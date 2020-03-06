Stock Market Volatility Jangles Nerves. Something’s Afoot

Since the shock-and-awe surprise rate cut, the S&P 500 has dropped 3.8%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The whiplash-inducing volatility in the stock market has been quite something. Today, after a last-minute push that fizzled in the last five minutes of trading, the S&P 500 ended the day down 1.7%. By the size of recent moves, that was mild.
Over the prior four days through Thursday, the S&P 500 rose or fell over 2% each day, with two moves over 4% and two moves around 3%. These four sessions in a row of moves over 2%, up or down, had been the longest such stretch since 2011 (August 8,9,10, and 11), during the euro debt crisis. And before then, four days in a row of 2%-moves, up or down, occurred in October and November 2008, after Lehman had collapsed. Over the past 10 trading days, the S&P 500 moved over 2% in seven of them – two up, five down — and it moved by 3% or more in six of the past 10 trading days:
In the 12 years since 2008, there has not been a series of five days in a row with 2%-moves. Today almost made it to become that fifth day of 2%-moves (until the last 20 minutes), but no cigar.
And this very week, on Tuesday morning, the Fed came out with its surprise shock-and-awe 50-basis point rate cut that has triggered a huge rally in Treasury securities, with the 10-year and 30-year yields plunging to record lows. A rate cut of this type was hoped to boost stocks into the stratosphere, but the opposite happened.
On March 3, the day of that infamous cut, the S&P 500 dropped 2.8% [Stocks Sag as Fed Cures Coronavirus by Cutting Rates ½ Percentage Point]. The next day, it spiked 4.2%, but Thursday and Friday, markets came unglued again. Over the four days since the shock-and-awe rate cut, the S&P 500 has dropped 3.8%.
The S&P 500 has now declined 12.2% from its closing high 12 trading days ago. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is down 8.0%. So that’s not a whole lot, but the way it got there, with huge drops and jumps, was a little rough. Despite the five days this week of market turmoil, up and down, in total, the S&P 500 ticked up 0.6% from the close last Friday. Those five days are the fat part in the straight line down:
A similar scenario played out in the other indices:
- The Nasdaq dropped 1.9% today, is down 4.4% year-to-date, and down 12.6% from its closing high on February 19.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1% today, and is down 12.4% from its closing high on February 12.
- The Russell 2000 index for small capitalization stocks dropped 2% today, is down 15% from its closing high on January 16.
So just looking at the numbers, with indices down 12% to 15% from their closing highs, this selloff is nothing special. But the volatility of it, the huge moves up and down over the past two weeks have jangled some nerves.
The coronavirus-containment efforts have seriously impacted some sectors, including the entire travel sector. And the stocks of cruise ship operators and airlines have gotten totally crushed over the past two weeks.
But in terms of size – and weight in stock market indices – they pale compared to Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook. The combined market capitalization of those five companies reached $5.59 trillion at the peak on February 19. The market cap of the S&P 500 is $24.4 trillion. Without these five companies, the remaining 495 or so of the S&P 500 companies had a combined market cap of around $19.5 billion at current prices. So now I have a new index, the “S&P 5” – and it has dropped 13.3% from the peak on February 19:
In terms of the overall stock market, the standout hasn’t been the decline over the past two weeks – it’s rather mild – but the brutal volatility of it, the huge back-to-back up-and-down moves that indicate that there is more afoot than just a regular stock market correction.
The fact that this type of volatility occurred most recently during the euro debt crisis (2011) and during the US Financial Crisis (October and November 2008) is not a propitious sign.
And in terms of the Fed bailing out the stock market with further rate cuts, well, there is not all that much left to cut. Two more shock-and-awe cuts, and it’s over. The Fed has moved negative interest rates off the table, for a big reason: In countries where negative interest rates are the policy, bank stocks have gotten totally crushed and have been reduced to a tiny fraction of their pre-financial crisis peaks.
The ECB is trying to keep the Eurozone glued together, and it doesn’t care much about bank stocks. But the Fed works for the banks. The banks own the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks, and their governors sit on the FOMC, which creates a different relationship. So the Fed isn’t going to do NIRP, because it would crush bank stocks. It might use other “tools,” but not NIRP.
“False optimism can easily lead you astray and prevent you from making contingency plans or taking bold action.” Read... What Sequoia Capital’s “Black Swan” Memo Means for Unicorn-Hotspots Like San Francisco, Silicon Valley & Others
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf,
Did you mean native or negative in last sentence of penultimate paragraph?
Anyway, this kind of malarky is exactly why i no longer paticipate/gamble in the stock market. IMHO Las Vegas is more honest and ”level playing field.”
Clearly, big guys can get away with this kind of manipulation, while little guys doing it go to jail.
Thanks :-]
Hi Wolf.
Off-topic I know, but how much bigger is the Canadian residential real estate bubble compared with U.S. ? How much exposure do their big banks have? Will Coronavirus cause it to pop in a few months?
Thank you.
I think Vancouver and San Francisco are comparable. These things are hard to compare properly because of differences in currencies and wages. The Greater Toronto Area is a big bubble too. Other parts of Canada… it just depends. You can get good deals in Calgary for example. But it’s an oil bust town, and that’s a tough place to be, unless you’re retired.
Ditto Vintage VNvet.
This FRED chart shows the intensity of the global panic and the likelyhood that a recovery will be highly unstable:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=qirG
Thank you. This is a very good data point showing the panic.
I hope someone(s) smart figures out a solution.
Isn’t there a saying “Don’t fight the Fed” ? We’ll see if the Bear is listening or if it mauls Jerome Powell or does Jerome slay him!
Stay tuned for Bear vs Powell round 2!
A downmove of this magnitude seems rather normal but the way it happened looks like the bear took over. The volume is up on down moves what is textbook bear market behaviour.
Worse, the intervention failed after a few minutes.
The ust bond yield moved dramatically down, gold recovered the attack.
This is getting interesting.
Will the Fed fight the bear and if so how will gold react in the longer run?
Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft seem to employ a lot of people but not in the US in terms of their market cap. The only physical US input they source is office space.
A while back I did a bit of number crunching (sorry, I don’t have my work on hand ) but as close as I could figure RV maker Winnebago employs about 48 times as many people per billion of cap.
The FAAMs preeminence in attracting investment at the expense of physical industry is part of the story of the de-industrialization of the US.
‘Boston Fed’s Rosengren Says Fed May Soon Have To Buy Stocks’
If they have to they have to but NOT the FAANGS.
Apart from Amazon the rest are not big employers in the US and buy practically nothing compared to their market cap. In terms of dollars they aren’t big employers anywhere: of the thousand dollar i-phone made in China, less than 20 dollars stays there.
Only 110 more basis points to go, until, America is officially a Banana republic.
America’s limited-resource product is the increasingly debased US Dollar.
“until, America is officially a Banana republic.”
That horse has already bolted the very genius stable.
Thomas & Idaho:. Don’t laugh but bananas are facing a new fungus that will wipe out bananas!
In the 1950s, Gros Michel bananas were wiped out by the Panama disease or banana wilt.
Today’s Cavendish bananas now face the same fate!
If so, we may soon have to stop saying “banana republic”!
I can’t wait until the margin calls start.
Wolf,
How do your shorts look?
FromKS,
Pretty good. But it’s been a bumpy ride, as you can see. With this type of volatility, one day I’m hailed as a genius, the next day as a moron, the day after as a genius, and the following day as an obliterating moron :-]
Wolf,
I think this market has made all, or most of us feel moronic, it sure has made me feel that way. I’m astounded if anyone called YOU a obliterating moron!
I get several financial letters, and they all talk in a 360 degree loop, they don’t know either.
With this much confusion I still remain in cash – some may call me moronic too :) – but it’s all still here.
Regards – Martok
Cash is great until it isn’t. If the Fed can’t go NIRP it will use QE4ever destroying the dollars purchasing power slowly then suddenly. Buy some gold or silver instead. Keep only 6months of expenses in cash or equivalents tBills
Cash is trash in the doing run. Short term it’s a nice pacifier for those that don’t like the roller coaster.
@Pedro,
Are you talking about ETF’s – GLD and SLV or the physical metal itself?
Martok Physical metal if you can’t afford to lose it
Look over the past ten years, USD is holding up just fine. Ca$h is King.
Have the algo’s become self-aware? Is this the financial equivalent of Skynet computers launching nukes?
I don’t think it is Ma and Pa Kettle generating these moves.
I think the algo’s are geting mixed messages. From input sources like the FED and big financiers, it was and is: “stocks must go up, no matter what”. And this messages was enhanced a long time by people who didn’t want to fight the FED. But now, actual people, who are more focussed on their well being in the future, there is a different noise and it is: “sell debt, buy real goods”. And this is enhanced by the FED’s out of the blue (panic) rate cut. If there is no nice fluffy explanation for the FED’s action, something must be wrong, people deduct. Algo’s are not that smart, yet. I don’t know if algo’s are programmed to count in fraud, fear and panic. I guess for the latter there is only an off-switch.
Wolf,
You are a brilliant analyst no matter how your bets turn out in the Casino.
We all know the game is rigged so you’re braver than most for even playing this crooked game.
Wolf, I only shorted companies with chitty balance sheets (American Airlines, Whiting Petroleum, GE, Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems). I’m leverage to the max. On days where the DOW drops, I win HUGE and on days when the DOW apologizes I break even or only give back slightly.
I got bounced out on covered calls in Jan. I was disappointed in losing my positions but it was too pricey to jump back in . I started trading the SQQQ when volatility showed up. It’s been weirdly profitable. It has also given me a demented need to see your S&P 5 ( S&P 5 +TSLA is my Nasnasty 6) puke up a pile of that capitalization in the QQQ . They are tough nuts to crack and the last barrier in the way of capitulation if capitulation gets close. I am becoming Capt Ahab.
“How do your shorts look?”
…stained?
Hahahahahaha yes.
Rumors of empty airplanes. Another coronavirus cruise ship adrift at sea with 35 crew members showing symptoms of viral infection.
Hundreds of thousands died of the flu globally in a year. No big deal.
3000 die of coronavirus…what the heck?
What the heck, is that Covid 19 is 25X more lethal than the usual flu strains and close to 2X more lethal than the Spanish Flu. All, with no vaccine and few testing kits in the US. Plus, it is just starting to spread with suspect information. Political spin is not data. Don’t test don’t tell is no solution.
Last night I had a couple of IPA pints and about a pound of wings at the Fanny Bay Inn. Doing my bit to stay calm. Grocery stores are normal in activity and stocked with supplies on Vancouver Island. However, if someone needs a test here vthey get one and receive results in 1 hour. Infection numbers in Canada are updated regularly. Information helps keep fear at bay. Life is pretty normal here, and the important industries are preparing for a major downturn. Tourism is already dropping off big time.
I watched CGTN Chinese news in a streaming bundle. They took plasma from recovered patients and infused sick patients cutting their recovery time in half.
I have 30 days worth of food. People should self quarantine, if they are able to.. This virus left people coughing, gasping for air and killed them. Others were infected and recovered with few if any symptoms.
No it is not. Mathematical models by UK viral experts suggest an overall less than 1% death rate but of course very linked to age and co-morbity, so much lower (near zero) for the young and 8% for over 80s. You are not doing your bit to stay calm by publishing fictions.
Vancouver island is full of Seniors, the epidemic will reach everywhere.
Marlon Brando, as Godfather Carmine, speaking to his stockbroker on the phone (in “The Freshman”):
“I don’t like it when my Kodak stock goes down. Make it go back up.”
You must be praying that the coronavirus does not abate but also that it does not get completely out of control.
A little bit of goldilocks scenario – not too hot and not too cold.
Welcome to the zombie apocalypse. No one’s in the driver’s seat anymore. Fasten your seatbelt, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
Sydney:. Everything is OK, I just accidentally pushed the “seat ejector” button while adjusting the radio!
Hope you found a good radio station, WES, and enjoy that free-fall! Parachutes are reserved for the Wall Street Crybabies. ;-]
Something’s amiss with the other 495 or so S&P 500 companies having a combined market cap of only around $18.8 billion. Berkshire Hathaway alone has a market cap in the $500 billion neighborhood.
Think he meant 18.8 trillion.
Arrghh…Wolf secretly works for MSNBC!!!
Why do you write “indices”? It’s my understanding that the correct would is “indexes” for markets.
I don’t mean for that question to come off as rude though it reads that way.
I’ve been meaning to ask for some time :D
word, not would. “Dang auto-correct!” (not). perhaps i was interloping languages again.. *le sigh*
Peoples’ language skills used to bother me. Uptalking, silly new words (woke), etc. As they say language is a fluid thing, so we have to flow with it.
noname,
Both versions are legit. Mondays through Fridays, I use indices. On weekends, I let my hair down and use indexes. You will note that your spell checker accepts both.
Hi. I used the “dang auto-correct!” in regards to my error—I used “would” instead of “word”—that’s a line a lot of dopes use when they mess up.
I’ve never heard “indices” in the financial world other than here :P
Now to scroll through your weekend posts for “indexes”…can’t determine sarcasm over the Internet…
Noname:. Since there are no rules in the English language, Wolfe didn’t break any!
WES,
There are many rules in the English language. And there are even more exceptions. Which are part of the rules. And then there are many ways you can break the rules and exceptions, if you do it purposefully. Also, the English language is a living thing and grows and changes all the time, which is then incorporated into the rules and exceptions, and how you can break the rules and exceptions.
But to put this “indices” discussion to bed once and for all, here is a screenshot from my Random House Websters Unabridged Dictionary. Note both plurals are within the rules (click on the image to enlarge):
noname,
also note my reply to WES along with the screenshot from my dictionary, which shows both versions.
I’m being sarcastic about the days of the week, but I do use both versions, but not in the same article :-]
Whoever invented autocorrect can burn in hello.
TBTF JPM at the discount window with its CEO breathing through a tube might make some CCP bureaucrats in FRNBY nervous about their interest rate fixing activities and whether it will amount to much of anything at all lol
Wolf,
I think you meant to say: “trillion” in this sentence…. the remaining 495 or so of the S&P 500 companies had a combined market cap of around $18.8 billion.
At least you are in the right ball park, not like the person who suggested $500M was enough to pay everyone in America $1M each…..
The state of today’s education I suppose, and fortunately, journalists have no problem with such funny math. Or I suppose the lack of education.
Corporate-controlled news media prefer spin doctors and stenographers. They risk exposure by actual journalists, especially investigative reporters, which is why they have been marginalised and mostly phased out.
That’s true, say, can I get two tens for a five?
If you don’t have it, don’t worry about it, can you lend me your credit for a few minutes, I need to get a door open.
Total market cap of S&P500~= $25T
The S&P 500 market cap is $24.4T. Minus $4.9T for the S&P 5 (GOOG, etc.) = about $19.5 trillion for the remaining 495 companies in the S&P 500. T
Which is to say, the US national debt is greater than the market capitalisation of 99% of the S&P 500 in full bubble mode.
Scary.
Next year it will be worse.
Trillion?
Yes trillions. Fixed, since I have an edit button :-]
Mr. Market has become manic-depressive. It’s a coping mechanism.
So, what can the Fed do?
It might use other “tools,” but not NIRP.
The Fed will have to assume more trillions in toxic financial waste, just like last time.
It’s not a permanent solution because it comes with carrying costs which make it unsustainable, so there are limits to how much waste it can assume without greatly accelerating the damage already underway. If there were any feasible alternatives you can be certain those would have been implemented. There have been none because there are none. You can convince yourself of this by noticing the Fed has been in emergency mode ever since the last meltdown and is no closer to coming up with a real solution than it was twelve years ago.
It would take forty years or more to unwind the errors of the last forty years. And that’s if the FIC would allow it, which it won’t because they will insist on the First Rule of Acquisition.
Forty years might have been enough time to transition to an economy that is sustainable and to invest in programs to prevent ecological collapse. You don’t have forty years. That crisis is already past solution. In less time than that all economic surplus, if any, will have to be devoted to coping with it, and those measures are not likely to succeed.
The rich are well aware of these facts, which is why they’re looking for places of refuge to escape the disaster.
@Unamused,
Some very good points made and agree there has been 40 years of fiscal irresponsibility, back when Pres Bush Sr called it “Voodoo Economics”.
I’m curious what you think will happen, and what “tools” the Fed have left?
I have heard by many the market will reach a core level that is lower and maintain that level, others say a epic meltdown, others say we still have a strong economy.
I’m totally undecided, however the pundits make good 360 degree cases.
The Fed already has 12 “tools” work for them :-)
I’m curious what you think will happen, and what “tools” the Fed have left?
I think the system will collapse under the weight of its own inequities, Martok, son of Urthog. Under the circumstances it’s unlikely to recover.
In 2008 the Fed was only able to kick the can down the road, as many observers have noted. They might be able to kick it a little further. It’s very unlikely there is anything the Fed could do. It’s very unlikely any solution exists at all. I’ve commissioned numerous experts to look at various issues, including economic issues. They walked away flabbergasted, every one. We futurists have been having a very bad time of it.
Prudent and judicious financial practices may have prevented the eventual collapse of the system, but too many years of entrenched destructive and predatory practices have now made that impossible. There are reasons why the motto of this blog in the recent past was “Howling About Wall Street.”
As bad as the unsustainable practices of the financial economy have been, those hardly constitute the worst problem facing the world. That would be the unsustainable practices which have put the planet on course to become uninhabitable for most of the human population, if not all. Catastrophic climate change is only one part of that. It may be possible for the hyperwealthy to preserve a few thousand when the worst happens, however remotely, but by that time they will no longer be rich, and their destiny will still be uncertain.
I used to advise people to save themselves. I don’t do that any more. Now I tell them to enjoy what they have, while they still can.
I’ve already imposed too severely on the hospitality of our gracious host, so I’m averse to repeating myself. I invite you to inspect my previous comments, like the last one I made on the previous article about Sequioa Capital.
Unamused,
The House of Martok appreciates your reply, and actually the things you pointed out is what I have been concluding will happen.
My opinion has evolved from many years of reading, researching, and listening to people who are experts in their fields, and since I have over 50 years of computer knowledge I can find the truth, interpret it, and visualize what most likely will happen.
Unfortunately I have to agree with you that this planet is unsustainable, and also the unsustainable financial decisions that began the last 40 years ago, or arguably longer when we were taken off the dollar-gold standard in ’71, has doomed any recovery.
From what I recall in 2009 the QE stimulus was a temporary measure to get the economy running, and it did, and the Fed would end that policy, and it did, followed by raising interest rates, and that’s what happened.
IMO – the economy and markets by 2016 were stabilized, – like a patient out of the critical care unit, and were on a course with interest rate hikes, and the ending of QE to recover to a normal market, without interventions.
However as we all are aware it never stopped, and the Fed is out of ammo, and the world is looking at catastrophic climate calamities. This is well documented in the Department of Defense (DoD) highest priority action plans.
Unfortunately I also have to agree that the time has come to just be happy and enjoy what we have, and the time left to each of us, and the planet. – I will read your Sequioa comments.
Regards – Martok
People I associate with scoff at even holding a couple weeks food in case Covid-19 becomes very bad. I hope they are right but I think Unamused is closer. For those with means timing is the real game, speculate and get out at the top of the ponzi-build a bunker and at least watch the sunset. Get your timing wrong or not be of means (like most of us) and its extra see you later pal.
‘Cease , Man, to weep, to mourn, to wail;
Enjoy the shining hour of sun!
We dance along Death’s icy brink,
But is the dance less full of fun?’
Sir Richard Burton (the explorer, of course, not the great actor).
Remember they said, just like a doctor, the Fed will keep on trying to save the system and keep it alive, no matter.
Why is the Fed so busy managing the market? I thought their charter was to restrain inflation and unemployment. Who made them market players?
Also the FED never takes blame for inflating the balloon. I feel bad for the young traders that have never seen a bear market if we get into one. No sympathy though for the Robinhood traders that think they deserve a flawless platform for free trades. Market will have another temper-taperum when the Fed eventually hints at raising rates back once the storm clouds clear.
@ Xavier
-Sir Richard Burton (the explorer, of course, not the great actor).
Is that the one that begins something like, “From no one expect applause, do what they manhood bid thee do.”?
Gotta love Wolfstreet! Where else can you find Sir RFB readers?
Who said you cannot catch the first eighth.
If you went back to March 2009 you would see that the S&P 500 was in the 600’s. As for the S&P 5, you would be sitting on a 10 bagger in as many years.
The poor market timers have been waiting painfully for 11 years for a meaningful plunge in the S&P 500, and if and when it comes, mark my words, they will be too scared of their shadows to ever brush the cob webs off their wallets and buy something.
No, they will moan and groan in a year or two because they’ll have to pay Treasurydirect.com to park their dough.
The recent sell off in the S&P 500 is barely a blip to us long term investors.
In fact, i have barely been able to find much to buy in this sell off so far on account of the overvaluation of most issues… And it looks like this sell off may have exhausted itself this afternoon.
Stocks like Apple, Amzon and Tesla held up very well all week. It looks like they are ready to start climbing again on account of the next 75bp cut that will be unleashed to combat the virus.
I guess the cry babies always win. Ah, well, it’s forever thus.
If those poor crybabies bought gold and long term Treasuries on January 1 2000 and held them till today, they outperformed those long term investors that bought stocks.
They need to replace GE in the DJIA with TSLA.
GE was booted off the DJIA some time ago. GM was booted off a long time ago. There are no more “Generals” in the DJIA :-]
I am getting tired of defeatism. What have you done about it?
For example have you written to your Congressman about cutting subsidies to luxury cars? Have you written to your Senator telling you are tired of bailing out everything and everybody? Have you moved at least part of your savings to a bank that doesn’t treat you like a leper?
It’s very easy to say “it won’t change anything” and just lay there, but think if Mohandas Gandhi had embraced that line of thought or if Simón Bolívar had said “the Spaniards always win, it’s forever thus”.
For myself I decided long ago to be as annoying as I can be. Always write to locally elected politicians, always write to newspapers, always ask to speak with the director at the bank if I feel I am being shortchanged.
Of course I am often ignored, but do I care? They just makeme more determined in becoming even more annoying.
Try it, even if you are ignored it’s fun being athorn in the side.
“History’s shaped by those who make a stand and fight for a change. Let them know they can’t bring us down.”
-Fernanda Lira-
You’re my hero.
Defeatism is the other side of cry babies.
Their motto is blame the Fed.
I doubt it. China factories are still shut down, the ships are not moving, tourism is collapsing across the world…. large events and conferences are being canceled globally. Airlines are slashing capacity, flights are half empty. These are all lagging indicators —- oh yes…and COVID-19 is just now spreading across the USA, new cases popping up everywhere — more lagging indicators. This is not a drill.
Hi, long time reader, first time poster. There’s a post on Zero Hedge talking about the possibility that Friday’s impossible melt up was a forced liquidation of a “large” player getting margin called out of a massive VIX position.
> I wanna say they were the 4th largest market maker in chicago
Sounds like a smaller player got wiped out last week the same way.
@Chalrez – I pulled the VIX chart up, sure looks like it!
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/someone-big-was-utterly-blown-fk-out-heres-reason-behind-todays-unprecedented-vix-move
It was thes large amount of short vix holders that got marginrd out today that drove the vix, vxx, viix, tvix etc.. disproportionately higher prior to the market end of the day ramp.
The vix has been rising at a disproportionate amount the past couple of down days when compared to the market decline due to short vix margin squeezes.
It is noticeable when you look at the the past declines in December and 2008. Cutting rates worked well back in 2009.
This week,Vix owners did well, while short vix owners “stained their shorts”
I’m thinking of emailing Tom Haugh “The Chief” on the Stocks & Jocks live podcast Monday morning in Chicago to get the rest of the story on that one. He’s been down there 30+ years and knows everybody.
Does their name start ith a “C”?
Oh the suspense.
Better to use soiled greenbacks. Use plastic risk a knock on the door if you buy too many N95 masks and too many rolls of toilet paper.
Tinfoil hat espousement.
Even if someone knocked on your door, what would/could they do? Nothing.
Better open up: finally that cheap (and probably counterfeit) Hello Kitty smartphone cover I ordered in China has finally arrived!
The U.S. frackers can’t stand $41.50 and falling oil for long. How many industries can the FED subsidies? Print baby print.
Fracking is fraudulent. It’s coming out.
and take out 10%-25% of the junk bond paper outstanding that’s directly in O&G, then there’s the “collateral” damage… need these firms and a couple more hedge funds to blow up, then ill load up on some cheap OTM options on CL futs.
No panic folks… still space for us all at the bat soup line in front of the discount window behind JPM
I’ve been buying some falling knives in the oil sector, but only the big names that will be around in 10 years. A lot of the smaller companies will go bankrupt, and when they do the oil price will rise somewhat.
Long enough time frame and you will probably make out ok. But with OPEC+ going toes up yesterday some of your paper losses could be pretty bad for a while.
Wolf – do you have any predictions when layoffs might begin? The hospitality, travel, and retail sectors would be my guess for being the most vulnerable; and really throw gas on the fire for the declining economy.
Right now, the airlines are trying to cope by working with unpaid leave, or partially paid leave, and for pilots, reduced hours. Sometime over the weekend, I will have an article from Nick Corbishley about the hotel industry in the tourist hot spots of Europe. So that will be interesting.
In terms of the startup universe, the layoffs started last year. It’s now a daily litany. But the numbers are still small (being startups), and there is still demand for tech workers by other companies.
That said, I have a friend who is a highly skilled program manager with a superb resume who lost his job (aged out), and he hasn’t found anything yet. But that may be more a problem of ageism than labor market.
Wolf, Ageism is a sharp reality here in the City of San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.
The business model of hiring practices in SF is a Paradox: Old school mindset permeates even within the startups, showing the world its glamourous progressive independent tech movement while in collusion with the city government.
A suggestion for your friend on a handful of Remote Jobs Worksites: cloudpeeps, remote.co, the growth hub and much more
Lufthansa just slashed 50% of their flights.
To All:
“The game’s afoot”
The new, “Great Transformation” is about to begin!
Timely observation Wolf. My gut tells me that Monday will be a market drop for the ages ! a big vix trader got hung out to dry today.
Gold was up but it was a bloodbath for the gold mining stocks today. Look out below!
I just had a thought — Coronavirus targets the elderly population and infects the healthcare workers (union or non union or caregivers).
There has been a shortage of Caregivers throughout the USA for many reasons such as the lowest paid while being subjected to the mental conditions of the patient (abuse to personal hygiene). Healthcare workers are not immune to or financial stability either.
In the eyes of the ‘institutions’ — Are these healthcare workers, and caregivers on the ‘genocide’ Coronavirus list — because they have no money?
And remember those low paid caregivers probably don’t get sick days. Meaning they may force themselves to work when sick just to survive. Think of the disaster that will be. Of course when it happens TPTB will say no one could see it coming.
1) Market makers sold shares of their $1.0T club at retail prices and buyback at 20% discount, on Friday.
2) UST10 plunged to 0.7%. With billions in their pocket market makers can buy tons of guppies, paying 5% to 8% dividends, at waterfall prices. They don’t have to send the market further down.
3) Crybaby bankers borrow at one and a quarter, lend at twenty
and at 4 PM they drive a golf cart.
4) SPX ping pong will send prices above the front end of the cloud.
5) Pharma from China rotation will employ more high wages employees in US.
6) DOD budget will increase in order to create a corona task force.
7) Their special force will be authorized to stop & frisk suspicious targets in NYC
subway. If the test is positive, the scout will pull the emergency brake
and the every passenger in that car will be transported to a coronavirus cruise ship moored near Staten Island for further observations.
1) AAPL from : 327 to 256, minus 22%.
2) MSFT from : 190 to 152, minus 20%.
3) GOOGL from : 1531 to 1257, minus 17.8%.
4) AMZN is shipping goods to their prime boxed people.
The book will be written….
Forcing interest rates down to abnormal levels is stimulative ONLY in the short run. Protracted, they foment dangerous and destructive activities that are not readily detected, but build and become pent up forces for unwanted events.
Misallocation of resources, over leveraging, cross collateralization and rehypothecation schemes. Over accommodative central bankers who are bound and committed to one tact, and enter into an irreversible condition.