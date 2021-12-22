Hot Air Comes Out of Condo Prices, But Not House Prices: Existing Home Sales Update

Total sales down from a year ago for the 4th month in a row.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of existing homes of all types – houses, condos, and co-ops – in November ticked up from October, but fell 2% from November last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.46 million homes, the fourth month in a row of year-over-year declines, amid tight supply, according to data from the National Association of Realtors today (historic data via YCharts):
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales in November of 6.46 million homes – well below the peaks during the 2004-2006 era – was composed of single-family house sales of 5.75 million (-2.2% year-over-year) and condo sales of 710,000 (unchanged year-over-year).
By Region, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales dropped year-over-year in three of the four regions, with the South being the exception: Northwest (-11.6%), Midwest (-0.7%), South (+1.1%), and West (-3.6%).
Rising mortgage rates. Part of the impetus to buy despite tight supply and ridiculous prices is the prospect of higher mortgage rates that is motivating people to try to lock in a mortgage at the current rate, no matter what the price of the home.
Mortgage rates have already risen, with the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate going from 2.65% in January this year to 3.12% currently, according to Freddie Mac data. And they are expected to rise further next year. Even the NAR expects the average 30-year mortgage rate will hit 3.7% a year from now.
Buying a home “now” to lock in a lower mortgage rate is a classic reaction to rising mortgage rates, also promoted by the real estate industry. This occurs early on in the rate-hike cycle, and then after rates rise to some pain level, sales volume dries up.
Mortgage rates have risen even though the Fed is still engaging in QE (though it has cut the amount of QE and will end it entirely by mid-March) and has not yet raised its policy rates, though rate hikes are on the table for next year:
The median price, at $353,900, was unchanged from October and up 13.9% year-over-year. The year-over-year price spike had peaked in May and June at over 23%. Since June, the median price has dipped 2.5%, as seasonality has returned to the housing market.
But wait… houses v. condos.
The median price of single-family houses, at $362,600, while down 2.0% from the peak in June, was still up 14.9% from a year ago.
But the median price of condos, at $283,200, was down 8.9% from the peak in June, and up “only” 4.4% year-over-year, the slowest year-over-year increase since May and June 2020, as the heat is coming off the condo market.
This 4.4% increase is now below the 6.8% inflation, as measured by CPI. The chart shows the year-over-year price changes of houses (green) versus condos (red).
Supply of homes listed for sale declined to 2.1 months at the current rate of sales. The number of unsold homes on the market declined to 1.11 million homes, seasonally adjusted.
Supply is low not because there aren’t enough houses and condos, but because many people have bought new homes without selling their old homes, and they have bought homes as investments, and many of these homes are sitting vacant, with their owners trying to ride up the price spike all the way before selling them. When vacant homes become an investment like stocks or bonds because prices surge way beyond the carrying costs, following ferocious money-printing and interest-rate repression, then this is what you get. But those vacant homes that are not on the market can appear on the market in no time.
First-time buyers go on buyer’s strike. Home sales to first time buyers amounted to only 26% of total sales in November, down from 29% in October, and from 32% in November last year.
But investors pile in. All-cash sales accounted for 24% of total sales in November, same as in October, and up from 20% a year ago. Cash buyers include institutional investors that borrow at the institutional level and individual investors and second-third-fourth-home buyers that have the cash, or temporarily borrowed against their portfolios to obtain a mortgage later.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes & colors
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
To reach the Classic Metal Roofing folks, click here or call 1-800-543-8938
i hope the “investors” get burned badly. they’re trying to profit off of america’s misery.
That is what capitalism is all about – profit. Sometimes on someone’s misery but sometimes on someone’s happiness too. Either way, in its ideal form, someone is providing a good or service that someone else wants.
i don’t know what definition of capitalism you are using, but mine doesn’t involve central banks printing free money for their cronies, manipulating the bond market and interfering with free market pricing mechanisms, and letting big corporations write laws in their own favor.
So true, Jake.
Yes. That.
And it will get worse until people have had enough and the shit hits the fan.
A Capitalist oligarchy is where political or economic power rests with a small number of people.
“An oligarchy of private capital cannot be effectively checked even by a democtatically organized potitical society because under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information.” By Albert Einstein
True.
Concurrently, most people are in favor of activist government. However, they somehow got the idea that when government has something for sale (tax avoidance and “free” benefits), it’s for the benefit of the people.
On the contrary, it’s almost always goes to the highest bidder which is the rich. Whatever benefits the majority, it’s going to be predominantly at the expense of the middle class. So it is and so it shall ever be,
The only way to get rid of influence buying is to get rid of government selling favors.
+1. The current economic situation is “socialize the cost and capitalize the profit”. This is crony capitalism.
Escierto
Indeed, capitalism is about profit. But for it to work properly, it must exist in a free market. This is NOT a free market with what the Fed has been doing. Last time inflation near (actually quite lower) 1999 and 2006, the 30yr was 6%. Now 3.1. And the Fed promotes this by STILL BUYING MBSs. WHY?
To get things back to normal, rates must be historically normal.
BUT, too many demand that these SPIKED prices be DEFENDED by the Fed. I don’t think that is capitalism….but rather begging and perhaps cronyism influencing Fed policy, which is off the rails.
At what point will the Fed move to control these historic interest rates? As a business owner I am looking at increased costs of 20-25% year over year. I have read their plans of Very gradual increases equaling less then 1% by the end of next year. Alas I believe the Fed has been compromised and Politicized.
Indeed, capitalism is about profit but it is also indeed that capitalism is about guts. Riding the turbulence to your favor requires judgement, action and luck. While we can’t systematically benefit from Fed’s easy-money policy in the past 2 years as all billionaires have, we shouldn’t say we had not been given the opportunity to profit from either the stock or housing market. The question is if we have been bold enough. That is my two cents.
You have read what Karl Marx said about central banks, haven’t you?
Tony – We could all be “BOLD” and support this cronyism or go on buyers strike and do what is best for our country and future generations.
Tony – yes let’s yolo everything, gme, amc…..guts right?
That sounds like something they would tell you in fifth grade.
Agreed. But, the investor backed purchases of homes has been going on for years, and it appears to be well entrenched. I don’t see how a significant downturn is going to root out many of these types of investors. Rather, the next downturn will simply give them ample opportunity to continue their buying binge.
it’ll root them out when they see that they’ve impoverished the entire middle and lower middle class and they can’t pay their rents.
oh yeah, and just wait until all of the renters vote enormous property tax increases onto them.
You must own the assets, there is no other game, cash is going to be rendered inert. Bank accounts will be frozen, and if the masses begin migrating to crypto total chaos. Fund managers must own stocks, there is no choice. Depending on whether housing provides a stream of income it is a liability. Vacant land has lost value in the last decade. Your stream of income has to exceed the loss in value of the currency, and the cost to maintain the asset, or you are nowhere. Don’t chastize those who keep trying to square this circle. The assets USG owns are a liability, cost to operate is high, and the tax revenue collected is less than the cost to collect it. Most govt assets are office buildings which have no intrinsic net worth, like a factory with equipment. Commercial RE is really in the tank. Charging people rent who are cash flow negative is like charging you for the air you breathe. The government can’t help you, issuing dollars in disappearing ink. If you are revenue positive you have to have that share of stock and everyday it costs you more. The revenue you extract from the lumpen puts you over the top, but it takes thousands of them to make one of you. Then there is a revolution and not the one you think.
The middle class is just trying to protect themselves from the government.
Quit buying crap ,only purchase needs not wants,inflation disappears
lol. do you actually believe this? it’s wants that have stayed the same or gone down because of cheap crap from china. the “needs” have gone up by enormous amounts.
Hi Wolf,
Great work as always.
Do you have any data about the number of homeowners of multiple homes that have one or more of them vacant? Even with 18-20% annual price increases carrying a second mortgage payment without rent to offset is hard from a cash flow perspective. Especially given the tendencies of most Americans to buy based on the payments. I would assume its more common for people that own a property outright, such as a house they inherited from their parents.
I am hearing a different twist … the main reason people are rushing to buy now because they fear another big price jump in the spring. This is logical. What is worse:
a) 10%+ price jump by spring
b) 25bps MTG rate increase
Answer is a).
that’s a self fulfilling prophecy. if people are buying solely because they think that prices will continue to go up, that will actually cause prices to go up. but it only works until you run out of greater fools.
Jake
Watch the PBS documentary called “The Power of the Federal Reserve”
you can get to it on their web site.
In it, around the 7 min mark, former Fed Gov Fisher ADMITTED the Fed crushed the long rates to FORCE (his word) investors to take greater risk.
This was the objective of the Fed, and for the FED to FORCE investors to do ANYTHING is wrong, IMO.
And how does someone in finance and economics think that pushing investors farther out the “limb” is a good thing. Its a time bomb.
It seems like they should have run out of greater fools a long time ago, yet they keep on coming. Is the Fed printing those too?
Yes. Sort of. They are supplying them. So maybe they aren’t fools because they are getting free money, but yes, all made possible by the FEDs repression of interest rates and our government’s bailouts.
If you have money in the bank, you are being punished by the Fed at a 7% clip.
If you have money in real estate, you made 14% this year.
That quite a swing.
People fleeing cash, but so did the Turks. Then they couldnt keep their stock market open.
The drop in sales is because of a drop in inventory. And any inventory on the market is the “Hey honey, lets put a stupid price on this and see what happens.”
h
So basically YOU misinvested.
You want it to work the LAZY way – by high bank interest rates.
You could have invested in real estate and MADE money.
Try taking personal responsibilty.
you’re either being sarcastic or you’re a troll or an idiot. which is it?
Take personal responsibility for the Fed printing money causing asset inflation?
Only JPowell can do that.
OTB, I would suggest it’s ok to have people out there who focus on other matters than committing their time and efforts to keeping up with financial markets.
The problem is the over-financialisation of our economies, and the snowballing of aggregate debt brought about through the need to obfuscate the long ongoing real decline we are actually experiencing as the average person’s life gets harder and harder. This process increasingly rewards capital and punishes labour.
Punishing those who don’t get into the rat pit to battle it out with those who are far better equipped is not a good idea in terms of maintaining societal tranquility.
The only houses on the market here in the Swamp are overpriced crap. Like the used cars on dealer’s lots. They are the houses that nobody wants. Meanwhile the few pristine properties that are put on the market are still going up 19% YOY. I’ll get a better idea of what’s going on here after Jan 1st when we go back to work.
The stats here point to HIGHER prices, not lower prices.
1. “Inventory is low” – 2.1 months supply. This is insane! There’s NEVER been a market with such low inventory – EVER. A “balanced” market is at least 6 months’ supply and 12 months isn’t uncommon. Nothing is happening to increase inventory. On the contrary, supply disruptions & rising labor & material costs cut builder margins, resulting in FEWER homes built.
2. “Interest rates are rising” – 3.17% is historically LOW. Even if rates go to 3.7% they are still historically LOW. I have properties with mortgages at 6%, which was low at the time, but I’m not selling them.
A move to from 3.12% to 3.7% raises mortgage payments from $1,215 to $1,386. Yes it’s an increase, but at 6% it would be $2,065 – 70% higher than now. So EVEN 3.7% is CHEAP!!! and 4.7 too.
3. “24% percent of buyers are CASH investors.” Investors who buy cash don’t turn around and sell because interest rates go up 1%, or 2% or 4% because when interest rates go up, so do rents and so does ROI. Those houses are OFF THE MARKET for the foreseeable future. Result = LESS inventory.
Someone please give me a plausible, ECONOMICS BASED reason why real estate prices should crash, because based on today’s facts and even based on projected facts, I don’t see substantially lower prices, just wishful thinking.
CCCB,
You’re funny. You are a real estate broker in Florida. So “wishful thinking” — as you call it — is what you do as part of your profession, and you sell wishful thinking. That’s how you make your living. And that’s cool.
I don’t know what you were doing in 2005, but clearly, you have no memory of it or what came afterwards in Florida. Or at least you expunged that memory because it became inconvenient.
But you might want to read up on it…. rising interest rates, super-inflated prices but not as inflated as today, loosey-goosey lending just like today, huge buying by investors, just like today, that then walked away from these properties that they had in an LLC when it wasn’t fun anymore…. The parallels are all over the place.
But did I say something to the effect of “why real estate prices should crash,” as you said? No, I didn’t say “crash” all. There was not a single word of a “crash” in the article. That’s your wishful thinking or something. You’re twisting and fabricating stuff. Glad you’re not selling me any real estate.
I think the people buying in 2005 had real exposure due to taking on a mortgage with so little down or ARMs etc. Today, with nearly 25% of people paying cash, that means those people already have the money from some other investment. They won’t need to sell if rates go up or prices come down.
The supply chain issues seem valid too. In total it’s not easy to see where extra inventory is going to come from. I’m not a realtor. In fact I’d love a housing price decline, but unfortunately I don’t see any data to support that in 2022 short of a black swan event. The housing market is unreal, but here we are.
“Today, with nearly 25% of people paying cash, that means those people already have the money from some other investment”
Or that they’re borrowing it from a source other than a mortgage lender.
Pea Sea,
Maybe. I’d be interested to hear where. My impression is many people simply have the money.
in my experience, many of the people paying “cash” are borrowing the money from family as a bridge, are borrowing from a third party bridge lender, whose sole purpose is to let people make “cash” offers, or they’re people spending cash they have because they’re so emboldened by their stock gains. ifthe stock gains disappear, watch those people sell.
CCCB
You sound like one of those show prep shills for Lawrence Yum of the NAR.
1) Instead of cutting their losses, those who escaped the cities and bought
a house in the suburbs, or the flyover, expect prices to recover, as the always do, as they did after the 2008/09.
2) But what if wave three is waiting for SF & NYC.
3) That’s fearmongering, conspiracy bs..
4) Condos are down in real terms. Houses are head and shoulders, at
13%, getting support from 2012 high, > the CPI.
5) Chuck days might be numbered. Squeezed by the left and by a new
Turkish threat, from his right.
Car dealers pushing 2021 models, but 2021 is gone.
I’ve seen in the past, Condo’s were the last to go up in price and the first to drop. Looks like this may happen again.
ridgetop
So far this has not happened yet. Condos are still appreciating here in DC though not as much as townhouses. People still need a place to live. Condos are a bargain.
Easy there, bubba…
I’m assuming a degree of morality…
Where in the definition of capitalism do you find the sidebar of morality…
You don’t….
Morality in capitalism is a sure fire way to go broke…
Escierto is correct in the basic sense of all being fair and equal……
However, many are also convinced (as am I) capitalism has been bastardized and tilted to favor a select few recipients…
Let’s encourage debate…
Sorry… was supposed to go above to the idiot comment…
“Supply is low not because there aren’t enough houses and condos, but because many people have bought new homes without selling their old homes, and they have bought homes as investments, and many of these homes are sitting vacant, with their owners trying to ride up the price spike all the way before selling them.”
Wolf, you keep saying this but I still don’t know where you are getting the data to support this being a significant reason for low supply.
Are there any hard numbers anywhere that tell us how many houses sit vacant after their owner-occupants buy new houses and move?
If you own a vacant home in a desirable area, they are converted to short term AirBnB rentals. Unregulated and untaxed in most areas.
Ski resort towns are getting hit hard since there is a lack of long term rentals for workers due to increasing short term rentals. Why sell your second home when you can make a great return renting it to tourists?
Is this happening in big cities?
How is the hotel industry doing with this competition?
I don’t doubt that, at least in some cases.
But what I’m really wondering is how *many* people are doing what WR says they’re doing: buying new houses without–as used to be customary–selling the old ones. I don’t doubt that the number is nonzero, but is it really large enough to be depriving the market of a traditional source of supply–enough to be a significant driver of this bubble?
“Ski resort towns are getting hit hard since there is a lack of long term rentals for workers due to increasing short term rentals.”
Our local ski resort bought a former nursing home in town to house workers for that very reason. A local ‘development’ of tiny houses is supposed to be affordable housing.
Our county is attracting so many out-of-state retirees that the median age for the county has increased — it’s getting older.
Short term rentals of less than six months are taxed 7% in Florida. That is the sales tax rate.
What happens when there are more retirees in an area than workers?
where i live, i see tons of investors buying houses and listing them for rent, but they’re renting them for way more than they’re worth, and they see on the market for many months. i get the impression that these people don’t really have any intention of renting them out, and are only buying them for the capital appreciation.
“But the median price of condos, at $283,200, was down 8.9% from the peak in June..”
Condos are generally in cities. People are leaving cities for suburbs and rural areas. Is it that simple?
There was a person that went by the moniker of Big Fat B…..d that used to post on another website.
Wonder what he would think of this Condo mess ?
I have been to several national development site in SE states. What I found is that they have been releasing only 3 to 5 plots each month even when they are building a community of ~150/200 houses. First I thought this is might be due to supply chain issues but after and talking to the people working there they have already selected the colors, kitchen cabinets design, etc (no customization or selection options) and they want buyers to bit for the desired lot. It seems they are artificially suppressing the supply to get maximum profit.
Here is another crazy experience. A ~35 old house was on the market for one day and the seller agent already had multiple offers above asking price (asking price of ~500k) some without even looking at the property. The seller had no information how old/condition the roof/havc etc. This property was bought by the seller couple of months ago for 400k. There were no upgrades/renovations made to the place, was just sitting empty for last couple of months.
I have come across several such situations where some one bought it this year and then couple of months later put it on the market for ~150k more (no upgrades/renovations).
Apart from individuals doing this ever one knows Zillow/open door, etc have been doing the same.
Here is another crazy experience. A ~35 old house was on the market for one day and the seller agent already had multiple offers above asking price (asking price of ~500k) some without even looking at the property. The seller had no information how old/condition the roof/havc etc. This property was bought by the seller couple of months ago for 400k. There were no upgrades/renovations made to the place, was just sitting empty for last couple of months.
I have come across several such situations where some one bought it this year and then couple of months later put it on the market for ~150k more (no upgrades/renovations).
Apart from individuals doing this ever one knows Zillow/open door, etc have been doing the same.