Fed’s Wait-and-See on Rate Cuts Supported by Worst 6-Month “Core” & “Core Services” PCE Inflation since mid-2023

Not just housing, but also other core services. However, durable goods inflation is back to normal.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed’s favored “core” PCE price index, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy, jumped by 3.0% annualized in April from March (not annualized, 0.249%), well above the Fed’s target of 2%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. But it was a smaller increase than in the prior three months, though far hotter than in late 2023 (blue in the chart).
The six-month annualized core PCE price index, which irons out most of the erratic monthly squiggles, and which Powell cites a lot, accelerated to 3.2%, the worst increase since July last year (red).
“Core Services” PCE price index, which excludes energy services, rose by 3.6% annualized in April from March (blue in the chart below).
The six-month core services PCE index jumped by 4.4% annualized, the worst increase since June last year.
Core services is where inflation has gotten entrenched, and it’s where the majority of consumer spending goes. It includes housing, healthcare, insurance, transportation services, communication services, entertainment, etc. Fed speakers have been pointing at core services incessantly.
In the month-to-month squiggles (blue), you can see how core services inflation had cooled from the peak in late 2022 (in the +7.0% range) to August 2023 (+1.8%), which had been the low point. But since then, it has re-accelerated in a disconcerting manner.
Durable goods inflation has vanished. The PCE price index for durable goods fell by 2.8% annualized in April from March (blue).
The six-month index fell by 1.4%, roughly the same as in the prior month (red). It tends to run in the slightly negative range during normal times amid manufacturing efficiencies and globalization. Durable goods include motor vehicles, appliances, electronics, furniture, etc.
So durable goods inflation is back to normal and in line with the Fed’s 2% target. The inflation problem is in services, as we’ve seen above.
Year-over-year…
The overall PCE price index, which includes food and energy, rose by 2.7% in April from a year ago, roughly the same increase as in March (blue in the chart below).
The “core” PCE price index rose by 2.8% in April from a year ago, roughly the same increase as in the prior two months (red). The Fed’s target for this metric is 2%.
The “core services” PCE price index rose by 3.94% in April from a year ago; it barely changed over the past five months. In December it had risen by 4.03%. As we’ve seen above, the six-month core services index has risen by over 4.2% over the past three months
Core services inflation in detail.
Housing PCE price index jumped by 5.0% annualized in April from March, a deceleration from prior months, but above where it had already been in August.
The six-month index jumped by 5.5% annualized, roughly the same as in the prior month. It really hasn’t significantly changed since November and remains sky high.
The housing index includes factors for rent in tenant-occupied dwellings, imputed rent for owner-occupied housing, group housing, and rental value of farm dwellings.
Financial services & insurance:
Other core services PCE price index (Broadband, cellphone, other communications; delivery; household maintenance and repair; moving and storage; education and training; legal, accounting, and tax services; dues; funeral and burial services; personal care and clothing services; social services such as homes for the elderly and rehab services, etc.):
Healthcare PCE Price Index:
Transportation services PCE price index (motor-vehicle maintenance and repair, car rentals, parking fees, tolls, airline fares, etc.). A bit crazy-volatile month-to-month, eh?
Recreation services PCE price index (cable, satellite TV & radio, streaming, concerts, sports, movies, gambling, vet services, package tours, maintenance and repair of recreational vehicles, etc.):
Food services & accommodation PCE price index (restaurants, hotels, motels, vacation rentals, cafeterias, cafes, delis, etc.):
Non-energy utilities PCE price index (sewer, water supply and sanitation, trash collection):
Of course the financial media are rounding that 0.249% MoM number down to 0.2%…
Every one with an honest bone in their body rolled their eyes when they saw that .249 number, lol.
The FED eased again. Money supply up sharply in April
BS. You can say correctly: “M2 rose because the metric is screwed up (see below), even as the Fed tightened further (see below below).”
1. Since the beginning of April (your reference period), the Fed’s balance sheet has plunged by $155 billion, not including today’s roll-off of Treasuries.
2. Money supply (such as M2) is a bad metric that doesn’t measure money supply, as you know. For example, M2 includes CDs of less than $100k, but excludes CDs of over $100k. So if someone has a CD of $120k that matures, and the cash goes into a bank account, or into to two $60k CDs, then money supply increases. There are other problems with M2, including how ON RRPs are handled. M2 is meaningless, which is why I don’t cover it, and why the Fed no longer mentions it.
This is the best measure indicating the direction of money supply — and whether the Fed eases or not, LOL; it’s down by $1.68 trillion from the peak:
Innocent but basic question – are there any other monetary statistics that are better in your opinion than m2?
The federal reserve graph is great but unfortunately doesn’t tell the whole story as for example we know money supply increased fairly substantially between 2015 and 2020 despite fed assets decreasing.
Or is the alternative to look at other metrics alongside fed assets?
1. in terms of 2015-2020: The Fed’s assets stayed roughly flat from 2015 through 2017. QT-1 started at the very end of 2017 and took on momentum in 2018, and ended in August 2019. In Sep-Dec 2019, the Fed bailed out the repo market and its assets surged, thereby undoing a big part of QT-1. Then in March 2020, mega-QE started. So there were really four phases in this period of 2015-2020 in terms of the Fed: flat, decline, re-surge, explosion.
2. Yes, the banking system automatically creates money as part of the growth of collateral values in a growing economy.
3. There may be a better tracker of money supply than M-2. But I really don’t care.
4. What you cannot say is that because money supply rose (by whatever measure), the Fed “eased.” The Fed’s balance sheet will tell you if the Fed “eased” or not, not any measure of money supply.
He’s a Powell ball Wizard 🧙 doo doo dooooo
Powell ball Wizard! Doo doo doooo
Looks like those rate cuts believers is going to have to wait just a little longer..same goes for those deep in hopium that bought a house at high rates hoping for a quick re-fi to lower rate soon as part of their grand plan having their cake and eat it too, might just have to wait a little longer…
Kind of feels like Pow Pow’s wait and hold kind of not working in taming core PCE and rent inflation, maybe even a stronger signal of a coming rate hike might do the trick and he can even just jawbone without actually lifting rates..just sayin
This is the payback the economy needed for those benefiting off of 2.5% mortgages. 7.5% is a 5% rate with that missing 2.5% tacked on.
So basically the new buyers are having to pay for all those discount mortgages that happened.
Fill that piggy bank 🐷 🏦
There’s a person at the fed with their feet up and a phone. In front of them are 2 gigantic fish bowls, empty of course.
One fish bowl is filled with poker chips, this represents the old 2.5% mortgages.
The other fish bowl represents the new mortgages. Everytime a bank calls with a new 7.5% mortgage, the person throws a poker chip into this bowl.
Higher for longer until they are both even.
Doesn’t look like a rate cut before the election.
I love Wolfstreet. No spin. Wisdom dispensed daily.
I still think no rate cuts at all this year.
I agree. There’s no compelling reason for cutting rates this year.
I’m expecting rate cuts, but not ones that will benefit stocks. The covid shock really threw government numbers for a loop. Their models are now wrong. They are updating their models to account for the changes, but that means they are trying measure changing variables and not getting valid data. This always happens at turning points. The data is most useless when you need it most.
I suspect that before end, revisions to the current data (which always occur) will show that the economy is weaker now than realized and employment is not as strong as folks say.
The nominal wage charts on FRED are showing wages are starting to flatline or decrease. This is rare. It’s only quarterly data, and the dip is only for a single quarter, but if subsequent quarters show the same, we’re in for a sharp ride down.
Real wages, even using government understated calculations for inflation, are down since early 2020. That is hardly indicative of a strong economy and labor market. Now it’s starting to look like even nominal wages are on the decline.
Howdy Harry. YEP, he backs his truth with their own data too.
Wolf,
Thank you for your clear, cogent, and unbiased analysis of what is happening!
By the way … I sent a small anonymous donation to the mailing address you listed previously. I hope you
got/or will get it.
Haven’t you all seen narrative like ‚hopes of rate cuts due to weakening inflation in April’? These fucks have no shame…
I’m suck to death of that crap.
Oops, sick to death.
Howdy Lone Wolf. THANKS again. Every place else is still preaching rate cuts because inflation is cooling.
Wolf is the best guy if you want a reality check on all the BS by many financial media talking heads. Wolf tells it straight, and provides the data to back it up.
Regarding the endless speculation about rate cuts, people neglect to consider that there may be other factors that affect the Fed’s policy moves, other than just the rate of inflation. Personally, I am not sure that the Fed is in control of this narrative anymore, or that they will be in the future. Another bank run, shaky Treasury auction, or some sort of other financial implosion (stock market, hedge fund blowup, etc) could lead the Fed back to rate cuts and balance sheet expansion (i.e. money printing).
We will see what lies ahead, but I am not optimistic that the Fed can manage this anymore. I hope I am wrong, or things could get really, really ugly.
There is nothing ‘ugly’ at all about wages and prices falling.
Ok, raging inflation is a problem. And probably we will have higher rates.
Is that so so bad? I Will try to reformulate: It is worse than QE?
I have no doubt that millenials being the first generation having less wealth than their parents has a lot to do with artificial rates.
If your company was in a bad shape in 2012 well, it should have died but central banks extended the agony .
Also salaries were trash.
Riich people are richer than ever. If you have money and they lend you free money , were is this going?
Last week I read that amazon make his first year generating a positive cash flow in europe, after 6-7 years behind losses.
As they usually say , It is the market folks!!!
I dont really know and all of this is just an opinion based on my perceptions but nowadays the only way to return new generations their power seems to be a raging salary increase due to inflation. or a good deprecation of durable goods due to higher rates and less money for those companies . Companies which are not even providing anything people are willing to pay for ( social media, Bitcoin , buggy AI , Netflix , prime)
I really hate the “giant tech” way of doing things. Buy the competence or smash the price having losses year over year and ruin those who cant compete for 7 years with companies like Amazon. Then start collecting and raising the prices of everything…
And the final boss is laughing at us while visiting the space.
I dont know a better system. But QE has destroyed the future of those starting to have some money to invest, to buy a house, or whatever.
I really miss when people were able to gain their bread through their honest work and investment was only for a few ones that really believe in the company and their numbers.
Just look at tesla and Bitcoin, this is just so so stupid. But people keep It Up.
I leave my parents farm to be an engineer in 2012. Until COVID, salaries were fucking Frozen since 2012.
Now I’m going back to farming because inflation is even worsening the balance. Farmers here , as well as companies who provides real assets, are doing well.
Engineer work, real engineer work is mostly related to investment.
Farmers works are different. Everyone has to eat.
DM: You won’t believe the home you can buy for $2M in the tech mogul haven of Palo Alto
Real estate fans shared their shock after viral footage showed what $2 million will get homebuyers in affluent Palo Alto. In the Instagram video, realtor Olivia McNally shows viewers around a rundown three-bedroom 1950s ‘fixer-upper’ located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Palo Alto’s wealthy Barron Park neighborhood – complete with ugly shag green carpets and a shocking lack of amenities.
MW: Kashkari says ‘many months’ of good inflation data needed before a rate cut
From my own work with multiple businesses, the most regular pattern of price increases has historically been either annual increases or ad hoc (less than annual). However, during 2021/2022 this increased to 2-3 times a year. Including many increasing prices because their competitors were, not just because of costs. Its a mixed bag. But, now in 2023 and 2024 I have seen many switch back to annual price increases, but at higher levels than they would have done pre-2020.
Just thinking aloud whether my anecdotal experience may be what is happening elsewhere in the market, that companies have stopped multi-year price increases, but are increasing more once a year, showing the stickiness of 3-4% service inflation, but also how inflation statistics are now weighed heavily in the first few months of the year, as most still operate on a calendar year basis.
If that is the case, unless the labor market stagnates significantly we’ll have to be waiting till Q1’25 to see whether there has been any meaningful debt in current inflation levels. Price competition just doesn’t seem to be intensive enough to indicate otherwise.
” Fed speakers have been pointing at core services incessantly.”
If they are really concerned, may be they can do a tease rate hike of 25 bps to surprise the market and show everyone that they are serious.
Financial conditions are still very loose.
Lol, the gorilla in the room is housing, look at the chart , 2021-2024 of 5-10% increases. My biggest bill every month is shelter and it was before this craziness. JPow said it right off the bat that housing needed to come down, hasn’t happened. He should have kept up with narrative and told the other fed heads to follow suit, instead we get the will they or won’t they cut.
Markets to the MOON!
If rate cuts are to stimulate the economy, why would the Fed cut the rates even if inflation went down? I don’t understand why there’s constant talk of cutting rates. It doesn’t seem to be needed.
“I don’t understand why there’s constant talk of cutting rates. It doesn’t seem to be needed.”
I agree, no rate cuts needed. Inflation is here, the economy is doing OK, labor market is doing OK too, so what the Fed needs to do is push down inflation.
But the reason why Wall Street and its minions in the financial media are clamoring for rate cuts is that they want to make money off their bets, and prices might go higher if the Fed cuts a bunch of times, and the cost of leverage will go down if the Fed cuts, and more Wall Street deals might be happening if the Fed cuts, these people get rich on fees. I’ve for years called them “Crybabies on Wall Street” and “Wall Street crybabies.” You can google that, 🤣
Meanwhile in Canada….From Global News
snip: “Signs of slowing economic growth could set up “fireworks” at the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision next week, one economist says, as odds rise for the first rate cut of the cycle.
“The Canadian economy managed to keep growing in the first quarter, but at a slower pace than first expected, Statistics Canada said Friday.”
And:
Canadian consumers now saving 7% of income after increases in disposable incomes.
We are also just above a ‘technical recession.
snip:
“Central bank governor Tiff Macklem has said a rate cut is within the realm of possibilities, but that the decision will be based on the economic data. Inflation has continued to cool since the central bank’s latest rate decision in April, coming in at 2.7 per cent annually in that month.”
Of course, if the US rates are unchanged, we must follow suit or our currency will suffer and it is usually manipulated/pegged to be around a 75 cent dollar to keep US exports up. I remember as a kid our dollar at $1.03, but that was when the Viet Nam war was raging etc etc.
The Canadian dollar was roughly at parity during the summer of 2011. I have friends who moved from Vancouver to Chicago at the time and made a significant sum on the sale of their house and then converted at a great exchange rate. Though I think Vancouver real estate kept going up after they left.
So………here is my take which could be goofy
In 2014 there was little inflation.
Take the inflation rate since 2014 which was roughly 32%.
Apply to the FR balance as of 2014 which was 4.5 trillion.
4.5 trillion inflated by 32% is roughly 6 trillion.
Growth in the US since 2014 was roughly 62% less inflation of 32% equals 30% real growth from 2014 to 2024.
Apply growth to 4.5 trillion…….roughly another 2 trillion added to 6 trillion equals roughly 8 trillion.
So…….8 trillion vs current balance sheet of 7.2……means to me the balance sheet has been reduced in real terms……and more importantly will continue to be.
Factoring in the destruction of assets from CRE and bank balance sheets holding bonds below par means the reduction is more meaningful.
The factor holding us up has been DC deficit spending……
Both incumbents will be in their second terms so they may care less when they take office……and we are late enough in the first term so that more stimulus is doubtful.
The auctions recently have been less than ideal.
The feds game plan is all about making interest rates respond to their actions.
Since January interest rates have been on an upward trajectory.
The squeeze is starting……and the DC gang can’t do much since their auction friendly environment is fading away.
MCD, TGT, LOWE, HD, WAL, WMT have stated some sort of warning about sales.
The steam in the economy is still strong…….but the coal bin is starting to look empty.
Just my take.