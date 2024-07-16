Retail Sales Excl. Autos & Gasoline Jump by Most in 18 Months & Pushed Up Atlanta Fed GDPNow to 2.5% from 2.0% Last Week

Auto sales hit by CDK hack. Gasoline and auto sales in dollars hit by dropping prices, but they boost inflation-adjusted consumer spending.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Retail sales without gasoline and auto sales jumped by 0.8% in June from May, seasonally adjusted, the biggest increase since January 2023, spread among many categories of retailers, including a massive increase in ecommerce sales. Year-over-year, they rose 3.8%. This month-to-month jump caused the Atlanta Fed to raise its GDPNow forecast for Q2 GDP growth to 2.5% today, from 2.0% last week.
The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast for Q2 real GDP was updated today with the data from June retail sales, which caused its real GDP forecast to jump to 2.5% today, from 2.0% last week. For the US, 2.5% real GDP growth is well above the longer-run average of just under 2%. GDPNow’s measure for real consumer spending growth rose to 2.1% from 1.6%.
The CDK hack and lower prices.
Sales at dealers of new and used motor vehicles and at parts stores are the largest category in retail sales, accounting for 19% of total retail sales. Sales of 15,000 of these auto dealers got hit when the ransomware attack on CDK’s cloud-based dealer management system took down their computers on June 19 for the rest of the month, which reduced their ability to process sales of vehicles and parts in June, which caused the biggest auto dealers to warn about its impact on Q2 revenues and earnings, and dented vehicle unit-sales in June. Those sales that didn’t get processed in June will get processed in July.
In addition, dollar-sales at auto dealers (19% of total retail) and gas stations (7.7% of total retail) experienced large price drops in June, with used vehicle prices in a historic downward spiral that has now unwound 60% of the crazy price spike in 2021 and 2022. Retail sales are not adjusted for price changes. The lower prices lowered the dollar-sales, not the unit sales. But the lower prices (deflation) of motor vehicles and gasoline boost consumer spending in “real” terms, adjusted for deflation in those items, opposite of what happened back when inflation in those items was hot and reduced “real” consumer spending on those items.
Total retail sales.
Total Retail sales were unchanged in June from May, at $704 billion, seasonally adjusted, and were up 2.3% year-over-year, despite the ransomware hack and the widespread price declines in goods, that included motor vehicles, electronics, furniture, and many other goods.
Sales at the largest categories of retailers.
New and used vehicle dealers and parts stores (19% of total retail). Note the 2% month-to-month drop in June, mostly due to 15,000 dealers not being able to process sales after the CDK hack.
The relatively flat sales for the past 18 months are due to dropping prices. The number of vehicles sold, so unit sales have been up year-over-year all year long, both in new and used vehicles:
- Sales: $131 billion
- From prior month: -2.0%
- Year-over-year: -2.2%
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (17% of total retail trade), includes ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
- Sales: $123 billion
- From prior month: +1.9%
- Year-over-year: +8.9%
Food services and drinking places (restaurants, cafes, bars, etc., 13% of total retail). The chart shows the three-month moving average (3mma). You can see the slow-down earlier this year, and the re-acceleration over the past three months:
- Sales: $95 billion
- From prior month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +4.4%
Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail):
- Sales: $83 billion
- From prior month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +1.9%
General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail).
- Sales: $65 billion
- From prior month: +0.5%
- From prior month, 3mma: -0.2%
- Year-over-year: +3.5%
Gas stations (8% of total retail sales). Sales at gas stations move in near-lockstep with the price of gasoline, and the price of gasoline dropped over the past months, and so sales in dollars dropped:
- Sales: $52 billion
- From prior month: -3.0%
- From prior month, 3mma: -1.2%
- Year-over-year: -0.4%
Sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis); and the CPI for gasoline (blue, right axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). The prepandemic trendline in blue:
- Sales: $41 billion
- From prior month: +1.4%%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.4%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: 5.7%
Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail):
- Sales: $26 billion
- From prior month: +0.6%
- From prior month, 3mma: +1.3%
- Year-over-year: +4.3%
Miscellaneous store retailers (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, including cannabis stores.
- Sales: $15 billion
- Month over month: +0.3%
- Month over month 3mma: -0.9%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: +4.3%
Department stores (now down to just 1.5% of total retail sales, from around 10% in the 1990s). Ecommerce sales by department store chains are not included here, but are included in ecommerce retail sales above. This chart is the epitome of what we started to document in 2016 in our column, Brick and Mortar Meltdown:
- Sales: $11 billion
- From prior month: +0.4%
- From prior month, 3mma: +0.3%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -0.6%
- From peak in 2001: -43%.
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.6% of total retail). Much of furniture and furnishing sales have moved to ecommerce. This is what’s left over at brick-and-mortar retailers that specialize in furniture and furnishings.
- Sales: $11 billion
- From prior month: +0.6%
- From prior month, 3mma: +1.0%
- Year-over-year, 3mma: -4.4%.
Carvana stock has soared from a mere $9 per share to $145 per share on the enormous excitement over the Fed pivoting and interest rates headed to zero in the near future despite new car prices over $48,000.
Carvana is a meme stock. They do what they do because they do it. Don’t try to squeeze logic into it.
True, but seems like meme stock is making a comeback, same as Crypto, which goes to show we are nowhere near a tighten financial market, still plenty of money/liquidity chasing insanity as this is the new normal..
Also doesn’t help everyone is buying into rate cuts by Sept and the market is going to blow another load higher, will it actually happen is a different story
“Meme stocks” should have never existed in the first place. They are the result of the most reckless money-printing endeavor in history, which is still going. The FED completely failed to take away the punch bowl.
This all has turned into a sick joke. A rate cut would be economic terrorism at this point. The FED is a diabolical regime hell-bent on destroying the country, it would seem.
Strangely, despite the “better than expected” number along with upward revisions, treasury yields tanked along with the daily stock market melt-up.
Q2 GDP looks likely to be a healthy number, but Powell has conveniently said “the Federal Reserve doesn’t have a growth mandate” and keeps talking about the “weakening” labor market that’s still adding 200K+ jobs/month.
Federal funds futures have now priced in a 100% chance of lower rates at the September meeting, and Powell, unlike in previous months, has not pushed back against market expectations. Barring anything unexpected, looks like this is it this time: September will be the start of the easing cycle.
The Fed is losing its political cover for 5.5% rates, with inflation where it is now. If there is a big rebound in inflation, such as there was in Jan-Mar, it’ll have political cover for more wait-and-see.
so if they lose their political cover for 5.5 and drop it to 5.25 or 5, so what? worldwide assets are not priced for 5 or even 4.5, they’re priced for 0.
that means either the market is wrong or the central banks are lying about not returning to zirp
That’s a good question Franz. Many stock market valuation metrics are now higher in 2024 despite rates at 5.5%, than they were in 2021 with ZIRP & QE running at full blast.
I guess from the Federal Reserve’s perspective, they have a clear easing bias, so they’re going to “cautiously” lower rates until inflation shoots up again. That’s how they know they’ll have hit the neutral rate, as cutting rates below that theoretical level acts as economic stimulus, pushing inflation & growth higher. The committee’s current median estimate for neutral is 2.8%, slightly higher than the pre-COVID estimates of 2.5%.
Home prices corrected in 2022 and then went up again in many areas. Town-homes and Condos are in balanced market but SFH are still selling fast (may not be crazy in 2021 times) but still. Unlike Stocks, Real Estate is Local market. National trends do not reveal everything.
Stock Markets boom doesn’t need any proof. Just look at all indices and Tech sector evaluations. Apple from 165- 235 in matter of weeks. NVIDIA to moon.
Fools (including myself) are those who thought we will have Asset Price corrections when Rates went so high. But I guess FED expanded its balance sheet so much in last 15 years, I think its foolish to think we will have any major Asset Price correction.
I like how you assume the markets are right. There’s still two more inflation and employment reports before the September meeting so nothing is 100%.
Of course stranger things have happened, but inflation tends to be seasonal, peaking around mid-year as gas prices peak and declining towards year-end as gas demand falls & holiday discounts arrive. Monthly inflation percentages are seasonally-adjusted, but somehow, these seasonal adjustment factors have not been enough to break the trend. In the latest 3 years (2021-23), inflation was substantially hotter in each year’s first half than the corresponding year’s second half, seasonal adjustments or not.
An inflation rebound in July/August is certainly possible, but the big picture is pretty clear that a disinflationary trend has been in place since Summer 2022. The Federal Reserve & markets aren’t going to panic unless there were a multi-month rise to break this trend.
Talk of price reductions on anything is not very amusing. It’s a flood, a few dry spots here and there. Back things up 4 years like wolfs charts show for a ‘toad size’ price reduction.
Although the fed is supposed to be independent, it’s members haven’t always done a good job at that. It’s looking likely Trump wins the election, if they cut before the election Trump will view it as helping Biden so those that want to stay on his good side might actually be looking for reasons not to cut. Just a theory, but why I can’t get behind a 100% chance of a rate cut in September. Also remember January? The market was pricing in 6 cuts – it’s been wrong with most of it’s predictions.
Also if my theory is correct, the safest time to cut rates is December if they can find reasons to hold out that long.
The November meeting will be after the election.
Oh boy, can’t wait until Sept rate cuts, you think we’re going to the moon now with the numbers like this and market action in the last couple of day…forget moon, we’re aiming straight for Mars..
Not only did Pow Pow managed to do the impossible and avoid any landing, better than a soft landing, he happens to pull a trick landing instead..kudos to him. High growth, strong employment numbers and lowering inflation…and now teasing potential rate cuts, give this man a nobel prize asap.
Yes amazing, my car insurance went up almost 40% despite my car being older and no traffic violations or accidents, my gym membership went up over 40%, and my rent just got raised $200 but there’s nowhere cheaper to go and it’s still about $1500 cheaper than a mortgage for a small house, and food I don’t know how it’s so much more each month because individually the price changes are small. Not to mention he screwed a whole generation of non-home owners by inflating the value of housing at an insane rate. I hope you’re being sarcastic. He could have raised rates to 1% in 2021 and then slowly as needed thereafter but everyone’s so afraid of a recession they err on the side of letting inflation run.
yup but yet nothing is breaking and apparently drunken sailors still have plenty of ammo to spend, so everything must be great right? Oh and we do need that rate cut cause home and car prices or anything that rely on interest rates is not quite high enough yet for the liking of the elites..
How would we know if anything is broken with 2 trillion in deficit spending and maybe another 500 billion in interest income flowing into our pockets.
Everything is wonderful. The markets cannot lie. But perhaps, neither can they tell the truth.
Stop blaming others for not investing properly. If you were paying attention for the last 16 years you would have started putting Capital toward equities and real estate a long time ago. We’re in a new era of managed economies where equity and hard asset holders will be rewarded while everyone else is punished that’s just the sad reality.
“yup but yet nothing is breaking and apparently drunken sailors still have plenty of ammo to spend, so everything must be great right?”
I’ve had a sneaking suspicion for some time that the nouveau economic ministrations (balance sheet expansion, zirp) have the effect of spreading the pain away from businesses and asset holders and onto lower deciles of society (sub 70-80 percent). I think economic pain been going on since the mid-2000s. I think Obama was a protest vote, ditto with Trump (recall “Deez Nutz” from 2016). I don’t know that there’s a protest candidate this time so voter behavior will be interesting to watch (see recent events).
From his Q&A yesterday, Powell is concerned about “undershooting” the 2% inflation target and the “weakening labor market” if rates are not lowered soon…
Oh, heavens, please, ANYTHING but a >2% annual decrease in the already decimated purchasing power of my savings! I demand that the value of my money continue to erode in a robust manner!
The “macro guys” have been joining the Wall St. chorus.
I hear of the rates globally; creating “rate gravity” to bring the US (down) into line.
What I don’t hear is the same recessionary forces in play.
The hot air is coming from the upper quintile (per yesterday’s Wolf Street comments), keeping the numbers up, plus the overall resiliency of the ‘Merican consumer (which I was very concerned about early on in the “fight”): I just buy and pay, regardless of prices going up or down. I have hungry mouths and a lifestyle to maintain.
The job market is soft under the surface, with multiple job holders spiking. While anecdotally my friend got the only job he applied to, at a high negotiated pay rate. I live in a scarce market where HCOL housing prevents most companies from EVER getting fully staffed.
Return to paying whatever for anything: people drive 1.5-2 hours each way to work here. They get a premium compared to working “down the hill.” They take their “good money” down the hill and grow their family and lifestyle (conversely I also get my groceries from 1.5 hours away and save 30-50% per item).
The spiral continues. We haven’t hit the “stagflation” wall officially; see the rate differential above (of growth and CB interest) and Phx-Ikki is nailing the “trick landing” concept.
“The first and biggest to print, Wins!” Is the new age Fiat- warfare?!? (SMH)
Powell does not look he is in good health.
The US needs to worry about the decision making of aging boomers.
What’s odd is that most of those trends go up and to the right. I’m old enough to rember when Japanese cars hit the market and nearly wiped out US auto producers.
Everyone with a brain said that the US was toast. Finished, but not so.
Beware of those who underestimate the power of the larget economy of the world. They are typically wrong.
Only 11% of our economy is in manufacturing,we need 10 years of onshoring .then we can’t compete because of wages and benefits.A SadsStory
The US is the second largest manufacturing country in the world, behind China. It’s larger than the next three manufacturing countries combined. But yes, agreed, the US needs to increase manufacturing high-value products such as semis and cars, not T-shirts.