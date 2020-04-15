U.S. Oil Drilling Grinds to Halt at Key Shale Hotspots

The sudden declines in production illustrates the fatal flaw in the shale business model.
By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com:
Oil and gas production in the United States has peaked and is already in decline. The latest data from the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report sees widespread production declines across all major shale basins in the country. The Permian is set to lose 76,000 bpd between April and May, with declines also evident in the Eagle Ford (-35,000 bpd), the Bakken (-28,000 bpd), the Anadarko (-21,000 bpd) and the Niobrara (-20,000 bpd).
Natural gas production is also in decline, a reality that occurred prior to the global pandemic but is set to accelerate. The Appalachian basin (Marcellus and Utica shales) are expected to lose 326 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) in May, a loss of 1 percent of supply. In percentage terms, the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma is expected to see an even larger drop off – 216 mcf/d in May, or a 3 percent decline in production.
The sudden declines in production illustrates the fatal flaw in the shale business model. Once drilling slows down, production can immediately go negative due to steep decline rates. Shale E&Ps have to keep running fast on the drilling treadmill in order to keep production aloft. But the meltdown in prices has forced the industry to idle 179 rigs since mid-March.
With drilling grinding to a halt, output has slumped as “legacy” production declines take hold. That is, without new wells coming online to offset the declines from existing wells, overall production falls.
In specific terms, the Permian, for example, will lose 356,000 bpd from “legacy” wells in May, more than overwhelming the 280,000 bpd in new output from new wells. On a net basis, the Permian is set to lose 76,000 bpd in May.
That legacy decline rate has deepened with each passing year, requiring more aggressive drilling each month to keep production on an upward trend. But the treadmill has finally caught up to the industry.
The OPEC+ deal won’t rescue a lot of shale companies. The demand destruction is simply too large for the OPEC+ cuts. With WTI at $20 per barrel on Tuesday, Permian drillers are actually receiving quite a bit less than that.
“Since humans started using oil, we have never seen anything like this,” Saad Rahim, chief economist at Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd., told the Wall Street Journal. “There is no guide we are following. This is uncharted.” He estimates demand has plunged from 100 million barrels per day (mb/d) to just 65-70 mb/d currently.
The WSJ says that oil storage in Cushing, OK could be full by the end of the month, which could abruptly force production shut ins in Oklahoma and Texas. That suggests the EIA estimate for a decline in U.S. shale production of 183,000 bpd in May could be optimistic.
Meanwhile, analysts are eyeing a rebound for gas because of the supply curtailments already underway. The shut-ins in the Permian also help balance gas markets because associated gas will decline along with oil.
“We believe the prospects of crude oil shut-ins and lower oil drilling activity are likely to shift the natural gas supply-demand picture from bearish to bullish over the next 9months assuming normal weather,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. “We assume 2021 Henry Hub natural gas price of$3.25/MMBtu on average, above our $2.75/MMBtu mid-cycle estimate.” Henry Hub is currently trading at around $1.70/MMBtu.
The crisis for oil drillers has some of them clamoring for regulation from the Texas Railroad Commission. But no matter which way the RRC decides, cuts are in the offing.
A more worrying prospect for U.S. shale is that the OPEC+ deal, as ineffectual as it was at boosting prices, may not prove sustainable. “The current deal has been forged under duress and is much more likely to fall apart over time,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said in a statement. “Saudi Arabia’s economic need for a production volume of 12-13m bl/day in a $50/bl world, and Russia’s strong distaste for production cuts as a means for achieving higher prices, are fundamentals which the current deal cannot circumvent.”
Saudi Arabia hiked prices for shipments heading to the U.S., a nod to President Trump and the OPEC+ agreement. But it cut prices to shipments to Europe and Asia, evidence that Riyadh is not done with its market share strategy.
“The official selling prices for its May oil shipments, which have been announced after a one-week delay, should be interpreted as a warning to other oil exporters if they do not toe the line,” Commerzbank wrote on Tuesday. “[T]he price war is continuing to simmer on a low level.” By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“The Appalachian basin (Marcellus and Utica shales) are expected to lose 326 million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) in May, a loss of 1 percent of supply.”
1 percent? Hardly seems to matter.
According to a piece on Oilprice US banks are getting ready to foreclose on shale assets and are looking for expertise to operate them themselves.
This looks like more like a CYA plan by banks under the gun than anything realistic.
The assets pledged against the 200 billion are mostly the acreage, which at these prices are worthless. Of course, that could change. If the plan here is to hope for the future, the banks might as well leave the present operators in place with very limited or zero additional credit.
I am assuming that shares will be wiped out, if there is anything left.
But the idea of a bank- owned oil co seems odd.
All oil companies are bank owned.
It seems like Shale should put a ceiling on the price of oil. It’ll begin when/if it’s profitable again. That said, unfortunately for many working in the industry, oil’s days as a widespread fuel source are numbered.
Mike Hughlett’s Mpls Star Tribune headline & article today:
“North Dakota oil companies have shed 2,000 jobs, could cut 6,00 more.”
“The North Dakota rig count now stands at 35, down from 52 last month and 55 in January, according to state data released Tuesday.”
The count has not been below 20 since the 2008 financial crisis, but it is expected to continue dropping, and may hit the teens soon according to Lynn Helms the ND minerals director.
Of course they stopped drilling….but, there are over 8,000 drilled,but not competed, (DUC’s) well in the U.S (EIA, 2019 report). These wells can be brought online (producing) in about 30 days. This is what’s driving the OPEC crazies nuts. Once prices go up,in a short time our “new” oil is brought into production and sold.
Plus, if you BK a shale player, that in-ground oil is still there for the new owner.
I enjoy reading your articles at oilprice.com
Three questions
Once inland storage capacity is full , is new oil in the Permian worth anything ?
How quickly does refined gasoline and jet fuel decay in storage ?
How much can refineries reduce their output of jet fuel
The Canadian Oil Sands are in the same debt boat where it is more profit in leaving it in the ground.
As long as Fed keeps their thumb on interest rates some of these will drill till they drop. I imagine a scenario of $10 bbl, production continues because corporate investment needs the revenue, the oil being sold off market to hedge funds? or foreign sources who have no strategic reserves. The damp on prices, oversupply could extend indefinitely. I am sure the admin does not want wholesale layoffs in the industry. Maybe Wall St should be bullish, plenty of cheap oil “well” into the (over) anticipated recovery. Not good for renewables however, where climate change meets cheap fossil fuel.
The bankers can just hire the same engineers and workers and magically get positive cash flow. The current owners are probably just trash that know nothing about their own business. /s
If in reality oil field “assets” can only produce negative cash flow under the circumstances, then until oil quadruples in value or whatever it takes to break even, they’re really just acquiring empty fields in the middle of nowhere.
In the negative cash flow economy, we exclaim, this collateral sucks!
As much as I’d like to see the curtailment of fossil fuels, this article strikes me as a small mole-hill.
As C. Smith stated above, under the current conditions a reduction of 1 percent of production is not even worth mentioning.
As Studeba said, shale puts a ceiling on U.S. energy prices. When the prices rise again, production will re-start.
The most significant aspect of this story is that production is slowing, layoffs are occurring, and one of the few (recent) bright spots in the U.S. jobs scene is dimming rapidly.
And it isn’t good for renewables – not one bit. That’s too bad, but that’s been the case for fracking since day 1. We doubled down on fossil fuels when we should have made the leap to renewables. Think how many houses would be full-solar with the amount of capital that’s been lavished on Fracking.
We are not going to be able to power electric cars with oil.
Should anyone ever be interested in doing something actually useful with stim-bucks, we could use a new, more transmission-efficient grid, and we need some more solar farms in the southwest.
==========
Picking up on VintageVNVet’s remark last-thread re: transportation efficiencies, note that most petroleum use here in U.S. is for transport.
VintageVNVet: how about we:
a. merge BNSF, CSX and UPS into CoNumber1, and FexEx and UnionPacific and Norfolk Southern into CoNumber2, and split USPS between the 2 companies, then
b. Convert all the local UPS, FedEx and USPS depots into container aggregation/disassy points. Shippers use web app to pick a container to use, from bread-box to 40′ ocean-container. The empty container gets ordered online, dropped off over-nite. Once filled by shipper, the containers get picked up, aggregated into std-size-formfactor, loaded onto a train-car, sent off for remote delivery/switching/re-aggregation at key points in the railroad network. Improve rail network: more trains, more bi-directional-simultaneous track, more sidings to permit trains to pass one another.
c. Have local delivery, from depot to final destination, done at night using driverless (robots). Nobody’s on the road, the robots can cruise at 35mph and do their thing.
Whole model uses way less fuel (maybe 40% less), way less labor (easily 40% less). Labor and fuel are the major cost elements of transportation.
MC01: what’s your take on this?
Tom,
You appear to be way out front of me on this,,, with actual suggestions, where I am out in the hoping and speculating re possibilities going forward.
Your suggestions sound like a lot of the ROM that I dealt with for years from various entities issuing RFPs with nothing more, sometimes much less project design guidance than what you mention.
Will add that I saw several facilities in those drives across country, labeled, I believe, as ”multi modal,” and appearing to be close to your c. concept of train depot to final delivery hand off points…
I suppose if anyone on these threads can communicate this to WB, he, as owner of BNSF these days, and definitely a patriot, would be the likely candidate to expedite the changes to rail and trucking needed to bring these concepts to the current possible/optimum state of completion and cost efficiency.
WB came to mind, VintageVNVet. Also the folks that run Schneider, JB Hunt, and the rest of the really big trucking firms. Those guy are in deep (*(*%# right now, and might play ball.
As I considered it, maybe a merger wouldn’t necessarily have to happen. We really do need to spread some wealth-earning cpy around.
What might also work is to split the work up.
a. Fund the railways with stim-bucks to do network upgrades and interchange point automation. That needs to happen anyway. BTW, there is a huge amt of rolling stock and locomotives awaiting work right now. Leave those big guys as-is.
b. Write a transporation dept procurement, a big whopping procurement, for construction of 200 local distro hubs located on railway lines. That could happen right away, using existing tech. One org can only submit one bid. (no big-guy domination in this part of hte project) Co’s can partner with technology firms if they want for pickNPlace automation to assemble/breakdown the std-form-shipping-units (e.g. 20′ or 40′ TEUs).
c. Write another procurement from Transportation for 10,000 local drivers to run the night routes. Don’t need all the tech (robots) at the outset. The driver robots are the biggest tech hurdle, spread it out over 10 years.
d. Write one more procurement, also from Transportation, for someone to design and publish the STD manufacturing specs for the various containers. Then have each of the 200 local sites award bids for construction of a starting inventory of containers.
That puts a heck of a lot of people to work right now. A good bit of that work can be done in secure locations (corona-secure), and almost all the admin work can be done from home.
When we’re done, we get a way-more efficient transportation system, and a whole lot of new businesses, and the Feds could have finally devolve the USPS into profit-seeking small businesses.
1) Cass will rust until 2024/ 25, after the next election, when it
will get a new engine.
2) Houston oil is ugly today and will become uglier tomorrow.
3) Houston furlough will keep the ugly black gold in a ground vault, for few more years, until oil will be worth a lot.
4) When NYC & SF elite will freeze apartments, the NYT will beg for oil.
5) Covid-19 caused an oil glut, forcing oil to duck. Oil assets destruction will constrict supply. The new gov will not be able to keep us warm.
6) Nicolas Tesla invented radio, electromagnetic coils, ac engines, lights , energy with rain storms in his tiny bedroom. Thanks to GE Charles Steinmetz, who developed ac generators, America stopped killing whales for oil.
7) When HQ energy sector guppies will go BK, Munger will accumulate their assets deep in his pocket for B&H, because the elite sent their price well below their intrinsic value, because they are so ugly. That’s Graham Dodd.
8) Munger can wait 20 years for the next arctic freeze.
9) When the elite will shiver and freeze in their houses or apartments, they will pray for oil.
10 Munger in his grave will be laughing thanks to the elite bots.
Michael:
1865: George Westinghouse patents the rotary steam engine.
1869: Westinghouse patents the railroad air brake.
1886: Westinghouse Electric Company is founded.
1888: Nikola Tesla receives a patent for the AC motor & begins working at Westinghouse Electric Co.
1914: George Westinghouse dies with 361 patents & 60 companies founded.
Oil prices will come back up, they always do.
Like plastic?, try living without it! And it is made from hydrocarbons.
10-4 AA,,, and that is EXACTLY why we need to stop, or at least slow way down on the consumption of oil as fuel ASAP!
Some very clear analyses have shown need for remaining fossil fuels as essential component(s) of life far beyond best possible combination of current fuel use and needs for oil as base material for manufacturing going forward just in the next century or so, until physics and chemistry produce the next and we hope much more effective manufacturing processes.
Leaving it in the ground for a while would appear to be the very best investment at this point in time.
Storing the most possible in the strategic tanks also seems a good idea, though the maintenance/security of those tanks also a concern.
1) Market makers might put Wave C on hold til Fri, day #9, close.
2) The Nasdaq might delayed dma50 & dma200 inversion for a little longer.
3) TR til Fri close, or up towards the cloud and Mar 5/6 gap,
and away from the Apr 13/14 gap.
4) If Wave C is coming, its exact starting point would matter at all, because
What we’re talking about is 1% per month production reduction, steadily accelerating. I would thing we’re looking at a 20% reduction by year end and 50% by the end of 2021 if things don’t change.
If we have a nice deflationary depression shifting to an inflationary depression, there won’t won’t be much capital available for future drilling.
You would be absolutely correct in a rational world td,
but in the current situation, it would not surprise me at all for the FED to start paying folks to take their money and spend it any way they can find to spend it, including using the ‘beyond free’ money to ”drill baby drill,” etc.
In that scenario, not only would there be plenty of capital, it would actually put money into the borrowers pockets to spend it on drilling…
Oh, wait,, that is or has already been happening…
Sorry to be behind the news again and again and again.
The Fed can’t do any of that. The Fed doesn’t create money. US Treasury does and banks do through loans which the Fed tries to regulate.
Part of what created the “great inflation” or what they call stagflation was the surge in US printing in 65-73 pushing alot of money into the economy to keep deficits low via BWs. It wasn’t until 1974 the US began slowing the presses(and frankly by 1979, we had deflated new dollars down to multi-decade low……..how about that lol) but the “swish” of those dollars were rumbling in the US economic machine into the early 90’s.
That is part of the reason why the US prefers now to borrow, rather than print money. Borrowing from creditors doesn’t allow the money to “swish” like it did into the economy, thus reducing the chances for inflation. We pay back in spending.
Frankly, if I was a Eurasian oil producer, I would play the long game. Let the US blow through its reserves by reducing the amount of oil produced until the 2030’s when the US’s wells begin to dry up and its takes higher and higher prices for new drilling, which also not be popular. The US doesn’t conserve, but wastes exports on this stuff. Then you can get back more control. I always said the 2020’s will be the US’s next big prime boom. Boomer retirements fade out which means higher economic growth will be needed to produce jobs, but the fade out also puts them in the goldilocks zone of post-retirement spending. Over a decade out from the financial crisis, primary dealers will expand credit more, with the aging Gen Y to take up the slack into their prime spending years(and a boost to RE). A Government boom in investment/infrastructure spending which has a actual multiplier in the early 2020’s. No reason to keep oil low all decade.
Fracking is Wall Street’s version of Green Energy.
Green Energy is where you put in more energy than you get out.
Fracking is where you put in more money than you get out
A terrible use of of oil is turning it into gas. Let it
be used to make things that can be recycled.Hydrogen and
electric are the best ideas out there.
1) Some basic TA for those who might be interested : If SPX will reach/ breach dma50 it will become an upthrust
above the Jan 2018(H) @ 2872.87 resistance line. An UT job is to send prices down, but if SPX will keep moving higher, it will become a failed UT.
2) SPX dma50 < dma200 already inverted.
3) Front line health workers on overtime cost a lot of money.
4) Hazmat union workers are very expensive.
5) Lab researchers doing diagnosis are expensive.
6) Testing covid 19 will cost more than 10 cents.
7) Insuring the testing & diagnosis process is also expensive.
8) The economy might stutter for a while, but the health sector
will boost US GDP