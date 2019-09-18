Foreign Exchange Trading Soars to $6.6 Trillion a Day, US Dollar is Total King

Ginormous numbers, FX swaps and spot trades, USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, Australian & Canadian dollars… but where the heck is China’s CNY?
It happens every three years: The Bank for International Settlements released its Triennial Central Bank Survey about the global foreign exchange (FX) and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets, as it occurred in April. The numbers are ginormous, and get more ginormous with every survey, with trading volume measured in trillions of dollars per day. This is a huge data trove, and I will focus here on global FX trading.
To start with, there are the amounts. Currencies are traded in pairs, such as the US dollar against the euro. In April 2019, trading in FX markets reached $6.59 trillion per day, up 30% from the prior survey period, April 2016. Trades with the USD on one side of the trade averaged $5.82 trillion per day in April 2019. This was up 31% from the daily average in April 2016 and was over five times the daily average in April 2001:
The sudden appearance of the euro in 2001 as the second largest currency out of nowhere indicates that at that time, it had just replaced five currencies, including the biggie, the Deutsche Mark.
The chart above shows the top 16 most traded currencies. Four have a significant share – USD, EUR, Japanese yen (JPY), and British Pound (GBP). The remaining 12 of the top 16 currencies are the limp spaghetti at the bottom of the chart, including the Chinese renminbi (CNY).
In terms of the share that a currency is on one side of a trade, the US dollar remains total King, at 88.3%. Its share has remained relatively stable over the years, despite three factors:
One, the arrival of the euro, whose share, after a brief surge to 38% between 2001 and 2010, got whacked by the euro debt crisis in 2010-2012, and fell to a series low of 31.4% in 2016. But in 2019, its share ticked up to 32.3%. This slight increase in share was due to higher than market-average growth in trading of the EUR/JPY and the EUR/CHF currency pairs.
Two, the surge of emerging market currencies, including the CNY, from near zero in 2001 to 21% in 2016, and to 24.5% in 2019.
Three, the arrival of the CNY, whose share rose from 0% in 2007 to 4.0% in 2016, but has essentially remained stuck there, at 4.3% in 2019, which puts the currency of the second largest economy in the world just below the currency of a tiny economy, Switzerland.
CNY trading, with a turnover of $284 billion a day, was in eighth place, with the USD being on the other side in 95% of the trades.
The Japanese yen, however, lost 5 percentage points in share since 2016, dropping to a new low of 16.8%, down from 28% in 1999. But it remains the third most actively traded currency. The report notes that the decline in turnover in 2019 was mostly a reflection in the decline of the JPY/USD cross “amid low volatility.”
Brexit or not, the British pound’s share has remained at 12.8%, approximately flat since 2010:
The chart below shows the percent share of the top currencies. Combined, the emerging market currencies weigh in with 24.5%, but individually, their share is small, with the CNY coming out at the top with a 4.3% share. The Mexican peso and the Turkish lira lost share:
In terms of trading pairs, the USD/EUR was by far the most popular trade, with 24% share of the total FX turnover, followed by the USD/JPY:
Turnover grew in all categories:
The bulk of the growth in FX trading came from FX swaps, which jumped by 35% since 2016, to $3.2 trillion per day in April 2019, for a share of 48.6% of total FX market turnover. FX swaps are mostly used to manage funding liquidity and hedge currency risk. The USD was on one side of 91% of all FX swap transactions.
The turnover in spot trades also grew, but only by 20% over the three-year period, to $2.0 trillion per day, and its share fell to 30.2%.
Trading of outright forwards soared by 43% to $1 trillion per day, with a large part of the increase reflecting the surge of non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). This gave them a share of 15.2%.
Trading in FX options and other products rose to $294 billion a day, for a share of 4.5%
Trading in currency swaps ticked up to $108 billion a day for a share of 1.6%.
Where the heck does this data come from? The survey “involved central banks and other authorities in 53 jurisdictions,” which collect data from around 1,300 banks and dealers in their jurisdictions and reported it aggregated by country to the BIS. “Turnover data are reported by the sales desks of reporting dealers, regardless of where a trade is booked, and are reported on an unconsolidated basis, i.e. including trades between related entities that are part of the same group.” Yes, trillions of dollars per day.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Long Live King Dollar! :)
Snap back my aunt Fannie. Negative Rates baked in the pie.
I wish the middle class could tap into the benefits of the royal currency. Rents in Portland have reached impossible levels (ever rising) and homelessness is unmanageable. I won’t even go downtown anymore.
“CNY trading, with a turnover of $284 billion a day, was in eighth place, with the USD being on the other side in 95% of the trades.”
This is pretty surprising. Nobody feels the need to hedge yuan risk in their own currency? That implies that nearly all of China’s trade is settled in dollars, despite all of China’s attempts to the contrary.
Very nice piece.
@drg, I don’t think your conclusion follows from the data. Someone might prefer to hedge Yuan/dollar and dollar/whatever as two separate trades.
Also, the forex data is massively inflated by speculative trading. China’s $284B/day is over $100trillion/year, which is probably far more than needed to support China’s actual economic trade.
And we don’t know if the BIS data see everything done using RMB. See my questions below.
As I have always said here, the dollar will lose its status the day US army losses on the battle field.
Till then, enjoy the king dollar, printed at will courtesy of the Fed.
People who don’t understand that the power of the reserve currency comes from the barrel of a gun need to stop living in their bubble.
The battlefield will hopefully have to be different today, though…
If large powers meet face to face, and not via proxies, on the traditional battlefield, where soldiers and killing hardware go up against each other in a real death match, then the end outcome will likely be nuclear holocaust, so we’d better hope they find some other way to settle their dick waving contests.
Momento,
I don’t disagree, but If that was the only factor wouldn’t it be all over? Unless you count Iraq as a win, I’m pretty sure the only decisive win since WW2 was Grenada. Without high tech weapons, I’m not sure fighting a war is even possible after the Viet Nam debacle, and it appears that insurgency conflicts can never really be won by any army if you look at Afghanistan for a recent example. In fact, endless war seems to be the death knell of empires as they try and hold on to absolutely everything.
In my minds eye I always remember the vision of the guy trying to hang on to the skids of the Huey as they evacuated the US Embassy in Saigon, and how they pushed machines off deck into the sea in order to make room for more landings. I wonder what the last evacuations in Afghanistan will look like? Surely, it won’t be orderly the way it’s all unfolding?
King Dollar is a result of all other economies being wiped out in WW2, and the war effort turned back to product manufacturing with no competition left of any note. Prior to that was the Great Depression with massive unemployment and dislocation, and few supports beyond soup kitchens and the New Deal. As my Minnesota farm town Dad used to say, “We always had enough to eat with the gardens, pigs, and fishing…we just didn’t have any money.
I guess nowadays they’ll just print more as you said. :-) I don’t think today’s economy and currency trades are anything to take comfort in. As Bob Dylan noted,
“For the loser now
Will be later to win
For the times they are a-changin'”
regards
This is an interesting article! Raises a few questions:
Given the size of trade within the Chinese economy, one wonders why the RMB isn’t a larger share. Is the BIS dataset globally comprehensive? Do the Chinese restrict Forex and related derivatives trading in the RMB?
Or, since non-economic (speculative trading?) transactions dominate in Forex, perhaps the players in that game prefer to speculate with/against the dollar above all else?
Cash transactions, anything involving cryptos, and many other dealings will also fall outside of the “53 jurisdictions”. Dollar to bitcoin to RMB and back again, for instance, wouldn’t show up. Ditto for RMB to oil to dollars and back again.
Is the data double-counted, in the sense that both parties to a transaction report the same trade?
One last thought: a hypothetical $100T global economy, even if every transaction were an international exchange, would only generate $0.3T/day in transactions. Yet the BIS data show $6.6T/day and most of GDP is not international trade. (On the other hand, to produce a $10 widget to go into GDP will require a lot of underlying transactions.) But the non-economic portion of Forex seems to be far larger than necessary. It’s not my area – why is it so big?
Looks like all comments so far conflate ‘most traded’ with ‘hardest’ or least likely to lose value.
In 1978 when everyone was bailing on the US dollar of course it was the most traded. During this period both the Swiss franc and German D-Mark had huge appreciation against the dollar, especially the S franc which was still linked to gold.
The traditional hard- dollar party in the US was the GOP, who today dare not challenge their Leader who wants the Fed to lower rates to zero. He also told former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn to ‘just print the money’ during a budget discussion.
BTW: there was no doubt about Cohn being fired. He quit the day after T ignored his advice and placed tariffs on steel and aluminum.
The US is running deficits of a trillion a year and rising. Germany is running over a 2 % surplus.
If Germany was to return to the D- Mark, people will still use the US$ as a medium of exchange but few will use it as a store of value.
I remember using money changers when touring abroad. That is straightforward. I do not understand the FX derivatives. It seems like gambling.
Excellent information Mr. Richter. Where’s CNY? Well I would venture to say that the PBOC are not ready to turn their currency over to the global investment banks quite yet. The NDF CNY and USD point to this being that the PBOC are exchanging currency valuations at an agreed upon notional value less the spot price. During the intermediate time frame the PBOC have the flexibility to move the CNY whichever way they deem appropriate to fit their business needs. In some ways communists are better capitalists than some might think or believe.
Relative Valuation
These FX trades have one thing in common. They are ALL fiat currencies.
Those 14 most popular traded currencies, along with a further 8 for a total of 22 currencies, have ALL set new record highs in gold.
The exception being the “king” US dollar! Its the debt.