HSBC Embraces China’s Crackdown on Hong Kong, Goes All-In on Asia Pivot

Beijing squeezes, and HSBC knows where it makes most of its money. Standard Chartered, another UK bank, did the same.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Global banking behemoth HSBC threw its full weight behind China’s imposition of security legislation on Hong Kong, arguing that the new law will help bring much-needed political stability and economic growth and development to the city. The bank’s kowtowing to Beijing is the inevitable culmination of the UK-based lender’s multiyear Asian re-pivot, but it also risks attracting U.S. ire. And if recent history is any indication, that tends not to end happily for global lenders.
In a post on one of HSBC’s social media accounts in China, the bank’s Asia-Pacific head Peter Wong signed a petition backing the law. “HSBC respects and supports any laws that stabilize the social order in Hong Kong and revitalize economic prosperity and development in Hong Kong,” Wong said in the post.
Mr. Wong’s comments were quickly seconded by the institution he represents. Asked to comment on the social media post, an HSBC spokeswoman in London said: “We respect and support laws and regulations that will enable Hong Kong to recover and rebuild the economy and, at the same time, maintain the principle of ‘one country two systems.'”
The governments of the U.S., the UK and their five-eye partners, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, would beg to differ. They assert that China’s new security law obliterates the one country, two systems principle, “dramatically eroding,” in the words of UK Premier Boris Johnson, the partial autonomy Hong Kong was granted when London handed back control of the city to Beijing in 1997. Yesterday, Johnson offered refuge to up to 3 million Hong Kong citizens, which is unlikely to have gone down well in Beijing.
Relations between the UK and China have not been this strained for decades. Until recently, the UK government had viewed China as a key strategic partner in its post-Brexit future. At Davos in 2016, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne said the UK wanted to be China’s best partner in the West. As part of this charm offensive, Downing Street awarded the tender to design and build a number of nuclear power stations to a consortium led by China’s state-owned General Nuclear Power Group and France’s EDF. Chinese participation in one of those projects, Sizewell C, is now being reconsidered.
But the British banks and companies that depend on Hong Kong and mainland China for most of their revenues and profits do not have that luxury. They are stuck where they are and they know what side their bread is buttered on. Just in case they forgot, former Hong Kong chief executive Leung Chun-ying was on hand last week to remind them. In a Facebook post the pro-Beijing former apparatchik urged everyone with HSBC bank accounts, particularly HK officials and HK delegates to the legislative and consultative bodies in the mainland, to stop using them, until the bank made its position clear on China’s security law, which it did five days later.
On the same day, fellow British bank that is heavily invested in China and Hong Kong, Standard Chartered, did the same.
That declaration will have pleased Beijing and its loyalists in Hong Kong no end, but it could also alienate many of the bank’s traditional customers that have more separatist leanings. It is also likely to infuriate ministers in London and further strain the lender’s relations with the U.S., where authorities in 2012 slapped it on the wrist after being found guilty of breaching sanctions and laundering money for Mexican drug cartels. US regulators have hit HSBC with $5.5 billion in fines since 2012 for a laundry list of offenses, including money laundering.
Headquartered in London, regulated by the Bank of England and generally considered to be Europe’s biggest bank by assets, HSBC is in reality first and foremost an Asian bank. It’s in Hong Kong, the city where it first cut its teeth over 150 years ago, that the lion’s share of its business is done. The city accounted for 35% of HSBC’s revenues and 60% of its global pretax income in 2019. Throw in mainland China and it reaches 75%.
But Hong Kong’s local economy is now in the throes of its deepest recession on record as it reels from the combined impact of over a year of political unrest, protracted trade war, and the coronavirus. That is bad news for HSBC, for whom commercial real estate in the city accounts for 45% of its total group equity, according to analysts at Jefferies. Hong Kong’s commercial real estate market is already under huge pressure after mainland Chinese investors stopped buying a couple of months ago. Now there are concerns that China’s plan to impose national security legislation could trigger a flight of capital out of the city.
Until this week HSBC, like so many Hong Kong-based businesses, had tried to stay above the fray of politics, even while the city was roiled by political unrest last year. It refused to criticize the pro-sovereignty protests out of fear of alienating many of its customers. But it also had to keep Beijing on side, which probably explains why the lender shut down an account used to finance protest-related causes late last year, after which protesters vandalized some of its bank branches.
Keeping Beijing on your side is easier said than done when Beijing is engaged in an escalating trade war with Washington, to whom HSBC is also heavily indebted thanks to the deferred prosecution agreement it was gifted by the DOJ in 2012, after being found guilty of breaching sanctions and laundering money for Mexican drug cartels.
Last year, HSBC paid off part of that debt by ratting out Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to U.S. authorities for breaching U.S. sanctions on Iran. But in doing that, it infuriated Beijing, which threatened to place the bank on its black list of “unreliable entities,” which would have cut the lender off from its biggest market. In the end, that didn’t happen and since then, HSBC has further cemented its position as the biggest Western bank in China.
But every now and then, the bank is given a not-so-gentle reminder about who’s boss: “HSBC’s profits mainly come from China, but the board of directors and senior management are almost all British,” wrote Leung Chunying in a Facebook post, adding that the bank’s lucrative position should not be taken for granted. Its China business could be “replaced overnight” by Chinese or other overseas banks.
That’s the threat it faces in the East. In the West time will tell what sort of a whirlwind it’s latest actions will reap. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Hong Kong’s most important source of inbound investment — mainland China — has vanished, with huge ramifications for commercial real estate. Read... With No Mainland Chinese Buyers, Hong Kong’s Commercial Real Estate Dives
hey President Trump
gotta another CHINESE COMPANY TO BAN in u.s.
HSBC is now CHINESE conglomorate
Wow, China, HSBC, the CCP, reminds me of a 1987 movie, The Untouchables staring Costner, Connery and De Niro of 1930s Chicago gangsters during prohibition.
Given all the work China has done to replace Hong Kong with Shanghai, it’s difficult to understand how a somewhat global British bank remains viable in Hong Kong (let alone China).
Other, freer Asian cities (Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, et al) would love to absorb market share from struggling Hong Kong’s global banking.
Who knows what the future holds, but strict US sanctions restricting China’s access to the US Federal Reserve system would be devastating for China (as it was for Iran) and probably ruinous for HSBC.
Based on HSBC’s 21st century history of regulatory compliance, HSBC certainly doesn’t inspire much Western confidence as a trusted party. I guess you gotta “go with what you know”, but this looks like a pretty high stakes bet.
“strict US sanctions restricting China’s access to the US Federal Reserve system would be devastating for China (as it was for Iran) and probably ruinous for HSBC.”
Think again, only this time about how much the U.S would lose, too.
China, Russia, and others have built an alternative the U.S. SWIFT system to plan for just this eventuality. Additionally, as the U.S. declines, the danger is that it will flail out in desperate anger much the Romans did, and create it’s own self destruction by starting every more economically draining foreign adventures. China and Russia have gamed this out, and they know time is on their side. The longer they can avoid direct confrontation with U.S., the better their chances and the weaker the U.S. grows due to it’s ever more expensive and debilitating foreign over reach.
Exactly, Timbers, well said.
Furthermore, all those once allies who have been tariffed and insulted for the last 3.5 years will just sit back and watch with their new friends and arrangements.
You want friends? Have to play nice. I think we learn this in grade 1. Maybe K.
The swift system is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. The fact that the us dollar is the used as the main global currency gives America alot of control over it, because, America can cut institutions or swift from us dollars. The US Dollar is harder to move away from than swift.
The US Dollar loss as the main global currency, would have major effects across the entire world and not just America. The yuan could never replace it, because, China is trying to achieve what in finance is called the impossible trinity. The yuan and China is even more politically controlling than America, so, it’s a non starter. The eurozone may collapse, so the euro cannot be a replacement. After that they are no real contenders, euro has some chance, but, if the us dollar were to go out the window, there are 2 actual possibilities. Switching to hard currencies or going almost entirely to currency swaps. Currency swaps are what China and Russia are currently doing, basically, if Russia “or someone in Russia” wants to sell/buy something they would have to use their own currency or the native currency of the country being traded with. The big issue with this system is that, it would be alot harder to benchmark the prices of everything, especially commodities. That is the easier option of the 2.
The other option is that countries would expect, currencies back by commodities such as the precious metals “gold, silver, and platinum”. This would cause massive changes to the entire world. Countries would be now required to have roughly balanced trading and most of undeveloped Asia “China, India, and more” would collapse. Many countries would benefit from hard currencies in the long run, possibly almost everyone outside Asia. Russia would be the biggest winner in this choice. China would be a major, if not the biggest loser from this. But, China is dumb enough, to think hard currencies, would benefit them. In the hard currencies world, its possible that a few precious metals backed currencies, could become the standards. A gold backed us dollar might be among them. Gold would be the benchmark in this system, but, silver and platinum would still work, because, they can be benchmarked against gold.
Paulo
You may worry about friends.
Nations don’t have friends, they have national interests.
Example: few years back, Russia cut off gas to the EU in the middle of winter. Even you might admit that was a wee bit unfriendly. Russia plays very hard-ball on energy pricing. Does that stop the EU from cozying up to Russia? Absolutely not.
So much for your national “friends” theory.
Currencies are valued on a relative basis. Sure, China and Russia can build alternative systems but when you place the ruble and yuan next to the dollar, which currency is trusted more?
Currencies are not based on absolute value but relative value. Each currency pair can be thought of as a battle of trust between two countries.
“China and Russia have gamed this out, and they know time is on their side.”
I don’t think there is a “their side” vis a vis Russia and China.
If you don’t think Russia and China know exactly what the other is, you are kidding yourself.
Russia, fairly hysterically about borders at the best of times, does not love the fact that China’s 1B+ live just to the south of its vast, untapped, very thinly populated Siberian regions (Mongolia is basically yet another of Russia’s favorite tools…a buffer state).
And there is a very good reason why Russia has much better relations with India and Vietnam than China does.
America’s foreign policy has been grossly incompetent and counterproductive, though.
But lumping Russia and China into some illogical cahoots will only encourage more US foreign policy panic porn.
This is true,
It’s important to note that Russia wants to join NATO and be aligned with the EU “have a deal very roughly along the lines of the nordic countries”, but, is the only country in Europe, except for maybe Belarus, to not be given these offers. If Russia were to join NATO the balance of power in the world be almost absolute.
Racism against Russia, will likely lead to an alternate growing world military alliance and do unknown things to the world economy, possibly dividing up the world again, hopefully without the nuclear war threats. China, could end up on the outside of both of these world economies and world military alliances.
Has someone been reading Clancy’s the Bear and the Dragon again?
Yes, China and Russia and Iran each have their own interests, and they do not likely align, but the thing they have in common, they need to bring down the established order so as to set themselves up to be the new order. They will deal with their allies of convenience once the main opposition is out of the way.
The biggest challenge they had to overcome are these two puddles called the Pacific and the Atlantic, but thanks to the internet and profit seeking corporations, their jobs are now much easier.
timbers,
Don’t throw Russia and China into the same economic category. Russia’s economy is quite a bit smaller than California’s economy.
China & others can build all the electronic transfer systems they want; that’s trivial. What’s really important is access to the American dollar and capital markets.
With just 5% of global population, 40% of the $100T global bond markets is American; 54% of the $90T global equity (stock) market is American.
If you’re going to sell commodities for future delivery (say, oil in a year), you don’t want the purchase to be in a currency (like the Russian ruble or Turkish lira) that depreciates quickly. The American dollar is the gold standard (or least dirty shirt).
I think that the future is unfolding in a predictable fashion. Simply follow the money, so to speak. Hedge your bets and carry on.
Not sure to which factor, revenue or income this sentence refers Nick or Wolf?
”Throw in mainland China and it reaches 75%.”
Please clarify.
thank you,
HSBC, the drug and money laundering HSBC? Going along to get along.
Wow…get the popcorn.
HSBC’s bending over and greasing up for China is directly at odds with UK’s aggressively pro HK position (visas, etc.).
And it wasn’t long ago *at all* that the UK bailed out HSBC. A very, very expensive bailout.
It will hurt both…but I would not bet on the bank…too many ways for worldwide bank operations to get mangled by angered gvts.
HSBC clearly shifted loyalties to Chinese gvt.
The UK’s position as a global finance hub was already screwed, because, of Brexit. At this point, the UK would be better off rebuilding its conventional economy. Going hard against China, will help build up solidarity and may help them, get their conventional economy going. This is especially the case, as making any sort of deal “especially trade” with China always end badly. So It’s not really a loss to go against China. Maybe, they could keep enough finance to keep them going. Although HSBC would be lost, going against China, might get the UK some finance opportunities that arise, because, of China attempts to blackmail the world, that will probably escalate during China’s upcoming downfall.
“We respect and support laws and regulations that will enable Hong Kong…maintain the principle of ‘one country two systems.’”
“The governments of the U.S., the UK and their five-eye partners, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, would beg to differ.”
The fabulous five-eyes can disagree, but the facts are not on their side (as usual). But then, when has the U.S. and it’s poodles ever honored even 1 single foreign treaty or agreement when cared not to, or cared about facts?
In 1997 Britain, China, Hong Kong, agreed and signed the Basic Law. The U.S. to my knowledge did not object but if it did, it’s doesn’t not matter as it is not it’s sovereign. One part of Basic Law required Hong Kong enact a security law. It did not do this. In this case, likely China considers any meaningful security law must include stoping U.S. foreign intervention and meddling by funding NGO’s and other organizations seeking to foment unrest, rebellion, and regime change in China.
HSBC siding with China over U.S. is sign of U.S. decline in the world. This is worthy of great note. Here is another sign of decline among so very many:
“The US has 4 per cent of the world’s population but more than 30 per cent of its confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 per cent of its confirmed deaths.”
Nonsense.
HSBC has struggled legally and financially to compete as an international bank. It’s lost that competitive struggle, and now has to shrink (it was never going to be a top investment bank).
HSBC’s roots and most profitable region is east Asia. It simply wasn’t large enough to divest Asia and try to become a purely western bank.
The move to Hong Kong is high risk; hypothetically, do you seriously believe China plans on allowing a successful HSBC to remain free or take business & profits from Chinese state-owned banks?
Britain has been rolling over and selling off the family silver for the past 50 years. A relentless fire-sale of its famous brands on the cheap. Rolls Royce cars were gifted to Germany, BA airline was gifted to Spain, Costa Coffee was gifted to the US, and on and on it goes. Just last week, the UK’s largest beer-brewer was handed to Denmark for a song.
Everyone in Britain with a brain knows where this one is headed… HSBC will eventually be flogged off to a Chinese or HK bank on the cheap, British execs will be turfed off the board, and the HQ will be relocated from London to Hong Kong or Shanghai.
It is a familiar, depressing tale of capitulation. UK is just “giving up”.
HSBC is a poster boy for corrupt global Banking system, where ‘CRIME in open day light’ ( Mexican Drug cartel connection) still pays, where as citizens with minor drug offenses are still rotting in jail.
In Mexico city, the branches of HSBC had tellers windows to custom fit for the deposit of cartels money in suitcases, which they can just drop off.
One can see war on drugs is futile from the very beginning when global banks like HSBC is behind them. they got the slaps on their wrists, and business as usual. Hypocrisy at all levels all the way up!
Paying Millions in fine is part of ‘cost of doing business’ for them ( or any mega banks involved in shady businesses) when the profits are running in Billions!
Made its initial capital from the “Opium Wars” and so it goes on…..
Bet on a communist country, lol.
The CCP is already squeezing out the major HK property developers as PRC players are now outbidding them on large numbers of property parcel auctions.
Essentially these are state-backed (owned) enterprises – or let’s call it what it is – the CCP cadres own them because they are the state.
HSBC is faced with a similar problem compounded by the fact that the bank financed the opium trade back in the day. The Chinese have long memories and no doubt will be looking for payback at some point (as in pushing HSBC out of the market with PRC banks owned by the CCP muscling in)
With all their eggs in one basket HSBC is in a very precarious position indeed.
I came across this quote on another site earlier:
“People of privilege will always risk their complete destruction rather than surrender any material part of their advantage.” John Kenneth Galbraith
Having observed the HK protests (and spending 10 weeks on the front lines Oct to Dec speaking to many blackshirts), it has struck me how well-organized and on message the protesters have been.
They are careful not to go too far and drive away support.
They have some superb slogans – my favourite is We Burn You Burn… (worthy of Don Draper!)
Compare that to protests in other countries over the past year and Hong Kong feels like there is an experienced hand guiding it along.
To put it bluntly… I would not be surprised to learn that some of the property billionaires are secretly assisting the protest movement.
Surely they would not just sit idly by and let the CCP dismantle their empires…
By that I do not mean that they have cotrived the protest movement (the movement is real – they fear the CCP and are fighting to retain their freedoms)…. but that they have some experienced hands (PR company?) assisting.
Take for instance the posters that they distribute at each protest (I’ve got a dozen or so that I have framed… they are that good)…
Given most of the world is standing against China (particularly the US)… I would also not be surprised to learn that foreign intelligence is active.
In fact I would assume they are (actually…. I hope they are – because the CCP is a vile thing that needs to be stopped in its tracks).
Here are some of the posters https://www.redbubble.com/shop/hong+kong+protest+posters
This just dropped on Bloomberg – interesting timing … aimed at HSBC and Standard Chartered?
Senators Push ‘Unprecedented’ Sanctions on China Over Hong Kong
A Senate Republican who’s sponsoring legislation to penalize banks that work with Chinese officials moving to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong said his bill would bring “unprecedented” action to the issue.
Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said his bill “penalizes the banks that choose to finance the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy and put marginal profits ahead of basic human rights.”
Toomey said the measure would be “be an unprecedented action toward the Chinese Communist officials and it is intended to create obstacles to that aggression — obstacles that the leadership in Beijing has not encountered before.”
I’ll take the other side on this one, the bank is essentially looking at it, and making a statement that it’ll stand on the side of law and order. Consider what happened to Hong Kong last year, I don’t think they are necessarily wrong. “Peaceful protests” that end up as riots, I mean, they could technically argue they are on the right side for this, because who wants riots.
From the fairness perspective, you could also say that given the current state of affairs, the US is functionally no different in its handling of the protest on its own soil than China. In fact, it could be argued that its efforts were much worse.
If it were the Soviet Union, there is no question what HSBC would do, after all, there is money involved. Finally, lest we forget, even though it is a British bank, HSBC stands for the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation. It traces its roots to China back in the golden age of (let me use the appropriate propaganda here) “western imperialism” in China.
HSBC deciding to stand for law and order would be new territory for that bank.
Try walking in the shoes of a resident of Hong Kong.
I live in New Zealand so I will use this country as an example.
Let’s say the CCP (Chinese COMMUNIST Party) decided to flaunt international laws and impose their system on this country.
They would make the PM a puppet — they would violate the NZ constitution – they would strip all freedoms.
And if anyone said ‘hang on a second Winnie the Pooh … we won’t stand for this’ … they would be shuffled off to the gulag (where they might have their organs removed and sold).
How would I react to this? Would I riot?
Nah. I’d pull out a high-powered rifle and I’d fight to the death to drive them out of the country.
HK people have no more affinity for China that do Kiwis. In fact they live in fear of China. And they find them boorish.
HKers have rejected all attempts to indoctrinate and assimilate them.
As would I.
Who started the fight in Hong Kong?
The CCP has attempted to chip away at the Basic Law almost from the very beginning. The first protests occurred in 2003 when 500k people took to the streets to oppose and anti-subversion law — the CCP quickly backed down.
If you want to understand what it is the people of HK fear — Google Yuen Long Triad Attack Hong Kong. I suggest you watch the video of dozens of gangsters beating innocent people with iron rods and bamboo sticks.
The police did not respond for 40 minutes.
If a protester had thrown a petrol bomb at a shop in Yuen Long I guarantee you the storm troopers would be on the scene within 10 minutes tops.
The HK police/govt offers rewards for helping them catch protesters who have committed offences. They do not offer rewards for assisting with arresting the triads involved in beating women.
If you watch the video the triads did not attempt to hide their faces — how difficult would it be to ID all of them?
Obviously this attack was meant to intimidate the protesters. And it was almost certainly sanctioned by the CCP and HK govt.
What other reason would gangsters have for beating women?
It did not work because soon afterwards the protesters responded by paying the triads a visit in North Point. This time it was not defenceless women … it was young angry men- lots of them– and they had a serious go at the gangsters who tucked their tails and ran back to their clubhouse.
When the protesters chased them down the cowards pulled out knives…
You can find video of this if you search Google.
So when HSBC kowtows to the CCP this is what they are kowtowing to.
Monsters.
Yes HSBC is damned either way, but let’s not mistake what this is – they have made a deal with the devil.
The CCP is violating the law and stripping freedoms – and they are killing their golden goose.
The people of HK cannot be blamed for how they are responding.
They are not rioting for the sake of rioting – they are attacking the economy.
They are trying to drive off tourists and businesses — hoping that the CCP will back down when they see their goose being gutted.
That is why the protesters targeted the airport …. the message was ‘HK is not safe — do not come here’
And it was working – they had driven HK into recession pre Covid…. the hotel I stayed in from Oct to Dec was at 20% occupancy….
BTW – I was watching a BBC Hardtalk interview a few months ago — the CCP ambassador to the UK was confronted with questions about the 1 million Uighurs in concentration camps. China was accused of violating international laws.
His response – ‘Those are your laws. We do not follow your laws’
I reckon this ‘thing’ needs to be nipped in the bud before it gets… out of hand.
Because if it’s not then the CCP will be imposing its way of life on all of us (notice what they did to the NBA….)
And I don’t think we will like that any more than the people of HK like it.
It’s easy for a nation state to get companies to do their bidding. Companies and Nations are soul-less creatures. Everything is National Security for all Nation States. In the US National Security has replaced the Constitution . American companies will line up to do China’s bidding. The CIA will be in the thick of it also adding its perverted interests to the mix.China will be a slow lethal boa constrictor of liberty in HK. HK will be what China wants it to be. After all HK belongs to China lock,stock and barrel. Resistance is futile…You will be assimilated.
Not without a fight.
And if it is assimilated and turned into another crappy PRC city to what point?
There is a reason why HSBC and other multinational businesses maintain their HQs in Hong Kong instead of Shenzhen or Shanghai or Beijing.
Rule of Law.
There is no such thing in China. Nobody signs agreements in China. Because it is a joke.
And now the CCP is violating the Basic Law that is Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. The CCP is violating Rule of Law.
And that is, understandably, making corporations uncomfortable.
Let’s face it – Hong Kong is a heavily polluted, expensive, cluttered city with never-ending protests that have the potential to turn it into another ‘Northern Ireland’
I seriously doubt these protests will end – and the more the CCP turns the screws the more likely the protesters will turn to extreme methods.
Nobody who has enjoyed freedom takes kindly to being ruled by a totalitarian nightmare. Please note when in China you have no access to any foreign media — you cannot even access Youtube. Many people are not aware of that.
Making bombs is not rocket science…. the IRA did it. And the HK diaspora is immense (just as is the Irish)…. plenty of overseas HKers would support and fund extreme acts in HK if push came to shove. I would not rule an outcome of this nature out.
So what is the CCP going to do if this situation goes nuclear? Martial law in a financial centre is a bad look.
Capital will head for the exits. The elites including expats will follow.
The property, stock and bond marks would implode.
And corporations would quickly shift to a place that is clean, stable, and has rule of law – Singapore.
And they will leave behind small offices in HK like they do in other filthy, crowded Chinese cities.
Who benefits from the CCP violating Rule of Law in HK?
I have not the slightest clue.
It wasn’t broken — so why does the CCP insist on smashing it?
HSBC provides lousy service to it’s customers.
It will never be a world wide bank.
It is retreating back to China.
It is probably shrinking.
HSBC is the 7th largest bank in the world and the largest in Europe. It is very useful to people like me who travel a lot and need to access their money from different countries.
When I used to travel a lot (not moving too far these days!) I had problems with my HSBC card, even if I let the bank know I was going to be using the card in foreign lands.
I touched down in India a few years ago and stopped at an HSBC ATM to withdraw cash.
Tried all 3 machines and was rejected with the third machine retaining my card.
I had a similar problem in Ireland last year. Both my card and my wife’s were rejected by multiple ATMs.
And the year before in Argentina I had problems but those were more related to capital controls and limits than HSBC (at least I think)
You are aware that most cards work on international ATMs?
Hmmm
If HSBC is the Canary in a Chinese cage, how long before the CCP begin to squeeze them?
A bit of forbearance on a loan to this contribution group here. We’ll take your forgetting about that finance group bond as good will..
Until there is not a lot left?