The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada as Bank of Canada Begins QT, Yields Spike

Folks scrambled to lock in mortgage rates in the hottest markets, no matter what the price. But prices declined or were flat in four of the 11 largest markets.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Canada’s housing bubble had been waning before the pandemic, particularly in Vancouver, but then came the crazy monetary policies of the pandemic, the tsunami of global free money, including from the Bank of Canada, and BOOM goes the housing bubble in Vancouver and some other markets – but not in all markets.
A year ago, the Bank of Canada got nervous enough to start tapering its purchases of Government of Canada (GoC) bonds, and it began to actually unwind its holdings of Canada Treasury bills and repos. It had already ended or halted its other programs, including the purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
Total assets have now declined by 14.3% from the peak in March 2021, to C$493 billion. The BOC has shed practically all of its Canada Treasury bills (purple line) and most of its Repos (green line). And over the past few weeks, even its holdings of GoC bonds started to decline (red line), as QE has turned into QT (quantitative tightening):
Yields jump.
The Bank of Canada wasn’t going to front-run the Fed with interest rate hikes, but market yields have shot higher, in parallel with the movements in the US bond market, in anticipation of multiple rate hikes this year. But those yields are still ridiculously low, in face of inflation that has now spiked to 5.1%.
The Canada Treasury 1-year yield on Friday closed at 1.25%, up by a full percentage point from October last year (data via Investing.com):
The Canada Treasury 10-year yield spiked to the highest level since February 2019 and closed on Friday at 1.95% (data via YCharts):
Mortgage rates are rising too, and a mad scramble has set in to lock in current rates before they rise further.
Home prices jump or spike, but not in all cities.
In several of Canada’s 11 largest cities, home prices jumped, including by a ridiculous 31.7% year-over-year in Halifax, according to the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index. On a month-to-month basis, prices declined in Ottawa and Quebec City and were essentially flat in Calgary and Edmonton.
In Greater Vancouver, house prices jumped 1.4% in January from December. Year-over-year, prices jumped 15.3%. Note the drop in prices that started in 2018 and lasted until the BoC’s reckless monetary policies during the pandemic bailed them out:
The Teranet-National Bank House Price Index is based on the “sales pairs” that compares the price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously, tracking how many Canadian dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, which makes it a measure of house price inflation. The index is a three-month moving average.
In the Greater Toronto Area, home prices jumped 1.9% in January from December and by 19.1% year-over-year:
In Hamilton, Ontario, house prices spiked by 2.1% for the month and by 25.5% year-over-year, but that’s down from the 30%-spikes last July and August:
In Victoria, house prices jumped by 1.5% for the month, and by 20.8% year-over-year. Prices had flattened from 2018 through June 2020, when the BoC’s free money and interest rate repression kicked in:
In Winnipeg, after two months in a row of month-to-month declines, house prices rose 0.9% for the month and 11.6% year-over-year. After the housing boom petered out in 2013, prices had remained about level for seven years until the BoC performed its miracles:
In Montreal, house prices rose 0.5% for the month and 15.0% year-over-year:
In Ottawa, house prices declined 0.3% for the month, the fifth month in a row of declines. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 15.9%, from the peak last July of 28.9%:
Halifax is king of the hill: house prices jumped by 1.2% for the month, and by 31.7% year-over-year. This makes it the ninth month in a row of year-over-year price spikes of around 30%:
In Quebec City, house prices dipped 0.6% for the month, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to 9.4%:
In Calgary, house prices were flat for the month and up 8.7% year-over-year. Calgary and Edmonton are Canada’s oil towns whose mind-boggling housing booms ended in 2007. And then, for 14 years, house prices went nowhere.
In Edmonton, house prices edged up after two months in a row of declines. Year-over-year, prices rose 4.3% and remain below 2007 levels:
The way I see it, the Canadian housing market allowed a steady flow of dirty money into the housing market that would make the banking system in the worst third world country blush.
Then for good measure, the banks let people take loans out on their existing properties so that they could buy second, third, fourth(!?) properties and goose prices further.
I don’t think people will sell (or be able to sell) if prices correct 5-10% and will continue to pay the mortgage and rent the extra properties until prices recover.
Unless people lose their jobs and are forced to liquidate before investing bankruptcy, I don’t this there will be a housing market crises.
We’ve already seen banks will allow deferrals and putting missed payments at the end of the mortgage, so they will do anything to avoid crashing the markets…
I love when people think that the only way homes are going to be listed for sale is if someone loses their job. Thank you for making people confused about what is going on while I take my shorts to the bank. Home builders are going to need a bailout within 12 months. And they aren’t getting it which is going to make me sleep very very well for years.
Renting isn’t going so well for the new crop of LL’s in Peterborough. I’ve been watching the same dozen for 3 mos., still sitting there. Prices have dropped but no takers these days.
The federal government plans to have something like 1.4 million new immigrants come to Canada in 2022.
They all need to live somewhere, so with a sever housing shortage, they’ll need to rent or buy into the existing housing stock.
The Canadian housing market is “too big to fail”, and the government and banking sector will do whatever they can to stop a crash.
Current property owners will also sit on properties paying the full mortgage even if housing prices correct a little. They will just wait it out. (they need to cover the difference to the bank if they sell less than the mortgage amount) So it’s the very last resort….
I personally think that’s a bad idea for the long run, but our politicians and business leaders only think short term.
Either way, I still think Canada has the perfect hotel California housing leverage / loan market ponzi funding scheme. (maybe Australia is a close second?)
I’m going to be shocked if on March 2nd the BOC leader Tiff doesn’t raise rates and there are not protests in response.
Failing to raise interest rates this month was to protect Tiff, Justin and Chrystia’s portfolios. Foreign money is okay to them so long as it helps them get richer at our expense.
All these people mentioned above own multiple homes. I’m embarrassed I voted for them and I’m never voting Liberal again in my life. They’ve sacrificed the future of this country to line their pockets.
5.1 percent? Apparently our government thinks we’re incredibly stupid.
Population growth doesn’t support your claim.
Are most or all of those people affluent enough to pay Canadian prices and rents, with no local credit history?
Is the Canadian government going to pay for (most of) their housing and if they do, how long is that sustainable?
Like anywhere else, Canada’s ability to “extend and pretend” is ultimately based upon the credit mania and currency value.
In their case, also dependent upon the US economy and its mania, since most Canadian exports go to the US.
People showing up in your country with suitcases full of YOUR currency just isnt a good thing. Change of ownership and power will be the result.
Any charts of Chinese buying US politicians?
which perfectly and succinctly demonstrates the fallacy in the thought that inflation is all fine and dandy as long as we can export it to foreigners.
once you’ve printed the currency, you can’t control what happens with it.
It gets even worse some of the local Chinese sell properties back and forth amongst friends at higher and higher prices to push up the value of an entire neighborhood in a very short span of time. This spills over into entire regions.
Wolf, do you think Canada 10 yr yields will parallel the US to yrs?
Looks like it. The BoC will likely run in parallel with the Fed.
Wonder what Zillow and NAR would say about the Canadian market. 20% yoy? 25% yoy? 30% yoy?
Just recently looked at the nifty rate search with my credit union. 30yr fixed up to 4.30%.
The real question is, if the bubble starts to pop will the fed let it do so or will they crack and try and catch a falling knife again?
Someone I know just got a 30 year at a credit union for 4%. They bought a older home on 5 acres for $170,000 which is low priced even for our area. Going to ride out and take a look as usually the land would be worth about $15K per acre here.
If I can find a bargain I am thinking about getting a 5 year ARM at 2.75% as that would allow me to spread out distributions from an IRA over 6 calendar years and manage my tax rate as I really don’t want a 30 year mortgage.
I live in Toronto and sold my semi-detached house in December, renting now and not planning to buy again because retirement is not far off and I’m planning to move back to the U.S. I feel lucky to have sold and benefitted from the mania, fomo, and low-rates.
It does feel that a sea change is finally setting up, with critical mass of upset people, both owners and renters, who want to see something done. People don’t like all the signs of greater inequality and dissatisfaction. Toronto has become a meaner place, and many people are upset about the change in the culture that seems to revolve about cut-throat calculation and real estate worship. Civic pride is harder to maintain when your working class people feel cheated. I would have been happy with 2x price gains after 20 years, but 4x really is not deserved, and I really do feel bad for those who are harmed by this housing market.
Thank you for your honest comment on this situation Brett
Brantford, ON is the next Manhattan:
“Some of the wildest markets in the country remain smaller and medium-sized cities in Ontario. Not to pick on Brantford, but that fine city—previously known mostly as the home of Wayne Gretzky—has seen prices rocket 86% in two short years,” highlights the bank.
Arent central bankers cute?
They SKEW everything they touch, and dont seem to notice. And they touch everything due to the cost of money influences.
“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong. Thomas Sowell”
“Civic pride is harder to maintain when your working class people feel cheated. ”
Good point. Societal ramifications of this redistribution of wealth from the decision making of central bankers is dangerous, just flat out unfair.
“When central planners decide, they intentionally assist one group at the expense of another.” F A Hayek
And it is clear that the central bankers have pushed wealth in one direction at the expense of another.
The biggest problem is not wealth inequality. It’s ultra-loose immigration policy.
If the elites cared about social cohesion, they wouldn’t flood the country with immigrants who mostly have no common culture. Same idea in the US.
The direct financial aspects (ultraloose monetary policy and allowing non-residents to buy homes which remain empty) are important, but reversible.
Reversing large scale immigration isn’t going to happen. It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube.
yes. it also becomes a positive feedback loop, because mass immigration tends to create a voting bloc that sees themselves in any future potential immigrants, and votes to continue mass immigration.
immigration policy should always be calculated and measured such that the immigrants have time to assimilate. that’s not what we’ve had for the past 50 years or so.
August
“The biggest problem is not wealth inequality. It’s ultra-loose immigration policy.”
Could be both
The older I get the more I realize public policy shapes our lives and all we can do as peons is to try to make good decisions regarding ourselves even if we don’t like the game.
If we are fortunate to come out ahead then we can be generous by paying well those that give us good services or helping our children and grandchildren, but not so much that it spoils them.
Yes, but if anyone looks at it objectively, you either have to conclude these people are incredibly incompetent or acting with malice. I’m not just referring to monetary policy, I’m talking about everything with a connection to public policy. I’m excluding “bad luck” as this seems a lot less likely.
It’s apparent to me that at least some of it is intentional.
It is not hard to figure out. Follow the money. Who pays these people? What is the effect of their policy decisions to their own finances? This explains virtually everything that happens in the world.
It seems to me that housing became the ONLY growth area in Canada once the lid was put on oil by Justin.
Now he can’t backtrack on his plan to go GREEN and the only card he has is keeping the housing market UP.
Until a new government comes in (God bless us all with the fools as bad as Justin leading the other parties) Housing will be king as there is nothing else.
Think about it….if housing and the stock markets go down, along with oil prices increasing, what hope would be left and imagine the chaos??
Wolf,
Great insight as ever. Boots on the ground and this is what I’m hearing:
1 – COVID has forced people to work from home and this new space requirement has forced people to pay anything to have a home office etc.
2 – Canada has a tenth of US population but the same amount of immigrants. This drives the demand.
3 – The government will do anything to protect the homeowners “investments” including 40 or 50 year mortgages
4 – The governments debt is too great for rates to increase significantly.
Any of this holds any weight?
#2 is impossible. We have roughly the population of Canada in illegal immigrants (28 million IIRC) according to a (2018?) Yale study. The 11 million number that is sometimes tossed around is from decades ago.
Oops, I remember incorrectly. Yale estimates 22 million.
#3 is correct as long as Justin Trudeau is in power.
Adam Vaughan vowed that he will never let Canadian real estate prices go down for the foreign investors (money launderers).
Mike & Gen Z have stated a leaning Canadian people feel. The problem with the housing (and commercial.induatrial) increases comes a lot from money laundering. It’s estimated that $7.4B was laundered in BC in 2018, with $5.3B going to real estate. This was 4.6% of all BC R.E. From 2011-2015, it’s estimated over $200B came into Canada, about 2.35 GDP. Alberta was the top receiver, with Ontario and BC rounding the top 3 spots.
The Liberal Canadian government enforced the Emergencies Act to quell protests, while the Chinese money launderer is buying up Toronto real estate. This is one sick joke.
Crime pays in Canada. What if Canadians are better off committing crimes than working and living honestly?
Like I said before they don’t put stories in the news about local Chinese endlessly buying and selling homes back and forth amongst friends to push the values of neighbourhoods skyward in a very short amount of time. While not illegal the people should know what really is going on.
above comment should read “about 2.35% GDP”. Sorry
Civil war doesn’t help either!
Global central bank balance sheet still growing at about ~75 billion a month thanks to ECB perma-QE and another 30 billion of Fed QE this month. In the end, all stimulus is fungible
No, but secession might
Canada is a very large country, as big as USA but has only one tenth of the population. Half of the Canadians live near US border areas. Obviously Artic circle is not habitable. So, they have a lot of land. Even during 2008, there was no housing crash in Canada. There may be a slowdown but crash is not going to happen. Yes, mania can be stopped. But prices are not coming down to the pre 2008 levels.
1. Notice the date 2/22/22.
2. There are two movies for you to watch. Wag the dog (1997) and Idiocracy (2006). If you cannot watch the both, please watch the first few minutes of the latter.
3. Gas prices are already up. $3.5 average on the lowest pumps. Are you satisfied?
4. They were wrong about everything from A to Y. Now in U they are right. Come on. I am not a pythonscript.
5. Luxury cars are transported in ships without a fire code.
6. Remember you are watched if you are logged on. In the phone, internet or microwave your tea.
7. Nobody want the word with ‘W’ now. Can you hear me?
8. Wolf, Please create a glossary and definition of all terms like inflation and stock buy backs. Otherwise, a lot of times would be wasted.
1) Canada is protected by two oceans, by US south and the west and the polar bears in the north.
2) Canada live under John Rawls theory of justice 1971. The Canadian
are shielded by a “Veil of Ignorance”. They don’t know where they belong
and which position in society u should hold.
3) John Rawls is risk averse, support the poor with welfare and medicare.
4) Justify civil disobedience to achieve justice.
5) Promote shame, fairness, self respect against the opposition.
6) Equal liberty, distribution., inimize inequality, or eliminate it all
together, max welfare, because it’s all about power.
I believe the saying is you can not have equal liberty and equal distribution.
Wolf the part that matters is its mostly speculation. If you take a look at who is buying the homes, you find they are mostly 2nd+ home buyers and investors.
1st time home buyers are falling rapidly. What do you expect when the gov has a policy to get lower equity mortgage stress test – requiring approval at 5.25% rate (even if you can a lower) but investors can get non mortgage loans and existing home owners have equity to pull.
As we all know, if you don’t live in the house, (rental/vacant/etc) you usually the first to sell if there profits even slow. Actual number of homes to people is slightly higher than the USA and 2q/ft house per person is highest in the OECD countries. we have had huge spikes out of cities, but moving data shows much less movement than you would expect.
Add the money laundering that has gone on for years (when our government says they chase $25 in foreign contributions) and bank of Canada not reducing mortgage backed securities… and its clear that the GDP contributions of housing (largest portion of Canadian GDP now) all shows this has being propped up still.
One of the big problems is new homes prices keep on being jacked up by the builders as the Chinese try to outbid other Chinese. It’s gotten to the point where a new townhouse in satellite cities is about four times what a married couple who are first time buyers could ever afford.
Some of these housing charts look totally insane. They were already insane in 2019!
I can’t believe people still think that this will somehow still end well.