The “Everything Shortage”: Why Is Everything so Expensive & out of Stock?

My take on a massive mess.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, our sponsor, manufactures beautiful metal shingles:
- A variety of resin-based finishes
- Deep grooves for a high-end natural look
- Maintenance free – will not rust, crack, or rot
- Resists streaking and staining
Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Why is 25% of residential real state bought by investors?
Why is 25% of residential real estate bought by investors?
(Sorry, I had a secretary and typist in a previous life.)
It’s not a mess…. It is an opportunity.
I know this sounds wrong, but when you have a bunch of broken eggs, you better start making omelettes.
Contrary to some wishful thinking at the leadership level, this stuff ain’t going to be transitory.
Toilet paper has been limited at Costco for a month again. I can’t wait for material prices to spike again when infrastructure and build back better finally get put through Congress. Unless law of reality has been repealed, there is not going to be more materials conjured out of thin air. Yes, these projects will be longer term, it would just make the problem last longer.
Inventory plummeting in the automobile industry……. you will own nothing and you will enjoy it! Any bets that gas is 5$ or higher by Jan 1st? What came first, the financial crisis or it which shall not be named?
“Contrary to some wishful thinking at the leadership level, this stuff ain’t going to be transitory.”
Are you so certain they aren’t lying to you?
I am finally seeing a large rise in Classic Cars :
something I know about . kind of sat still at first but now took off
They are Great all self contained as long as they still have Gas .
No cords /or power outlets needed at all just roads and Gas
Much safer than Modern Cars full of real steel safer in accident
no defective Air Bag to kill you . ( Yes Air Bag’scan Kill you )