I Hope the Fed Won’t See This: Red-Hot Consumer Spending Powers GDP Growth

Revisions show the slowdown expected this year hit last year, and now is the rebound. If there’s ever a time for the Fed to not cut already low interest rates, it’s now.
Economic growth in the US for the second quarter once again exceeded consensus expectations, after blowing past them in the first quarter. This morning, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the economy, as measured by “real” (inflation-adjusted) GDP, grew at an annualized rate of 2.1%. It was powered by the hottest consumer spending growth since Q4 2017, and the fifth highest quarterly growth in the past 52 quarters (since Q1 2006).
But the GDP growth rates for 2018 were slashed, particularly for Q4. It is now apparent that the slowdown that was expected this year but didn’t arrive actually took place in Q4 last year, and what we’re seeing this year is a rebound:
Consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 70% of the economy, grew at an annualized rate of 4.3%, adjusted for inflation, blowing past expectations, after having been lethargic in Q4 last year and Q1 this year. It was the fastest growth rate since Q4 2017 and the fifth fastest since Q1 2006.
By category, consumer spending on durable goods soared at an annualized rate of 12.9%, adjusted for inflation; and for non-durable goods, it jumped 6.0%. This brought the growth rate for spending on all goods combined to 8.3%. Spending on services rose 2.5%.
A decided weakness in the data was business investment. Gross private domestic investment fell 5.5%, including at 10.6% drop in investment in structures. And it includes a big drop in private inventories. This confirms the phenomenon we have seen for months now in what I now call the “transportation recession,” where companies, sitting on bloated inventories they acquired to frontrun the tariffs, are cutting back orders to whittle those inventories down, and therefore shipments decline.
The inventory pileup we have been discussing since last year, and that boosted Q1 GDP growth, has started to reverse in Q2. An increase in inventories is considered an “investment” and is added to GDP growth. A decrease in inventories is subtracted from GDP growth. Everyone expected this would happen eventually – and now it happened. In Q2, “private inventories” fell by $44.3 billion, which knocked 0.9 percentage points off the GDP growth rate. Had inventories remained flat, the GDP growth rate would have been about 3%.
The tantalizing data in today’s release were the radical downward revisions of GDP growth in 2018, for Q2, Q3, and Q4. The growth rate in Q4 got slashed from 3.0% earlier this year to 1.1% today, the lowest growth rate since Q4 2015.
In other words, the slowdown that was supposed to hit this year hit in Q4 last year, and the economy already muddled through this episode and is now bouncing back, with GDP growth averaging 2.6% this year so far.
The revisions caused the annual growth rate of 2018 to be revised down to 2.9%, still the highest rate since 2015 (also 2.9%), but below the illusory 3% level that the US hasn’t reached since 2004. The chart shows the revised annual rates of growth adjusted for inflation, with 2019 (green) being the average of Q1 and Q2. This is not a chart of a rate-cut economy:
So far in 2019, US economic growth is back in the upper end of the range since the great recession. That range stretched from 1.6% growth at the low end in 2016 to 2.9% growth at the high end in 2018 and 2015.
The economy is still powered by very low interest rates, massive government spending growth, and consumers that are working and making money and spending money. Some business investment has taken a wait-and-see approach, but hiring is strong, companies complain about the difficulty of finding qualified workers, and unemployment claims hover at multi-decade lows. If there was ever a time for the Fed to not cut already low interest rates, it’s now. The economy is, as Powell has stated many times recently, “in a good place.”
Despite the trade wars, tariffs, and counter-tariffs, consumers and companies keep plugging, and the world has not come to an end. Read… World Trade in Face of Tariffmageddon, Trade Wars & Manufacturing Slowdown
Government spending climbed 5%, its biggest contribution to the GDP since 2009. Whereas GDP exports suffered its biggest drop since Q1 2009.
The great economy story line, has been revised away by annual data corrections. Corporate profits after revision show that there has been no growth in operating profits for the past 5 years.
Yet over the same time span the S&P 500 has grown by 50% fed from cheap money, tax breaks, stock buybacks and the unending search for yield.
No rebound, look into the main spending culprit that boosted consumer spending… They are gonna be revised down, and credit spending going through the roof. Recreational goods and Vehicles, 22 Billion ? Took a page or two from china on this one
Nobody cares about PMI’s or GDP, Q2 2008 GDP grew 4.5 % only to be revised down a lot to fit the narrative later… It’s never the losses that kill you, it’s the lack of credit!
Actually, there had already been no growth in real profits for 7 years (pre and post tax). The revision makes that true also with CCadj and IVA.
Meanwhile, real market capitalization is up 70%. 10-year interest rates about the same, 3-year up about 1.5%.
Because bubble.
Every time I hear some Keynesian economist claim that consumption is the “engine” of the economy, it boggles my mind.
The last three decades have been marked by an increase in consumption accompanied by a collapse in savings. But people are consuming like there is no tomorrow, so all is good.
Our education system is designed to create wage slaves who get into debt, obediently toil for the overlords and consume as directed.
The overlords also direct the Fed to cut interest rates because they (the billionaires) need to pay the millionaires to tell the middle class that the poor are responsible for their serfdom.
My take is that Fed will continue to ensure cheap govt financing. Annual interest of $21T debt is currently about $500B. Imagine that doubling.
We have reached point of no return on interest rates and devaluation. I can only see rates slowly crawling back towards zero and then some over the next decade.
It’s institutional attack on savers and fiscally responsible. Live within means? Ha, that’s so last century. Now it’s borrow as much as you can, as often as you can.
The more I look at the trends, I think in the US at least, saving and spending are done by different groups.
Also, though personal savings rates may be up in the very recent past, corporate savings are way down.
It would be great to have Wolf’s insights on this.
IdahoPotato,
The economy is measured as a flow of money. This flow can be measured in two ways: on the income side (Gross Domestic Income or GDI) and on the consumption side (GDP). Real GDI growth was 3.2% in Q1. The Q2 figure for GDI has not been released yet. Over the long term GDI and GDP growth rates should be the same. Over the short-term they rarely ever are.
Thanks. These two charts tell you the entire story since 1940.
Shares of gross domestic income: Compensation of employees, paid
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W270RE1A156NBEA
Shares of gross domestic income: Corporate profits
https://alfred.stlouisfed.org/series?seid=A449RE1A156NBEA
1970 marked a turning point.
Yes, this shift is one of the biggest problems this economy and society overall has had for decades.
The slow down of Q4 rebounded without a rate cut. I don’t see them cutting rates unless they change their reasoning and measuring stick to something more in line with the investors crying for NIRP. Or we could just listen to wall street and front run rate cuts because they say so. Wall street is never wrong.
The Fed follows the markets, not the other way around…
Markets are at an all time high so…
Und so.
How does one resolve the discrepancy between the claimed increase in consumer spending with the pile-up in inventories and the transportation recession?
What am I missing here? Or do I resort to my exhaustively-researched default position that the statistics are, shall we say, ‘in error’?
They wouldn’t do that, would they? Why, that would be wrong. Not that there isn’t plenty of precedent and documentation to support such a conclusion.
companies complain about the difficulty of finding qualified workers
Companies always complain about the difficulty of finding qualified workers, even when there’s a glut. What they really mean is that they have difficulty finding qualified workers who can be weaseled into working for cheap. There’s always a shortage of unpaid interns, for example.
The US IT industry managed to replace millions of US workers with millions of persons from the Asian subcontinent with faked credentials. The statistics on major US software failures did something ugly ugly ugly when they did that. And they’re still doing it.
This issue is related to the known oversupply of scientists, particularly in the US, which contradicts the constant complaint that there aren’t enough of them and the extremely dubious demand for more college STEM graduates.
http://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2014/03/the-myth-of-the-science-and-engineering-shortage/284359/
http://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/us-pushes-for-more-scientists-but-the-jobs-arent-there/2012/07/07/gJQAZJpQUW_story.html?utm_term=.a9084f0d0e7c
To answer your question, “What am I missing here?”
One, the inventory pileup is NOT in retail inventories. They’re OK. It’s wholesale and industrial.
Two, the inventory pile-up was caused by excessive ordering with the purpose of increasing inventories before tariffs make those goods more expensive. This was an inventory pile-up caused by purposefully exaggerated orders, and not by slow sales of those products.
How much is the ‘increase’ in GDP exceeded by the increase in debt?
Inquiring minds want to know, and I’d like to compare my data with the official statistics.
GDP data is fundamentally flawed and misleading. One might surmise it’s by design. Debt is not accounted for. It’s perfectly possible, for example, for the US government to simply ship billions in currency to Iraq on pallets, never to be seen again, and call that a contribution to US GDP.
It’s believed this sort of thing has already happened. And more than a few times.
Wolf – Something smells fishy in this report in regards to consumer spending. I have been reading articles all week about the collapse in RV sales, Elkhart Indiana RV plants shutting down for the month of July, layoff at RV plants, etc. Yet the largest gain for consumer spending was Recreational Goods and Vehicles?!?
Seems to me like there was an extra large dose of messaging in the numbers this quarter. Is the consumer spending boom too good to be true? What am I missing? Are people getting kicked out of their houses and buying RVs to live in instead?
Retail sales have been good, services sales have been good. RV sales are too small a sub-segment to be indicative of overall consumer spending. They went through a red-hot growth spurt over the past few years, after collapsing during the Financial Crisis, which created that pent-up demand that is now sated.
“Domestic shipments of RVs to dealers plummeted 22% in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period last year, after dropping 4% in 2018, according to the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association”
Without the gigantic surge in Recreational Vehicles, GDP print would have been around 1.8% from one article I read. Could be a creative accounting trick from the China GDP playbook. Guess we will see over the next 6 to 18 months. This feels like the 2012 and 2015/2016 “slumps”, yet more broad in nature. Flip of the coin if easy money can “save us” by averting a business cycle for the third time in 10 years.
People are living in RVs these days, but old second hand ones. Just my opinion so discount if you like, but the recent sales of RVs were units built awhile ago, thus the current slowdown. People don’t by RVs, boats, and MCs this time of year, they buy them in the spring before good weather. I gave my nephew an awesome MC to sell this spring, hoping it would spark a bit of hustle in his attitude. (He’s 21). He pissed around and pissed around through February, and I told him if he didn’t get the lead out and start advertising it was game over by the end of March. Guess what happened? I just gave him notice that I will pick it up early September. I guess I’ll still be riding next year. :-)
My guess is that RV sales include both the big motor coaches and trailers made in Elkhart and elsewhere and the smaller add-on stuff popular with the millennials. The big stuff was purchased by the boomers and as they age out it is destined to decline, but the Millennials love to camp but don’t have the money or storage room for a big RV. Around here (Portland) the big thing is a Jeep or Toyota PU with a roof rack and a fold-out rooftop tent or customer camper shell that folds out in to a tent. Not sure if these things are classified as RV’s but they are what are selling now. The only people I see in Winnebagos are homeless folk camping in run-down ones on dead end streets.
On consumer spending, people have to consume more because the products they buy are cheaper quality and break down sooner. Durable goods are no longer durable. More waste is created by this model. That is not an economy, it is an anti-economy.
– The 3 month T-bill rate remains lower than at the beginning of the year and therefore I still expect the FED to cut rates.
Rate Cuts? It makes little sense to needlessly shoot ammo that you may later need. America may well go into recession in the early 2020’s, but I think it is premature to cut now. If we were at 7-8% rates, ok maybe, but from where are now, we don’t have a lot of real room until ZIRP. Call in the artillery only when you really need it. I think the FED is thinking along these lines (but who am I to second guess the FED!).
Stephen, you are beyond right….but the Fed seems to listen to an orange headed drummer these days and are afraid to show independent due diligence.
Talk about short sighted.
The Fed doesn’t care about the economy or reports like these unless Mr Market does, because it’s job is to make corporate earning and the stock market go up.
Everybody knows that. Even Trump says so.
If Trump can see and understand this, why can more intelligent folks?
Nothing like a rate cut to insure a strong Republican showing in 2020. The Democrats know this and are beating the drums for no rate cut. In the end, it is all about politics.
“If there was ever a time for the Fed to not cut already low interest rates, it’s now.”
But if it raises them anyway, what are we to conclude?
Watch for signs of a slowdown from Costco, Starbucks, Home Depot, Nike, etc,
If business is good for these leaders, then how can there be a recession ?
Services ISM numbers are fine, retail sales numbers are fine, just released earnings numbers are better than i expected.
People who were fearful last Christmas were wasting their time… as usual.
A lot of the fear last Christmas originated in the 2018 midterms. A lot of negative propaganda undercutting the Republicans impacted the psychic of the masses and the market. Look for a replay in 2020. Count on that.
Remember 2008? You could not turn on CNN or MSNBC without being bombarded with “your house value is headed to zero” nonsense. A lot of homeowners drank the kool-aid and walked away which drastically worsened the situation. Did you know the overwhelming number of foreclosures were on standard conventional mortgage products? The sub-prime mortgage products were a small number of foreclosures … Nothing like swaying an election by telling the masses their biggest asset is garbage. A lot of people even acted on that and walked away from their home.
Welcome to 21st century politics.
Remember 2008? You could not turn on CNN or MSNBC without being bombarded with “your house value is headed to zero” nonsense.
And yet, in 2008, the report by First American CoreLogic indicated that almost 10.7 million, or 23 percent, of all residential properties were “underwater” meaning they have negative equity. In Nevada, 65 percent.
Looks like they were right.
The sub-prime mortgage products were a small number of foreclosures
860,000 foreclosures in 2008. There goes the tattered remains of your credibility.
Remember 2008?
Better than you, evidently.
More than 2/3rds of homes lost had conventional mortgages on them … not subprime. Wharton school established this years ago. I know this does not fit the Democratic propaganda fed to us by MSM, but it is established.
Furthermore, a normal real estate down cycle was turned into a financial panic due to the propaganda … most people stood back and watched. Smart people realized this was just a financial panic greased by propaganda, so they stepped in and bought … prices shot straight back up. Feel sorry for so many that walked away from conventional mortgages …
Classic survival of the fittest.