Every S&P 500 Sector Fell in First Half, Except Energy. But in June Even Energy Let Go. Bonds Got Crushed. I’m Not Even Going to Mention Cryptos & DeFi

But cryptos and DeFi created a big mess as hidden leverage is blowing up, and the mess spread to stocks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The most interesting thing that shows up today in the stock market nightmare figures of the first-half of 2022 isn’t that it was the worst first half for the S&P 500 since 1970, which was just a coincidence of the calendar in that the S&P 500 peaked at the very beginning of the year, on January 3, and then spiraled lower for six months; whereas, for example, in the year 2000 at the beginning of the dotcom bust during which the S&P 500 would eventually drop by over 50%, the index rose 3.9% through the peak on March 23, and then fell 4.8% through June 30, for a first-half dip of just 1.0%.
No, what was really interesting in the first half of 2022 was that every major S&P 500 segment was more or less deeply in the red – led by Consumer Discretionary (-32.8%), Communication Services (-30.2%), and Information Technology (-26.9%) – except Energy, and that even energy then cratered in June.
Energy was king of the hill until June 8, then cratered too.
The energy sector was up for the first half by 31.8%, the only sector to be up in the first half – and it was a big gain even after the red-hot run-up that started in November 2020.
This 31.8% gain came despite the big sell-off in energy starting around June 8, when energy stocks lost their grip and let go. For the entire month of June, the stocks in the S&P 500 Energy sector dropped by 16.8%, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices, leaving every S&P 500 sector in June in the red.
Exxon [XOM] peaked on June 8, closing at $104.59 that day, and then dropped 18.1% in the three weeks since then, closing at $85.64 today. Chevron [CVX] also peaked on June 8, closing at $181.13, and has since dropped 20.2%.
Here are the performances for the first half of 2022 and or June of the major indices and of the major S&P 500 sectors:
|Major Stock Indices
|June
|YTD
|S&P 500
|-9.4%
|-20.6%
|Dow Jones Industrial Average
|-7.4%
|-15.3%
|Nasdaq Composite
|-10.5%
|-29.5%
|Russell 2000
|-10.0%
|-23.9%
|S&P 500 Sectors
|June
|YTD
|Energy
|-16.8%
|31.8%
|Utilities
|-5.0%
|-0.6%
|Consumer Staples
|-2.5%
|-5.6%
|Health Care
|-2.7%
|-8.3%
|Industrials
|-7.4%
|-16.8%
|Materials
|-13.8%
|-17.9%
|Financials
|-10.9%
|-18.7%
|Real Estate
|-6.9%
|-20.0%
|Information Technology
|-9.3%
|-26.9%
|Communication Services
|-7.7%
|-30.2%
|Consumer Discretionary
|-10.8%
|-32.8%
Bonds got crushed too across the board.
Investment-grade bonds, as tracked by the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF [AGG] fell 10.3% in the first half.
The bond fund that tracks Treasury maturities of 20 years or longer, the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF [TLT] fell 20.4% in the first half.
Junk bonds, as tracked by iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF [HYG], fell 15.4% in the first half.
None of these bond ETFs go back to the last period of big inflation and big rate hikes in the 1970s and early 1980s. These ETFs are relatively new creatures that have been around for less than 20 years and have not been tested in this high-inflation and Fed-tightening environment.
I’m not going to even mention cryptos and DeFi.
I’m just going to ignore the collapse of cryptos – they’re down by about two-thirds – and the entire space of DeFi that has provided large amounts of leverage to the crypto sector and is now collapsing due to the collapse of cryptos, taking down hedge funds and a number of publicly traded stocks.
There is a whole gaggle of crypto-related stocks that are down over 80% and 90%. For example:
- Coinbase [COIN]: -89% from the peak in April 2021; -81% in the first half.
- MicroStrategy [MSTR]: -88% from the high in February 2021; -71% in the first half.
- Hut & Mining [HUT]: -92% from the peak in November 2021; -83% in the first half.
- Riot Blockchain [RIOT]: -92% from the peak in February 2021; -81% in the first half.
- Marathon Digital [MARA]: -94% from November; -84% in the first half.
You get the idea. It’s a mess out there in crypto land, and unlike the last crypto sell-off, this time there is a huge amount of leverage involved, and the extent of the leverage is oozing from the woodwork as DeFi is blowing up, and there are now publicly traded companies involved, and the shrapnel is flying far and wide. Cryptos alone have lost $2 trillion in market cap, and then there are the losses by DeFi and in publicly traded stocks and in loans whose collateral has vanished. Thankfully, a big part of the losses go to holders overseas, and so this is much less of a US problem.
Wolf,
All this carnage and STILL…no real bottom in sight. No capitulation.
Suppose we should not be surprised given that we have a generation who knows only QE Infinity. Now they get to see it in reverse.
There’s practically no liquidity out there. No depth. Lots of issues sit for long stretches with no trades due to wide spreads. Frankly am surprised that SPX isn’t hovering closer to 3K. We’ll get there soon enough.
All this carnage and STILL…no real bottom in sight. No capitulation.
I guess it’s because it’s just starting and too many people think we are just in a “gully”. News media make their profits selling bad news and the war in Europe seems to have taken everyone’s attention, for now.
Carnage is when housing prices correct and banks are stuck with underwater mortgages. Just like in 2008.
Carnage is when company earnings correct and mass layoff are announced. That’s when the market indexes tank.
This is just the 2nd inning.
Banks no longer carry mortgages,taxpayers do
Some popular stocks are setting new 52-week lows. Need to see Tesla under $50 before we even talk capitulation.
“Frankly am surprised that SPX isn’t hovering closer to 3K.”
And that is why January 300 SPY put will probably return 400%.
This market collapse is breathtaking, and it’s just getting started…
I have begun to wonder how the excessive leverage on Main Street is comprised and how it will unwind. The stimulus cheques that went to credit card debt may give people a bit of breathing room and probably some time. Cash out refinancing could become a significant problem before credit card debt pushes people over the top. It boggles the mind that anyone with a pulse and awake in ’08 could find themselves in such a predicament.
I had a 3 year ARM on my first home and made my final mortgage payment from across the country in late 2007. Barely got out from under it.
After two years of study I serviced grad school loans for the better part of a decade. Another poor financial choice just on the other side of desolation.
After paying off my loans I had enough scars pay attention to the hype of the markets.
I had many conversations with my wife about ignoring the real estate apps and fomo emanating from people throwing money at bad housing deals.
It was unreal. If I hadn’t made so many mistakes before, I’m sure we would have fallen into this from multiple angles.
I had well off educated parents but they did not teach or practice financial prudence. Had to learn the hard way. Multiple times.
This is the third recession of my adult life, as I completed my undergrad in 2003.
With a family now, we want a home of our own. I’m tired of fixing up someone else’s place.
We’ve been saving in cash and I’m just waiting for it to all come crumbling down, hoping this time a macro economic cycle can go in my favor.
I grew up solidly working class and in hindsight learned a lot from my single father about money. I hope the cycle goes in your favor, even at the expense of my asset values. I want my son to be able to afford a home too.
“I have begun to wonder how the excessive leverage on Main Street is comprised and how it will unwind. ”
I suspect a noticeable proportion of home buyers who bought since the start of the pandemic are going to find themselves underwater, under duress, or both.
But this time, I expect the source of the financial stress is going to come directly from corporate credit and somewhere outside the US most aren’t noticing, yet.
Corporate credit quality is garbage. Many corporates have adequate (or even good) coverage ratios now, but many don’t (cash burn machines losing money. It also won’t take long before supposedly “good credit” start “sucking wind” as credit conditions tighten and the layoffs start. Many companies will also preemptively send pink slips in an attempt to meet EPS targets and save the value of C-Suite equity awards.
What collapse?
There has been no collapse. It’s been a very orderly selloff. Nothing even close to panic.
What does remain is still the most inflated and most maniacal stock, bond, and real estate market until the eve of the pandemic. Stock prices are still about 10% higher versus February 2020. Not even close top “cheap”.
Bonds are lower but yields are still in the basement, especially considering inflation and actual credit quality which is in the gutter. Real estate is still in a massive bubble. It hasn’t declined at all, yet.
“It’s a mess out there in crypto land, and unlike the last crypto sell-off, this time there is a huge amount of leverage involved,”
I wonder how much is actually leveraged and by who……and then what the losses are. I guess it will all come out in the wash……
Whomever commented they will not bet against Google. I’m starting to agree. It’s just too omnipresent. It will go down like the rest, but so many better targets to bet against.
I would bet against google.
Google is predominantly an advertising company, not “tech”. That’s what they mostly sell, not “tech”. The advertising market is currently in a massive bubble thanks to the fake “growth” of the last 13 years.
I expect the bottom of the ad market to fall out in the second phase of the bear market. By fall out, I’m talking about crashing.
I might even be overly optimistic. Google has benefited from both an expanding pie and taking market share. They may continue to take share from traditional media (and maybe competitors) but the pie is destined to shrink, drastically.
Google is trying to cozy up to the national security/surveillance state, posing as an indispensable partner to the future national government. It is juiced in deeply to the functional internet. It is a huge center of R&D. My prediction is that it will suffer a few regulatory slaps on the hand but is here to stay, almost as Bell Telephone once was. It is a national champion, from tghe perspective of USA’s self-image.
The decline in the overall market will continue till cryptos find a bottom. And they will find a bottom at their true intrinsic worth of zero.
There is some value that will survive, but nothing like the huge overhang that is still there. FTX’s play (cash-rich, cherry-picking among the scraps) is interesting to watch.
Powell must have nightmares of what putrid corpses are inexorably floating up to the surface of the financial system.
Nah, sleeps soundly and snores.
Perhaps that’s why he didn’t notice inflation creeping out from under his bed.
Probably demonstrates that central bankers fear deflation a lot more than inflation.
The Ghost of Stagflation Past is rattling its chains and calling his name.
What’s so scary about these numbers is that there was very little QT and rise in interest rates before all of this started happening. It happened mostly because confidence in the Fed Put was shaken.
No doubt we will get at least a 50% haircut in equities (followed by home prices) as recession sets in and Powell refuses to restart QE and cut rates back to zero.
Europe will be in recession by Fall the way things are going and Japan could fall apart, which will further effect corporate earnings and kill the zombie companies.
> Japan could fall apart
I wonder what THAT would look like for east Asia?
Pillars of the postwar order are rattling a bit. Not to ignore the fragmentation of the EU (from the financial side outwards) if it goes worse-case.
Worse-case (not even “worst”), a 1930s sort of profile.
I may let u ask me questions
I can’t decide
I’m exhausted from being right
From the financial geek side:
If you are right (to exhaustion), why aren’t you rich?
What do people see for worse case scenario? What would be the chain of events that put us in a new 2008 type meltdown? Where are the land mines of financial system this time?
Once the spinning top starts wobbling erratically, it’s very hard to predict which direction it flys off and crashes.
My brain instantly starts producing scenarios, in a scary multitude. Suddenly I realize it is too easy to generate scads of these.
At some moments (to borrow an ancient comic book phrase), suddenly the world is made of glass.
Even Amazon is getting desperate. They are planning to do another Prime Day in Q4.
Prime Day = Save The Quarter Day.
What if you had perfect logistics and nobody came?
American Muppets will come. Consumption is literally the raison d’etre of their existence.
Let me give you a story. A friend of mine once went to a top ranked college for his Data Science Masters Degree. One of the assignments in a class was to predict if Amazon customers would buy an item given a number of variables. And yes, the class was using a data set that came from Amazon. As a first try he predicted yes for all entries in the test set, so he was basically not using any extra information at all for his predictions. When compared to actual results from Amazon, his results weren’t that far off. His “dumb” model predicted that 90% of the customers would end up buying, while the actual result from Amazon was 94%.
Muppets will buy, buy, buy till the end of days.
Dear Wolf
Why do you use “DiFi” ? We know as DeFi
ıs there any joke ?
Yes, but obviously a crummy one and it didn’t work :-]
Die-Fi. Ponzi-Fi. Hill-To-Die-On-Fi.
You never know where the bottom is. I picked up a few shares of 3 of the 5 stocks I try to value. None are at capitulation levels, but I try to be a little mechanical and buy when they hit a certain valuation metric. Have went from about 2% to 10% stock exposure. Seems like if you buy strictly on fundamentals you will buy early and sell early, but to each their own investing style.
I missed the big run up in commodity stocks even though the signs were there to be a buyer.
The old adage
You don’t need to pick a bottom, just identify one
Good ol’ JP Morgan’s adage was:
Buy on the way down, but only if sure you can hold through the bottom,,,
because you can never know exactly when the bottom will occur;
sell on way up for same reason.
Of course it’s different this time because of the very likely interference of the Federal Reserve Bank???
I swear that I will never understand the stock markets. How can Tesla still be at a P/E of 91 even though it dropped by half earlier this year… but meanwhile oil stocks dropped 16% in a single month when the price of oil has never dipped below $100 a barrel for even a single minute in June???
As the country song goes, “God is great, beer is good… and people are crazy.”
As Buffet says in the long run stocks are a weighing machine. Most good companies are going to grow until they get to a terminal PE between 10 – 20 depending on industry. If Tesla is around in 30 years they will be there as well.
> How can Tesla still be at a P/E of 91
Most all the supposedly objective and scientific people I know are shot through with faith-based quasi religious frenzy for all kinds of things. Not that I lack my own bits of it.
Yet these same folks sneer at whatever faith isn’t their own. We are all helpless tidal creatures clinging to hope that is vapor. But sometimes we get lucky.
Hi Phleep
“Everybody knows the dice are loaded. Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed.”-Leonard Cohen, “Everybody Knows”
Stocks, bonds, creepto are all down, but Reverse Repo is up to $2.33T,
to a new all time high.
Something is wrong in the o/n market, sending our safest banks in the world down.
If the plumbing cracks at that deep a level, we are scrooged.
Pay no attention to the dollar-conjurers scrambling behind the curtain, in a fractally accelerating frenzy.
The DOW made a round trip to Feb 2020 high. Wilshire 5000 weekly got support from ma200.
The stock markets lost $12T in the first half.
If as some say the reverse wealth affect is 3% then that is $360 billion less spending that’s going to happen the next 12 months. I would have thout it was maybe 4 – 5%.
ShiShi is the regime change king, but it boomeranged on him.
SHiJhi enslaved every nation in S.America, ex Bolsonaro. He is trying to replace him with Lulu. NATO see ShiJhi as a threat. Madrid was success.
Odesa paid the price for Madrid success.
Ukraine is paying the price for being of strategic value to both Russia and USA. It’s another war that wouldn’t have happened without fiat money. When wars appear to be free, people don’t care so much.
They shouldn’t have tried to DeFi the Fed’s power.
They WILL be assimilated. Resistance is futile. They must comply.
It would have helped if their internal finances were not such an investor-punishing shambles. That has been laid bare. Their risk controls were a very ugly joke, a low grade internally rigged casino bet (for the little guy) masquerading as the rebel future. Now their own elite is being bailed out and their peasants thrown under the bus.
So, with due respect for experiments that might sometimes work, spare me the True Believer chants. Save that for bigger fools, and these are not in great abundance here.
The Winklevii are touring and playing rock music, to show what heedless twits they are.
Oil price Oil Stocks Peak Shale Refining capacity
Investing in domestic oil stocks
Be sure one understands the relationship between production volume and reserves and future cash flows to understand how to value these USA shale oil companies.
They can have spectacular short term profits but their sustainability needs to be well understood for any long term holding investor.
Likewise refining capacity in USA long term will continue to decline as USA oil production peaks.
Timing for this is uncertain of course.
Recession global oil price and global demand all influence the outcome significantly.