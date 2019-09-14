The Unemployed Shadow Labor Force

“Does Everyone Who Wants a Job Have a Job?”
Hidden “slack” in the labor market, wage increases, opportunity, and factors like ageism. Wolf Richter on This Week in Money, the Canadian show by HoweStreet.com (5 min):
Everyone in my limited circle of maybe 100 people who wants a job has one. Looking around in my 20,000 population small town in NC it looks like the economy is running hot. Lots of new low to middle income housing being built. Big sign at Lowe’s hardware ‘Help Wanted’. A huge number of lawn mowing businesses servicing the area. The state is ahead of projections on revenue.
I know of a college educated 50+ man who is on his fourth year in the lumber section at Home Depot. I don’t think he’s still sending out resumes.
Earth to BenX
A college degree is no longer the passport to a lucrative life of your dreams. Over the past 75 years, the rest of the world has been catching up.
Some degrees (GASP!) are commercially worth lots more than others (say, BS in electrical engineering vs BA in French lit or gender studies).
A profusion of Asian H1b engineers and overseas consulting groups enters the chat.
The liberal arts degree won’t be replaced by AI this generation. Engineering is easily and frequently outsourced, and people no longer expect technology to work because everything cool is a live beta software project, a 3d printed part, or technologies that haven’t changed save for materials since Rome was building roads.
A STEM degree is no guarantee of a good job. It’s been popular in the past for the Fox News types to blame the underemployed for having worthless degrees, but it makes a much bigger difference what year you graduate. If you graduate in engineering and you don’t get a job that year because the economy is weak, you’re chances are much lower competing with the next year’s grads. After the next year you may as well have no degree.
It works in similar fashion with a lay-off … if you can’t get a good job in a similar field soon your degree loses its value. This can be tough because your industry is likely in a downturn, hence the layoff.
The big corporations simply prefer to hire new grads rather than previous grads. Also, “experienced” positions always require direct in-field experience so its extremely difficult to get someone to hire you from a different industry despite using the same college degree. Small businesses have always the most interested in people with unique experience and the main hiring force for older employees with skills, but our country has been fighting small businesses and favoring ever larger corporations for decades.
Add to that the broken structure of online hiring and it’s easy to see why people get discouraged from applying. It takes a lot of time and effort to tailor a resume for a position, write the cover letters, and do the other necessary online steps. Meanwhile, the position may have an internal employee in mind, or may be a dated posting with interviewers picked & scheduled already, or may simply have thousands of applicants for a small number of jobs. As the applicant you have no way of knowing and you spend many hours on applications that are filtered out in microseconds.
Don’t be so quick to judge someone who struggles, there are real economic problems and those who aren’t winning aren’t automatically losers.
Yea…fox news types….quick to judge folks.
Priceless.
Bingo. Wages would be soaring if there really was a labor shortage. You can blame H1B visas here in the bay area
Yes. I once contracted at an IT company who posted a job in the break room for “H1B Only”. Every time I hear Bill Gates say there aren’t enough tech workers, I just about throw something. Right, there aren’t enough tech workers … willing to work for the wages being offered. Send in the H1Bs.
Good news are coming. Those who control capital uses Chinese H1B to comepete your salary down. Now, Chinese are stealing their capital. Modern days, capital means IP, trade secrets, work flows, database, Etc…
China says, I do NOT want to be your labor for ever. Western capital guys say you SHALL NOT steal my capital, and be my labor bitch for ever so that I can comepete down the labor within my own territory. How do you think this is going to end?
There aint no labor shortage and the main driver behind inflation is health care costs. trump will solve this all with a currency war, along with the trade war, hence, MAGA for the wealthy and a living hell for everyone else caught in the back draft. The main result of NIRP or ZIRP is to lower interest rates and strengthen currencies which does nothing for anyone except a hedge fund or insider named trump that gets lucking making illegal market trades.
Zero or negative interest rates strengthen a currency how?
The irony on how America figures out the unemployment rate.
There could be more and more job loss, but the unemployment rate could actually go down as people exhaust their unemployment benefits and fall off the rolls.
There could be more and more job gains, but the unemployment rate actually goes up as people come out of hiding and start applying for jobs again.
So probably the best measure if there are increases in job wages. This truly reflects labor shortages as employers will raise wages only as a final option to find employees.
Additionally, restrictions on H1B visas and clamping down on illegals helps with wage growth. Which is why businesses love these…
America’s official inflation rate and unemployment rate are both very political stats, and neither really represents reality. In fact, over the decades, both have been ‘tweaked’ to make sure they do not.
Ok, stipulating what you say is true (even I admit the numbers have flaws), how would you change the measurement of the inflation rate in a $22T economy with millions of products or the unemployment rate for 330M citizens so that the numbers are completely accurate?
Probably can’t be done (the real world has too many fast moving parts). Any compromise number has flaws.
The derivation of both of these numbers is extensively documented (in fact, the are several different official versions of each number), and monthly tracking of detail inputs is widely distributed to tens of thousands of interested parties. What ever tweaking happens is taking place in a fully documented & disclosed manner. It’s not like some guy in the back room pulls a number out of thin air.
“America’s ….. very political stats ”
No kidding ….. it’s a real horse race between China and the USA as to which government is better at lying through statistics.
Is it good news or bad news that I see 70+ year old men and women working at the supermarket? Worse when I see an old man assisting some women 25 years younger with putting her groceries in the car but that is what his job is !
It depends.
I know a few seniors who have jobs just to have something to do and interact with people.
They don’t need the money. They need something positive to do to get out of the house.
Good for them!!! Stay active and DO stuff. Be productive. I know lots of people who could retire and refuse — myself included. We’re having too much fun, and I’m having a blast.
I agree retirees should get out an do stuff and be active, but i wouldn’t put the burden of productivity on them. At some point you have to say the ant hill you’ve worked on your whole life is good enough.
Right on! I “retired” at age 44 (I’m now 88!).
All it means is I stopped working “for the other man” half a lifetime ago and I’ve been working at what I want to do, ever since.
Met an old couple at the beach. They lived in modest home but we’re enjoying the slow beach life.
The man said he had killed himself working in textile industry and never made much money. When he got to the beach community he started using what he had learned redoing old golfcarts. He does all the mechanical and his wife was able to sew for re upholstery work. Not sure he was telling the truth but he said he made more flipping golf carts than when employed.
Because it’s a beach community you can drive golf carts on the highway and people use them as a second vehicle. It’s kind of funny that he is providing a mini Tesla for $3000 or $4000. All green and clean you know.
Are you absolutely sure it’s not because they actually need the money? Old folks care about appearances too.
I have noticed something else. When economy is bad then I tend to see more good looking girls working at low paying jobs.
Know a number of people who work in manufacturing companies. Order books are full, but can not get employees. The ones they do get often don’t show up. That’s the now story but …
If you have not watched it already, watch the new Netflix documentary “American Factory”. Best explanation of why Trump won, and why Trump’s solutions are all wrong.
In a couple of years unemployment is going to be a heck of a lot higher. AI and automation are just on the cusp of max eradication of positions. Low end positions that can be hard to fill now will be eliminated en masse. Next they are coming for the doctors and the lawyers. AI is going to decimate jobs across so many sectors … it is coming fast.
You need serious connections to get a job in a factory. Be related or really good friends with someone already working there, be a member of a religion or ethnic group that has a strong presence there etc.
“Know a number of people who work in manufacturing companies. Order books are full, but can not get employees. The ones they do get often don’t show up. That’s the now story but …”
Not only that, some won’t even pick up the phone when you call or text. And when they do, they ask you to describe the job because they didn’t bother reading the ad or don’t remember. I think the unemployment rate may be overestimated. These are people who truly don’t want or need a job. Many still living with parents.
The AI effect is overstated in the near term. It will augment far more jobs than it will replace. Doctors and lawyers are at low risk of being replaced without artificial general intelligence, which we don’t even know is possible.
Paralegal’s and Medical Assistants May be a different story. But, for every Elon Musk making his outlandish claims, there’s a real AI scientist who will tell you a much more muted version of what’s likely to happen.
I find some of the comments on unemployment either amusing or interesting or both.
I have a modest technical education combined with technical work experience. I am a jack of many trades and can troubleshoot and fix electrical /mechanical air/hydraulic machinery. I have worked around the world.
But guess what, I gave up looking for work almost 20 years ago, at age 47, because there was no demand for people with such skills.
Instead I have used my useless skills to fix just everything that breaks down around my home or at the cottage since I can’t afford to hire anyone. Dishwashers ,washing machines, dryers, fridges & freezers, water pumps, outboard motors, boats, jetskis, lawn mowers, electrical wiring, plumbing, carpenter, roofs-shingles & metal, cars, landscaping, etc.. I even built my own wind turbine from scratch!
I have used what little paper brainpower I have left to remain solvent. I do my own taxes and investing. Come to think of it I haven’t filed incomes taxes for 5 or 6 years now. I will do it when I feel like it. They can wait.
I am 65 now. I am still a parent, to a boy 22 millwright apprentice and a daughter 19 just starting business at university, so I am not quite finished that management job yet. They don’t remember me not being at home.
I am even a skilled short order cook plus I do all the food buying.
Sadly it seems I now have developed even fewer useful skills any employer would want.
Come to think of it, I probably couldn’t get out of bed before noon. I no longer keep track of time or even what day it is. Weekends now last 7 days. I do what I feel like doing, when I wake up. Pisses the wife off. It is highly likely I would now be considered to have an extreme attitude problem and thus would be totally unemployable.
But not to worry. I am sure Al will soon be able to replace me along with all of society’s other useless independent old people with their out of date skill sets who will soon start dying off “just in time”.
Your attitude is exactly that of skilled workers before the Industrial Revolution left them hog-tied by employers: I’ll do what I want, when I like. Bravo!
If you stay solvent, great, the perfect life: watch the discontented female though…….
Economic theory says to specialize and become the best at your narrow field. It generally works, but it can leave you a very one dimension person unless you really make an effort to have hobbies.
If you have accumulated a modest nest egg you can become a jack of all trades if you are handy. Business overhead cost and the tax friction means that it can make economic sense to do on your own.
Here is an example: I have done three repairs to my 2004 MBS430. Each one would have been $1000 – $2000. Each I googled how and took my time and my total parts cost using non dealer sourced parts was $200. All together I had about 20 – 30 hours in time invested for all three repairs. I just read cost of new car ownership is $750 per month and mine is around $200.
When you are busy with a career you have to pay for convenience. Now that I am out of paid employment I do 90% of service work for myself (food prep, most home and car repair, taxes, investment). I do some free lawn care and car washing for my employed friends because I know it saves them about $50 – 60 per week and I had rather do that than go to the gym. The main benefit to this kind of lifestyle is it’s lower stress and more physically active than an office job.
Should have added that in a way if you are an investor in stocks you are basically paying people to do the hard work of earning a profit so that you don’t have to run your own business or be in the labor market earning a salary.
As I have gotten older I am a lot pickier about CEO performance and demonstrated devotion to stockholders. I prefer just purchasing an index fund, but I will not own once it gets to crazy valuations.
So right. I’m restoring an old ruin, doing it all by myself, having to repair and maintain everything that’s used in the process. Car, trailer, mower, tractor, tools, you name it.
I can’t wait to see the day that a robot is going to crawl under the sink to repair the plumbing, or some AI whatchamacallit climbs up on the roof to replace rotten beams and redo the tiling. And at the end of the day they’ll all get into their self-driving pickups, their stuff getting piled in the back all by itself, and get driven to their fully-automated self-maintaining self-repairing internet-connected houses.
Yep, brave new world. Paradise for the unskilled. Dream on.
My reasoning for low wage inflation: Low mobility, people not wanting to move for a better job. Reasons behind it–kids, housing, significant other’s job. Second, time—I consult for a few companies that have trouble keeping workers who live 45 minutes from work. Worker will take a significant pay cut for shorter commute. Third, many millennials do not want to “negotiate” whether buying a car, home or looking for more money from current or potential job.
Grade school, middle school, and high school need more meaningful “story” problems in mathematics. A great one “If you spend $1000 per month to watch your child in a traveling sport or drama activity for 10 years, hoping they get a college scholarship….”
I was married to fifth grade teacher. I worked in private manufacturing sector. Generally teachers fill like they are underpaid. The main difference if you are a teacher is your pay is determined by politics and not merit. I made substantially more money, she made substantially more money per hour.