THE WOLF STREET REPORT: China’s Model of Dictated Economic Growth Blew Up

What’s left of the debt-fueled property speculation that drove growth is a huge explosive mess and an enormous amount of debt. (You can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
When you look at property, people can talk all the time about speculation and prices but generally there is one thing that holds it all up and that is buyers. China is not the only one, to have a massive loss in the numbers of potential young buyers through the lack of people having children but the numbers are staggering. I’ve seen a few numbers showing declining birth rates knocking about due to the one baby policy but its looking around the 12 million a year level. So, for the present age group of 20 to 30, that’s a missing 120 million, that’s 120 million not looking to buy apartments. Add to that a further 12 million each year from now on, in missing 20 year olds and it’s not hard to see why China may be heading into a housing problem. (and maybe problems in other areas as well, as you can’t sell electric cars, for example, to people who were not born)
Here in the UK we also now have a very low replacement rate but like many countries in the West we “import” children, so our population is growing. I believe China does not have a big immigration policy, so exactly where are all the buyers going to come from? Well they are not, at least for another 30 years or so and only if they can reverse their baby shortage. Tough times ahead, methinks….
The UK has an immigration of the wrong type.
It has inflated property prices.
It has created an infrastructure problem.
It has created social problems.
It is costing the UK tax payer a fortune subsidising them.
It is going to also occur in the EU zone.
Hanging in the wind. Who knows really how much and how widely spread bad debt in the shadow banking system there is.
How long before a major liquidity event triggered by fear that the government and the central bank can’t order people to ignore?
How many foreign banks and other investors are exposed directly or indirectly to the off balance sheet debt? Do they even know how much they’re in to?
How long before an entity, large enough to cause a liquidity event in Europe, Japan, China, is suspected of over exposure?
Events appear to be moving very fast, so mid-November?
Is the apartment discussion and ownership different in China than the USA? Most individuals don’t really buy apartments but rather pay rent monthly “usage” fee. The audio stated that China has the largest percentage of home ownership globally. Why are apartments, plural meaning building and the amenities, being discussed as impacting individual ownership?
Am I missing something?
Bad events usually occur later than you expect and earlier than you are prepared for. The second condition results from the “false spring” effect of the first. Stay fresh, marines. You might not see them yet but the motion detectors are giving a clue that dark alien forces are assembling just beyond the barricades. Of course, corporate headquarters might be willing to sacrifice us in the name of profit development. So it’s gonna have to be low-interest flame units only in the tunnels near the reactor. Can’t allow that 3% live ammo to be chambered. The whole darn project could blow.
When you watch YouTube vlogs of Chinese ghost towns and see how much real estate has been built, part built and is empty and how fast these buildings are deteriating so fast it makes you wonder why anyone would invest in China property.
I am surprised that Chinese people didn’t just hold physical gold than falling apart empty buildings.