THE WOLF STREET REPORT: After All This Money Printing, Where’s the Huge Inflation?

Oh, it’s here alright.
With all this central-bank money printing and zero-interest-rate policies and negative-interest-rate policies, and central-bank liquidity injections, with all these loosey-goosey monetary policies around the globe, why are we not seeing huge bouts of inflation? (12 minutes)
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I am going to tell you why. The recession was severe. it eliminated $ 1.50 trillion of US. economic output and the economy lost 8.40 Million jobs the BHO stimulus plan only created 3.50 million jobs, and it was not big enough per Krugman & Baker.
then, BHO unwisely listened to the deficit scolds and cut spending in 2010, 2011, 2012 & 2013.
This caused a liquidity trap which is well-known concept. May be you should sue Stanford because your economic professors did not teach you or you did not pay attention.
?
he’s saying the inflation IS here. it’s in assets. Although i’d say Stanford’s ‘services’ are probably through the roof as well.
but inflation in imports is the biggie because it means a drop in the exchange rate. Other countries not willing to part with their stuff for dollars. Definitely not here yet.
I got a desk lock with a fob reader, two fobs and two cards shipped to my door in one day for under 12 dollars. An okay sit-down lunch (in SF) can cost 3 times that.
I had to open up the lock and Frankenstein it for a project… it has a motor in there with gears and spring piston and a piezo speaker and little circuit boards. It works. 12 bucks delivered. It’s basically free right now.
We need cheap imports for everything, including building these houses that inflate in price. From the tools to the screws to the drywall to the plumbing to the labor(!) to the vinyl that the windows are made out of to the key that opens the front door. free stuff.
I don’t understand why government needed to bail out bad financial players when the free market would have fixed the recession on its own. The “liquidity trap” you refer to is simply a temporary drop in asset prices that allows strong hands to move in and buy those assets for market-clearing prices.
It was a case of simple supply and demand, but then government got involved and decided bad decision-makers needed to be rewarded and good decision-makers punished.
Because the game is rigged. Tell me, in what universe is it fair for the Fed to continually devalue the currency and thus force savers’ earnings to either be whittled down or “invested” in the casino, where prices are more influenced by Fed action than any fundamental value? Obviously it’s not fair, decent, or honest, and that tells you all you need to know about humanity’s system of organization. Parasitism is built in.
Assets are inflated. I can’t buy the same house I did back in 2008 after the crash, 2800 sq ft 4bed, 3 bath, 120k on short sale. same house now is over 247k
I didn’t watch to video, but suggest that the lack of price inflation is a result of the velocity of money decreasing as the money supply increases.
Another factor, I suggest, is the “fractional banking system”.
We all understand how that multiplies money in the system by a factor of 10.
Or do we all understand that????
The last time I looked, the multiplier, as figured by FRED was about 0.86???????
– There will be inflation soon, but the yield curve will fail to show it !!
1) SPX since 2009 low in a very strong uptrend.
2) From Feb2016(L) @ 1810, +1131 points, to Sep 2018(H) @ 2941.
3) The Dec 2018 correction was 595 pts, or (-)52%.
The uptrend changed from very strong to medium weak.
4) But the uptrend is not over yet. SPX will move lower, in the next
few month, in order to popup to a new all time high.
5) The leadership will rotate from tech to energy !
In the next low get energy stocks.
6) A major correction in mid 2020, get your hand on the trigger….
– Example : XOM, monthy, linear chart :
1) XOM built a 3Y powerful Lazer, tilting up, between Oct 1997 to Oct 2000.
When the Lazer was mature, XOM ducked to escape the radiation of the hot beam, falling to 30, in 2002.
2) When the accumulation period was over, XOM hopped over the Lazer, reaching 90.50 in May 2008.
3) The 2008 bear market sent XOM to 56, in May 2008.
4) XOM was restricted by the Lazer and hit 56 again in 2010.
5) When the Re- accumulation #1 was over, XOM peaked @ 104.76
in July 2014.
6) XOM lurch lower, crossing the Lazer, hitting 66 in 2015.
Bounced backup, but was rejected by the hot beam and fell to
65 in Dec 2018. That was few months ago.
7) When Re-accumulation #2 will be completed, XOM will attempt to cross the beam. XOM will make a new all time high by just reaching the Lazer, within few years.
Anyone trying to raise kids these days is screwed from the start. It’s either help from parents or the government-or both.
We are seeing huge inflation! it’s just not being reported properly!!
All I know is that since Mr Market’s hissy fit late last yr that caused Powell to do a not U-Turn, U-Turn and a not interest rate cut, interest rate cut, and flood assests with not liquidity, liquidity….The Internets & Zillow tell me my house went up 9% in just a few months! But what do I know?
Err sorry…The internets say my house is up 15% in 7 months not 9%!
Dear Wolf and forum — We are renters in a RE market that has increased 100% in the past 10 years, unable to get on the housing ladder, and increasingly disgusted by the prices to want to try anyway. I’ve heard different scenarios about the future purchasing power of our money to buy real estate. Some say that what house we can buy with our dollar will continue to decline, so we should jump in as soon as possible. Others say that there will be house price deflation. Might house prices stay high or increase further relative to incomes if something like further QE or direct debt monetization happens? Speculators have been made whole by monetary policy, while value oriented people like me have been squashed. Whatever happened to moral hazard, because a lot of people feel unfairly treated and are losing trust in our system.
You should wait for the recession to start before you buy.
Nationwide, using the Case Schiller National Home Price Index, US homes are cheaper now than they were for 90% of the time between 1987 and 2008… as long as you are buying with a 30-year mortgage. The low interest rates have made it so.
But:
1. From 2008 to late 2016, home prices (as calculated above) were the most affordable. That time is past.
2. These stats are national. A lot of major cities (especially in California) are far less affordable than ever. To make housing affordable in these cities, for those with incomes that are average in those cities, would require significant decreases in interest rates (i.e., negative interest rates).
3. In the last 60 years, real per capita PCE have quadrupled. This suggests that maintaining a middle class lifestyle costs much more than it did. Housing costs do not exist in a vacuum, but instead compete with education, healthcare, and pretty much every other cost (especially services).
It is actually quite amazing that this housing bubble has lasted as long as it has. A tribute to Americans deciding that they no longer need savings. Or, rather, Americans deciding that housing prices must continue to go up, apparently to infinity and beyond, so that housing becomes their savings.
I dunno about this “where’s the inflation” BS that I keep hearing about. It’s all around me. There’s a place that had a banner sign right down the street from my office that says “4 burger, 4 fries, 4 drinks” it’s was $11 in 2008 and it’s $23 now…….so………and gas for me is about $4 a gallon. A starter home in a good hood is $800K
Inflation will be more top of mind, and in the mainstream news, once gold prices go over $2000. Of course by then, inflation will be on a near run-away tear across so many industries and products and especially services, it’ll be too late to do anything about it.
Sometime in the next 3 months, its highly probable we will see gold go on a near parabolic rise. Will it be due to a significant drop in the dollar ? There are actually quite a few catalysts in place, not the least of which is the Fed making the HUGE mistake of rate cuts.
The consumer is slowing down on purchases of big ticket items, and its not just cars. The slow down will show up more strongly by end of Q3.
Inflation in health care is in stealth mode. The government uses the price of the monthly premium, while ignoring the larger co-pay and the massive increased deductible. This is often larger than the premium, on a yearly basis.
The central banks continue to express their concerns about asset price inflation yet each and every one of them continue to support the very same policies that foster the asset price inflation!. I lost count of the number of central banks that have jumped on the ultra dovish bandwagon in the last few months. Doing “whatever it takes” is pure unadulterated hypocrisy. The central banks need to grow a backbone. Stop capitulating to politicians and Wall Street.
At some point in The Great Recession, investors began pouring money into the crashed housing market, buying-up highly discounted properties and turning them into rentals. Meanwhile, as the older generation from WWll basically died off, Baby Boomers with retirement cash joined the crowd of real estate investors, who are looking for higher yields than banks offer. Add-in Airbnb’s and crowd sourcing and you have a rental market that has become a strange tangled bubble. This rent bubble is not unlike the situation around 2006, when almost every county in America and beyond miscalculated future growth rates — that point in time when not enough homes could be built, for all those future buyers (who didn’t show up). It’s challenging to figure out how this pops, but it seems as-if too many people are over leveraged in one area, waiting for big gains in future cash flow. It seems unlikely that rents can continue to explode, even if we might be in the midst of Stealth Stimulus, which might push housing values higher and rents into an area that would be unsustainable, in terms of renter income potential. At some point, the golden goose wont produce.
This is from Wiki and worth pondering: One 2017 NBER study argued that real estate investors (i.e., those owning 2+ homes) were more to blame for the crisis than subprime borrowers: “The rise in mortgage defaults during the crisis was concentrated in the middle of the credit score distribution, and mostly attributable to real estate investors” and that “credit growth between 2001 and 2007 was concentrated in the prime segment, and debt to high-risk [subprime] borrowers was virtually constant for all debt categories during this period.” The authors argued that this investor-driven narrative was more accurate than blaming the crisis on lower-income, subprime borrowers.[8] A 2011 Fed study had a similar finding: “In states that experienced the largest housing booms and busts, at the peak of the market almost half of purchase mortgage originations were associated with investors. In part by apparently misreporting their intentions to occupy the property, investors took on more leverage, contributing to higher rates of default.”
Our inflation rate will not become a problem until the US gets control of it current account. Until then money that is printed continues to leak overseas into foreign central bank reserves. They have no reason to complain since they are getting richer at our expense. Our politicians will do nothing to change it since their masters like a labor force that is scared.
Only a patriot that understands that our nation is being robbed will try to do anything.
“Until then money that is printed continues to leak overseas into foreign central bank reserves”
That has not been true for a while and is something to watch.
Foreign official holdings of U.S. treasuries (which is what we mean by money that is printed) has not changed for 6 years. I think it’s now negative in the foreign private sector as well. We are just bottling it up ourselves right now.
Wolf, you know a lot about Japan. Why have they not seen explosive inflation? Or have they? Everyone keeps saying ‘japanification.’ Is that possible here?
bungee,
Japan’s credit market is experiencing mega asset-price inflation right now (part of NIRP).
Life is very expensive in Japan for the Japanese, where pay is now relatively low compared with the US. Rents are expensive, for tiny apartments. Tiny condos cost a fortune. Houses in the big urban centers are expensive, and they’re small. Food is expensive. Cars are expensive, except for minis with motorcycle engines (which are very popular). Tolls, fuel, taxes, everything is expensive for the Japanese. But healthcare is cheap for individuals (government pays for it from the taxes it collects and the money it borrows.) Japan needs deflation to bring prices down. Or it needs wage inflation to make things more affordable. Neither of which are happening.
Good them article and interesting comments.
There is always room in the markets for conjecture.
But there is only one financial history.
Since the first bubble in 1720, there has been a pattern.
Big blow-out in commodities and “inflation”, such as in 1711, with inflation in financial assets peaking in 1720.
Number 5 in the series had commodities and inflation in 1920. US CPI at 22%. Big bubble climaxing almost a decade later.
Big commodities with crude at 147 peaking in 2008, and a huge financial bubble peaking (?) a decade later.
Here is the pattern:
Inflation in tangible assets. Crash. Inflation in financial assets. Crash.
Then the lengthy post-bubble contractions.
Most of the money went to very wealthy people -the kind who have way more than they spend. If $10,000 falls into their hands will that allow them to buy a Honda Civic, better cuts of meat, or new clothes for the kids, thus stimulating demand?
That money didnt make it into the real economy, driving up prices of every day cobsumer items. It drove up the prices of financial assets, SWAG, and other unproductive uses. There was no demand to hire more workers to produce more stocks and bonds or bottle more wine.
It went into portfolios where people who had $100,000,000 now had $150,000,000 but not changing spending or demand except maybe for an original Picasso or a gala fueled by Cristal Champagne. And Picasso isn’t producing any more.
Do houses cost more inflation-adjusted? They should. Rates go down, people can afford higher payments (= higher prices). Those locked out of the new price range were herded into rentals. Then rentals actually responded to supply and demand and became unaffordable.
This was just another stupid iteration of trickle down economics and like its predecessors all that came down was a trickle.
Case in point; the number of American billionaires DOUBLED in the past decade.
Meanwhile, ~40% of the population haven’t seen a wage increase (inflation adjusted) in the past 30 years.
“the number of American billionaires DOUBLED in the past decade”
How many of them are billionaires on paper and are part of or work for profitless companies like Uber?
You starta business which, luckily for you, becomes valued at $2bn by the market. Your 50% stake makes you a billionaire. Congratulations.
If you’re a billionaire, you ought to live like one. But you don’t want to dilute your equity, or sell stock that you think is going to go on rising. So you borrow $500m – well covered by your $1bn equity.
But then comes 2008, and your stock price drops 60%. You’re underwater. You ask your friends in government to reinflate the market.
They do……..
(rinse and repeat)