THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Is the Everything Bubble Ripe Yet?

Suddenly – I mean the signs had been everywhere for a long time and “suddenly” doesn’t really apply – the whole house of cards came tumbling down.
Good Golly!
We’re eternally doomed this time!
“When when everybody’s getting into the market and even the shoeshine boy is giving stock tips, then it’s time to sell” — 1929 Joseph P. Kennedy …. history always repeats. So, the $64,000 question: can you give us a crash date ;-)
What’s it worth to you? The answer is reasonably priced really, and you could put 64k down. Unfortunately, given the state of things, it seems unlikely you could ever make the payments.
I’m obviously not going to give it away, so it looks like this could be one those times when capitalism really, really sucks. Try the socialists.
You can still have F U money if you have been prudent, live within your means,debt free and humble….
except now the FU fund has been debased and basically worthless. It sure aint gonna pay for a three year, 100 country, whirlwind tour of the world. The times they are a changing.
Humility doesn’t get you F U money. For that you need to cop some serious attitude. Given the possibility of inflation, you also need to keep the F U money in a seriously nondepreciating liquid asset.
Those are already way overpriced. Sorry.
Numbered offshore bank accounts in USD still look pretty,
The everything bubble includes comic books. I can’t buy a single issue from the bronze and silver age because the prices are ridiculous. I am looking at some more recent quality books that aren’t inflated.
As a comic dealer I can vouch for that. Look at a chart if you can find one of the exponential rise in key books. Most under reported collectible story of the last 20 years.
@JakeB
I hear you. People don’t realize the collectibles markets are vastly overinflated along with everything else. Early key golden age comics are bringing in multiple 7 figures now. No joke.
Wolf sounded the bell about stock markets across the world and provided historical context.
So, how do we put this information to good use?
Bonds- what kind; Real estate- where & what type; Stock- which & from where; other- ?
If it’s to be a deflationary depression, best be in cash. That includes a shoebox full of the stuff. Remember Cyprus?
If you have income yielding property, pay down the mortgage. For that matter, make sure you’re completely out of debt.
Be wary of shortages. Keep stores of non-perishable food, etc. I’m trying so hard not to sound like a doomsayer, haha. Read Chris Martinsen’s site.
Bonds. Only the safest companies with great cash flow. Only the most fiscally responsible city/county/states for munis.
Real Estate – Only if a real positive cash flow without any expectation of appreciation – and NOT in a city that is heading towards bankruptcy.
Stocks – Boring, stable companies with little debt, great cash flow and a decent dividend.
Gold.
And investing in yourself. And being able to keep the job you have.
Thanks Wolf, it brought back memories. I don’t think your average civilian has a clue as to what could/will happen, and is ill-prepared.
Wolf, although you may get a lot of negative comments about this post, you present a well supported argument. And the “tells” that things are not going well have been visible for some time to those objective enough to see them. The increasing spread in hepatitis A caused primarily by an increase in the homeless, the increase in the number of people living in apartments because they can’t afford the deposit to have the electricity turned on. 9 months after the hurricane in north Florida 50% of all the apartments in Panama City (FL) are still uninhabitable. The trucking bust, the fact that Fed interest rate reductions are the only thing keeping the air in the stock market. Amazon was robbed of $30 million or more of goods over 6 years and never detected it. What does that tell you about the competence of the management of the company. And then, of course, the exponential growth in the prices of all assets. Exponential growth in anything is always a sign of trouble. And the everything bubble is not capital based but debt based. Debt out the wazoo, and debt growing exponentially. Clearly the end is getting closer.
So, you did an excellent well supported blog I just think it is too late.
Given that central banks are willing to create an infinite sum of currency to purchase assets, including outright purchase of stocks, to prevent any correction and keep the party going, how can you believe there will ever be a correction in US large caps (a favorite of central banks). I just don’t see it happening. EM might crater but US large caps will inflate to infinity and beyond (in nominal currency terms)
But you say: the Fed is not allowed to buy stocks. To that I say the Fed is not allowed, as part of its charter and mandate, to buy mortgages. The Fed will do whatever it wants whenever it wants.
Powell will head off any correction with the help is his fellow super-bankers. Avengers Assemble!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Agreed – for good or bad our economy is addicted to cheap money and stocks are on the bleeding edge of this trend. The fed will do everything in its power to keep stocks up since, more than ever, they are the bellwether of our overall economic health. First it was Japan, now its Europe, and the US is soon to follow – negative rates on government debt and extremely low yields on even the most risky of securities. What other alternative do central banks have?
“Given that central banks are willing to create an infinite sum of currency to purchase assets, including outright purchase of stocks, to prevent any correction and keep the party going,…”
That’s why I added all the stock markets of these countries where central banks have done “whatever it takes,” and those markets are still down from, respectively, 1989, 2000, and 2008. It just hasn’t worked, except in the US. So don’t rely on it continuing to work in the US.
The Bank of Japan has been buying stocks for years, and look how it went.
The Indian BSE Sensex measured in dollars is near an all time high.
The S&P 500 reached an all time high recently.
The Canadian TSX measured in dollars reached an all time high in 2019.
I suppose the central banks have supported real estate investors as there have been rumors of some spectacular housing bubbles in some locations.
The Canadian TSX in US dollars may have peaked years ago, but you did not add in dividends paid out for total return.
I posted this awhile ago. Nothing much has changed.
####
When the multitudes of the massive bubbles burst – the pain and sorrow will be Biblical for the common man and family.
I have come up with a partial solution to what is coming.
1. Take care of your health. Exercise. Eat healthy.
2. Stay out of debt. Live beneath your means.
3. Keep learning. Learn new skills. Learn how to fix and build things yourself. Invest in yourself.
4. Realize that government (at all levels) will lie to you. Government will not take care of you. Government will take everything you have if it means they get to stay in power one day longer.
5. Save. Buy a little gold and silver. Bitcoin if you must. But realize that this is just a little insurance and not much else.
6. Stay far away from bubbles. Hard to do when friends and relatives are getting “rich” and think you the fool
7. Relationships are worth far more than “stuff.” Families are worth way more than “stuff.” Good friends are worth more than stuff.
8. Enjoy life. It doesn’t take lots of money.
9. Learn how to shoot safely and have at least one gun. Even if you think you will never touch it again.
10. Be part of “something” bigger than yourself such as a Church or a volunteer organization that actually helps people. All the issues we see today are the same issues seen over the last 2000 years.
Great stuff.
Very good advice.
I recommend you to rethink. I take on debt but with cash can cover 50% of the debt. When FED expand balance sheet, I expand my balance sheet. When FED is showering money and you stay out of it, your relative position comparing to your everyday competitors become bad. When they get laid, you don’t. I get what you are saying in “absolute” sense but you have to understand that you are playing a game against other humans and your move has to take into account how they move.
I know we are in dangerous times, but bunker down may NOT be the best strategy. For myself, I don’t bet on what will happen. So I hedge. Inflation happens, my debt will be inflated away. Deflation happens, Inhave cash to buy stuff.
#5, #9 …. Geez, we can tell you’re a midwestern/southrern American. Most people live in developed countries (and/or one of the coasts) with functioning social systems.
“These kinds of conversations are popping up everywhere; it’s just a casual conversation among geniuses.”
Reminds me of the Dot Com bubble when taxi drivers, barbers , and other “geniuses”, were offering stock tips on which tech stocks to buy. That signaled the near top of the market, and after listening to you Wolf, I’m thinking that we’re close to a top again.
From my viewpoint, the ONLY asset class that isn’t overvalued is the precious metals market… where gold and silver have been ignored for the past six years, but are now starting to rise from the ashes again.
I’ll stick with my precious metals holdings and some gold etfs.
I dont think gold has been undervalued, look at the price chart, it looks inflated just like other assets.
Wall Street is always pushing the “trillions of dollars on the sidelines waiting to jump in” narrative. it is either disingenuous, or a fallacy of composition.
They refuse to admit that for every $1 worth of stock that will be bought, there will be $1 that will be sold. The amount of “money on the sidelines” only influences what kinds of assets gain precedence over others – stocks vs bonds vs hard assets.
We want to buy a house in two years hopefully after a recession hits. Sadly, we live in a grotesquely expensive part of the Bay area where an average 1500 sq ft house in a good school 1.6 million plus.
We’ve started investing in index funds in 2011 and have made a lot of money in the last 8 years. But we just took out all our gains about 500k (only leaving the original principal) from the stock market because we feel like everything is overvalued right now. My husband who works for a very large, truly global multinational is predicting a recession next year. I have a decade theory that crashes are most likely happen at the end of a decades
There was so much propaganda about how the market has to go up after a rate cut. I knew someone in Wall Street was profit taking, so we made a point to pull it out before then.
We’ll see if this was a good decision and the 2.8% CD will beat the market over the next two years. Yes, we are losing some of our principal to inflation. Maybe we’ll get a discount on the house. One can only hope.
Housing prices in prime areas are just as likely to rise if there is a global crisis.
Go up, in a recession ha. Houses in the Bay are no where close to rental parity. At 2xs rental parity, housing in the Bay Area will get crashed even in a minor recession. Couples are mortgaged to the hilt and will fall into the two-income trap.
Our neighbors just bought a 1.5 million dollars in a shitty school district and told us they cannot afford private school (they don’t have an extra $1500 a month – shocking). Both work full time and if one loses their job, it’s going to be tough times.
You can bank on no appreciation and declining prices and no rental parity. You’d be stupid to invest here. Only so many people have 1.6 million to buy a middle class home. Where will these buyers come from in a recession?
I must live in my own bubble., All this talk of collapsing economies flies against everything I see in my daily life. Today I spent the day on the lake on my boat. The lake was PACKED full of people on their boats burning $3.85 gas like there was no tomorrow. Days I like this I’m glad I paid $3K for a slip and didn’t have to deal with any boat launch craziness.
And then afterwards, we went out to eat at a restaurant on the lake. 45 minute wait for a table to drop $100+ on dinner for the family. Surrounded by a ton of other families.
That’s my reality every weekend. I’m out enjoying life, spending money surrounded by other people doing the same. There is a palpable sense of prosperity out there.
Then I check in on blogs like this and you’d think it’s 1933.
It’s an interesting phenomenon.
People spending their F-U money while they still have it?
Sounds positively middle class. Price out a marina berth and champagne party and get back to us.
Did you listen to the report? People partying away is exactly what Wolf said. We are in the bubble excess phase.
Let me tell you a story about the ant and the grasshopper….
Yep decadent partying just like it’s 1927, when it was declared, just like today, that everything was just fine despite the rampant and reckless speculation.
I think you’ve missed to whole point of the piece!
Same comments were made in early-mid 1929!
Is the Everything Bubble Ripe Yet?
Overripe. It’s starting to smell bad.
The financiers have come up with some weird policies to keep it all afloat and keep the profits coming. So it seems possible the financiers could keep The Bubble going until it goes utterly rotten, at which point the whole thing just crumbles.
At this point they can simply use the government to bail out themselves and their buddies at the expense of everybody else. Life is good.
I could use a bicycle back security
You nailed it, also felt like a genius in the beginning of 2008, after I had doubled my CFD account in 6month.