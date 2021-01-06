Bond Market Smells a Rat: 10-Year Treasury Yield Hit 1.04%, Highest since March. 30-Year 1.81%, Highest since February. Mortgage Rates Jumped

Seems, inflation prospects jangled some nerves today.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 8 basis points today and settled at 1.04%, the highest since the wild panic days in mid-March 2020. As the yield rises, the price of that bond falls. This yield has now exactly doubled from the historic low of 0.52% on August 4, when folks were still betting that the 10-year Treasury yield drop below zero:
The 30-year yield jumped 11 basis points today to 1.81%, the highest since February 26. On March 3, as all heck was breaking loose, the yield had briefly plunged below 1% for the first time ever, and days later it was back at nearly 1.8%, in some wild and volatile panic trading. But this time, the upward trend started on August 4 and has been systematic:
Might the bond market be smelling a rat?
Yes, inflation. The bond market is smelling it. Everyone is smelling it. The Fed is touting its new philosophy of letting inflation run hot for a while – whatever “hot” and “for a while” might mean. The Fed’s inflation measure is “core PCE,” which nearly always runs below “core CPI” which always runs below whatever inflation people are actually experiencing in real life.
The prospects of inflation are further heightened by the possibility of additional big-fat stimulus packages, on top of the big-fat stimulus packages that Congress already passed in 2020. In addition to possibly firing up inflation as this money gets spent — and we have already seen some of this in real life — these stimulus packages need to be funded by debt issuance, putting more upward pressure on yields.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a voting member this year on the FOMC, explained yesterday at a virtual meeting that “frankly if we got 3% inflation that would not be so bad” as long as it is not accelerating uncontrollably.
So, 3% as measured by core PCE. Something like 3.5% to 4%, as measured by core CPI. That would be a hefty dose of inflation for those who bought 10-year securities at a yield of 0.6% in the summer, or even those who bought them at a yield of 1.04% today, or worse, those who bought longer-dated Treasuries, looking at the next two decades.
Inflation destroys the purchasing power of bonds. The yield is supposed to compensate for that risk. But in this scenario, with current Treasury yields, it’s not even close.
And mortgage rates got nervous over the past couple of days. For example, the average jumbo fixed-rate 30-year mortgage rate jumped by 13 basis points today, from near record lows, to 3.25%, according to Mortgage News Daily. Maybe just a blip, but it shows some nerves got jangled.
But clearly, bond markets are only getting a teeny-weeny bit nervous because yields are still extremely low. Left up to its own devices, the Treasury market with these Fed-inspired visions of inflation, might react more strongly. But the Fed is still buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and that is keeping a lid on the upward moves. And holders of those securities at those yields will just have to eat the inflation.
Weirdest Economy Ever, as 20 million people still claim unemployment benefits. Read... How Will This Unwind? Amid Stimulus, Forbearance, Eviction Bans, Consumer Bankruptcies Dropped to Lowest in Decades. Commercial Chapter 11 Bankruptcies Highest in Years
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I smell and taste inflation whenever I put a piece of Cheetos into my mouth. My McCheetosh index is never wrong.
Mini bags of Cheetosh went up 50% last year, I am scared to think about the consequences of Cheetosh hyperinflation.
A sirloin steak was up 25% today in UK
I get your point. Fed core PCE is so divorced from the world most of us peasant folk live I’m scared I might need to see 30% inflation in my world before the Fed sees 3%.
NO NO NO NO NO
can’t have that – 10 year at 1.00%
really – no one wants devaluing(quickly) merican bond/treasury
say it ain’t so
well guess what I’m all in – on gold
Here in Oz, live beef prices are at $8 dollars a kilo, predicted to go to $10 before the end of the year. We have the highest priced beef in the world.
Oops, forgot to say thats live price, on the hoof.
Quit eating beef be a vegetarian! He he!
Cattle rustling is a young man’s game, but if I was younger at $10 a kilo it would be a consideration. Yeeeeee-haaaaaaw!
Don’t laugh, rustling is still a thing!
Yeah, but they don’t post Help Wanted signs so it won’t put a dent in the employment problems.
Alright, time to put money into PEP. Cheetos going up 50% means PEP is making more profits.
And one more thing, bring back my SALT deductions.
As long as you have your nice government job with yearly raises, excellent benefits and a lovely COLA pension after 25 years…
“frankly if we got 3% inflation that would not be so bad” as long as it is not accelerating uncontrollably.”
please please ask retiree’s
how much HEALTHCARE(with govt medicare taking top 80%)
how about long term care/extreme care for severe medical
remember 90% widows are broke after hubby took entire savings to pay for care – ie nothing left for grandma
I have not been following these stimulus payments closely. I erroneously thought they were only going to the unemployed, but I now realize they are going to folks who are employed, or as the payments are based upon the most recent past IRS filings, that were employed during the last year that taxes were filed. But why are employed people who were not affected by the COVID19 policies that caused economic devastation and who remain gainfully employed receiving these checks? In many states, spending the money at local restaurants or bars ain’t happening. Spending on airline tickets not happening. Ordering Chinese crap from Amazon – happening. What is the logic at work here?
How dare you… why shouldn’t China receive its share of the US stimulus. It’s only fair… after all, it’s the freedom of choice, who are you to judge other Americans for buying their LONG LASTING, HIGH QUALITY, AND BEST VALUE CONSUMER GOODS from China.
Are you some kind of socialist or communist? 😂
Or… are you one of those NATIONALISTS that insist on buying MORE EXPENSIVE, POORLY MANUFACTURED, SHORT SHELF LIFE PRODUCTS a because of some made in the USA slogan.
😜
I wonder what happens when the new $1 trillion in debt is issued in the next few weeks. Will the Fed buy all of it? If not, rates will come up even more.
Goodby real estate boom
Why wouldn’t they at this point? Nobody really cares about moral hazard right now because there is no wide recognition of the downside of current federal reserve policy. The dreaded inflation of the 2010s never showed up like the hurricane many feared. So where did the money go? What’s the big deal?
Minus the “h” I see you are up to $15K!
I have been tracking inflation and de inflation for some time. We have been slowly going up on some items for some time.
What an absolute disgrace central bankers and politicians are. These ivory tower hacks couldn’t run a lemonade stand.
I think you are misreading the situation Wolf.
The yield is up not because the markets smell something, but because the Fed thinks it’s ok for now. They can bring it back to 0.5% within a week if they wish so.
You are implying that the markets are functioning normally and there is price discovery out there.
We haven’t had free market in the treasuries since 2008.
With the temperature on the thermometer constantly manipulated;
one doesn’t know whether it is freezing outside and to turn on the furnace
or whether it is too hot utside and to turn on the air-conditioning!
Yes, as you imply, one thing is for sure, if the Fed wanted to, it could bring the yield back down. So yes, the Fed is still thinking that these yields are OK, or else it wouldn’t let that happen.
We are in a economy divorced from policy hence inflation. Fed tries to raise rates to counter inflation, they will find it makes the situation worse, (higher cost of money translates to higher costs). So let it run hot, (or lukewarm). Downside is that rates rise faster, omnipotent Fed falters, and inflation lags because of economic sluggishness. Bad news for everybody, not enough yield return in bonds to reallocate from stocks. Rates high enough to squelch lending.
What most people are missing is that dealers/banks/funds all over the world have been rehypothicating collateral to back everything else… there is no CB that can control this once the chain reaction starts… feb/march 2020 was just a warm up…
Watch the US dollar’s foreign exchange rate!
Foreigners always figure it out before anyone in the affected country do!
Tell me about it! GBP =$1.36! It’s a race to the bottom, alright.
What is the reason the 2 year hasn’t budged?
If you look at the yield curve, every maturity of 3 years of less is at 0.2% or below (near zero). So the yield curve is essentially flat in that range. The Fed, with it various mechanism, has a tight grip on the short end. And these yields are all within the Fed’s federal funds target range of 0%-0.25%. After that, the yield curve steepens.
Election is over. Now the pain is to be let lose on economy so it is forgotten before the next.
Meh. Could’ve written this article two months ago, last time there was a “new since March” “high” in the yields. They’re still historically awful yields.
But the Bond Market can’t smell a rat properly because the Fed policies have the same effect as COVID does to real people – wipes out the sense of smell… and all the bond vigilantes are dead.
The stimulus money should go down once most people get vaccinated, because they could pull money fron the stimulus to pay the vaccines and to pay the public health system. Then again this is the USA so who the fudge knows…
Inflation is the hidden tax that consumers don’t seem to understand. Place a 3-5% tax on fuel to fund highway projects and taxpayers get angry at the pumps, yet the Fed advertises “good 2-3% inflation” on EVERYTHING, and taxpayers seem happy as it is hidden, and does not print out one their fuel receipts as “Fed Stealth Tax”. Perhaps time to place a line item on every product and service receipt that contains “Fed 2% Inflation”, and then lets see what happens?
Sure we can all pay less taxes, get loads of stimulus, and pay for it all by debasing the currency Such ultimately drives up our Fed mandated stealth EVERYTHING inflation TAX that makes the entire construct a zero sum game of winners and losers that is based more on luck than hard work and responsible human activity…
What are people doing with the helicopter Stimulus checks? Paying down debt? Buying stocks? As Jim Rickards points out, the money printing doesn’t cause inflation when the velocity of money is at record low levels.