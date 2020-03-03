Stocks Sag as Fed Cures Coronavirus by Cutting Rates ½ Percentage Point

Disappointed the Fed didn’t print antibodies?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Because “the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” despite the “strong” fundamentals of the US economy, and despite stocks being off just 7.8% from all-time highs, the Fed’s FOMC announced during trading hours this morning, following the G-7 conference call, that it had voted unanimously to cut the target for the federal funds rate by half a percentage point to a range between 1% and 1.25%:
The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity. In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point, to 1 to 1‑1/4 percent. The Committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.
This occurred as the S&P 500 was just 7.8% off its all-time high, after the biggest one-day surge since 2009. And it occurred after the 10-year Treasury yield already hit an all-time low and is now just barely above 1%.
But at the moment as I’m writing this, the impact of the biggest rate cut since the Financial Crisis is not propitious, with the Dow and the S&P 500 down between 1.5% and 2.0%. Note yesterday’s spike, part of which has been undone at the moment:
China has shown the way: Even as 70% of its economy was shut down to slow the spread of the virus, the government, the state-owned big four banks, the PBOC, which is part of the government, and the many state-owned companies, and state-controlled financial actors, working closely together, have managed, after a big one-day drop to push up stock prices and bond prices. The Shanghai Composite Index today was above where it had been at the end of the year, before the coronavirus cropped up as an issue.
And the government is seeing to it that companies that are teetering on the cliff don’t default on their bonds. For example, it has taken over HNA Group, the conglomerate with its 18 or so airlines in collapse-mode, and bondholders, which are going to be made whole in all likelihood, are breathing a huge sigh of relief. Markets are under control. No problem.
Cutting interest rates has turned into a cure for everything – with dubious results outside of asset price inflation. No one is going to get on a plane, after backing out of a trip due to the coronavirus, or stop panic-buying toilet paper because the three-month Treasury bill yield has dropped to 1%.
But even asset-price inflation may not be the result this time because too many underlying dynamics have changed, and even lower short-term rates – they were already super-low – are unlikely to change those underlying dynamics. But now the Fed can say that it has done its job. And we get to watch how the show unfolds.
“We are preparing for the possibility of further reductions to our schedules as the virus spreads.” Read... Just How Bad Is It Going to Get for US Airlines?
The roads in to Portland today were strangely quiet, more like a federal holiday than a regular work day. I think there are a whole host of economic side effects that are under the radar. Gig workers not called in, children staying home from school, yoga classes canceled, etc. The new economy is much different and many more people can find themselves economically idled without layoff notices in the news.
Fed supporting asset inflation again.
Wide and generic question: Wouldn’t asset-price inflation still perform well if inflation was going higher due to broken supply chain? After all in the current situation it seems supply may become more of an issue rather than demand itself?
Supply and demand will be wildly out of balance, impacting profitability in a lot of unpredictable ways.
Pricing power for supply-chain impacted items will be limited by the fact that discretionary purchases are going to be deferred; people know they’ll be able to get a better price later.
Demand destruction is going to dominate because most people in epidemic-ridden regions won’t be working much and aren’t going to be able to afford much more than food for a while. Looks like stop-work-to-restart time could be 2-3 months. Maybe more; China’s not fully back yet because people are trying to figure out how to balance the risk of a viral resurgence against risk of not having enough income to make ends meet.
Tks. Good points.
Nice headline. In a cash-based world the treasury could actually do it. Coat new dollar bills with a virus suppressor, encourage people to spend and handle money as much as possible.
Also nice plague-oriented typo: Rat cuts.
It’s not about whether an action is appropriate, it’s whether Mr Trump will be happy.
Yes: this scenario looks increasingly like Richard Nixon bossing Arthur Burns around in the runup to the 1972 elections, and I am not even a supporter of “history repeats itself”.
The big problem is Jerome Powell has almost run out of ammo: he has two 50bps rate cuts available and then it’s game over: as Europe and Japan proved negative rates are like quicksand. Easy to get in, impossible to get out and ultimately fatal. November cannot arrive quickly enough.
I have literally no idea how we’ll get out of this pit cowards like Powell and megalomaniacs like Draghi have dug for us: we’d need a big monetary shock but I honestly doubt mankind still has the stomach for it.
As Aristophanes wrote over two and a half millenia ago “Woe unto us! All we have left are tears”.
When a monkey feels trapped it picks up its feces an throws them at its audience. That’s its ‘tool kit’. Jerome Powell may have to behave in a little more dignified manner but his ‘tool kit’ is just as mono dimensional and even less effective.
This had nada to do with covid-19 and everything to do with calming down spooked investors. Not surprisingly, they appear unimpressed.
OMG, it didn’t work.
Jerome should have raised rates instead. Get the bleeding out now, let the blood letting happen so that at some point when this external effect is past, you have ammunition to drop rates. Otherwise, you’re just adding to the dam to keep the water back, when the inevitable breakage occurs, we get a bigger tidal wave.
But I guess Jerome is thin skinned, and couldn’t take being lambasted by Trump. It’s frigging ridiculous, JP might as well be sitting there asking Trump for directions.
‘strong fundamentals’
who writes this crap?
and who believes it?
Powell just fired the last shot. Now what?
More ‘strong fundamentals’ BS????
Well stated!
People seem to forget the other side of low rates is low to no growth .
And it is inevitable that disruption of supply chains will cause the prices of many goods to rise. So Powell may just exacerbating higher overall inflation in the further .
I would argue that the Fed is out of bullets when it comes to stimulating the economy.
I wanna be sedated
Get in line…
If a business cannot produce, sell its product or ship it, it has no revenue coming in, but still has costs – including servicing its debts.
What on earth does a rate cut do to help that business avoid collapse?
We know that the Fed can’t cure the virus. OK, they’re not doctors. But if this is their answer to businesses crippled by lock-downs, then they aren’t economists, either – or even logical.
The rate cut frees up debt-service capacity systemwide so that fewer companies will be forced through the bankruptcy wringer.
I expect there will be some federally-sponsored shotgun refinancings of TBTF enterprises as well.
Meanwhile Buffet, Apple, and any other entity sitting on a mountain of cash will be feasting on bargain-priced turnaround situations.
But, Daddy, I want an Oompa Loompa! I want you to get me an Oompa Loompa right away!!!
Haha right on point…this market has become so spoiled and entitlement to FED blowing them at every turn. Much like a spoiled rotten brat, this market needs a much needed slap across the face and good STFU.
Thanks for this Wolf, and for your comments regarding wine futures a couple of days ago; however, based on this kind of ”stuff” I can only say, ”MORE WINE”, and let it go at that, for now…
Really and truly, it seems the FED will just do any damn thing at all to protect and support the banksters, while screwing us peons out of the interest on savings, etc., that for one example, my grandma lived on for about 30 years and lived fairly well. (And this was before SS kicked in.)
BTW, does that mug of your hold wine? Or only beer? LOL
A morphine shot for the addict.
There is a systemic problem in this market, as yet undefined. It is not credit, and it is not the REPO market, or liquidity. The market drop caused currency spreads to widen, which puts pressure on sovereigns who issue debt in dollars. The market money flow disappeared, and today’s Fed injection did not help. Money acts scarce, some went into bond funds which are now a powder keg. The rate cut sends more money into gold, not what the Fed wants. Confidence in the administration is at zero and the rate cut appears to be another self interested twitter pressure tactic. Money velocity, YC, extreme volatility. “I believe unprecedented global speculative leverage creates a high probability of a major accident – a “seizing up” of global markets. And from my experience analyzing market Bubbles throughout the nineties and up to 2008, things are surely even worse than I think.” Doug Noland
‘The market drop caused currency spreads to widen, which puts pressure on sovereigns who issue debt in dollars. The market money flow disappeared, and today’s Fed injection did not help. Money acts scarce, some went into bond funds which are now a powder keg. The rate cut sends more money into gold, not what the Fed wants. Confidence in the administration is at zero and the rate cut appears to be another self interested twitter pressure tactic.’
Interesting points !
-Vulture Capitalism for the Win!
Fixed income and pensions get clobbered. Expect Trump to further punish the retired oldsters by demanding a payroll tax reduction that the Democrats can’t refuse when the rate cuts prove ineffective.
I think they sent an unintended message: “I suggest that you panic”.
1/4 point was expected. 1/2 point means they’re scared.
And guess what else? Per the CDC there’s already a shortage of one (unspecified) antiviral drug due to a “site impacted by the outbreak in China”.
Positive feedback loop?
I think the dealer (Janet Powell) needs to offer yet more heroin to the desperate junkie “markets”. Screw the little people. Save the rich.
Business as usual.
Who is Janet Powell?
A Freaky Friday blend of Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, i.e. more of the same?
I say that we all pencil in a date with the FedHeads … surround them, and do an impromptu cough-in .. thus putting the fear of God into their corrupted black hearts !
That .50% rate cut is SSSSSOOOOOOOO 2 hours ago.
The Fed isn’t doing enough.
It needs to cut rates every 30 minutes until the stock go back up, and cure the flu.
In addition it need to place a bid for unlimited stock % 25 above current prices and do this every day.
Meanwhile, we do not have a functioning government.
A friend in the healthcare field suspected symptoms of COVID-19 in King County, WA. After 40 minutes on the COVID-19 hotline and no response, calling primary care physicians (who have no idea how or where to get the tests for their patients), calling a hospital who connected her to the COVID-19 hotline through the medical provider route, she was told she is not eligible for testing unless she has bronchitis or pneumonia.
To be tested you need to have been out of the country for the last 14 days or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. She was told to go to the ER if she develops bronchitis or pneumonia, after which she will be quarantined and have to wait until the test results show up.
Local health authorities claim that they are bound by CDC guidelines and the availability of testing kits and facilities.
People who work minimum wage and cannot afford days off will not even report symptoms under this system. The idea is to under-report the severity of the situation by making testing hard to access.
South Korea has drive-through testing. Taiwan has walk-in testing clinics and the costs of the tests and treatment are covered with a portion of pay covered when you are forced to take time off for this.
But yeah a rate cut will fix everything.
IdahoPotato,
Was this ordeal in the last day or two? Because I thought the CDC changed those ridiculous don’t-test-don’t-tell guidelines last week. And now testing should be more readily available.
Wolf I will email you with the Twitter thread of this person.
Thanks!
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/02/united-states-badly-bungled-coronavirus-testing-things-may-soon-improve
The solution to the problem will come from the private sector, not the government. This week the US should catch up on testing which should mean more cases, and a rough week for markets. The death rate seems to be more randomized than ordinary flu. After a few healthy people die then we reach pandemic status.
You might mean “not THIS government.”
Your link mentions several, other governments…presumably with more success than our 3rd world government and underfunded CDC.
@Timbers
Anyone who goes to Australia gets a free test. According to the WHO, the test costs about $5. Walk into the ER here, you may be sent home without even getting tested. The $3000 ‘facility charge’ will follow in the mail. Now that they have reinstated the pre-existing condition rider in healthcare plans, you may need to prove a litany of things to your insurance company before they entertain your claim. Look up the case of the guy in Florida who tested negative or COVID-19 and got a huge bill that his private insurance company does not want to pay.
It may be cheaper to fly to Oz or Taiwan and get a test than to get one in our ‘free market’.
Exactly! I was pretty sure that I had coronavirus after coming back from Hong Kong but no one wanted to hear about it. So I was just went on my merry way!
It will (maybe) fix things for owners of stocks, that’s the priority. People with the illness, not so much.
Been reading over at NC that the CDC did a Boeing or F-35, and required the test to look for “all” possible diseases…resulting in it not working at all.
What do you expect from 3rd World America that chronically under funds public agencies?
Oh….but wait….I’ve been told we have “the greatest healthcare system in the world” and are awesomely prepared for pandamics.
That’s why we have 40 million w/o access to healthcare…oh wait…I’ve been told they can go to the emergency rooms and pay maybe $20,000. Because that’s access to healthcare.
The members of the Fed are idiots, from Greenspan’s failure to communicate comprehensive ideas to investors to the current crop of rate-cutters, they don’t have a thought in their heads, it’s just cut cut cut, and, I imagine, where to have lunch.
Maybe this is the best we can do with the best we’ve got now. But I see them as gutless wonders.
OMG houses are going to be more expensive
When there’s a bubble everything and anything could be a pin the media and opposition politicians are licking their chops; we’re told the masses are responding accordingly and cleaning out grocery stores.
Any company that can’t survive the occasional interruption of business doesn’t deserve to exist anyway, there is a core value to businesses, and the market price of shares doesn’t directly have anything to do with conducting business. KO has gone down 40 to 70% on different occasions due to the crisis du jour, as have many other enterprises still with us, but people are still drinking their product. When the tide goes out, and the flush takes place the weak ones are supposed to go with it.
I do think the administration is a bit early to do the cranking, though. In an election year, it would have been better to crank it up from lows rather than the highs. Collective memory is short, and who remembers the market is up 60% from late 2016? Or that a correction of 10 or 15% should be expected and even normal?
No one expects the Spanish Inquisition!
Spiny Norman would like a word!
But almost everyone survived it!
My 3 grown children manage small business, one a co-owner. Many small businesses here end on the ropes because every penny of profit goes to celebrate and party. They hire old friends and won’t let the lazy go their way…small southern city.
Mine are getting by with ups and downs…their Mom is a fanatic about how we should all expect life to have downturns. I have no fat dividends to bail them out…but they are always welcome for meals or sleepover or living here.
Well, they’re using demand-side economics to solve a supply-side problem. But then maybe the virus isn’t really the issue.
“But then maybe the virus isn’t really the issue.”
I’ve been thinking that too lately, cover for economic problems.
Please: Powell and the Fed all go down to Wall Street and all get on their knees and bow down to them and go “What else do you desire my master”? 50 basis points drop for a bloody 10% correction! I’m a saver and I and sick and tired of being of being asked to take in the teeth so these spoiled brats of the street won’t be inconvenienced with the risks that go with investing. God almighty, if there are more corrections will they start a “go fund me” page for them too!
My father lost a fortune to an insider trader that got him drunk and gave him the “deal of a lifetime”.
The second fortune he made after that was swindled away by a nursing home that kidnapped my mother and wouldn’t et her die a natural death until the money was all gone.
That is our world, ladies and gents. Be wise as serpents and gentle as doves….
China is setting up to provide financial aid and tax relief to SMALL businesses. Meanwhile the Fed takes emergency action to make money cheaper for immense banks, corps and hedge funds. (Am I wrong about the hedge funds?)
To paraphrase the old Jay Leno Doritos commercial – “Spend all you want, we’ll print more.”
Let me know when the average consumer’s credit card rate drops below 10%.
Its actually higher now then before the GFC. Credit card rates that is
What a mature, educated, well reasoned comment. Thanks for your contribution!
Yesterday the real yield on 10 year Treasuries was minus 31 basis points. Today ten year rates were down by almost 5 basis points
Who the heck would invest in security with such a negative real rate ?
This means that Congress gets paid to borrow money. Congress gets paid to forgive student loans and politicians get reelected. It’s a nice system they created.
I think the modern system is geared toward maximum economic activity whether or not the activity is productive.
When most stuff is made somewhere else you have to have a service economy and before you know it someone is saying they need $20 per hour to make you a cup of coffee. No thanks I will make my own.
It would appear Powell’s 50 basis point cut is ineffectual. Perhaps that is because we have now entered a credit contraction. Your short is looking more brilliant every day Wolf. Congrats.
1) The DOW never go down in a straight line.
2) The DOW might spend few weeks in a trading range,
building a cause.
3) Market makers will use the Fed, Burnie, the coronavius, Tehran… to
send prices up and down.
4) The media will get busy in the service of market makers.
Oh I get it. They probably told their friends (about the Tuesday rate decrease) this weekend to buy and sell by Monday so we got a whiplash.
The government, if it wants to do good, can make a proclamation that it will pay for any covid-19 hospitalization bill for any American CITIZEN. They can always make a special insurance fund.
10 year note hit 0.999% according to Santelli. First time ever?
Ha, Ha, Powell should not have listened to the crybabies on Wall Street and the White House. They got the rattle they wanted, but now they are going to wail, ball and spit back in his face, because it doesn’t give them the thrill they imagined, or the market didn’t go up. Babies and the markets are the same, unpredictable.
Given all the economic disconnects I have no idea how they are going to stop an epic deleveraging bomb from detonating very soon.
I see a severe recession straight ahead.
For the worlds sake I hope I am just naive.
Hold on, I thought we could drown the virus with liquidity.
sorry for the double post, the website gave me issues
Get it right man ! .. It’s ‘Market Droplets’ .. Free for the offing.
‘Now, how much will you pay .. the Ferryman ?’
Hold on, I thought we could drown the virus with liquidity in dollars
I tried to log in to Marcus account (online CD’s ) they are overwhelmed and down I am wondering what they are going to do as they have billions tied up in various short and long term CD accounts . Doubt they want to cash out their client base.
Consider this: ever smell cigarette smoke from inside your car with your windows closed, and the car in front of you, the guy or gal is smoking inside their car ? Well how about your car sucking up someone else’s coronavirus molecules while you are out driving around when the US decides its not bad enough to warrant a quarantine, and wreck the economy.
It will be pure luck if the temperatures get warm enough here, and the spread is limited until then.
Dude. Just activate your ride’s heater !! Problem unsolved.
JP is a traitor to our country.
I’m so ready to spend my principal if it is still there.
The internets are saying the yield curves are still inverted so the Fed has to cut rates more to cure the flu and make stocks go up.
Interests also saying Fed’s big mistake was not doing QE5.
The internets are smart. At least smarter than the Fed. The internets are manipulating the fed like a mentally challenged school kid.