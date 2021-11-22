Home Sales Down 5.8% from Year Ago, amid Tight Inventory, “Increasing Affordability Challenges,” and Rising Mortgage Rates

The phenomenon of a spurt in buying during the early phases of rising mortgage rates – until they reach a magic number.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Actual sales of all types of existing homes fell 8.2% year-over-year to 526,000 homes in October, with sales of single-family houses falling 8.2% year-over-year to 469,000 houses in the month, and sales of condos and co-ops falling 8.1% year-over-year to 57,000 units, according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
The NAR then converts the actual sales to a “seasonally adjusted annual rate” of sales, which for all existing homes fell 5.8% in October from a year ago, the third month in a row of year-over-year declines, as the blistering boom has lost some steam (historic data in the chart via YCharts):
The “seasonally adjusted annual rate” of sales in October of 6.34 million homes, up 0.8% from September, was well below the levels of October through December last year, and far below the peaks during the 2004-2006 era.
By Region, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales fell year-over-year in all four regions: By 13.8% in the Northwest, by 6.3% in the Midwest, by 3.5% in the South, and by 5.1% in the West.
The median price rose 13.1% year-over-year, backing off the peak-frenzy spikes in May and June of over 23% year-over-year. The increases in September (12.7%) and October (13.1%) were the slowest all year.
At $353,900, the median price is down by 2.4% from June as seasonality has returned to the housing market, normally with a peak in June or July and a low point of January or February. Seasonality had completely blown out the window last year.
In terms of single-family houses, the median price, at $360,800, was still up 13.5% year-over-year, but down 2.5% from the peak in June. The median condo price, at $296,700, was still up 8.7% year-over-year to, but down 4.6% from the peak in June:
Supply of homes listed for sale remained at 2.4 months at the current rate of sales, which is very tight, but up from late last year and earlier this year. The number of unsold homes on the market dipped to 1.25 million homes, seasonally adjusted:
Rising mortgage rates. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage last week was 3.1%, up from 2.87% in mid-August, according to Freddie Mac data.
Long-term rates are going to rise. The Fed has now begun to taper its asset purchases. There is talk that it will speed up the taper. Even at the current pace, the Fed will end adding to its balance sheet by mid-2022. That would be the end of QE. And there is talk that the Fed will let its balance sheet decline sooner, all in an effort to let long-term rates rise.
QE has pushed down long-term rates; and the end of QE followed by a balance-sheet reduction will allow long-term rates to drift higher. And this will be reflected in mortgage rates.
A well-established phenomenon when mortgage rates begin to rise: Potential home buyers try to lock in a low rate before rates rise even more, which leads to a spurt in home sales early in the phase of rising mortgage rates.
This phenomenon of the fear of rising mortgage rates is what is now supporting home sales, “despite low inventory and increasing affordability challenges,” as the NAR report put it.
But as mortgage rates then rise beyond some magic number, the additional costs put a damper on demand. Last time it happened was in 2018 and steepened when the average mortgage rate rose past the 4% mark toward 5%. Somewhere in between was the magic number after which home sales began to swoon.
Given the sky-high prices now, the housing market may be even more susceptible to higher mortgage rates than in prior years, and the magic number may be quite a bit lower than it was in 2018 as insurmountable affordability pressures for many people will sap some demand.
All-cash sales rose to 24% of total sales in October, up from 19% in October last year. Cash buyers include institutional investors and individual investors and second home buyers that have the cash, or can temporarily borrow against their portfolio and get a mortgage later.
Within that group, individual investors and second-home buyers – including those not putting their old home on the market to ride up the price increases for a while longer – purchased 17% of the homes, up from 14% a year ago.
Is there a time series for this? I realize there have always been some cash sales, but is it different this time? I am surprised to see increase from last year.
The hedge funds and reits are buying up huge pools of single family homes, all for cash. This year they have access to bigger pools of homes, thanks to zillow. With the big new DC giveaway, there will be tons of money for affordable housing. The hedge funds are front running to get as many houses as they can, to resell to the govt or put on section 8 list.
i hope they all burn down.
It’s all part of the great consolidation, like the end game of Monopoly.
“You will own nothing and be happy.”
Change that to “You will own nothing.”
Over the last month or so, I have posted that I am seeing all time inventory lowes ( in number of listings ) in select east and west coast zip codes I watch. We are talking outrageously low. So, this housing report is what I expected.
Furthermore, the inventory continues to rapidly decline in expensive areas. Remember, wealthy buyers are not influenced by the rising rate rush you describe above. Buyers are taking what little is left. It is getting to the point that many potential sellers are not going to sell their homes because there is nothing to buy. This is crazy and if the listings continue to decline, this springs price jump might be historic.
“springs price jump might be historic”
Great time to buy! Now or be priced out forever.
Don’t forget to ask your bank if you can get a slightly larger mortagage to buy some crypto too! Now or never!
Caveman, you left out an important part of my statement.
I said “if the listings continue to decline, this springs price jump might be historic”
The if is important. At this point, it seems likely that listings will continue to decline, but don’t forget the if.
The end of the greatest asset mania of all time (the one we are in now), whenever it happens, will put an end to what you describe.
It’s not like we’re talking about mostly real wealth and an organically robust economy supporting these prices.
Thank you for all you have done promoting my glorious boom! This spring will indeed be an historic event! Home prices will rise like never before! Inventory will disappear (Redfin/Zillow shadow funding by U.S. gov’t resumes)! Rocket mortgage ads will brainwash the masses until even senior citizens can recite them line by line! Buyers will come out of the woodwork to take on ever higher, unpayable mortgages! Investors will cash out of Tesla/Bitcoin and buy homes! People with 3 million lying around will panic and buy 2 houses each in Seattle or 1 in the Bay Area! The stock market will continue to bloom! I will print so much money my fingers turn green! This is truly the beginning of the age of plenty! Behold!
Why bother with Seattle or the Bay area. Check out 113 S Dianthus St in Manhattan Beach, CA. 3+1, 5.6M … has a slight view. 18 years ago, sold for 1.3M. Better hurry.
Biden just nominated Weimar Boy & Weimar Girl. Lord help us.
You missed the small print. I’ll post something on this small print shortly.
Thanks Wolf. I’m surprised the market interpreted this as hawkish (yields up, gold down, etc.)
Of course, the two nominees had to pay lip service to fighting inflation in their acceptance speeches – this was politically necessary – but it’s not as if the two don’t have decade-long track records from how they actually vote on policy.
i think i’d almost rather have brainard, in some weird way. while weimar boy will print for his wall street buddies, brainard will print for every poor person. printing is bad whenever it’s done, but at least the latter would be a change.
I was just about to point out the same thing, Powell for the foreseeable future? I have a buddy who told me a few months back that the fed doesn’t know anything but low interest rates, and he was right. I like your reference to Weimar. Between the Weimar kids, no inventory being built, and the fact that it’s gonna be 80 on Thanksgiving day in San Diego I only see housing going up up up here. Maybe not everywhere, but things are routinely selling in the high 900k and a few 1m now, and I’m talking old, small footage, center city houses. Oh my.
Here’s one data point.
Within 5 miles of my home there are 20 houses for sale. Of these, zero have Zestimates. At least 90% of houses not for sale have Zestimates. I imagine Zillow cannot come up with any way to rationalize the advertised prices, which the Zestimate matches for historical legal reasons, so they just don’t try.
Of those 20 houses for sale, 3 were purchased earlier in 2021, and price reductions since mean the owners will take a loss if they have to pay any sales commission.
I live in a desirable rural area in the South where custom home building has been all the rage since 2017, to the point very few spec homes are built annually because there aren’t enough subs, particularly framers, to go around.
Over the last 12 months, prices to build a nice but run-of-the-mill custom home have been around $250 a square foot for some of the builders when a year prior, the same homes were being built for about $180 a square foot.
My neighbor works at the largest community bank in the region with about 75% market share, and he said new home construction loan applications were down 75% last quarter, so we’re running out of suckers from big cities who will pay ridiculous prices to build a home.
It appears people have had their limit in existing and unbuilt home prices.
Where is this “desirable rural area in the South”?
I don’t mean to sound glib, but I did not know such kinds of places existed?
Western NC
“so we’re running out of suckers from big cities who will pay ridiculous prices…”
In my rural scenic area this is what the local realtors pray for. But all real estate is local, and if we get the hard winter the forecasters are predicting, then those same buyers turn tail and become sellers. Realtors here call it the”winter kill.”
Funny you mention framers.
My buddy owns a framing company and he just bought his second Lamborghini.
And here I went to school to be an engineer. No Lambo for me!
Engineer huh?
You better buy a new box of bandaids to hold your glasses together!
No Lambo for you!
did he buy it with business profits or did he repurpose a ppp loan for it?
$250 per sq foot is at least 20% low….unless they are paying minimum wage with a lot of under the table stuff all the way to occupancy including low end fixtures. I could see that 2-3 years ago, but not now.
Charolette county SW Florida. Builders are quoting 190 to 210 for upper level, but not custom. Add approx 20 for upscaling and delays. Quoting 20 to 24 months with all the delays from time of contract. 15 to 18 months if everything ready. This is from 3 different firms about a week ago.
C’mon P, you especially should know that location will absolutely determine cost per SF for every type of construction, but especially for SFR where OSHA is seldom seen or heard…
Last time I checked with my next door neighbor, a very good GC here in the saintly part of the TPA bay area, he said $120/SF for ”conventional” CBS 3 & 2,, split plan now being the go to… nothing fancy for that for sure,,, and does not include any land, etc., or appliances or furniture,,,
I was working on the very best SFR in the Port Royal subdivision of the Naples, FL area in ’62 when we were building old style with ”real” plaster on walls and ceilings, etc., etc., for $12.50; those same exact houses selling now in some cases for over $1,000.00 per SF.
Kinda makes one who knows that the ”official” BLS inflation calculator currently saying $114.50 might be just a tad low— or total BS, eh?
Most people don’t buy houses (or cars). They buy payments… so let’s do some math:
If rates were to go from 3.2% to 5% then on a $350K mortgage, a homebuyer would be looking at an additional $370 in payment per month. Looked at it another way, the same payment at 5% as the current payment 3.2% would only buy a $283K house. So, to keep up with the same payment at 5% house values would have to fall almost 20%.
I guess folks better hope interest rates never go up.
Right or wrong, that specific math was enough to give us cold feet a couple months back.
At 5%+ interest rates you might be able to refinance someday. At 3ish% you probably won’t, and at any given point in the future if you want to sell it will be to a set of buyers who are paying more for a mortgage.
That being said, I have no idea what’s going to happen, and whether our cold feet were justified.
that’s what i’ve been telling anyone who will listen to me. if you are 100% sure you are not going to move for 30+ years, then yeah, why not, buy at the inflated prices and get a 30 year fixed at 2.9% or whatever it is. if there is any chance you’ll have to move, just remember that if rates are higher, as they likely will be, you won’t be able to sell and be above water.
Or overpriced homeowners are praying rates don’t go up!
You mean the cash buyers who paid 10% to 20% over asking price?
I just recently learned about another source of All-Cash purchases. My son is having a house built in a new subdivision that is 75% Intel employees. A large percentage of the new homeowners are H1B engineers and scientists from other countries. Recently we were out looking at the progress of his house and met the new neighbors who were from India. With them were a couple of unrelated Indian guys. They mentioned that they were the “money guys”. So I am assuming there is a grey market “shadow banking” system running within various H1B employee communities.
Seneca’s cliff,
That’s an interesting observation, in terms of specialized lenders for H1b people.
But note, the biggest mortgage lenders today are shadow banks. Quicken Loans surpassed Wells Fargo years ago. Shadow banks also secure the loans with a lien on the house, and that’s a mortgage and counts as a mortgage. The situation you describe appears to be a lender that specializes in lending to H1B people, and secures the loan with a lien on the house, which would be a mortgage, and thereby it would count as a mortgage. They’d be nuts not to secure the loan.
I’m guessing here based on H1B folklore. The buyers can be a combination of upper level Indian managers pooling their money to provide housing for Indian workers, as an investment. Or it can be the contracting firm the Indians work for, buying the houses to house the contract workers, they know they will be placing at Intel.
My thinking too when I read the above post. The “unrelated people” are the landlords.
Got to be on good terms with my LL at a motel in CA while TDY a few years back,,, he was a college professor in India and had bought two motels in CA for his retirement and explained the process to me:
He changed his name and became a ”cousin” of the family who are the largest actual owners of hospitality housing in the world for the additional financing he needed in order to buy for cash, with the family having a partial interest in his RE…
He sold out to the auto dealer next door eventually, for something like a 500% profit.
Same story from another motel owner in KS a few years later, though different family name.
Both families been doing the same thing for centuries it appears.
Your son will be living next to a house with up to 4 guys per bedroom, plus a bunch more in the living room and dining room. Then there’s the extra cars too. These guys want to live as cheaply as possible and save all their pay.
Not much different than lots of cities in California. When I lived in Thousand Oaks in the late 1980’s, Hispanics were filling rental houses with multiple families and friends. The cars were parked everywhere.
Yep, I grew up in Thousand Oaks. It’s still going on, but now it’s not just hispanics it’s whites too. Also happening in Simi Valley and Camarillo.
mortgage interest is only deductible mostly if used to acquire the residence. does anyone know if a cash purpose as a bridge which is then financed within a certain period of time is considered by the irs to be “acquisition financing?”
Higher mortgage rates?
I think what is important is how far below inflation people can borrow
for 15 to 30 years for their mortgage. And that has actually widened.
What’s important is the borrower’s income and how fast it goes up later or if they even have a job at all in the future.
The nominal rate is what the borrowers has to qualify under and make the mortgage payments, not the “real” interest rate. Wages or incomes don’t necessarily mirror the inflation rate, especially for each individual.
The rising trajectory of long term rates is an illusion. The Fed would implement YC controls before that happens, but they won’t need to. Since 2008 we have been in a deflationary trend, in important commodities, and the dollars purchasing power. Some commodities like NG have had their price destroyed by oversupply generated on the back of cheap corporate credit. The reversion to mean seems like a new bull market. Same with yields. The Fed and Deficit spending since 80′, has created a long term deflationary trend, aided by cheap imported goods, and until recently no wage growth in our main supplier, China (but plenty of wealth inequality). Will Chinese buyers jump back in to the US housing market to avoid their own? Or will the current property owners be forced to sell in order to raise cash? The owners of Evergrande sold a billion in stock at a steep loss (perhaps to make the payments on his bonds?) The real plus for housing is the declining trend in the currency, which goes up every day in Forex just to demonstrate how screwed up things are.
America needs to do this also would stop blatant theft of workers dollars
You can refinance a rate, you can’t refinance the principal.
I’ll wait thankyouverymuch
NDX & SPX misbehaved !
So Wolf, what would you project 30-year mortgage rates to be in 12 & 24 months?
1 year = 4.125
2 year = 4.875
Since the national debt is only getting bigger, there is no place for interest rates to go but down. Watch the debt ceiling circus coming up soon.
On average, are young American couples (late 20s, early 30s) able to purchase a house/an apartment at current prices? I’m asking because where I live (Europe) they have been priced out of the market, and have to compromise (either on location or size).