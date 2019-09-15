THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Snapback Bloodletting in the Overripe Bond Market

The 10-year US Treasury yield rips. Unstoppable negative yields become stoppable (11 minutes).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I found this (post below) somewhat illuminating and just posting it here as an additional thought. Nonetheless, with the Saudi oil drama and all the drama with the Fed and the backdrop of chaos with mindless tweeting, it’s my opinion that the 10-yr will be about where it is now, a year from now, and as a guide, the 2-yr treasury is apparently a proxy for where the Fed Funds Rate will be in a yr, which will be about 1/2 % lower. I think the mkts will be like a deer in the headlights with ongoing volatility.
==> “Negative yields do not inhibit investment as much as one would think. Paying a borrower (bond issuer) is not considered irrational investing when the security’s price is expected to rise, aka bond yields are expected to become more negative.
Take for example the originally mentioned 10y German Bund.
It has appreciated 8.23% YTD despite having a 0% coupon.
Money continues to chase price appreciation in a global economy where central bank stimulus is becoming the go to monetary policy strategy.”
https://www.livewiremarkets.com/wires/turning-japanese
The line that you cited — “Negative yields do not inhibit investment as much as one would think. Paying a borrower (bond issuer) is not considered irrational investing when the security’s price is expected to rise, aka bond yields are expected to become more negative” — is the biggest piece of garbage propaganda BS I have read in a long time, on so many levels that it gives me a headache.
Hehehhehe … I really laughed, and laughed I did !
Thank You Wolf I needed that!
Some people just bring it on themselves :)
Thank you for that!
“…not considered irrational investing when the security’s price is expected to rise…”
Yep. There’s even a well-known explanation for this. It’s called “greater fool theory”.
But now is the first time I see this recommended as an investment strategy.
Jos,
“Yep. There’s even a well-known explanation for this. It’s called “greater fool theory”.”
This is where I differ with you,
This in all the books that humanity have written so far is called ( THEFT) and renders the Offender A ( THIEF).
The sad reality is it is perpetuated by an unconstitutional entity, and the Custodians that we elected to preserve our lives and prosperity!!
Cheers
When Pimco Long bonds rose after a long gap (over 5 years it enabled a lot of folks to break even and move into treasuries. Wish I had done more. It seemed like a window was given to major institutions to unwind positions, maybe teach Bond holders a lesson; This was done systematically with a Pide piper president who suddenly started talking of 0 percent 10 year treasuries. Mind you the media narrative in 2016 never talked about taking US 10 year treasuries to 0. I recall Gudlach talking about German 10 yr Bunds back in 2016 being way below US 10 yr treasuries, but the risk was currency hedging.
Can you tell who got burnt ? Surely the triple short ETF products in Bonds saw spikes…..
Yeah a lot of people are going to lose the “farm”. The Bond market is telling the world the Gig is almost up. It’s time for the chickens to come home to roost.
– My personal opinion is that we have seen the very ultimate end of a 38 year bull market in government bonds (=falling long term rates). And running USD 1 trillion plus deficits won’t help either to push rates lower.
– The fall in yields (30 year & 10 year) was so steep that it was inevitable that this rally would run out of steam / exhaust itself.
– I think yields could easily double of trilple from here.
Guys, please do the following.
1. Go to FRED, the amazing St. Louis Fed charting tool for macro data.
2. Chart the population growth rate of a major economy on the left y-axis.
3. Chart the 10yr treasury yield on the right y-axis.
You’re welcome.
Every year, when ice cream sales explode, more people drown in water swimming. So ice cream kill swimmers. You are welcome.
If you are a passive investor and are really in it for the long term then your future cash flow looks like this on say a 60/40 portfolio.
10 year roughly 1.8%
SP500 div yield 1.8% with potential growth 4 – 6%
Inflation roughly 1.8%
Your spend rate is basically reciprocal of life expectancy. If 33 years, 3% all you get. 1mil = $30 thousand. Don’t spend it all in one place
Do pension funds have a legal obligation to show that they are not just pulling the 7% forward return out of thin air? Is there a legal disclaimer for the funds? In the financial text books they instruct how to do duration and liabilty matching with bonds to ensure the income is there each year for the retiree.
In my mind many pension systems are statistically unsound and there is some risk of maybe 1 in 10 or 1 in 20 that it is going to implode each year. It seems criminal that a pension system is not statistically sound.
Unfortunately those text books didn’t anticipate nearly zero rates over long periods of time to match duration and liability – and they definitely did not account for the politics involved in funding pensions.
If you have come to the conclusion “many pension systems are statistically unsound” then this probably isn’t a rabbit hole you want to go down. It is so much worse than you think – and that is with the market at all time highs.
Collapse of some prominent pensions is likely the next big thing, imo. Will they be bailed? I doubt it, at least not fully.