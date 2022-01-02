Interview: Inflation, the Housing Market, Chip Shortages, and a Messed-Up New Vehicle Market

Going to be an interesting year. Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on HoweStreet.com Radio
Will Weimar Boy Jerome Powell stop the money printer, or will he continue the inflation in the Roaring 20s? This is the question that Americans, and Canadians like myself are wondering.
I do not trust the Canadian politicians and the Bank of Canada. Many Liberal and Conservative politicians own real estate and stocks.
You have a 1970s view of the world. Now a days, inflation is determined globally and Powell can not stop inflation with policy. This is the downside of globalization. The disinflationary international trade fairytale we were sold in college is so over.
Yes Powell can mitigate inflation by raising interest rates to reduce the money supply and encourage savings.
Why do you think that my country of Canada refuses to hike interest rates when a condo goes for C$1M in Toronto these days?
Wolf,
Thanks Wolf for your thoughts on the Fed and car markets. So I’m guessing higher prices will pay off the debt up to a certain point. The question I have will they really raise the rates high enough? Sounds like with no more purchases by the fed the bond rates will drift up. Also sounds like stagflation Is possible, in developing markets more so. Thanks again.
Wait for it 2-3 years in future another black swan event throws world into turmoil all rules ,out window this is getting old
It has been an year without my comments here. How y’all feeling?
1. Top comment in the YouTube so far “This guy believes Chairman Powell.”
2. Great short squeeze of 2022: case rates in swamp area
3. Interest rates raise in 2022: no, late, low (less than 1%)
4. Housing market in 2022: rates can go up. Still most cash buyers will come forward to buy the small dip. Second homes or even third.
5. I have heard so many older podcasts. The howestreet is still stuck in the y2k era.
6. Car markers in 2022: Buses on reduced service, gen Z is entering the driving age, all carmakers have EVs.
7. Happy phosphorous new year everyone. May our shorts mature on time, there will be huge dip to buy and open houses and cheaper cars…
RE #7….I need three more cars and another house…..I’m re-balancing my portfolio for 2022. I’ll wait for the dip…..
regarding 4, i’ve heard this before, and i don’t agree. in my opinion, there isn’t a huge pool of cash buyers just looking to buy, independent of all other factors. a lot of the “cash” buyers are really corporate investors who are levered to the bejesus, and who will have a harder time raising capital in a rising rate environment, or they’re wealthy individuals who feel “rich” because their stocks are so high (the so called “wealth effect”), and thus feel no hesitation about using their cash savings to buy extra real estate. because after all, if they need more cash, they can always sell some stock! but this leaves out that if interest rates rise, stocks go down as well, possibly dramatically, and these people will not feel so emboldened to use their cash anymore.
A chip fab construction project started in H2 2021 might not be completed until 2024. They want autonomous everything. People may become interested in omniverse gaming developments too. That also requires chips.
One customer was told it would take 18 months before his new vehicle could be delivered.
Unsold existing home inventory has been declining in my area. They are building single family and multifamily housing near me.
Elections have consequences.
Yes, most of the fiscal and monetary stimulus that is fueling this was implemented under Trump, including the first $3.5 trillion in money printing and the first $4 trillion in government borrowing. Now Biden has to deal with the consequences, and he has failed so far to deal with them.
Sigh. One of these days I’ll get the StarLink dish set up so I can see videos. But, sincerely Wolf, thanks for the followup transcript to the videos!
It’s actually entirely audio so should be pretty low bandwidth. He might also publish as a podcast mp3 somewhere?
This is audio only. No video. Not very heavy to download.
1) Trump & JP saved us from 10,000 DOW with ppp loans and cash to
shingle mums.
2) SPX have 5-7 month to go running out of gas. It might glide at high altitude beyond Nov 2022.
3) How far the markets will go, and how far it will fall, nobody knows.
4) This inflation will not last forever. It will decay, at best, in a negative feedback loop.
5) The first stopping action might come sooner than people think.
6) SPX vertical rise might need two.
7) The DOW daily : May 10 2021 fractal high to Aug 16 high. // parallel
from June 18 low and few harmonies.
8) Ten 11,000 Km/h zircon 3M22, while eating the best chocolate cake on zoom.
Wolf – CBO ” 2021 Long-Term Budget Outlook” has some WTF charts that visually show this entire monetary and fiscal three ring circus experiment really is “transitory”….as this can not last forever:
https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57038
Interest payments on Debt -> Why “They” can’t raise interest rates very high, or even “higher” for very long:
2022 -5.7% of total spending
2031 – 11.6% of total spending (ASSUMING interest rates stay low)
So in order to “fight” inflationary purgatory, “They” will print more money and flood the system even further, which will feed the perpetual inflation beast into perpetuity:
Federal Spending:
2019 – $4.4 trillion
2020 – $6.6 trillion
2021 – $6.8 trillion
2022 – $7.77 trillion???Feeling Lucky???
Basically the Fed’s 2021 “Transitory” inflation blunder is like telling your HOA that recycling doesn’t matter because the Sun is going to turn into a Red Giant in 7.5 billion years and “Eat” the Earth, thus time is irrelevant so lets just ignore the garbage and stinky excess forever?
At some point, time matters…
I’ll believe the Fed will hike when they hike, then we have house prices down and stocks down, and they hike again.
Until I see this I don’t believe it. That’s rational as my entire 20 plus working life everything has been done to prop up financial assets.
House prices rose 20% or more in a year. Why can’t they let them fall by that much, leaving us still at absurd levels, but flat over very recent history? I bet they will not let this happen.
What if Fed rate hikes aren’t the trigger? At these levels, markets could tank because a fly lands on a cow’s arse.
.25 X 4 = 1%
A total or say 1% Rate hike over the 2022 year is not going to be a rate increase that gets the job done with the way inflation is going and has done I don’t think .
we have lost about 15 to 20% of savings if you have such inflation now . Now in the next 1.5 Years if this just continues rather than declines all added together that could be 50 % savings lost by 2024 ish .
Do people really think that allowing the Fed to continue to make millions and millions of personal income is just going to stop ? Turn on a dime ? Do you really think some .25 rate increases are going to help ?
I am not going to hold my breath on that one that’s for sure .
Get ready for another big jump in housing prices. The FED is unable to put the brakes on this because if they raise rates, we will get an inflationary recession. International trade is screwing the US inflation picture. This problem is bigger than COVID.
Get ready for higher interest rates. The Fed is able to [do whatever it wants].