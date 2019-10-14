The WOLF STREET Beer Mugs Are Here

Dear Friends and Readers:
Still, in this chaotic world there are some things that are just for fun, including the WOLF STREET beer mug. It has arrived. “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line,” it says on one side of the wrap-around design, with a funny wolf – that would be me – doing the talking on the other side. Pour in some liquidity, such as a “Repo IPA” or as has been suggested in the comments, a “QE Lite,” and you’re ready to relax with a laugh at my expense:
The art is by artist, illustrator, author, and long-time commenter Kitten Lopez. Long-time reader and commenter “Ripp” and the company he works for got the mugs produced. The mugs are made in the USA, and the color printing (lead-free and cadmium-free organic polymers) was also done in the USA.
You can get a mug in two ways:
- Buy it for $25, with free shipping in the US, from Ripp’s company. There have been reports of a discount if you buy more than one with the same order. Ripp ships the mugs to other countries, but will add shipping charges. Check out the pictures of the mug, including the funny wolf and Wolf with mug, and order at the WOLF STREET STORE.
- As a thank-you gift when you donate $100 or more to WOLF STREET. Now that I have a few of these mugs at my global media mogul empire headquarters, I will personally send you a mug for any donation of $100 or more, as long as your “ship-to” address is in the US, and as long as my limited supply lasts. Many of you have already donated to support WOLF STREET. I appreciate your support immensely. This site depends on you. Here is how to donate.
The rumors are true. We are offering a discount if you order more than one.
Orders that are placed by 3:00 PM (MST because here in Arizona we don’t believe in that silly daylight savings stuff) should ship out same day Monday-Friday.
If you need any help or have any questions about ordering, please use the Contact Us link at the bottom of the store page.
Beer mug ship notification just arrived one day after order. quick turnaround. ordering was seamless on well designed platform . looking forward to camo baseball cap with wolfstreet logo on .
There should be a NIRP mug option.
A mug with a small hole at the bottom, allowing less and less beer “saved” over time in a mug never touched.
“Why would anyone even use such a mug?”
Because the next mug might have an even bigger hole…
Nice try. Now do it with ‘Hedonic Quality Adjustment’.
‘Hedonistic’ might work better, so try that too.
LOL
It can also double as a shot glass, depending on how the markets are doing.
Heck, for your information, is the name of a village in Scotland. Nobody ever goes there in a straight line.
Great Heck and Little Heck are in Yorkshire. If anybody ever goes there it is entirely by accident, possibly on account of the extremity of your shot glasses.
Thanks for that!
I passed through there, going to Glasgow from Manchester, some years ago.
So you’ve been to Heck and back. Admirable. Betcha didn’t go in a straight line.
Sorry, I’m over my limit here, and I’m not talking about shot glasses.