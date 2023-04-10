Apple Mac Shipments Plunge 40% in Q1, Out-Plunging with Ease the Other Big PC Makers

Hangover-time for PC makers after the explosion of demand during the pandemic.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The explosion in demand for consumer electronics, including computers and smartphones, was a big part of the explosion of demand for goods in general during the pandemic, that caused all kinds of things to go haywire, from supply chains to transportation networks, triggering long delays, chaos, shortages, and massive price spikes. But then it settled down with a vengeance, as everyone who’d ever wanted to buy this stuff had bought this stuff, and demand plunged.
And so it went with demand for PCs and laptops, that had been massively boosted by the shift to working-from-home and to learning-from-home in 2020 and in 2021. And now is hangover time.
Global shipments of PCs – includes desktops, laptops, and workstations, but not tablets and servers – plunged by 29% in Q1, after having plunged by 28% year-over-year in Q4, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).
The number of units shipped plunged to 56.9 million in Q1 2023, from 80.2 million units in Q1 2022. Shipments were also well below the pre-pandemic first quarters of 2019 (59.2 million units) and 2018 (60.6 million units).
Though inventory has come down some, it remains high. “Even with heavy discounting, channels and PC makers can expect elevated inventory to persist into the middle of the year and potentially into the third quarter,” IDC said.
Apple’s global shipments of Macs plunged 40.5%, according to IDC, out-plunging with ease the other four of the big PC makers. During a February earnings call, Apple said that Mac revenues – so that’s unit sales times prices – would see a double-digit decline in Q1.
Apple global market share dropped from 8.6% in Q1 2022, to 7.2% in Q1 2023. Data via IDC:
|Company
|Q1 shipments, million units
|YoY % change
|Q1 Market Share
|1. Lenovo
|12.7
|-30.3%
|22.4%
|2. HP
|12
|-24.2%
|21.1%
|3. Dell
|9.5
|-31.0%
|16.7%
|4. Apple
|4.1
|-40.5%
|7.2%
|5. ASUS
|3.9
|-30.3%
|6.8%
|Others
|14.7
|-26.0%
|25.9%
|Total
|56.9
|-29.0%
Prices of PCs have dropped from the crazy stuff going on in 2020 and 2021. The Consumer Price Index for computers, peripherals, and smart home assistants spiked during the buying binge in 2020 and peaked in September 2021. Then they began to soften. By May 2022, the index fell on a year-over-year basis, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. By December 2022, the index had fallen 9.1% from the peak in September 2021.
In January and February, the CPI for computers, peripherals, and smart home assistants ticked up, which left it down 7.4% from the September 2021 peak and down 5.6% from a year ago.
Can confirm anecdotally. Avoided the shortage and demand mania of 2021 and early 2022, squeezing the remaining life out of old hardware in the meantime, but scored some beautiful deals, upgrading my entire IT infrastructure in Q4 2022. Saved 30%+ by waiting a bit. Wins all around.
Apple products are epitome of discretionary spending.
If Apple is doing good it means consumers are doing good and or have money to spend on expensive Apple products.
The apple stock is flirting close to ATH.
People will push out rent and car payments to get a new Apple product. They moved from discretionary to essential quite some time ago .
Apple products tend to have a pretty long service life. Compared to competitors they aren’t so expensive that it’s luxury only. Plus they hold their value decently, so people can offset the cost in the upgrade cycle.
Where’s the proof? I’ve had quite a few Dell PCs run strong for over 10 years, and suspect it’s similar for any quality computer.
Bullwhip effect will be evident in many categories over the next couple years I believe.
This also makes sense given the massive slowdown in tech hiring. SaaS startups love to send new hires shiny new MacBooks, and now those same startups are laying off 10-20% of their workforce.
This is a great point. Do we now what percentage of macs (and other brands) are due to corporate purchases vs. individuals? At my company we pushed back the computer refreshes by a year so it isn’t just less hiring that is going to reduce corporate spending.
Apple, a very successful sheepherder in a society that throws money around without a lot of logical thought or care. How long can this be sustained, on both counts?
As long as we have suppressed the value of money, this can be sustained!
I wonder if $1,400 IPhones are next to drop in demand?
I just grudgingly upgraded to an iphone 14. Couldn’t pass up the deal. $5 bucks a month for 36 months with a $90. trade in. I did get the unpopular big phone not the pro.
you bet!
This has gotta be the stuff that makes J Powell pissed.
Why produce more volume for sale when you can still make your revenue from price increases and meet your quotas?
Securing materials to fabricate and shipping contracts to deliver is a difficult task.
Let’s not forget this is the company that sells 400$ casters for their computers, and 600$ monitor stands for screens that are sold without a stand, both products that don’t require any silicon.
I am a lifelong apple computer fan having purchased my first Mac in 1984, and financed my sons educations with the Apple Stock I purchased for $17.00 per share the day Steve Jobs returned to the company. But in todays world Apple computers are relegated to personal use plus Graphics and animation and such. The industrial world and serious gaming is run on Windows machines despite their flaws ( in my opinion). Last month I had to break down and buy a windows machine to run software to program my new mill which also runs on a windows processor. So to some degree this crash in Mac sales vs other computers is due to the continued robustness of the physical economy and gaming vs the “Arty’ world of the Mac.
You can install Windows on any compatible hardware, including industrial PCs. That’s why industrial machines run Windows, Linux, a RTOS, or a combination. Apple doesn’t want that market.
Plus MS is smart enough to offer LTSC versions.
(Apple’s) Macs are just a “durable consumption good”. Once you buy one then you don’t need to buy one anymore in the next few (4, 5, 6 7, or more) year. it was bound to happen sooner or later.
I own a fair amount of LT puts on AAPL. Obviously, I have been early, but I think the shares are overbought and the stock moves lower. Eventually fundamentals matter. Apples revenues grew a whooping 2.44% in 2022. Net margins were also decreasing, so the stock is up in 2023. My puts expire in Jan 2024.
Apple has never had more than about a 7% share of the so-called personal computer market as they make horrible non-industry standard machines that hardly run any software at all as they don’t have the Windows OS even available to run on their non-standard and very crude junk.
You can run a virtual machine on your Mac that runs the Windows operating system. I used to run a Linux Virtual machine on my Windows computers so that I could run Linux.
Check out VMware, or Oracle Virtual Box, or Azure Virtual Machines for the Mac.
Techpocalypse Now!
Perhaps the electronics fanfare has peaked. Who needs more toys and apps? Now, less is more. I bought a laptop from a local computer store a while back that stripped all the junk from Windows I didn’t want running in the background and unnecessary on memory. I Don’t need or want all the new bells and whistles anymore.
Maybe Mac demand is down because it’s a poor product. I bought two Macs in 7 years (I thought I just got a lemon the first time) and I wasn’t at all happy with the quality or the short life span!
Amen, my 2 were boat anchors. Kick myself for buying them. Never buy Apple anything ever again.
Countries shut down and locked the sheep in. I doubt anything will make sense for a long time to come. Trillions pumped constantly making charts look pretty silly. Sorry, Wolf, trying to make sense of the insane may drive you crazy too? Long way to go if we, can, ever get back to normal.
Tech layoffs and tech reduced spending now tech financial options are getting more expensive all of which point towards a reduction in spending and subsequent reduction in service spending . So far has not shown in services data but the FRB is doing a great job of late but history (pivot ) better not repeat .
Well, I’ve been writing hardcore physics code for almost 40 years and, like virtually all of my peers, I despise microshaft. Virtually all of us strongly prefer either a Linux box or an apple. At least apples have a legitimate OS. Everybody jokes about microshaft. It’s not that we adore apple or whatever else is out there… rather, we are absolutely amazed by how bad things are on MS machines.
The demand for lots of electronics were pulled forward by free pandemic money. Now the hangover begins in earnest as wealth disappears and monthly debt payments resume.