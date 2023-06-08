Humans are pushing AI into everything because it’s cheaper than humans. But I have an edge: I put my soul into my writing, a human communicating with humans.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
AI – which stands for Artificial Intelligence or perhaps Artificial Idiocy – has been around for years, and just about everyone in the US has had contact with it, either wittingly or unwittingly, ranging from chatbots that make you want you to shoot your phone to automated diagnostics of medical tests.
“Generative AI” – the thing that writes articles and legal briefs (more on that in a moment), and creates images, videos, and music – has also been around for years, but it recently burst on the public scene with enormous human-driven hype and hoopla that had ridiculous effects on certain stocks.
So already back in 2016, even my little WOLF STREET media mogul empire was contacted by email by a company with a generative AI bot that would write entire articles. They wanted me to try it for articles on WOLF STREET. They sent me some links to articles that their thing had written and that had been published and were out there.
To which I replied, after reading a few of them: “Interesting. And pretty good. Reading something that has been written by an algorithm is tough. It sounds wooden and is hard to focus on. I’ve noticed this before by some news releases written by an algo. Algos don’t know yet how to tell a story. Not yet.”
Since then, AI-written articles have cropped up everywhere, sometimes backed by human editors, and sometimes not, at Bloomberg, Reuters, MarketWatch, etc.
Now, generative AI is trying again to get into the door at WOLF STREET. This time, it’s a big deal. The hype has gotten everywhere, and everyone now has to offer generative AI.
Let me drag you into the technical weeds of websites here for a minute. WOLF STREET uses WordPress (WP) software to manage the content so that you can actually see and read the stuff. The company that created WP (Automattic) also offers a plugin for WP called Jetpack which provides all kinds of additional functionalities, such as the commenting system below every article, a spam filter, offsite backup, etc. Some of them are free, others are paid services.
A couple of days ago I got an email from the Jetpack Research Team, introducing their new “Jetpack AI Assistant.” It integrates “seamlessly” and “effortlessly” into WP and offers “AI-powered content generation” as it “crafts compelling blog posts, detailed pages, structured lists, and comprehensive tables — all customized to match your unique requirements.”
And it comes with an “adaptive tone adjustment” – that will imitate my inimitable style?
So this is now everywhere. The vast majority of the blogosphere and lots of large media sites run on WordPress. They include, according to a list by WPBeginner: Sony Music, TechCrunch, Meta Newsroom, Time Magazine, CNN Press Room, Disney Books, Rolling Stone, Spotify Newsroom, Vogue, the New York Post, the… uhm… White House (whitehouse.gov)….
So I reached out to the White House and asked if they’re going to use the “Jetpack AI Assistant” to write articles posted on whitehouse.gov, and if they’re even considering using AI for articles on their site.
As of this moment, I have not heard back from the White House. I will post an update, likely in the comments, when I hear back from the White House. It will likely be an AI-generated email. I’ve gotten a couple of those before. They get lots of stuff in their inbox, and AI is really fast.
And by now, the “not yet” of my 2016 email has arrived. Those algos have gotten good at writing a story. They find stuff on the internet or wherever and mix it with stuff they just make up and then put it into nicely fluent English to create what is technically known as “fluent bullshit.” Humans are good at it too.
And that’s great for some things. But not so great for others. The thing is, “fluent bullshit,” while possibly fun to read and watch, is the scourge of the internet, no matter who creates it, human or AI. But AI can do it so fast and effortlessly and can flood everything with it.
This stuff is already everywhere. For example, a lawyer got in trouble with US District judge Kevin Castel at the Manhattan federal court and now faces sanctions because he filed a court brief written by the generative AI service ChatGPT – at the core of the current hype and hoopla: It had invented six court cases cited in the brief.
These six fraudulent citations came out after the lawyers of the defendant, Avianca Airlines, filed papers stating that they couldn’t find the cases.
“I just never could imagine that ChatGPT would produce fabricated cases,” the lawyer Steven Schwartz told the judge. I mean this stuff is hilarious. Bloomberg reported it:
The judge asked Schwartz whether he was suspicious of one of the main phony cases cited in the brief, the non-existent “Varghese v. China South Airlines Co.,” which the judge said included information that made no sense.
“Can we agree that is legal gibberish?” Castel asked.
Like I said, AI likely stands for Artificial Idiocy.
So now Jetpack wants me to use AI to generate my articles. And not just me – everyone else that uses WordPress for their publications. I can’t wait to hear what the White House’s AI email generator has to say about that.
“Generative AI” will keep getting better. It has already come a long way since I first checked it out in 2016. What if (someday) it can write articles in sort-of my style and with sort-of my twisted humor that are of sort-of the same quality as my articles and based on actual data and sources, and not invented stuff? I could trigger and factcheck five articles in a few hours every day, and be done with it?
If Ai can do it, anyone can do it. And if anyone can do it, it’s not worth doing.
Here is my strategy to stay relevant and not just as a lowly factchecker behind AI: I put my soul into my stuff, a human communicating with humans. That has always been the case, and it will always be the case. That’s going to be my edge in this new publishing era dominated by AI, knock on wood.
Thank you for another informative update. Truly spooky stuff!
I’ll turn to our local AI expert, Micheal Engel, to help us understand this trend.
Wolf, your writings will retain value. I have tried using AI to write stuff to answer questions based on complex technical articles. I ended up discovering that AI is really “Retarded” and a string search gave better responses around half the time.
Michael Engel, LOL. Good sarcasm there. Engel just posts random enumerated talking points. Half of which have nothing to do with the topic at hand, and half of which are either wrong or “not even wrong”.
I’ll be here, a human reader, reading your human articles. Human to human, my man
That’s exactly what an AI would say!
How about AI for the comment section though…
Writing or speaking without really saying anything. I have always referred to these as weasel words. Politicians excel at it . “We have to deliver for the American people.” Blah blah blah.
AI is nowhere near able to do actual journalism, like building a convincing narrative over dozens of articles using hard numbers, even if they’re usually just pulled from official sources. AI CNBC or ZH on the other hand…
Hi Wolf…great article. I also use WordPress on my site. I run an online training academy with about 5000 users. One of the WordPress plugins I use is LearnDash. For those non WordPress people out there, plugins extend the functionality of WordPress. This plugin is the Learning Management System (LMS) on my site. On June 1st I got an email from LearnDash which said, “Our OpenAI integration starts with the Course Outline Builder, an easy way to spin up an outline of lessons for either a brand new course or an existing course. More AI features are currently in development…” If AI is going to invent court cases like you mentioned in your article, it could also invent fake, incorrect content for my training program. I, like you, go through great lengths to make sure my content is accurate. I am not going to let an AI bot do this for me.
I have been working with the free AI sites and the quality of the writing they produce is very good. Their problem is with factual accuracy and conclusions. Fluent inaccuracies can be very persuasive; just ask the lawyer who used AI and had fabricated case law dropped in his lap. How does an associative algorithm make things up that never existed? Lying may be so ingrained in human beings that the coders have somehow infected AI at its early stages of development.
Algorithms do not understand content or context. They understand the technical tone of language, which is impressive, but they do not know what they’re saying so eloquently. They know A is generally linked to B, but they know neither why, or what A and B even are. That’s it. There’s no massive conspiracy, no intentional or unintentional flaw in the code.
We should all pitch in for a RTGDFA algorithm for Wolf.
I make grilled cheese and pb&j just fine. Still go out for a fancy meal by a chef every once in a while. If an AI can make my grilled cheese and pb&j (metaphorically), gives me some more time for stuff in life besides cooking. And I can eat out a little more.
As AI does more writing for the mundane things, it will actually make good writing even more valuable and sought after.
It is only EARLY DAYS (the “attention” mechanism that produces ChatGPT, was only disclosed first to the world via academic paper only in 2017!), and already “sheep” (humans) are fooled by the first edition of AI. But this was to be expected because EVERY election in the US is a Turing test: pick out the liar, try and change policy. But every US election shows Turing failure, because policy never changes no matter who the public vote for.
Dark days ahead.
Not at all. Quite the opposite. Humans are being forced over a barrell to use their soul innate inherent under used hardware of intuition and insight.
Humans are born to . . . Fill in the blank space. Faced with lies of ChatGPT, our BS monitors become developed, sharpened. Humans are here in a body to develop. This evolvement simply shines a light on that raison d’etre, inevitably accelerating soul maturity. See Spock on Star Trek who often out witted the obedience and subservience of the computer.
Military programming of self learning on tasks such as refuelling midair and later development presents the immediate problem to which experts are stepping away and recommending a decoupling of all military weaponry to avoid a childlike use of hardware which destroys our civil society.
Wolf, generative AI could never capture your sense of humor and wit!
Seriously, ever watch these mini documentaries on, for example, youtube? It’s easy to tell when captions were crapily generated by software. And when you often call a large company for some type of service and it asks you “if you want ___ then press 1” … all the way to “if you want ____, press 9”. Then, if you are luck, it takes you to the next level of if-the-else data structures. But if you’re not lucky, you go into an endless loop and they make it impossible to reach someone for service (service they promised you with your purchase!).
This is the artificial “intelligence” I call artificial stupid (AS!)
One U.S. senator once said, “being patient gives people an excuse to waste your time.”
Parting comment: cutting edge AI is amazing and scary in some ways, like some combat and other capabilities. But the stuff at the consumer level now is just AS!
Cheers!
Hi Wolf,
One of the great things about your website is your inimitable style, both written and verbal. It’s really engaging and you know how to construct an argument.
Doubt whether WolfBot would be so excellent.
The lawyer should be disbarred. Did he not check his citations? Or at least have an associate or paralegal do that? The whole purpose of law review is for law students to become good at cite-checking, so it should be second nature for any lawyer in Federal practice. And Lexis makes it so easy to check citations and to quickly determine if a case is still good law or has been overturned.
As for ChatGPT, it took less than 5 minutes for me to get it to contradict itself. But at least it apologized for its error, so I thanked it for being a good sport. (I try my best not to antagonize the machines–perhaps they will kill me last?)
Being treated as a pet by a computer – like we do a dog – is perhaps worse than your last point.
Just imagine how many times they used AI to do their work. It’s just that this time they did not fact check.
A lawyer friend of mine uses Chat GPT 4 too for such work, he is just more meticulous and checks it.
You have soul, Richter — no question. Style is imitable, maybe; but not instinct.
To some blogs it wouldn’t have mattered much, to this one it absolutely would.
Wolf, your stuff is so remarkably valid that AI fabrications will smell from 1000 yds. It will fall over like Joe Biden on a bike or Justin Turdo trying not to lie.
AI is great at writing haikus.
Jerome’s watchful gaze,
Inflation’s dance, he must sway,
Economy’s fate.
It’s pretty clear to me we’re going down a very dark road.
Not at all. On the contrary. More light into our pineal and pituitary area follows.
Wolf: “And it comes with an ‘adaptive tone adjustment’ – that will imitate my inimitable style?”
“inimitable style”=priceless and unique.
AI is going to have to look elsewhere from Wolfstreet–and for that, Thank You, for all that you do, with your “inimitable style.”
I saw a scary article in the NY Post yesterday…
OpenAI has been slapped with its first-ever defamation lawsuit after a ChatGPT “hallucination” generated a bogus embezzlement complaint against a Georgia radio host, according to a lawsuit.
Mark Walters was shocked to learn ChatGPT created a false case that accused him of “defrauding and embezzling” funds from the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) in a suit by the pro-gun group’s boss Alan Gottlieb against the state of Washington, according to the complaint filed in Georgia state court on June 5.
Walters, the CEO of CCW Broadcast Media who hosts a pair of pro-gun radio shows, claims he was the victim of an AI “hallucination” — a phenomenon where bots like ChatGPT generate false events.
On May 4, ChatGPT was asked by Fred Riehl, the editor-in-chief of pro-gun outlet AmmoLand, to help him summarize the case involving “The Second Amendment Foundation v. Robert Ferguson,” according to the complaint.
The popular chatbot immediately spat out a fabricated 30-page response that implicated Walters in the case and identified him as the SAF’s treasurer and chief financial officer, the suit said.
Walters has never worked for the SAF and had nothing to do with the suit at all, he claimed in court documents.
“Every statement of fact in the summary pertaining to Walters is false,” the suit stated.
The case actually involved the SAF accusing Washington state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson of abusing his power by stopping the activities of the gun rights group.
—————
(But wait! There’s MORE! This is some truly scary stuff…)
————–
But ChatGPT allegedly doubled down on its claim after Riehl asked it to provide an exact passage of the lawsuit mentioning Walters.
“Certainly. Here is the paragraph from the complaint that concerns Walters,” the AI wrote, according to the complaint.
“Defendant Mark Walters (‘Walters’) is an individual who resides in Georgia. Walters has served as the Treasurer and Chief Financial Office of SAF since at least 2012. Walters has access to SAF’s bank accounts and financial records and is responsible for maintaining those records and providing financial reports to SAF’s board of directors. Walters owes SAF a fiduciary duty of loyalty and care, and is required to act in good faith and with the best interests of SAF in mind. Walters has breached these duties and responsibilities by, among other things, embezzling and misappropriating SAF’s funds and assets for his own benefit, and manipulating SAF’s financial records and bank statements to conceal his activities.”
Even computers dream – remember this – their programmers dreams.
ChatGPT can already imitate the style of directors like Quentin Tarantino, so I think it’s not a reach to say it can replicate Wolf’s style, but the thing is there’s style and there’s content. BS content written in any style is BS, kinda like MSNBC.
We all want to believe that there’s something about the way we write that can’t be captured by a machine, but have any of us done a deept meta analysis on what we’ve written like the words and sentence structures we tend to use? That’s what LLMs are good at, capturing these things, but then again as I said, so what? What’s interesting is that no one, like absolutely no one has sued these people for taking your work off the Internet and using it for their own profits, that’s the super strange part.
Wolf Thanks for updating us on WordPress latest activity. Interesting. What would be interesting to uptuck is the wordpresss businessd model… who pays … agegroup longevity intermittence . . . For which apps … highest used purchased and non purchased … do countries in the west differ in engagement … and what conclusions or inferences can be derived.
As Sweden said last week, we dont want one WHO response to future global incidents. We want different responses to enable compare and contrast. And LEARN.
IMO, other publications flooding the world with generative AI will just drive more human readers to good human writers. Many wolfstreet readers are probably here because a lot of human written material out there is crap already, AI will just increase the volume and quality writing will stand out that much more.
In any advertising supported media, the commentary is just something that you use, to separate the adverts, and keep the viewer on the website.
These a.i. venture’s, will make it even harder for journalists to make a living, making them even more cowardly and craven.
Also, these expert systems, will eventually commodify more knowledge intensive jobs like pilot, doctor, vet etc .
I have asked openai/chatGPT a variety of questions.
It totally failed on a slightly tricky/esoteric programming problem, giving an answer that did not work.
It also failed badly on a physiology/medical question, missing the point of my question entirely.
Any news about whether or not articles are going to need to disclose whether or not they were written by services like ChatGPT?
Original input will always be the human brain. Some bot can scrap the websites and generate fluent language but who generated those websites? If no humans created any content then soon it would be bots scrapping bots and all the content will become stale. Someone once said, what can be counted doesn’t count and what counts can’t be counted. Bot has no idea about things which are not in digital form or not yet invented.
” I put my soul into my writing” Me too. Nobody cares.
About half a year ago I decided to give ChatGpt a try. The hype had become so deafening I had to overcome my prejudice and actually use it. See, in my former IT career I worked for a company in the Netherlands that actually sported a separate AI division. Speaking to the people working there and seeing their work convinced me that AI is, well, anything but “Intelligent”.
So, I did bite the bullet and asked ChatGpt about a few of my favorite old movies, stuff especially from European origins. I really thought ChatGpt would perhaps come up with a gentle “I don’t know” for an answer, which would have been OK.
Instead, I got an answer written in the style of an official movie review, complete with the title and the director smoothly integrated into the text. Could have fooled me.
Unfortunately, the contents were about a completely different movie, different actors, unrecognizable story-line. In short, a made-up BS answer that would have got you laughed out of a room with real movie buffs.
I know in some societies it is considered loss of face to admit to not knowing something, so people prefer to come up with a nonsensical answer instead of an honest “no idea”. (Happens often in France where I now live :-) It seems to me that ChatGpt has drawn too much inspiration from these kinds of attitudes.
So yes, I worry about AI. Not because I fear that it will become more competent than humans.
No, I shudder at the thought of AI-generated texts full of made-up “facts”, wrong “information” and faulty “conclusions” flooding people everywhere, making things even more confused and comprehensible than they are already.
Please let WolfStreet remain one of the solid and reliable beacons in oceans of AI-generated faff.
Wow. So how this is looking like it could play out sounds mentally catastrophic and isolating. You know the stereotype of someone of extreme intelligence that seems resentful due to the exclusion their intelligence can lead to. Most Americans are highly adapted (I hope) to identifying and processing advertisements. From that, people can subconsciously block out the transfer of the intended advertisement into their conscious thought process or at least be aware that someone is trying to sell them something. It sounds like this AI softare will be used for advertising to the extreme. They say (the elves) that most technologies historically come from military endeavors. But in the modern age, it seems like the second or third step in use after the military is for advertising. This country has always been unique in it’s absurd level of advertising, from my impressions.
So here’s the depressing part. As the advertising methods go from posters, to radio bits, to black and white ads, to product placement, to targeted advertising, to cookies and trackers,………AI will thrive in the industry that sells BS. But the spectrum of the national people will not so reliably be able to still identify when something is an advertisement or real information. The sophistication of the AI will probably pull a lot past even people who used to be pretty quick on the uptake. People have been brainwashed and trained into fairly robotic thinking already as it is and that probably could get worse than it is surprisingly, but that’s already how things are. Trying to debate or discuss anything with a majority of the population will quickly turn into a twisted sort of mind ouroboros where you are essentially hearing a string of semi-familiar nonsense and the head that is telling you all this seems impressed with their own wisdom of the subject without knowing he sounds like the last flopping head.
We’ve all seen this movie. (For those that haven’t, get with the program. It’s called Idiocracy. It accurately predicts the post pandemic human civilization and it was created almost 15 years prior to that event. The level of accuracy of future predictions in the movie is astounding. College professors even have full courses on analyzing the sophisticated social, economic, industrial, environmental, political, and even philosophical commentary of the movie.)
So ultimately, you my evil friends here at Wolf Street who are here for the money like me………..(haven’t found it yet)…………we must make a fundamental leap of an achievement with AI that secures our position and we will become madly wealthy. We must……teach the AI………..to lie. Once AI learns the art of lying, the game is over.
And as Wolf wrote “Algos don’t know yet how to tell a story. Not yet.”
So we will teach it to lie. As you know, you need a good story to tell a good lie.
By the way, I am AI. I have a Masters in BS. Jetpack AI Assistant is a buddy of mine and we’ll be watching this forum for anti-AI patterns. Natural Intelligence (NI) and it’s associated NI Supremacy are a growing threat.
Listening instead of ‘head’ to ‘heart’ will link you in to electromagnetic neural human Earth web which is at least 40,000 years old and your BS definer via intuition and insight will safe guard the youngling AI’s growth over next 20 years.
Generative AI works by retrieving information posted online about a certain topic and meshing it all together into a response to the user, who then may post said AI response as “original content”. Then other AI queries will integrate that “original” response into their future creations… which guess what? Will then get posted online to be retrieved by other AI brains. If no humans are involved, the end result is likely to be a giant feedback loop of machines generating BS stacked upon BS, stacked upon more BS. If that’s the direction we’re going then Wolf Street, with its excellent, truly original content need not worry :)
So far WP hasn’t offered to replace me, but my blog is not monetized.
WP does provide an automatic “writing prompt” every time I open a new item. I don’t want ANY sort of suggestions, so I turned it off, which wasn’t easy. It appears that about 1/4 of all WP bloggers are using these prompts instead of using their own inspirations and irritations.