do not last forever either.
Are we the verge of new Tech Bubble, End of a long Bull Run, or somewhere in the middle ?
This Tech AI rise in stocks has been huge. Corrections happen, and Bear Markets happen, giving investors a chance to buy cheap.
I do not know the future. Barely understand the past.
Thankfully, Wolf gives great insights.
These stocks will all be $1000+ by 2035. Buy the dip yo.
No doubt mind boggling and won’t end well just the timing . Yesterday was VIX option expiration day that happens every month and may have allowed the option players an opportunity to sell and with summer breaks fewer buyers. The markets do what they do . So much of these stocks are owned by index funds hard to comprehend where sellers and buyers actually come from . The federal government free money printing press during Covid that is being unwound . The money left has been moving into the mag 7 based on what? AI fast chips . Glad this article was not written by AI!!